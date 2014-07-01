Are you due Card Protection Plan (CPP) compensation?

Sometimes going after compensation can seem tedious. You may question how long it will take or what you will have to prove. But it’s always worth giving it a shot – as my tale of CPP compensation goes…

You may have heard of Card Protection Plan (CPP) in the news last year. Customers who signed up to Card Protection and Identity Protection from CPP, which could have been sold through a high street bank or credit card provider, were largely mis-sold their policies.

This means CPP’s seven million eligible customers could be in line for compensation, and as one of those seven million customers, I was due a slice.

But, as we all know, life can take over sometimes, and it wasn’t until I was back at my parents’ house clearing out my old room that I came across my stacks of CPP letters (look out for their little red logo), and remembered about my policy.

My CPP compensation

CPP should have written to you with your forms for claiming back compensation. Do not throw these away! If it’s an old policy you may have half-forgotten about it, but try to dig it out.

However, if you have thrown it away, or like me, moved house at the time of claim documents being sent out, just contact CPP on 08000 83 43 93 – a quick 10 minute call giving over my old address got me a brand new form delivered.

Once you fill out the forms, send it off to CPP and wait to hear whether your claim is successful. You could, like me, have a nice cheque for £120 to cash in. Or you could even, like my mum who had several policies on different cards, be looking at even more money.

CPP – tips for compensation victory

Not sure how to fill out the form? Don’t worry, our consumer rights site has some key tips to help you. You only need one reason to apply for compensation.

If your premium was paid pre-2005, you will need to complain directly to your credit card provider – you can use our template letter if you need help.

And one last tip – don’t forget you only have until 30 August to apply for compensation, so get your skates on if you haven’t got around to applying yet.

Have you got a policy from CPP? Have you claimed yet? Did you know there’s a deadline of 30 August to apply for compensation?