Do you still carry cash?

George Martin Assistant Digital Producer
Do you still pay for most things in cash or do you find yourself relying more and more on contactless or chip and Pin cards?

In November, the ATM industry body warned that 10,000 free cashpoints could disappear from Britain’s high streets within four years, with usage apparently falling.

Many of you shared concerns about losing free-to-use cash machines, and I was certainly one of them – being charged to access your own money just doesn’t sit right. In our poll, an overwhelming 82% of you agreed, saying you would never pay to withdraw money.

Visiting the cashpoint

While I’m fully against cashpoints that charge to withdraw, all this did get me thinking about how often I actually withdraw cash from one.

It then dawned on me that I only really visit a cashpoint once a week – on my way to play football for my Saturday team.

The only way to pay the referee after a game is in cash. The pitch also needs paying for, and what’s left over the club uses to buy everyone a drink in the pub after the game.

It costs £10 for a home game (£5 if you only end up playing a half) and £7 for an away game. And as myself and the teammates I share a lift with rarely have any cash on us, we have to drive to the game via a cashpoint to get out our subs.

Sorting out the cash in the changing room after a game can also feel like a dated affair, as most of the team hands over notes and the person in charge of collecting the subs never has enough loose change to give back. Oh, for a contactless card reader! Still, I’m not expecting refs to come equipped with these any time soon.

Contactless generation

For me, my teammates and other friends of a similar age (around 28, if you’re wondering), contactless cards have completely revolutionised our spending habits.

None of us really like to carry too much cash simply because there’s hardly anything that we really need it for on a day-to-day basis: we can buy most things by placing our contactless cards on a reader or, failing that, by entering our Pin.

But could this be a generational thing? While many in my age group don’t seem to carry cash at all, it’s a completely different story for my dad – I don’t think he’s ever used his card to make a contactless payment!

Do you still carry cash on a regular basis? If so, what do you use it for? Do you prefer using it to contactless payments or a chip and Pin card?

malcolm r says:
3 January 2018

I need cash, for the lottery, for some sports I play and raffles, for small purchases (some shops have a minimum amount before they will accept a credit card), an occasional coffee or drink out, a repayment to someone, help for my children or birthday present………. I don’t use a contactless card, just chip and pin and yes, I still want cash. I have no problem taking enough from a cash machine, or my bank branch, to keep my needs supplied. I haven’t used cashback at my supermarket yet, but could if needed.

Member
Melanie Train says:
3 January 2018

Having had my wallet stolen with cash in it several times over the years, I haven’t carried more than about £20 around with me for about a decade. I personally love chip and Pin/contactless. Before they were invented, I’d invariably have to visit the cashpoint a few times on nights out!

malcolm r says:
3 January 2018

I keep a £20 note separately about my person for emergencies only. If I had my wallet stolen I would lose cards as well as cash. Best to keep a second credit card at home in case of loss.

Alex Whittle says:
3 January 2018

I’m a big fan of contactless payments, they’re very easy for me – especially when travelling on the tube, you can just tap in and out.

They’re also very easy to spend money with and you do not realise how much you’ve spent. I’m going to try and use more cash, as a way of budgeting!

Ian says:
3 January 2018

Hmmm…I prefer Oyster. I always worry about using a credit or debit card in a place like a tube station at any time.

John Ward says:
Today 02:03

The only contactless payments [wrong name – I tend to make contact] I have made have been with my Oyster card. I always like to have some coins and notes on me. I need a pound coin for the supermarket trolley, a couple of quid for the charity bucket. I might buy a newspaper or magazine when out and about, perhaps a drink or a sandwich, some fruit & veg and some plants at the market. On the way home there is a roadside stall selling eggs and honey via an honesty box. And putting some air in the tyres requires a coin; as well as going to the toilet at major London stations. It’s amazing how fast the notes go, really.

william says:
3 January 2018

Guess I could be the odd one out, wild horses couldn’t make me use contactless, as I have zero faith in a banks ability to do security properly. I can still recall stories of people cancelling contactless cards when they’ve been stolen and the criminals still able to make payments with them months later.

duncan lucas says:
3 January 2018

Number 2 “odd one out ” William , glad to see public pressure to conform cant force you to change .

Maureen Antill says:
3 January 2018

My husband very rarely uses his card because he knows he can nearly always get a discount for cash on larger items, has done for years.

Philby1 says:
3 January 2018

Always in shops, I never pay with a card.

Paul Stephens says:
3 January 2018

I still use cash as I don’t feel that contactless or chip and pin are secure as on a number of occasions fraud has been committed on my account several time’s in the past 5yrs even though my bank has refuned where it was a fraud which has been on every occasion.

bishbut says:
3 January 2018

Most shop assistants (not shopkeepers )prefer you to use a card (contactless prefered ) because it easier and quicker and no counting out change (filthy coins notes) with a card you have gone while others are still waiting for their change I do carry a little cash in £5 notes and £1 coins no more than £30 from the band at any time Do you offer a £20 note from a cash machine for a small purchase ?? The assistants do not like you doing that just takes more time leading to frustrated waiting customers Both cash and cards need keeping in a safe place at all times Cards are not just a bit of plastic but your money

Anonymous says:
3 January 2018

I still like to carry cash because I don’t have much faith in the contactless system due to a rise in fraud and cybercrime and the lack of security some banks have for victims of these crimes (not very effective preventative measures in place either). Also, you can’t exactly give homeless people contactless payments can you? Its quite handy in my opinion to have some cash on you for emergencies and personally id rather have cash stolen from me rather than a credit card 😉

Dell c says:
Today 00:24

My whole family pay for virtually everything in cash,why should we pay an extra percentage to the banks for convenience they rob us enough anyway.People are blind & disillusioned,if everybody went cashless do you think the banks would charge 2% on every transaction,no they would then have the monopoly & that would rise to at least 5% on everything you buy ,more money for the banks ,what mugs we are.cash is king.

bishbut says:
Today 07:07

Everybody STILL has their own choice ! Cash, card or whatever the choice is YOURS

Dave M says:
Today 06:32

I have had the same few notes in my wallet for several weeks with most payments contactless with an Apple Watch. I feel much safer using the watch as there is no pin to enter and I don’t need to get my wallet out. If the Watch falls off or is stolen, it locks. Even the credit cards are being used less with many stores now accepting Apple Pay above the usual £30 contactless limit.

rich835 says:
Today 08:16

I don’t carry cash at all if I can help it, and I get very annoyed when I need to go out my way to get some! I find it really inconvenient. Also if I have loose change on me, then I tend to spend it on vending machines at work, which is another reason not to carry any. I wish that more people could accept card, contactless or paypal. A great example is when a charity of some sort is collecting while I’m leaving the supermarket. I would love to donate there and then, but it’s cash only for that sort of thing 🙁

Grace Kindred says:
Today 11:38

I hardly ever carry cash either, I try to leave my purse at home if I can help it and just take a few cards with me. Contactless payments are so much quicker than fiddling around with change! And it feels safer, too.

AnthonyH says:
Today 12:38

I always use contactless via my phone. I have even swapped from Apple Pay to Android Pay with no issue. When I travel in London I use my Oyster card. When I need to spend more than contactless allows or if the place can’t handle it (I am amazed how many big stores like Homebase and Currys still can’t handle it) then I use my credit card. I still carry cash for those odd occasions I need it but that’s very rare now. So I get cash out about once a month or less, and rarely carry more than 50 quid. I never carry coins and try to offload them ASAP.
I always have a record of what I spent where which I can put into my expenditure analysis. I am fully safeguarded against fraud and theft, provided I don’t do anything stupid.
I know plenty of people that never use contactless tech or even online banking, as they are worried about what could go wrong. I suspect it will be a generation before we can seriously think of getting rid of cash. When that day comes I don’t know how we give money to buskers and Big Issue sellers. Maybe by then we will all be chipped at birth so we don’t have to carry anything.

wavechange says:
Today 13:51

I always carry cash and often use it for small transactions.

I prefer to use a contactless card in supermarkets and other busy places where there is the risk that someone might see me enter my PIN, despite my efforts to conceal it. I do check my statement and have not seen a single unexpected payment.

Cash and cheques remain vital forms of payment for small charities that want to do something more useful with their funds than invest in expensive technology to accept card payments.

