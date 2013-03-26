With dozens of websites offering to help you get a better deal on your insurance and energy, I’m wondering why there’s no easy way to compare the comparison sites.

‘Switch your deal and save hundreds! Compare all the offers on the market in a matter of minutes!’ Is it just me, or are promises like this becoming less motivational and more exhausting?

Not because regularly switching energy, insurance and savings accounts can’t leave you better off – I’m proof positive that it can – but because of the effort involved.

Who compares the comparison sites?

Price comparison sites were designed to take the stress out of the switching process by offering a one-stop shop to compare the market. But with the proliferation of these sites in recent years, with all of them claiming to offer the very best deal, do I need to visit every site to be sure I’ve made the right choice?

Surely that defeats the purpose. And I’ll be honest – other than covering different brands, I can’t really spot much of a difference between them in terms of how the sites work. The focus often seems to be on price alone, which means many miss out an equally important part of the equation – the quality of the products.

One comparison site to rule them all

The travel industry has evolved to deliver a solution to the multitude of comparison sites, with services such as Trivago and Kayak aggregating the best prices from all the comparison sites. Perhaps this is the route that the financial services industry needs to follow.

It shouldn’t have to be like this, though. My pipe dream is a genuine one-stop shop that compares all brands on the market, shows me the price I’ll really get when I click through with no hidden extras, and tells me whether the company will offer me a service that will match the price. Here’s hoping.

