Contactless cards: shouldn’t all providers give you the choice to opt out?

contactless card payment
Profile photo of Harry Rose Harry Rose Which? Money Editor
Love them or hate them, contactless cards are here to stay, with over £4bn being spent on them every month in the UK. While most providers allow you to opt out, some, such as Barclaycard, don’t. Is this right?

As well as being editor on Which? Money, I write a column for inews.co.uk, where readers can email me questions about money and personal finance. I was recently asked the following:

I’m not keen on contactless card technology, so have asked all my card providers not to provide me with contactless debit and credit cards, preferring to stick with chip and pin, which I think is more secure. All have been happy to do this, except Barclaycard, which is insisting I must have a contactless card. Is this right?

Personally, I love my contactless cards.

I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that they’ve transformed everyday spending for those who’ve embraced them. They’ve made it possible to go all week without having to fiddle around for change – and they’ve speeded up many of life’s minor inconveniences, from queues to board a bus, to getting served in a busy pub.

The £30 contactless limit means that most day-to-day payments can be achieved with an instant tap, with chip and Pin only necessary for larger purchases or after a certain number of contactless transactions as a precaution (the number varies by provider).

However, that’s not to say your security concerns are without foundation. Indeed, our investigations have highlighted flaws in the past. For example, in 2015, we were able to easily and cheaply acquire contactless-card technology and use it to remotely steal key card details from a contactless card.

Then, in 2016, we asked volunteers to use their contactless cards on the high street, spending between £20 and £30 each time, and to keep shopping until they were asked for a Pin. We did this to find out how much a thief could spend on a contactless card unchecked.

While most banks asked for a Pin, or blocked the card, after three to five transactions, three debit card providers allowed our ‘thieves’ to spend more than £200 through 10 consecutive transactions in just three hours.

Perhaps unsurprisingly then, some people would prefer not to go contactless.

Opt out

Most providers allow customers to opt out, although there’s no obligation for them to do so. Barclaycard, however, doesn’t offer non-contactless cards. So if you’re intent on having a non-contactless card, this leaves you with little choice but to switch provider.

Even so, my view remains that there’s no need to worry unduly about security. All forms of payment come with risks and we all balance these with convenience on a daily basis. Chip and Pin, for example, isn’t perfect (a thief could watch you key in your pin), and before that, we used signatures, which could be forged.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that fraud involving contactless cards and devices represents a mere 1% of overall card fraud, according to Financial Fraud Action UK.

While it’s possible that some fraud involving contactless technology is recorded in more generic fraud categories, a low percentage does make sense when you think about it.

Of course, fraudsters will look to exploit any vulnerabilities in technology that they can to obtain card details, but it’s unlikely that they prize the cards themselves in order to make fraudulent contactless payments. After all, most criminals don’t want your cards in order to buy a coffee and a sandwich.

And as with all card fraud, if a contactless card is stolen and used by the thief, your provider must reimburse you, unless it can prove that you were negligent.

A version of this article originally appeared on inews.co.uk.

What do you think of contactless bank cards? Should providers give you the choice to opt out?

Comments
Member
alfa says:
17 December 2017

I previously posted about when my husband got out a card to pay for coffee, the assistant told him he had already paid. The machine had helped itself to an unknown card from his wallet.

I do think all contactless payments should issue a receipt so you have some record of spending.

Member
wavechange says:
17 December 2017

I am a regular user of a contactless credit card and do ask for a receipt if this is not offered. I check my statement and so far have not spotted any unexpected payments. Using a contactless card avoids the risk of someone seeing me entering my PIN, grabbing my card and possibly making large purchases.

One contactless card is enough for me and now that I have a contactless credit card I intend to have my contactless debit card replaced by a non-contactless card.

When I started using a contactless card I believed that I would occasionally be asked to insert my PIN, and that seemed a good way to prevent someone going on a spending spree if my card was lost or stolen. This is not working and the only times I have used my PIN is where the transaction exceeds £30 or the retailer is not yet set up for contactless payments.

Member
JohnMillns says:
17 December 2017

Due to an attempted fraudulent activity on my Tesco credit card, I had to be issued with a new one. But when it arrived, I was extremely angry to find this was a ‘contactless’ card, which I had never requested and absolutely did not want under any circumstances with its’ known security issues. Particularly so, as I had enough hassle with the security breach on my original card, without adding a whole new way to at least double the chances of it happening again!! I think Tesco (and many users) forget that, while the money is refunded, the card has to be replaced as well, with all the hassle that entails, which includes having to mess around re-registering ‘card verify’ in middle of trying to order something and, updating any standing orders on the original card.

This left me with two options, cancel the card or, (as I had nothing to lose and like a challenge ) find a way to ‘neuter’ the contactless circuity, without messing up normal chip & pin payments. I should also add that also don’t like being told that I have to accept something that I don’t want!!

[Sorry, your comment has been edited to align with our community guidelines https://conversation.which.co.uk/commenting-guidelines/. Thanks, mods.]

Member
Mrs M says:
17 December 2017

I don’t lead the sort of life where I need one. In fact the local shops have cardboard signs saying they don’t deal with contactless cards.

I’d move banks before having one. But if you change banks it seems to be compulsory. So it stops people from changing banks. So I’ll have to use a credit card instead if I want to change. Which is quite likely as my bank made an eventually admitted mistake on my account.

I can’t see why banks are so keen to use this system. What’s in it for them? Is it that annoyed people will have to use credit cards to avoid them and so there will be fewer transactions?

Member
wavechange says:
17 December 2017

I am fed-up with the business world expecting us to have to opt-out rather than opt-in. Why should we have to opt-out of contactless cards, opt-out of marketing if we purchase a product or register an appliance and opt-out of receiving marketing calls. It’s not just business, and until recently it was necessary to request to opt-out of the open electoral register.

Hide replies ∧
Member
Ian says:
17 December 2017

I’ve always thought this is a form of what Which? once described as “Inertia Selling” and which isn’t strictly legal under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008.

Member
malcolm r says:
17 December 2017

The government is proposing we should, in future, be presumed to offer our organs for transplants. and have to “opt out” if we do not concur. It is not the business world, but the world in general perhaps. However, you don’t have to take or use a contactless card.

Member
wavechange says:
17 December 2017

I have received two contactless cards from two banks without asking.

I knew about the opt-out organ donation, which I don’t agree with and has only happened because not enough people have opted-in. I opted-in a long time ago, when the parts were in reasonably good working order. The eyeballs are still worth a look.

Member
malcolm r says:
18 December 2017

You’re all heart wavechange. May you liver long life 🙂

Much as I support transplants I do not support opt-out donation. If I have any irrational belief it is that I should depart this earth unburnt and as intact as possible.

My principal credit card, just renewed, is not contactless but one I never use – purely a back-up – is. However I have never seen a need to use contactless. I use cash for small purchases. l see the point of the Oyster card – makes charging very much more convenient, although I don’t need one – but in stores and petrol stations using a card takes very little time. But then, Ive only just acquired a smart phone….

Member
Dan says:
17 December 2017

I use it, but only through my phone, which means fingerprint is necessary to authenticate. I am very uneasy about the idea someone could just take my card and start spending without even needing to guess the PIN.

Member
bishbut says:
18 December 2017

All cards of any kind can be used by others if you do not take care with them or when using them Contactless cards can be just as safe and secure as others Lose any card and you lose money sometimes but you have the choice of paying by card for convenience or go back to carrying large amounts of cash or writing a cheque every time Stay in the past or live with the times the choice is yours Scare stories abound about everything in life

Member
wavechange says:
Today 09:35

In his introduction, Harrry wrote: “The £30 contactless limit means that most day-to-day payments can be achieved with an instant tap, with chip and Pin only necessary for larger purchases or after a certain number of contactless transactions as a precaution (the number varies by provider).”

I have been asked to use my PIN when using a contactless debit card but cannot remember this being asked for when using my contactless credit card. Perhaps this is because some transactions are over £30 or because the retailer is not set up for contactless payment and it is necessary to use my PIN.

Clearly the user should be given the option to opt-in to having a contactless card, but should those who choose to have one be able to set the frequency that they are asked to provide the PIN?

Member
malcolm r says:
Today 10:45

You do not have to use the contactless feature of your card if you don’t wish to, do you? I have never used mine, so don’t know.

Member
wavechange says:
Today 11:48

If you have a contactless card there is the possibility that it could be lost or stolen and fraudulent payments made. I believe that it should be necessary to opt-in to having a contactless card.

Now that I have a contactless credit card I have no need for a contactless debit card and will be asking for it to be replaced.

Member
John Ward says:
Today 11:29

Given that it can take several minutes to go through the checkout even for only £30 worth of items, and that it only takes about ten seconds to make a payment with chip-&-pin, I don’t understand why shaving a few milliseconds off the payment process is so valuable. I can think of other ways to make shopping easier.

Member
malcolm r says:
Today 11:38

With all the TV channels and streaming now available, we need to get home a.s.a.p. to sit on the sofa 🙂 Every millisecond counts.

Member
wavechange says:
Today 11:56

John – What concerns me is that someone could find out my PIN by watching me entering it in a busy shop etc. They could then grab my card or pick my pocket. I have never had a card stolen but a pickpocket had a good try when I was boarding a train in another country. A contactless transaction means no possibility of anyone discovering the PIN and the card is in my hand at all times. It’s not the speed of payment that I’m looking for but security.

Member
malcolm r says:
Today 12:00

As you say, your contactless card could be stolen and used fraudulently – no PIN required. We must look after valuable possessions. if we are not prepared to then perhaps we should not use them.

