Children’s playgrounds are essential to help kids stay active and develop interaction and agility. Sad then, that Wandsworth Council’s started a pilot to charge £2.50 to play in its ‘almost unique’ playground. Would you pay?

Wandsworth Council – I was feeling good this morning, feeling proud of myself for starting my (very short) runs.

I was feeling the benefit of those endorphin ‘thingies’ that make you happy. And then I read about your latest scheme to charge £2.50 for kids to play at weekends!

Everyone should be encouraged to play

First, well done for building an ‘almost unique’ playground – Battersea Park play area. It may ‘boast ‘some of the most challenging and hi-tech play equipment found anywhere in London or the South East” – but to go and charge for it? Shame on you.

I recently went to West Bay near Bridport, Dorset and there was a playground (free, of course) with a sign that proudly said that it was open for ages 0-99. How great to encourage adults to go and jump on the trampoline with the kids, and have a go on the swings.

Surely life would be better if you started off the day climbing on the rope ladder with your child or grandchild? And what better way to encourage us all that keeping fit is fun and important to us all – it may even help keep us out of doctor’s surgeries and hospitals.

So I stand up and applaud West Bay and do the opposite (I’m too polite to say what) to the mean-spirited council in Wandsworth which has stooped so low to take £2.50 from children in order for them to play.

A challenge to the council

But then this is only a pilot and for those less cynical than me, pilots are put in place only as a test. Perhaps local parents will decide it’s worth paying for a state-of-the-art playground?

Personally, I challenge Wandsworth Council leaders to have a change of heart. Tear down that charge sign and follow the West Bay lead by opening up your playground to all ages for free.

Council leaders, when was the last time you went on a swing or jumped around? This weekend, go to that ‘almost unique’ playground and join in with the kids. I dare you to go climbing. Once those endorphins start buzzing around you, go and look at that £2.50 charge sign and think again about whether it really was such a good idea.