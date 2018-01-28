Letters or text messages using words such as ‘court action’ and ‘debt collectors’ are alarming. Would you know what to do if a firm started to harass you over a disputed debt, asks our chief executive Peter Vicary-Smith.

Look after the pennies and the pounds will look after themselves. Wise words, especially at this time of year. But when companies start trying to claw back the pennies they think they’re owed by customers, things can get nasty.

Energy companies, for example, are notorious for using debt collection agencies to chase missing payments.

Of course, if somebody’s done a runner, it’s well within a firm’s rights to chase them. But mistakes are invariably made. The classic example is an agency demanding payments from someone who’s passed away, causing distress to a grieving relative.

Our Which? Money Helpline experts also tell me that these agencies can even use a scattergun approach – sending out letters to anyone with the same name as the debtor, in the hope that one of them will reach the right person.

Debt threats being bandied about

Recently, though, it seems to me that something’s upped the ante, and threats are being bandied about willy-nilly. A colleague, for example, recently received a text message regarding unpaid account charges – the car-sharing firm in question gave him a phone number to call ‘ASAP to avoid referral to debt collectors’.

The outstanding sum? £12.

Meanwhile, a friend made an honest mistake and bought the wrong train ticket for her daughter, but the ticket inspector on board wouldn’t let her pay him the difference in price. She subsequently received a letter saying that the train company would take her to court and that she could get a criminal record – or alternatively, she could pay a £400 fine.

And a relative, who’d been receiving medical treatment covered by insurance, started to receive letters from a debt agency for a proportion of the costs, before the insurer had even been billed by the hospital. The agency was told to stop getting in touch, but it’s now sent another letter, this time demanding a three-figure sum.

How to deal with debt threats

Many of us would feel alarmed by a letter or text message that used words such as ‘court action’ and ‘debt collectors’, but they can be even more upsetting if you’re elderly or in poor health. If you’re contacted by a debt collection agency in error, try not to get rattled – there are consumer protections in place to help you.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) says ‘a firm must suspend any steps it or its agent takes in the recovery of a debt from a customer where the customer disputes the debt on what may be valid grounds’.

If it doesn’t stop trying to collect the money while investigating your dispute, it’s breaking FCA rules. Continuing to make unjustified demands for payment is harassment.

Our Money Helpline can give you a template letter to adapt and send on to the agency that’s bothering you. And if that doesn’t work, report the company to Trading Standards and the FCA.

Do any of the stories above ring true with you? What kind of unnecessary debt threats have you experienced or heard of – and how did you deal with them?