Contactless payment cards – are you a sceptic?

NatWest debit card with contactless symbol
Marie Kemplay Money Research team
Love ‘em or hate ‘em, contactless cards are going to become increasingly common. According to the UK Cards Association, 33m have been issued and 6.8m contactless transactions are made each month.

A growing number of big retailers are also accepting contactless. For example, Waitrose expects to have contactless terminals in all of its stores by the end of this month. Other brands, such as Pret a Manger and Boots, already have them in all their stores.

And it’s not just big companies. Several times over the past few months I’ve been able to pay contactlessly when grabbing some drinks in the pub or buying a cheeky chocolate bar. And from next year it will be possible to use contactless cards to pay for all London transport journeys.

So, contactless debit and credit cards are clearly taking over, but are you wary of them?

Contactless card concerns

I must admit that I had my reservations when I received my contactless card in the post. After all, I thought, how much effort and time will it really save? But it’s so quick and easy that I’m a complete convert – I now find it frustrating when I’m not able to pay contactlessly.

I did initially have concerns about security. For instance, what if my card’s stolen? Well, each of the main card issuers told us that after a few transactions the user would be prompted for a Pin to prevent a fraudster running up a big bill. And our research suggests that a thief would only be able to spend £45-£100 before being asked to type in a Pin.

And providing you report the loss quickly you should receive a refund from your bank. In theory you could be liable for the first £50, but in practice banks are unlikely to charge you this.

Another issue is the possibility of ‘data leakage’ from the card. Researchers have shown that it’s possible to get some details, such as your card number and expiry date, by enabling a mobile phone to act as a card reader. Although this wouldn’t be enough to clone the card, it may be enough to make online purchases on sites that don’t ask for the CVV number (the last three digits on the back of your card).

Still, it has to be said that so far there isn’t any evidence that contactless card fraud is a problem. However, this kind of fraud may become more appealing. We’d like banks and card providers to remain vigilant and take action if there’s evidence of fraudsters exploiting security loopholes.

Should you be able to opt-out?

While I’m happy with my contactless card, I know others would prefer not to have one.

When we spoke to 10 of the biggest debit card providers in the UK, we found that most banks now issue them as standard to new customers and also for card renewals. Only Nationwide has no current plans to issue contactless cards, with Santander planning to start issuing them in the final months of this year.

But most banks will also let you opt-out of having a contactless debit card if you don’t want it one. Out of the banks that have issued them only the Co-operative Bank told us it wouldn’t let you opt-out.

The situation is a bit different with credit cards. Out of 10 of the biggest providers in the UK half issue contactless credit cards – Amazon, American Express, Barclaycard, Capital One and MBNA – and none of them offer the option to opt-out. Barclaycard, the biggest credit card provider in the UK, told us that it would be happy to offer a non-contactless card if there was demand, but they haven’t experienced this.

In our survey, 83% of Which? members told us they think you should be able to opt-out of having a contactless card if you don’t want one. We think consumer choice is important and people should be able to opt-out of having a contactless card if they don’t want one.

What do you think – are you happy to have a contactless card or would you prefer to opt-out? Have you asked to opt-out and been refused?

Should you be able to opt-out of contactless payment cards?

Yes (92%, 613 Votes)

I don't know (5%, 33 Votes)

No (3%, 19 Votes)

Total Voters: 665

Member
Member
william says:
16 September 2013

I’d love to be able to opt out, maybe you should run a poll on that very subject.

Banks and security don’t really sit very well in the same sentence, as they have no idea, and why should they, as it always the customers that end up paying, regardless of what they do or don’t do.

Do we know if amazon have started to ask for a CVV number yet ? They never used to.

Member
Member
rarrar says:
16 September 2013

The apparent inability of stopping Amazon automatically storing CC details against your account is really annoying.

Member
Member
rarrar says:
16 September 2013

Security does concern me, difficult to challenge a transaction or even keep track of them.
The way some Retailers details get reported on statements doesnt help with quite a few seemingly unconnected to the name of the shop used.

Member
NFH says:
NFH says:
16 September 2013

I definitely don’t want this facility on a debit card. I use a debit card only for cash withdrawals and on the rare occasions that debit cards are accepted and not credit cards (or when credit cards are surcharged).

I’m very happy to have this potentially convenient facility on my credit cards. If there is an error or problem, then with a credit card any temporary loss is the card issuer’s money; with a debit card any temporary loss is your own money. The consequences are very different.

Member
Member
tonyp says:
17 September 2013

My amex card has this facility and I find it quite useful although I have only found M&S have suitable terminals at the moment. the only problem that I have met is that the technology seems a little fragile at the moment, sometimes it simply does not work.

I agree with rarrar about the way that some retailer’s details are reported. It can be very confusing when a purchase from company A appears on the statement as a payment to company B. This is particularly so when the sum involved is a round number – say£100 – it can then be difficult to work out whether the payment is for a real transaction or an erroneous one. I feel that all entries on credit card statements should be in the name of the organisation from which the purchase was made. Apologies for going off topic but I do feel this to be an important subject, perhaps a separate conversation would be appropriate.

Member
Member
tonyp says:
17 September 2013

Perhaps I should have mentioned that the M&S transaction limit for contactless purchases is £20.

Member
Member
wavechange says:
28 September 2013

Having not heard of major problems, I am prepared to try a contactless card, providing that I can set or agree to the limit for a transaction.

Member
Member
tonyp says:
29 September 2013

As far as I am aware, the current arrangement across all cards is that there is a £20 limit on single transactions with a PIN entry being requested if the facility is used often within a short time.

Member
Member
wavechange says:
29 September 2013

That makes sense. Thanks very much Tony.

Member
Member
N900552235 says:
11 October 2013

have heard that passing a contact less terminal might read your card,
to avoid this purchase a aluminium wallet!

Member
Juniper says:
24 November 2016

They can scan through a handbag straight into as many as four cards thick, the banks who issue contactless cards without consent /no choice should provide protective sleeves free to their customers

Member
Member
tonyp says:
14 October 2013

My experience is that a card needs to be very close to the reader for it to register. It seems very unlikely that simply walking past a reader would activate it. An aluminum wallet is of most use to prevent fraudsters ‘harvesting’ information from cards. I have lined my wallet with several layers of aluminium foil, hopefully this will be sufficient protection.

Member
x says:
6 January 2014

I have been refused an optout from MBNA on my card renewal

Member
Martin says:
10 February 2014

Having had a few animated conversations with my card issuer and my bank it is obvious that the reason contactless cards are compulsory is that credit card usage in the USA has risen by 45%.
Fraud averages £40 to £100.
They tell me that any “fraudulant” transaction will be returned. The exact meaning of “fraudulant” seems to be missing. So if a card has been used “fraudulantly” the card is stopped. Thats great!
So no card! Cancel your card, issue another and off we go again.Meanwhile you could be £100 down.

Member
Member
Orris says:
13 March 2014

As a new member of Which?, I’m coming in a little late to this conversation, but do so as a result of my wife’s experience today.
Making a small value purchase, she wished to have some cash back as it was more convenient to do this in store. She is visually impaired so does not use chip and PIN but chip and signature. Prior to the transaction she made the shop assistant aware, but to both their astonishment the transaction went through for the item only and no option was given to have cash back. Several attempts were made by patient store staff but in the end she was referred to her bank (The Co-opertative). Although inconvenient she made her way there and explained the dilemma. The answer seemed to be that the equipment in the shop was badly located and one part was interfering with another causing the problem. On asking about an alternative to a contactless card she was basically told ‘you’ve got it, there is no alternative so get on with it’! I know this is untrue as the same bank told me that if I was really set against the contactless card I could have a Visa Electron instead. The problem is that there are drawbacks with this sort of card as it is not recognised in some places as an acceptable alternative.
Once again the needs of the visually impaired are being ignored and, yet again, the banks are riding slipshod over anyone who dares to argue with them. This is yet another example of the banks deciding what is best for them and we are going to be made to pay for the inevitable mistakes that will occur.

Member
Member
David Robinson says:
18 May 2014

I used my ‘touch’ debit card yesterday for the first time at lidl. This is the first shop that I have found actually using them. I would love to be able to unload my wallet of all but one card and have access on my phone. There may well be security concerns but I am sure these can be overcome.

Member
David says:
23 May 2014

I have just cancelled my Barclaycard because it has become Contactless.
They are apparently unable (for which read unwilling!) to disable this facility.

They also say there is no demand for non-contactless cards (your survey shows the exact opposite).

Barclaycard are clearly so afraid of their unreliable and fraudulent-risky product that they will not give their customers a choice to opt out.

Member
Andy says:
7 June 2014

HSBC has joined the list of banks that refuse to give it’s customers the choice, they refuse both requests for a non-contactless card and requests to have the facility disabled. Lets see them refuse my request to close my account. Some card readers don’t give you the choice either, I bought a ticket at Euston Station a few days ago, put my card in the reader, went to put my PIN in, only to find that it had been processed as a contactless payment.

How about a face saving compromise from the banks – allow customers to set their own limits on the number and value of daily transactions, mine would be one a day for a maximum amount of one penny.

Member
Andy says:
5 July 2014

Follow up to my last post. HSBC realised that they could provide me with a non-contactless card – but only after I threatened to close my account.

Member
Dolph says:
16 June 2014

I had exactly the same experience with Barclaycard and expect similar with other banks but there is a demand which may well increase when the risks this system pose become better publicised. Interestingly every worry I had over these cards was answered with the same assertion that they are totally safe. Santander changed a contactless debit card to one without, for which I am very grateful.
Allowing customers to set the frequency of requiring a PIN input could be the best compromise otherwise I won’t entertain using a card with this system.
I hope the banks will refund fraudulent payments out of their profits

Member
Jeree P says:
30 July 2014

I love the idea of the convenience of a contactless card, but the fact remains that it is less secure and if the bank insists that you pay the first £50 of any loss due to theft then aren’t they just making you pay for a breach in security that they have forced on us?

Member
Member
william says:
30 July 2014

Especially when it’s getting even harder to get a non contactless card.

Member
Member
wavechange says:
30 July 2014

It is fair that we should take responsibility for our cards but not reasonable for the banks to insist that we accept contactless cards. I’m happy with the small risk of losing £50 if I’m careless but we should be fighting against being forced to accept these cards.

Member
Dave A says:
19 August 2014

I had duplicate transactions in June on my MBNA credit card on several London bus journeys – as well as charging my pre-paid Oyster card, my credit card was also charged for the fares as it was in the same wallet with my Oyster card, which is also contactless.

I was only alerted to this when I had a problem exiting the barriers at a tube station as the barrier said there was an error, and when I spoke to the London Underground guy at the barriers he told me about the charging problem on the buses.

Since then, I’ve disabled the NFC chip on the card by severing the connections to the antenna by driving a small flat-bladed screwdriver through them – if you shine a very bright torch through the card you can see clearly where the “wires” are.

Member
Member
Hugh says:
20 August 2014

I was horrified a few days ago. In Boots I was getting my debit card out of my wallet when the cashier told me not to bother because the money had already been taken from my contactless card! Not realising I even owned a contactless I asked how this was possible. Apparently, even though it was still in my wallet the card had been close enough to the reader for it to be processed without my knowledge. This makes me extremely concerned so I shall be demanding a card without the contactles facility from my provider.

Member
Member
tonyp says:
20 August 2014

One of the other potential problems with contactless cards is that the detail information contained on them can be ‘farmed’ by someone with a suitable monitor. Having said that, I do find them to be very convenient so I have cured both the potential ‘farming’ problem and the likelihood that a card can be read legitimately just by close proximity of a wallet to the reader. The solution is quite simple, I have lined my wallet with several layers of kitchen foil. This provides sufficient screening that the card cannot be read while still in the wallet.

Member
Dave A says:
20 August 2014

Yes, but that won’t work if you have an Oyster card in your wallet too as it’s also shield it…

Member
Member
tonyp says:
21 August 2014

If you have more than one contactless card in in your wallet then it is likely you will have problems when presenting it for whatever service you are using. Most systems will detect both cards and put up an error message. I have both a debit card and a credit card with contactless capability. When making a payment I remove the appropriate card from my wallet in order to use it.

Member
Member
wavechange says:
21 August 2014

Why take the chance? Just take the card you want to pay with out of your wallet.

Member
Member
rarrar says:
21 August 2014

The worry or issue is that the range of some of the readers means that a card can be read before you have selected and removed the “correct” one from your purse/wallet.

Wasnt this issue flagged up early on in the deployment of contact cards at M&S?

Must say I do use mine and find it useful – will have a play with distance reading at my local cafe.

Member
Member
rarrar says:
22 August 2014

Experimented today in my friendly cafe – wouldnt read the card until it was a few mms away from the surface of the reader – effectively had to touch it.

Member
Member
wavechange says:
22 August 2014

I don’t know how much this varies between card readers but it would not make much sense if they worked at a great enough distance to cause false transactions. I would love to experiment but each time I have the opportunity there are others waiting to be served.

Member
Member
tonyp says:
23 August 2014

I use the M&S system quite regularly. My experience has been that it is necessary to get the card very close to the reader to activate it. I have never experienced the situation were it reads a card before I have taken it out of my wallet, even though the open wallet has been 1 foot or less from the reader.

Member
Grumpybutfair says:
22 September 2014

I have just received a new Credit Card from NatWest. I was horrified to see that this facility had been included to the card’s functionality without permission or even consultation. So I called them up on the 0345 number…you know hanging on and reacting to all the stupid questions which are really there to give them intelligence on you, rather than to establish your credentials…and my call was finally answered by somebody I could understand (good point I admit) with an unmemorable name, so I can’t, rather than won’t, recall it. He confirmed that Opting Out was not an option. His attitude conveyed the superiority of the “young and trendy”. I could almost hear his face twisting into frustration as he dealt with yet another mature person who seem to think that Banks exist to provide a service. Surely, everybody knows that people exist to provide bankers with employment? “All banks now only offer “Contactless””he twaddled. I don’t have to use my Credit Card as I rarely ask for credit. I don’t use the credit card to get “take it back for refund” benefits…I use it once a year to pay for some small facilities digitally. I used to have maxed out credit cards but that was a divorce ago. There is no way I’m going to buy a bus trip with my credit card, even if that facility were available near me, nor am I going to use it to buy sweets, toothpaste or jam. That’s what cash is for. I think I will have to leave the thing at home, and that is an inconvenience in my book. Is this not a case of industry taking over our lives…selling product…maximising sales…? What ever happened to manners and customer care?

Member
Member
Patrick Steen says:
22 September 2014

Thanks for sharing your comment Grumpybutfair. You may also be interested in our debate on cashless buses… https://conversation.which.co.uk/transport-travel/cashless-london-buses-oyster-contactless-payment/

Member
Ian says:
4 October 2014

NatWest issue debit cards without the contactless facility but you have to request them. Like you I received my NatWest credit card this morning and it has the contactless facility. I called them but they were emphatic they do not issue credit cards without contactless so I told them I would probably move to another provider. They seemed surprised and sought my views which they will pass to their management team. I worked in IT (NatWest) until retirement and there are certain aspects of contactless technology which are not secure. My android phone can read the card details so it would not be a problem for fraudsters who will only ever take small amounts off hundreds of cards which the account holders will probably not dispute. Using a small hacksaw I cut the card from the top, outside edge down to the magnetic stripe (a distance of about 4mm), making sure the cut did not extend into the magnetic stripe. This action severs the loop aerial rendering contactless redundant. Hey presto the contactless facility doesn’t work but Chip and PIN are unaffected. If you do not wish to have long arguments with your bank on the validity of contactless transactions appearing on your account then I suggest you do the same. Also I would avoid using a smartphone to make payments as this uses the same technology.

Member
Member
Hugh says:
4 October 2014

Just a quick tip to everyone who actually wants a contactless credit card – go to Nationwide. I have found them very good so far. They are a Which Recommended Provider too. Alternatively you can use the fact that they do provide them to contradict the smart-asses on the phone lines who say that all banks only offer contactless cardds.

Member
Andy Hollund says:
14 November 2014

I’ve just realised that I have one of these cards after a sales assistant did it for me whilst I was waiting to enter my pin number. I was very surprised at this. I phoned my bank (Yorkshire Bank) and they will not disable this feature nor supply me with a card that is not contactless. I’m one very unhappy customer, I’m thinking of changing banks now.

Member
Member
Hugh says:
14 November 2014

I received a replacement Barclaycard in August and it contained the contactless payment feature, in spite of me having emailed them specifically to request one without.

I do not intend to use this card and have switched to another provider who does provide non-contactless credit cards. I write this with some regret – I have used Barclaycard as my main credit card for over 40 years. However there is a good reason why I do not wish to use a contactless card – they are not secure.
A few weeks before I was shopping in a well-known high street shop. The cost was about £12 but I was short of cash, so I went to get my non-contactless Barclays debit card out of my wallet. The girl on the till told me not to bother since my payment had already been taken contactlessly. I demanded how that was possible – it turns out that my wallet had been close enough to the contactless card reader to take payment without any volition or control on my part. It seems that my current Barclaycard was contactless, which I was not aware of. If a reader can take payment like that, with no active choice on my part, then I want nothing to do with this insecure technology. The shop cancelled the transaction and I paid cash.
I wrote to Barclays again and strongly suggested they take notice of this and re-introduce choice, if they did not want to lose long-standing, loyal customers like me. I invited them to reconsider their restrictive decision to ignore customer demand. I received a letter saying they would look into my complaint. Three months later, after a number of increasingly impatient reminders from me, I finally got an response that basically told me they were not going to take any notice.
So I cut up the new cards and am perfectly happy using my Nationwide non-contactless credit card. The only ways to fight this contemptuous attitude that some banks have to their customers are to take your custom elsewhere and to raise the profile of this issue through organisations like Which.

Member
B Townsend says:
27 December 2014

I am a serving professional in the electronics industry, involved in hardware and software design, with further history in security.

Unlike the usual rhetoric peddled by the contactless proponents, I have learned to think laterally when it comes to security. Not only has the issue of uncontrolled contactless payments when abroad not been sufficiently covered and clarified, but there is another aspect to having a contactless card about your person…

The criminal fraternity are very resourceful, and the internet has made inexpensive project electronics, parts, and tools highly accessible.

If you have such a card on your person, few consider the implications of thieves simply scanning for the presence of such cards about your person, in pockets, luggage, bags, etc. If a generic signal is created, you can have all the data cryptography you like but the mere fact that a card has responded alerts the perpetrator that you have credit cards on you – even locatable to the pocket or bag where it is kept. Furthermore, as cards are typically kept in wallets with cash and other desirables to the thief, the mere presence of *any* card response allows the perpetrator to surreptitiously identify their targets.

Creating such a device to do this is relatively simple and inexpensive, and I’m entirely confident that any known instances of this means of attack will remain concealed from public scrutiny.

NO! I do not need or want such cards, and will be changing my bank (if that’s what it takes) to another that affords customers this option. Time-permitting, I am also considering an informational YouTube video demonstrating this – to ensure the public are appropriately informed.

Member
Steve says:
2 January 2015

Barclaycard have just refused to remove the contactless feature from my credit card, so I have closed the account. I have been a Barclaycard customer for 30 years.

Barclays have told me that I can have a non-contactless debit card, but they won’t process my request over the phone or online. I have to visit the branch. Quite ironic really that they turned this insecure system on without my permission, but need to see me in person to switch it off for security reasons !!!!

If the bank clerk gives me the hard sell, I am closing this account and moving to Nationwide.

Member
Cruz says:
6 February 2015

I requested a new card from Santander as my old one was damaged. When it arrived it had the contactless symbol on it. So I rang again to cancel it and ordered a standard card.

Why is it was are always opted in and have to do all the faffing about to opt out? If someone wants contactless then let them ask for it.

Alternatively allow ATM’s have the facility to activate and de-activate the chip?

Oh yes and they tried to flog me a credit card too. *rolleyes*

Member
Member
Hugh says:
7 February 2015

At least Santander will give you a non-contactless card if you ask for one. Barclaycard are completely resolute in refusing to give at least this customer what I wanted, so I switched to Nationwide.

Member
David says:
6 February 2015

I went into a pub in London and was holding my card to pay. The barman said that there was no need to take my card as it was already paid for by contact. He then made a big fuss when I asked for a receipt as it was too much hassle. I don’t trust the banks and I don’t trust anyone now at tills. You can’t even make complaints any more as the big companies make it too difficult to. Its one big slippery slope.

Member
Ken Gregory says:
3 March 2015

Nationwide have now started issuing these infernal cards, but they say that they will have an opt out facility by April ! We shall see!

Member
philblack says:
14 October 2015

The y will control your bank account completely, the next step is to do away with cash, and be able to control you account and be able to limit your withdrawal when they see fit. be warned

Member
Member
Stelmach says:
4 November 2015

I have been issued with replacement credit cards by MBNA and they are contactless. I rang MBNA and they do not supply non-contactless cards.
When I received contactless replacement debit cards from Santander, they promptly changed them to non-contactless cards on request.

Member
Tinybournemouth says:
2 January 2017

I have opted out of a debit card as I do not like the technologies inherent risk.
However I am now left not being able to use the fast pay service at the petrol stations which does bug me.
My previous non contactless card allowed this if using a pin at pump so I feel its a step back – I feel like a second class citizen.
I am now horrified that my bank will be issuing me a contactless credit card come my renewal and I can not opt out of it. What do I do cancel my cards and look for a bank that will honour my wishes and concerns. I just don’t know?

