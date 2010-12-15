/ Money

Does the Student Loans Company owe you money?

Something’s gone horribly wrong with student loans. We’ve found that 57,000 former students are waiting for refunds worth £15 million. All because the Student Loans Company and HMRC can’t communicate.

The amount owed to ex-students came to light after Which? heard from several disgruntled graduates.

They found that payments were still being taken from their accounts even though they had already faithfully repaid all the money they owed.

A confusing and inadequate system

It seems the problem is that the repayments system is woefully inadequate. Here’s how it works:

Sounds simple, right? Nah, not a bit of it. HMRC and SLC don’t co-ordinate their records until the end of the financial year. At this time they compare notes and if the loan has been repaid, SLC kindly tells HMRC to stop taking payments.

Of course, if you still owe some money – even one month’s worth of instalments – SLC gives the green light for HMRC to continue processing payments for the rest of the new financial year – unless they are told otherwise. This means your account could continue to be debited for another 11 months after you completed your repayments.

Detriment, what detriment?

SLC maintains that overpayments aren’t a problem because you’ll get your money back at the end of the next financial year, so borrowers suffer no financial disadvantage. But that’s rubbish.

Most people who are paying off student loans aren’t wealthy. So it’s possible that the extra overpayments do put them in a tight spot, such as when their rent increases or, heaven forbid, when Christmas is looming. They may end up taking out credit cards or loans, which each come with their own costs.

Given all the furore surrounding tuition fees, the already sizeable level of student debt is only going to rise, leaving more ex-students paying off even more and for longer. Surely it’s time for SLC and HMRC to get their acts together?

Philip Cowan says:
5 January 2011

Thanks for highlighting this issue. My student loan was paid off a year or so ago but I was not informed of this by the Student Loan Company until recently. However, even now it continues to take money directly from my wages (last payment made in December 2010).

I only found out about this when I changed jobs and, even though money was still being taken paid, SLC sent a sniffy letter demanding to know my new employee details. When I finally got through to them by telephone, they informed me of my overpayments.

Some of the money has been repaid (amounts due from December 2009 to March 2010), but I have had to submit evidence of payments since April 2010 to get back my own money (bizarre but true) — and I am still waiting for this to be processed.

Furthermore, SLC is STILL taking money from wages, even though I called them again to tell them to please stop.

Two small asides to this tale: my bank has charged me more than £100 in overdraft fees and my mobile phone company has charged me a huge amount to call the SLC customer services number.

It seems like such a battle just to stay on top of these companies and make sure they are not robbing us.

Russell Drew says:
9 February 2015

I am disgusted with the fact that I paid off my student loan last march, yet the HMRC continue to deduct £42/month from my pittance of a wage.
I have told the SLC 2 months ago that I was aware my Student loan had been cleared in March 2014, they clearly are abetting the HMRC in order to extort more money from me.
Like the HMRC I should be allowed to charge the £100 fee for failing to be timely with tax returns and as a penalty for taking money that is not owed to them, in other words theft, like them I should be able to charge a daily fee.
Sooner or later, HMRC and Student Loans Company would be able to communicate.
How stupid are these people? and how stupid do they think we are?
Oh and why is the SLC in Glasgow…..they don’t even pay for their education. The rest of us are paying for them I suppose.

Stephen Jamieson says:
27 February 2011

I can only add to the frustration expressed by this article.

Despite repeated attempts over a 5 month period to stop the automated salary deductions, SLC seem to STILL be incapable of contacting HMRC to issue a ‘stop command’!

Yet another month goes by and another large slice of my earnings vanishes into this inexplicable government black hole!

I have at least 2 colleagues who are in exactly the same situation.

The most frustrating part is that there appears to be no path for escalation or accountable authority in which to challenge.

Can anyone shed some light on whether anyone is taking any notice of the scandal that is the SLC?!

Chris says:
6 April 2011

These people are theives, not only have they been silently charging me without ever sending me a statement, now they owe me money aparently I have to get copies of all of my payslips and send it to them as they dont know how to use a calculator to add up when it was paid off then subtract the additional. Idiots and theives.

lorna says:
30 March 2011

I found out today that I have overpaid for over a year (£170/month) this is a substancial part on my income…I am overdrawn nearly every month because I find it diffiuclt to make ends meat living in London, this money would have gone a long way to making my monthy wage go a lot further. I am absolutley outraged that they can do this, particulary in this finacial climate. It amounts to stealing!

Al says:
6 May 2011

I notified SLC that I had finished paying my student loan in February (Calculated from my statement and pay slips) They said they would inform HMRC and they would stop. In March they took another payement. I rang SLC again they said it can take up to 28 days to stop. So in April, when they took another payment I was not happy!
They now have taken over £600 extra!
Still waiting for it to be repayed!

David says:
31 May 2016

You can’t wait, they will just keep it, I was told on the phone today. You have to ring them they tell you the figure but then you have to prove it by sending them paperwork!

tashalouiza says:
25 May 2011

I paid off my student loan in August. Despite eleven letters (and counting), we are now in a new financial year and those thieves are still taking deductions through PAYE. They have repaid £651 stolen during August – November, and still owe me £1600. I am on a reasonable salary, but losing this amount of money every month really is not reasonable: it is equivalent to the cost of maintaining, taxing, insuring and fuelling our car, and paying for my monthly tube ticket!

Lizzie says:
31 July 2011

Well where do I start……

My husband paid off his student loan when he graduated in 2007, he entered full time employment and has been ever since. He changed companies in Jan 2010 and the SLC sent him a letter to say he owed them money. He sent across proof that he had paid off the full early redemption amount they sent across, this took about 4 months, funny that it took that long and it probably had nothing to do with it entering a new tax year. He gets bonuses at work so normally pays £200 a month, but when he gets a bonus they take around £600. We’ve added up they owe around £4,000 now not including interest. He hasn’t had his p60 yet and the companies accountant seems totally incapable of sorting out his statement of earnings. This is really getting on my edges now as we recently got married and paid for the wedding ourselves, this was made a lot harder due to them helping themselves.

I don’t get how they can say that all monies have been repaid, do absolutely squat about it, take their sweet time in sorting anything out, are happy to say that he has reaoid, yet we are stuck as the accountant is useless.

It’s no wonder working people in this country are sick of the way they are treated, I owe student loans money and am quite happy to repay, but for him it makes my blood boil.

Ian says:
6 November 2011

It is so frustrating. They still keep taking the money even though I’ve twice been assured that they won’t take any more. The most laughable thing is that I had to send off copies of my payslips (April to August) so they’d be able to refund me – so I photocopied them …. BUT apparently, the date on the July payslip was ‘unclear’ … and so they didn’t refund me that! Common sense says that if I’d been paying £100 in April, £100 in May, £100 in June, and £100 in August, then there’s a HIGH probability that I’d also paid the £100 in the July too.

So, I’ve had to send another copy off, along with September’s payslip too because they still took £100 in Sep after assuring me that they’d been stopped. I called them, and they assured me that they’d definitely be stopped from then on.

GUESS WHAT!!! October’s payslip “Student Loan Deduction £100”

ALL YOU NEED IS A BOX IN EXCEL WHICH SAYS – ‘IF the amount payed <= 0 THEN STOP TAKING MY MONEY!"

Vicky says:
20 November 2011

I have now received two refunds. One in July last year for £1221 and another in October this year for £1058. Nothing other than a letter to say I am due a refund has been sent. However, I have just had a default notice appear for an amount of £388 on my credit file for my other loan from 2009.
This is because I stupidly didn’t fill out my deferment form in time which is my own stupid fault, however, the payment is not showing as settled even though it was paid and now I have a default on my credit file until 2015. I’ve worked so hard over the past few years to build up my credit rating with all my accounts showing “satisfactory” and now this big red default is showing. Had SLC not been taking £85 a month from my bank that I shouldn’t have been paying, maybe the default wouldn’t be there in the first place. It’s absolutely infuriating.
When I contacted them this week regarding the default, they tried to tell me that it was because I haven’t deferred this year! This was incorrect information to start with. I had already spoken to them weeks ago after they gave me the option of deferring or making a payment. I chose to start making payments (is this not a good thing?); a direct debit was set up by them starting this month, also covering the last two months. Then, after my frustrating conversation with them regarding the default, I received a letter 2 says ago (17th) dated the 8th November, saying I am in arrears for £60.20 and I have charges of £20!! What the hell is going on?!
Has anyone had any success with these issues? I’m off to Citizens Advice!

Amanda says:
21 February 2012

The SLC paid my university an extra year of tuition fees without my authorisation and now they’ve added it to my balance so I’m 3k more in debt than I should be! They say I need to wait 4 months for this to be corrected 🙁

Patrick Steen says:
21 February 2012

Oh that’s terrible. Make sure they don’t charge you for inflation on that 3k

Amanda says:
21 February 2012

They assure me this will be accounted for but after my recent conversations where they don’t even seem to be able to use a calculator properly, I am doubtful! And when I tried to make a formal complaint I was asked ‘But why do you want to complain, it will all be sorted out by Summer?’……grrrr 3k is not sweetie money…that’s a massive figure to me!

Amanda says:
21 February 2012

And what worries me more is that at first no one at SLC agreed that there had been an error until I sent them my calculations based on my notification letters. I just wonder whether there are people who never even realise there has been a mistake!

Vicky says:
21 February 2012

Hi Amanda,

I was fed up about being fobbed off so i contacted the Financial Ombudsman who immediately sent notification of my complaint to SLC and sent me a copy in the post. They were really helpful and quick. I’ll see what happens next.

0800 0234567

It may be worth you giving then a try?

Thanks, V

Amanda says:
21 February 2012

Hey Vicky!

Thanks for that tip – I think I may do this 🙂 I was going to call them later and say that I was going to speak to a solicitor because it amounts to theft! Not sure if that is too heavy handed. Last time I spoke to them the guy told me to go and pester my university to re-pay the SLC! I don’t see why that’s my job when I never authorised the payment in the first place 🙁

Frustrating!

Amanda

Vicky says:
21 February 2012

I’ve had the same, I have a book now that I write in every time I speak to them with names and dates and times.

I had to chase them for months every week to get them to sort out the student loan I had overpaid! When HMRC and SLC got their act together, my employer received a stop notification in someone else’s name. Again, I had to write to both to get them to sort it out. This will be the first month after two years of paying my loan off that SLC don’t take any of my money! Yippee!

Word of advice though, try and write to them and send everything recorded. It’s a right pain in the you know what’s but they have tried every trick in the book with me including “we couldn’t read your wage slip” or “we haven’t received you letter”. I did both, letters and calls to back them up. I must have spent about two weeks of full time emplyment sorting it out. They owe me wages!

Definately call FO though. Solicitors cost money!

Good Luck!

Amanda says:
21 February 2012

Thanks Vicky – I will start writing everything down in future! They are a slippery bunch indeed – twice I haven’t had my phone conversation logged as having occurred when I phoned back :/

Makes me wish I never took out the loan in the first place 🙁

Good luck with sorting yours out too!

Amanda

Dan says:
15 October 2012

Hi,

I received a letter stating that my student loan would be paid off with a final payment from my July pay. However the SLC has continued to take payments in August and September.

I really can’t understand how they can continue to take payments when I advised them in writing a month prior to paying my loan off to stop taking payments in July.

Secondly I have written letters in August and September, including copies of my wage slips as evidence they are still taking payments.

Following several calls to SLC, they claim that nothing will be taken out of October’s pay. However I am sceptical.

Watch this space for my progress (or not).

Any advice let me know

Cheers

Amanda says:
15 October 2012

In my experience you have to be very very firm with them and emphasise that you’re not happy being stolen from! I think sometimes people think that as long as the spreadsheet balances at the end of the day, then it doesn’t really matter! This is obviously not the case. Start a formal complaint via email (details on their website) and cc the Financial Ombudsman 🙂 Worked for me!

kw says:
1 February 2013

Just sent the Student Loans Co a SMALL CLAIM (for any amount in dispute up to 5k) from your local county court for the money they continue to take after the debt has been paid off. It will cost you approx £150 -£400 depending on how much per month they are stealing from your salary. The judge will order them to stop immediately and to pay the cost of the court case, and your small claim fee, and will award you interest. Do this immediately – the more people to do this – the rules will be changed quicker. You cannot argue with idiots.

Amber says:
11 June 2013

Fair enough it’s a bit of a hassle and not exactly the best thing on your wallet. But this company gave us the money in the first place to fund our uni/college. I think a lot of your words are unfair and calling them idiots and blaming them for everything, what you need to remember is student loans works within a network of the government and hmrc and all need to run smoothly too work. I spoke to a really helpful young boy at slc when I phoned regarding my refund. He explained that in order for my deductions to stop hmrc would notify my employer. 3 months later and numerous requests to put the stop through I received a phone call from student loans who advised me that it was actually my employer who hadn’t updated his details with Hmrc and so they couldn’t find him to tell them to stop taking my student loan off my salary ergo my employers fault. I had to send my payslips to them as they only receive word of my deductions on a yearly basis and apparently that is the procedure set buy the business innovation and skill department and not student loans themselves. They just follow line. At the end of the day I received my money back with interest and that was that. Again it may be a bit of a hassle but I got my money back at the end of the day, so I wouldn’t exactly call the, thieves……generally thieves don’t return your money. A x

Rob says:
17 July 2013

Whilst its great that you received your money back the statement from the SLC does not stack up. How can HMRC ‘not find’ your employer when they are most probably receiving tax income tax contributions from them?

The whole student loans repayment process is so unnecessarily complex and poorly adminstered it can only have been dreamed up by lethargic state agencies and jobsworth local authorities. It’s a struggle to even reset your password on the SLC website!

Personally I am now similarly chasing them for over payments and someone to put a stop notice on my account 4 months after repayment and, to be honest, I fully expected this to happen prior to repaying…

Laura says:
20 November 2014

I changed jobs in January 2014 and the SLC started to take payments off me. I have never had a loan with them and have been contacting them for months to get this money back. I have sinced moved jobs (and countries) again and this is the only reason they have stopped taking payments from me, but I have so far been unable to get any of the money they owe me back despite my 2 letters, 5 emails and countless (very expensive) phone calls. I am so angry right now.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Stewart says:
26 June 2013

I’m in the same situation as most people above I finished paying my student loan at Christmas 2012 but they continued to take my money even after the end of the financial year. Now that is stealing in my book. Owed just under £1’000.

Richard says:
24 April 2014

Very nearly May 2014 and the saga continues. Nothing has changed.
I had to pay HMRC £1500 more than i owed because the student loans company and my accountant couldn’t alter the amount i had to pay.
I called both HMRC and SLC to find out when HMRC was going to pay the SLC. Neither company could actually put a date on it.
That was in January. It’s now the end of April.
I spoke to the SLC today.
My case is now ‘in review’. The SLC have written to HMRC asking for a ‘review’ of the account to check to see if the loan has been repaid. The HMRC will then contact the SLC to tell the SLC to write to me so i can organise getting a refund.
When I asked the SLC when this would happen, they ‘couldn’t put a date on it. It’s a bit of a waiting game really, just keep your eyes open for a letter from us, or HMRC’.

If i have to go down the producing payslips and having more lengthy phone conversations, particularly with computerised phone systems, am I allowed to charge them for the amount of time i spend sorting out what would seem to be their problem.

I’m currently self employed, very busy, and will end up losing money trying to sort it out. I will also probably incur costs from my accountant recovering payslips etc.

Also probably a silly question, but still. Do the SLC and HMRC pay interest on the money they owe me? I mean, I can’t even e-mail them. I’m sure that if I owed them money, they would be charging me.

Thoughts?

anon says:
21 July 2014

The SLC repayment system is absoloutely ridiculous! Despite moving abroad I decided to faithfully continue repaying my loan.
Saying that they ‘communicate’ to one another at the end of the financial year is simply not true! – I had already overpaid by around 2.5k by april this year. Now in almost august they are STILL taking repayments from me, and i have had nothing returned to me. Given I live on the other side of the world its an absolute nightmare time wise, not to mention expense wise trying to get in touch with them and im at a loss as to how to communicate with these people.
They currently owe me around 3.5K!!! money I could really use in my bank account! – wonder if they will pay ME the interest on that?!

John Davies says:
20 March 2017

Bet you’d wished you’d given them the finger eh? Well, that’s what you should have done, paying for education is immoral.

Sacha Morrabi says:
1 August 2014

How is this legal? Having found that the student loans companies records were two years out of date from HMRC, they insisted that I send copies of all payslips for the two year period by post (not email!). After they received this, they entered the amounts on the payslips incorrectly to their systems. Having established that I have now cleared my loan, not only have they not managed to reimburse me the correct amount, they have continued to draw amounts now totalling £1500 from my pay as they havent sent my employer the signal asking them to stop, despite assuring me this was done months ago.
Is there any way to take them to court? I am livid and still out of pocket.

Rebecca West says:
29 September 2014

I found out I am owed a rebate by the SLC a couple of months ago and they asked me to send them my payslips for the financial year.

I did that in Mid August and now late September I have called to get an eta on my rebate, I was told that on the 17th sept they logged receipt of my payslips but noted they didn’t have an up to date bank details – no one has tried to contact me regarding this.

During the calls, of which there were two – and for which I was on hold in excess of 1hr 30mins. I was informed they couldn’t update my bank details unless I can provide details of my bank account from 2004!!!! Needless to say I have not kept information on banking for a decade – something I dont think many people do!

My repeated requests to speak to a manager were refused, and they don’t enable call backs so a manager could contact me, nor could anyone in a team who’s computer might actually work.

I believe I have been repeated lied to on the calls today – is it because the SLC aren’t actually accountable to their customers, that apparently poor customer service is acceptable?? If they were a ltd company accountable for their poor customer service they’d have had to improve or be vilified e.g. NTL!

Is there any advise to be able to get my money back from them? is there a way I can escalate this?

Becca

Richard says:
29 September 2014

I had a similar scenario with the lovely people at the SLC.
Your next step should be in the form of a letter. Sent recorded delivery to the SLC, HMRC and your local MP.
Put on the top of the letter who you are sending the letter to. I.e. All of the above.
The letter should outline your problems, how much of a rebate you are owed and a timescale in which you think the problem should be rectified.
For example ask for a reply within 7 days of receiving the letter.
Then, (you will probably have to do this), a follow up phone call to check to see if the relevant parties have received the letter. Recorded delivery means that someone has to sign for theetter when it is delivered, starting a paper trail.

I then wrote a follow up letter a week later stating bat nothing had happened and attached an invoice for my time taken in sorting out their administrative problems.

These problems are mainly created in the lack of communication between the SLC and HMRC.

This resulted in a prompt payment of my rebate.

Hope this helps.

Mark Rees says:
30 September 2014

I have now over paid by about £2000. I have reported this several times and been promised they will stop taking further payments from now on. This was now two months ago and since then they have taken another £400 each month! This is a joke! They are basically steeling money from me and I can’t do a thing about it. I spoke to someone yesterday at the student loans company, who again promised something would be done but she still can’t guarantee further payment won’t be taken. Why is this happening? I agreed to burrow a certain amount and repay. This I have now done but they have taken an additional £2000 and still continue to take more. Can anyone help?

Amanda says:
30 September 2014

I suggest you write a letter attached to an email and cc in the financial ombudsman. After I did this they got their act together very quickly. Start the process with the ombudsman now because it takes 6 weeks or so but may be resolved by then if you let SLC know. Also second what someone said above, be very firm and record details of everyone you speak to.

Katie says:
3 November 2014

I paid off my student loan in January 2012, and made a series of overpayments which I was refunded.

in July of this year (2014), the SLC started taking deductions from my salary, apropos of nothing and without notifying me.

It took me two months to get to the bottom of it, and a further month to get some money refunded. But the SLC have said that HMRC are telling them that in July 2012, my employer at the time refunded me £331 and therefore they need that back.

I supplied all my payslips from 2012, which show no refund was made. I then was told that my employer definitely made the refund because HMRC has a note of it, and they are still refusing to give the £331 back and suggest i take it up with my former employer.

My former employer had 4 staff in 2012. He is a personal friend and neither of us has any recollection of him writing me a cheque (he doesnt have a cheque book) or giving me £331 in cash during that year! Why would he?! He didnt owe me the money. He’s having his accountant look into it. I have no idea how HMRC think this refund was made to me if not in my salary as they won’t provide any evidence.

The SLC refuse to answer my emails and I cant get hold of anyone on the phone. The only time they response is when I get my local MP involved.

As soon as I have absolute confirmation from my ex-employer I will be raising with the Ombudsman.

But I am still £331 down from July. it’s now November. It’s frankly criminal that SLC can just remove money from a person’s salary and provide no evidence as to why they’re taking it.

Tom H says:
13 November 2014

The student loan company are just in the dark ages!

I contacted them as I thought I might have finished my loan and I’m glad I did. My loan was already paid off at the end of the 2013-14 tax year and they owed me £1300 from that year, but they are still taking £300 each month so they’ll owe me even more once I cobble together my old pay slips.

Ridiculous that they don’t contact you directly when you’ve already paid the whole loan off and ridiculous that they still don’t accept emailed payslips (the first comments on this thread complaining about this are from 2011).

I will end up over-paying my student loan by about £4000 – a massive amount of cash!

Hannah says:
10 February 2015

I repaid my loan in November 2013 and provided payslips as evidence. I received a refund and thought that to be the end of the matter. February 2015 is the first time since then that a deduction has not been made.

I have complained to SLC, and received a standard ‘this is how we do things’ e mail in reply. I escalated my complaint and picked their response apart by highlighting several occassions in their own schedule of events where my deductions could have been stopped.

Their second response is basically saying ‘we told HMRC to send a stop notice’. But no one follows up to see if HMRC received the instruction, informs the employer, and whether the employer receives it and actions.

So my complaint has fallen into a black hole of passing the buck with no real hope in getting a satisfactory response. I have wasted time and money on phonecalls, printing and postage but I now am at the point where I dont think its worth any more of my time and effort.

Jennifer says:
16 February 2015

I am at my wits end with this. I paid my student loan off in 2007. However, HMRC did not send end of year information from 2004/2005 tax year until 2013 and so student loans kept taking repayments as there was no evidence of my repayments for that year, where I paid off about £6k worth of the debt.
Now they have that information, it comes to light that they dont have it from 2003/4 tax year either. I sent them 3 payslips to show massive repayments of about £300 – £500 a month for that year. Despite the fact that I quite clearly therefore had made payments, worked for the same company, and it the case that they just dont have the information from HMRC, I am still having to pay my loan every month!
They have contacted HMRC who have said they have no further information to offer them, so unless I can find the rest of my payslips from 10 years ago, I am screwed and will have to continue to pay off the £2k they say I still owe, when actually, they probably owe me about £4 – 5k!! What is even more galling is that I will probably pay that £2k back way before the end of the tax year so then they will owe me even more money as they dont stop taking payments even when the balance is 0 – until HMRC tell them to at the end of the tax year!!!
Its just an absolute joke and essentially, I am being robbed!
I contacted Financial Ombudsman who said that they dont deal with SLC complaints after about 1995, that the SLC will go through their complaints procedure and then appoint an external body to investigate. What??? So they are in charge of their own complaints procedure and can decide when to go externally, meanwhile they continue to rob me every month!!!!
SOMETHING has to be done about this!! It is a disgrace!!

Jennifer says:
16 February 2015

Well I have just had a hunt and found 2 more payslips from that year – one which is the final paycheck for the year so shows the accumulative amount of pay i received in that tax year. Surely it must be pretty simple for them to work out how much student loan I paid from that???
I will send them off….watch this space!!

Linda Miller says:
17 November 2015

Its a disgrace. We paid our son’s student loan off in 2001, 14 years ago after getting a redemption figure. They are now saying we had a refund of £235 in 2010 and are adding interest we did not. Two days ago they helped themselves to £158 out of my son’s wages without any warning. We can’t prove now we paid it off as we don’t have the paperwork and it was paid from a Bradley & Bingley Building Society account and they have gone out of business. We seem to be stuck with a mess and a headache.

duncan lucas says:
18 November 2015

Bradford+Bingley were taken over by the giant Spanish company -Santander , companies are legally liable to keep the records of customers of the company taken over ,you cant just delete all the customers and start from scratch unless the company goes into receivership and is sold without liability . There must be records somewhere ,either on paper or on a computer. Santander paid £612 million for it in approx 2008.

duncan lucas says:
24 November 2015

Well Which Team ,its getting a lot more serious at Which Convo I have now received a PHISHING email -from you ! = Comment 1424003 -wanting to know all my details in regards being refused a bank loan -NEVER HAPPENED IN MY LIFE – banks/etc please note -My credit is 100 % and I never will ask for a lone from anybody as this goes against my Moral/Political principles of this new immoral get yourself into debt state that cripples the poor and can end up jailing them . Stop the brainwashing NOW ! Somebody is either hacking you with a perfect reproduction of a Which email or this is part of Which commercialism which I am totally appalled at.

duncan lucas says:
24 November 2015

I checked the URL for that email it comes from Which conversations ?

Patrick Steen says:
24 November 2015

Hi Duncan, please can you forward the email you received to conversation [dot] comments [at] which.co.uk. Thanks very much.

duncan lucas says:
24 November 2015

Will do Patrick ,glad to know you care.

duncan lucas says:
24 November 2015

I see your server was down for a short while Which ??

Patrick Steen says:
24 November 2015

Hi Duncan, yes we’ve had some trouble with the server today. We’ve given it some more juice. Sorry about this. If you have any website feedback please share it here: https://conversation.which.co.uk/technology/welcome-to-the-new-which-conversation/#comments Thanks

Sally says:
15 April 2016

I found this article after searching online for HMRC still taking payments after student loan paid off but I am now thinking that despite what SLC tell me, it is in fact their error. I paid my loan off in November 2015 and in April 2016 they are still taking payments. I was declined a mortgage because Imy repayments were deemed unaffordable while repaying my student loan and had to get a letter from SLC stating I had repaid, which then allowed my mortgage to go through. This was a very stressful waste of time!

This article was published 5 years ago and it is sad to see nothing has changed.

John Davies says:
20 March 2017

Mortgage?… a veritable case of out of the frying pan into the fire…. These thieves never lend you any money, they use the legal power of your signature to digitally create the account (creating inflation which everyone pays for) and then try and charge you interest on your own money that you created….. They are interlopers and this is the reason why they can NEVER prove where the money came from that they allegedly lent to you.

Liam says:
13 September 2016

Earlier in the year I received over £900 back from the SLC for over-payments on the previous year and was told that I would have to furnish payslips for for any outstanding monies owed. The HMRC are still taking payments from my wage. From what I have read above and on other websites, I believe that the SLC are under instruction from the government to do exactly what they are doing in order to collect as much money in as possible. One only has to look at how the ill and disabled are assessed for their benefits and subsequently cut off. What is going on is most certainly immoral if not illegal. Not only are they overcharging those who were forced to take out loans in order to fulfill their dreams of teaching or pursuing their chosen career paths but they are making it extremely difficult for one to get that which is owed back. No organisation can be so inept naturally at their job. I now intend to involve the ombudsman.

Nicola says:
7 January 2017

I have the opposite issue. I’ve recently returned to work after a period of maternity leave. Deductions continued to be taken throughout my maternity leave despite my income being less than 600 pcm (I do still have a few hundred to be paid and we’re a two income hh so this wasn’t an issue). However since starting back to work and my income doubling I noticed the last two payments were only £3 and £2 per month respectively. Having check my payslip for earnings due this month and the payment hasn’t been deducted at all! Can’t get through to them to find out why and am now worrying about interest payments, credit defaults etc.

John Davies says:
20 March 2017

Nicola, consider it a blessing and DO NOT try and help the thieves.

John Davies says:
20 March 2017

I recently got screwed when I took a short term contract after a long period of unemployment. They calculated my repayments on my weekly payslip and stole over 200 GBP per week out of my children’s mouths even though my annual income was below 14K and the contract was for 8 weeks! My advice is if you can figure a way NOT to pay them, do it. Student loans are immoral, the people who instigated them were immoral and the people who try to defend them are immoral. Take the moral high ground and disappear from their corrupt seedy world of usury!

malcolm r says:
20 March 2017

If you take out a student loan then it is your obligation to abide by its terms. If you are not prepared to do so, then you should not take the loan in the first place, surely, particularly if you regard it as “immoral”? I do not condone any malpractice by the SLC, but equally this is not an excuse to retaliate with malpractice by borrowers.

Melanie Train says:
22 March 2017

Sorry to hear about your experience, John. However, we’d never recommend not repaying a loan. Have you tried complaining to SLC? Here are the details: http://www.slc.co.uk/contact/making-a-complaint.aspx

Guest
Emma says:
22 May 2017

I over paid my student loan contributions after taking a short term contract at the start of the tax year. Student loan took £400 of repayments even though i earned well under the £17,000 threshold for the year. I’ve now called them multiple times and though they agree I am owed the money apparently their repayment system isn’t working and they don’t know when they’ll be able to process my refund. Its outrageous as if you are at all delayed making a payment to them they’d hound you with letters and fines but they can have my money for over a year and still not provide me with any timeline of when I should expect to receive a refund.

