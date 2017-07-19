/ Money

The death of the rip-off card surcharge

2
Paying on card
Profile photo of Lauren Deitz Lauren Deitz Conversation Editor
Comments 2

Thank you to over 40,000 of our supporters who backed our campaign to end rip-off card charges. These sneaky fees for using credit and debit cards finally get the chop. Have you been stung by a card surcharge when making a payment?

A long-standing Which? campaign had a big win today as rip-off credit and debit card surcharges have been banned once and for all by the government.

Today’s announcement from the Treasury is an extension of the revised EU Payment Services Directive (PSD II). The ban will bring an end to retailers adding extra charges at the checkout for all card payments, including credit and debit cards as well as digital payment services like ApplePay and PayPal.

Sneaky card charges

Back in March 2011, we used our legal powers to submit a super-complaint to the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) to force an investigation into card surcharges. Our super-complaint came after we found that these charges were often far in excess of what it cost companies to process card transactions.

The OFT investigated the issue and upheld our complaint. It then began to look into what could be done to stop unfair debit and credit card surcharges. As a result, in December 2011, the government agreed to take action and confirmed it would ban excessive surcharges. This ban came in to force in April 2012.

But these rules meant that surcharges weren’t banned, but must reflect the cost incurred to the firm for processing the payment.

We estimated that it would be no more than 50p per transaction for debit card payments or 2% of the total transaction price for credit card payments. While it’s difficult to gather a full picture of how much card surcharges cost each and every business, it makes the justification to add charges of up to £10 for bigger transactions, such as for travel bookings, somewhat questionable.

And while some companies have dropped or reduced their charges over recent years, there are still many that haven’t. For example, an investigation by The Times last year revealed that Queen Mary University of London charged 2% on tuition fees in certain circumstances, Eurostar a £3 flat fee and Everyman Cinema 75p per ticket.

A real ban?

This new blanket ban on surcharges for all payment instruments will come into force in January 2018, but the question now is whether or not companies will absorb the cost and not pass them onto consumers in other ways.

Have you been charged unexpected fees for paying via credit or debit card? Do you think this ban will help you?

Comments
2
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
Today 15:28

I don’t want to introduce felines among the avian friends, Lauren, but are those regulations solely UK government, as the header suggests, and are they entirely the result of Which? pressure? There’s a small sentence in the linked article: “The government is implementing a new set of rules on payments written in the EU, meaning that surcharges will be scrapped in all member states next year, too.” The Scotsmans also leads with this: “it should be pointed out that the measure is the result of an EU directive. And when Stephen Barclay, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, preaches “fairness and transparency” and promises “no more nasty surprises”, let it not escape anyone’s notice that HMRC, a public agency, levies a charge on those who pay their tax bill by credit card”. As, of course, does DVLA.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
Today 15:56

Traders will not willingly take a drop in income, especially where they do face merchant charges from the card industry. Perhaps the cards will have to lower their expectations as well and reduce their handling costs and charges. For companies like travel operators who have done very nicely out of card charges it is almost certain they will spread the cost of not recouping them in future across all their customers. This will mean that those who up to now have settled without the use of a card will end up paying more because the fees will have to be incorporated in the headline prices without discrimination between cash- and card-paying customers. And if we all decide to pay by card in the future traders will incur even higher merchant charges which they will pass on to all customers. This is a win for consumers?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions