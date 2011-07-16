/ Money

It doesn’t matter where the call centre is, it’s about service

63
Call centre workers
Profile photo of Nick Cheek Nick Cheek
Comments 63

There was much rejoicing in certain sections of the media last week when Santander announced its intention to bring all its call centres back to the UK from India. Does a call centre’s location matter to you?

The bank, which is consistently bottom of our customer satisfaction surveys, said that the switch was all about improving its service.

Santander’s chief executive Ana Botin commented:

‘Improving our service is the top priority… our customers tell us they prefer call centres to be in the UK and not offshore.’

This sudden concern for customer satisfaction is very laudable. And the move is set to create as many as 500 new jobs in Glasgow, Leicester and Liverpool.

The mass homecoming

Santander is not the only corporate giant to move their call centre operations ‘back home’. Two years ago, BT moved 2,000 jobs back to Blighty. Aviva and Powergen have done the same. And last week, New Call Telecom said it was leaving Mumbai to open a call centre in Burnley.

So is customer service the real reason for the repatriation of call centres?

It’s certainly true that the stereotype of linguistic problems and a lack of local knowledge has lodged itself inside the public’s imagination and, in some cases, these have been a real problem. Local knowledge may well be useful for certain industries, such as railways and even some banking services.

However, accents and an in-depth knowledge of ATMs in Altrincham may not be the real reason for the move – it could, in fact, be all about the bottom line.

The bottom line

Wages and costs are rocketing in India with salaries expected to rise 13% this year. The subcontinent is no longer the cheap destination it used to be.

Claudia Hathway, editor of Call Centre Focus, was quoted as saying:

‘Despite the rhetoric of listening to what customers want, rising costs are the true reason for companies coming back onshore.’

Call centre staff are not at the top of most customers’ gripes with banks – poor products with even worse rates take that prize. But if banks are really listening to consumers, then perhaps moving call centres to the UK is a very small step in the right direction.

Or perhaps it’s just a cynical way of cutting costs and maximising PR opportunities. In a truly global industry, does it really matter if your call centre is based in Lahore or Liverpool?

Comments
63
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
16 July 2011

In some ways it is immaterial where the call-centre is located so long as the staff can communicate effectively and know their business, which is not always guaranteed in the UK. But since these operations are funded from the payments made by customers for the services provided it is better if the money stays in the UK and goes into the pockets of our own citizens. Much has been made of the language difficulties of Asian call-centre operatives but for most of us that is not a real problem, especially since there are so many regional accents and ethnic languages spoken in this country. Ideally all English-language call-centres would be situated in certain parts of Scotland where perfect pronunciation, good diction and elocution, and excellent enunciation prevail. The most important service the companies behind the call-centres could provide is to staff them adequately. I am fed up with hearing [for over twenty minutes before giving up] “We are experiencing a very high number of calls at the moment . . .” ; this is code for “We do not have enough staff to give a satisfactory service and want to shunt the less-essential calls to a different time or day”. The big energy companies seem to be the worst in this respect.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
bramhall says:
18 March 2012

I so agree with the excellent quality of diction and verbal grammar in Scotland, particularly in the Highlands. How do they manage so well?
I am English from SE England and find the general level of speech here much inferior to Scotland.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Mr E Rottenberg
Member
Mr E Rottenberg says:
24 May 2013

All Call centres must be in the UK !!! and staff to communicate effectively and know their business which is ALWAYS not when the call centre is located abroad especially in India etc.
It must be compulsory to inform customers about the call centres.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
James Harrison says:
16 July 2011

It is indeed a real problem when one cannot understand the simple string of ‘English’ words garbled by those from anywhere in the world. India is by far the worst offender, but newcastle, the north-west and Scotland follow closely. Oddly enough, I find the Irish (Eireann) accent the easiest to follow. Maybe their educational principles are better? A poorly-spoken person may easily understand poor and garbled English, but there are a lot of us who do really try to speak and write English as well as possible.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of john1962
Member
john says:
10 November 2015

really! you struggle with local dialects? doesn’t that worry you as an individual!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Martyn Saville
Member
Martyn Saville says:
16 July 2011

I agree with John’s post above. The real issue for me is that companies shouldn’t be exporting jobs that can be done for a largely similar price in the UK – wages paid in the UK feed back into the UK economy through both tax and domestic spending. This in turn boosts UK business.

As an example, I am a customer of both First Direct and Sainsbury’s Bank. Their call centres in Yorkshire and Scotland respectively feel human and respond to the exact question being posed, rather than a script.

As for James’ comments about regional accents, this has nothing to do with the local accent and more to do with the individual concerned. Most Scottish and northern accents are easy to understand – to suggest that there is a ‘right’ accent in which to speak English is mistaken, and to generalise about regional educational standards is patronising. Yes, I’m from the north (and proud of it) and yes, I can both make myself understood and understand others from various parts of the country. Perhaps misplaced snobbery is a greater hurdle to mutual understanding than the respective individuals’ accents?

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Shire of rose
Member
shire of rose says:
16 July 2011

All Call centre should be back to U.K. It is only matter of time, when someone accounts detail is grabbed or leaked by unknown person in that country. It may be cost saving for the companies but for the customers , it is very painful experience for them. This is very highly risky business to keep call centre out of U.K.
Bring them all back to U.K.
Make it compulsory to all companies to inform their customers about where are their call centres so they can switch to other company..

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of James71
Member
James says:
14 September 2015

Why do you think identity fraud can only happen overseas?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of john1962
Member
john says:
10 November 2015

because invariably that’s where it happens

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of rarrar
Member
rarrar says:
16 July 2011

Call centres that do not use a script ( or no apparent one) immediately create the impression that they are listening to your particular needs and will respond accordingly – that is what most people want.

Of course this requires good linguistic skills and it helps if the accent isnt strong. A UK based call centre is probably better positioned to deliver although strong regional accents can be an issue for some customers.

None of this makes much difference though if the organisation doesnt have the systems in place to provide good customer service and resolve problems quickly.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Sophie Gilbert says:
17 July 2011

I’m ambivalent about this.

One of the best instances of good service I’ve ever had was from somebody in India. Yes, the person’s accent was difficult for me to understand at times, and this wasn’t helped by the poor quality of the telephone line (rather ironic since I was phoning Virgin’s customer service, who supply my landline service), but at the end of the day I was helped very politely, patiently and efficiently. So on the one hand I’d rather be helped well by someone from India than badly by people from round the corner, as I have also had from Virgin’s customer “service”, people who for a start sounded as if they couldn’t care less and subsequently provided nothing that you could remotely call service.

On the other hand I can’t say I’m over happy with seeing people from abroad being employed when there doesn’t appear to be enough jobs to go round in this country.

Interesting dilemma.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
L says:
7 May 2012

I have had help from many people in Indian call centers, but would rather be helped from an English Person and ‘British Taxpayer’ that I can understand!!! Our Economy should come first in such difficult times!!! The Government should give incentives to UK Companies to bring back jobs to the UK and protect our interests before bailing out other countries

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Jon Barton says:
5 June 2015

Yes, I can hear what people are saying on here about overseas call centres and UK based one, the only way you would actually understand this is to work in one of them, I have worked in several of them, though I must admit even I have had some confusion when I worked for British gas some years ago they had just sent up one tel and it was a nightmare trying to transfer customers that had rang us to get them and all they would say is please let it be someone from England I can’t understands them.

However in the job I do now I can’t tell you who its with but I deal with people all over the UK and the contract with the government. I find it increasingly hard when a lot of them know about 10 words in english and all I can say to them is can you get someone on the phone that speaks more english so they can translate this to you.

So in that effect they have the same problem which we face when the person on the other end of the phone cannot understand us as well, its a catch 22 situation but the main reason why UK companies do use overseas or offshore as they are called is just because of the pay. Did you know that most UK companies that have people working in their offshore contact centres have to have a Degree? well yes they do and have to have a excellent understanding of english to work there but here’s the snag, because of the GMT time difference a lot of these people are working nights because over there is is nighttime and sleeping through the day in a hot country might be hard, so of a nighttime they get tried and this is where the services fails, thats one aspect of it, another one is the pay, they pay them half the money they would pay anyone in the UK so let’s look at B gas for an example these days a contact server advisor there is on about 22,000 so they will be paid either 10,000 or 11,000 a year. over here you would get overtime pay if they wanted you to work extra hours at time and a 1/2 or double or even treble over there its the same rate of pay they are already on.

But, from an article i saw in the guain sometime ago that a lot of companies now have listened to their customers and are movie those jobs back to the UK, so long as a person has the education and is educated up to the level they can perform their duties everyone should be happy but you have to consider this sometimes things happen beyond the customer service advisor range and it takes time to fix so the next time you shout at us all remember we are doing everything to help you.

there been sometime when people say things to you, you feel like telling them where to go but you can’t, just imagine if you were face to face with that person would they say the things they do on the phone to you? I would say no they wouldnt. however if anyone did speak to me like that face to face then I would not be writing this now shall we say.

so i am sure i will get some replies to this but there’s always one thing to say about all of this contact centres that people that do complain about them and have never worked in one you should try it before shouting at us lot, its definitely an experience

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Em says:
17 July 2011

As consumers, we have a right to know where goods originate. We can make an informed choice about whether to buy local produce, support UK or EU companies, or export our wealth to countries like China and India to support their industrial and economic growth. I’m not arguing against free trade, simply that each consumer has the right to choose and can even apply a small measure of economic sanctions according to their political concience.

I don’t understand why services are exempt from this requirement to disclose, particularly as major outgoings such as energy, telecoms and motor insurance are hardly discretionary spends. If I have a pension with a UK insurance company, I can decide how my funds are invested. But I have no right to knowledge or control over where the management chooses to run its operations.

A company’s bland statement that “they intend to keep operations in the UK” is just current policy, with no contractual or legal significance, and hides what may already have been off-shored. In addition to call centres, this can include administration, under the euphamism BPO (business process outsourcing), and IT (computer systems and data), causing the direct loss of many UK job opportunities. It also means your personal data is being exported to areas where there are no criminal sanctions for unauthorised use and disclosure.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of ChrisGloucester
Member
Chris says:
17 July 2011

It’s probably very politically correct to say “the location of the call centre doesn’t matter it’s the sevice that counts”.
However, at the risk of being classed as non-politically correct, I strongly disagree. In fact I never use the services of any company if I find they go for overseas call centres.
My reasons are very simple.
I like to understand the person I’m talking to.
I like the idea that the person I’m talking to might be able to better understand me.
I like the idea of jobs being available in this country to give service to people of this country.
I don’t like the idea of companies maximising profit by paying peanuts to third world employees. That’s hardly “fair trade”, it’s exploitation.
I don’t like for example calling my local bank but finding I’m talking to someone half way around the world, when I really wanted to talk to someone a few miles away at my branch.

To my mind every overseas call centre job is one more unemployed here. If that makes me politically incorrect then guilty as charged.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of James71
Member
James71 says:
14 September 2015

So rather than exploit people in India and the Philippines we should just deny them an export industry that employs millions and provides things like health insurance for their families. Yeah – that will sure help those third world countries.

The idea that there is a fixed number of jobs and that one there means one less here is nonsense. Trade has always shown a benefit to both parties involved – to believe that is true of all trade other than customer services outsourcing is ludicrous. So whether you are politically incorrect is not the point – you are simply wrong on the economics of the situation.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of richard
Member
richard says:
17 July 2011

The only problem I have with Virgin is their “help line” – Like others I want call centres to employ UK citizens not from abroad.

The Virgin repair service is excellent – but the telephone help-line are script readers – and unless you use Microsoft software they haven’t a clue – even their section leaders are useless and unreliable. But there is no guarantee that a Virgin UK help-line would be any better.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
BobH says:
18 July 2011

A very polite guy in India from BT Broadband technical helpline ‘took over’ my MAC remotely and sorted my problem effortlessly. I think its great fun and had a few words about the weather in Bangalore. Same with an equally polite and efficient woman form Barclaycard in Mumbai.

I dont recall anything but polite efficient service. I can live with an accent that isn’t the same as mine.

A rude person from T Mobile despatching in the UK all but called me a liar when for the second day a delivery failed to arrive despite me staying in all day! But there are lot helpful people in the UK too!

We spend loads on travel to experience different cultures and languages – why not just enjoy the variety we now get from our call centre folk!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
BobH says:
18 July 2011

I can live with an accent that ISNT the same ….

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of dean
Member
dean says:
18 July 2011

The problem with some Indian accents is that they are often at the resonant frequency of the phone line. In other words, they can be drowned out by overtones due to the poor quality of the line

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Fat Sam, Glos says:
18 July 2011

Sorry Dean I’ve never heard so much of the smelly brown stuff emitted by male cows in all my life. But thanks for the laugh.

“…often at the resonant frequency of the phone line.”

You couldn’t make up stuff like that. A gem.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of dean
Member
dean says:
18 July 2011

Fat Sam, I actually find your comment insulting, if you can’t argue why you think different other than saying “that’s bs” then why did you comment?

Every room has a resonant frequency, every speaker has a resonant frequency depending on where it is in you room/ear etc. It’s the same with telephones.

Many Indian call centre workers seem to speak in a monotone voice that appears to sit in the frequency range of their room/their phone/my phone making it almost impossible to understand them.

What’s so hard to comprehend about that?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
18 July 2011

Hello Fat Sam and Dean, thanks for your comments, but please try and be civil. It’s fine to disagree, but stay away from personal insults and instead expand upon your points. Check out our Commenting Guidelines if you’re unsure. Thanks

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of fat sam
Member
fat sam says:
18 July 2011

Dean, I’ll lay an argument for you:

Have you ever considered purchasing a new phone with a different resonant frequency? It may help. Ask Which? to test this particular feature next time.

Just trying to be helpful.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Kim A says:
18 July 2011

In Psychology, occupational stress is measured by things – control, demand (are you too busy?) and support. Call centre work can provide the perfect storm for stress – no control over your work (often caused micromanagement by the company), high demand (30 minute queues for customers to get through can be incredibly stressful for staff) and support – this depends on how your supervisor and the company treats you.

I did a large study on call centre burnout about 10 years and found that one of the biggest issues in staff just giving up and eventually leaving is this perfect storm, largely becuase of opposing requirements placed on call centre staff.

– work quickly (AHT – average handling time) is calculated to the second, and staff know what their average is… AND add value – staff can have bonuses witheld if they don’t offer additional help to customers.

– read scripts – this can be important where there are Ts and Cs to get across, but at the same time, staff need to make sure the call ‘flows’ and they engage with customers. When this doesn’t happen, customers can become frustrated, and even abusive – the cumulative effect of this means staff feel like they’re playing abuse roulette every time they pick up a call.

I worked in callcentres for about 5 years before doing my research. They started out being very intersted in customer satisfaction, then the legalities of ensuring that incorrect information isn’t given out becomes the focus (which you can understand), but then someone in management worked out that by shortening AHT by 10 seconds, you’ll save £x a year in costs. And so it begins – the squeezing of staff that means that they eventually have to choose between surviving and meeting their targets and actually helping customers – who by this stage are often abusive, whether overtly or through snide comments and disrespectful behaviour.

Call centre staff are the factory workers of our generation – we don’t support them because they aren’t kept in filthy conditions with no light or food. But google cortisol (released when you’re stressed) and you’ll see that call centre workers are very much at risk of a shortened, miserable life.

That said, there are some fantastci call centres out there and I only hope that one day, micromanagemnt will be a thing of the past

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of briansg
Member
briansg says:
18 July 2011

I am one of those who do not mind where the call centre is, provided I can understand the person at the other end, and he/she can understand me. I have had problems in the past with call centres apparently based on the indian continent, but also recognise that some UK accents can cause me problems (eg a strong Glasgow accent). On one occasion it was very annoying to have to drive to a town I do not normally visit because a building society did not have a local branch, and the person at the ‘indian’ call centre could not not understand my question – the teller in the English branch had no such problem.
I doubt if there is an ideal solution to the problem, it is a question of what proportion of people can successfully converse with call centre staff in any particular location – probably the answer is never 100%.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Fat Sam, Glos says:
18 July 2011

I think I’m in the larger camp of people who really don’t care where it’s located so long as the service is there.

Regional/national accents exist, always have done, always will do and the day everyone speaks in some refined tone so much the poorer will be humanity. It’s what makes us and the least we could do is just go with it and make the effort to understand. it’s not really that difficult and any excuses not to be able to understand is probably more a reflection of one’s own lack of ability.

Having a call centre in the UK does in no way guarantee high standards if you pay peanuts for a product/service – you get monkeys supporting it. Hence why so many companies go abroad.

So, if you want good standards and be UK-based – expect to pay for it.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Fat Sam, Glos says:
18 July 2011

I once called Halifax’s contact centre and was just passing conversation by asking how the weather was in India.

‘India?’ they replied, ‘I’m in Leeds.’

If only they could see my face (red).

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of James71
Member
James71 says:
14 September 2015

This is actually quite a common mistake that is reflected throughout these comments. Just because a voice has a foreign accent does not mean it is in a foreign country. The UK hosts millions of immigrants – and many contact centres are based in areas where the proportion of immigrants is high. An Australian friend of mine worked in a contact centre in Watford. A customer complained about the Nigerian who answered her call, and so was transferred to his Indian Team Leader. She didn’t want to talk to anyone in India (despite his protestations that he was in Watford) and demanded to be escalated again. When she reached my friend and heard his accent she was lost.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Rose says:
19 July 2011

Having worked in financial services for years, including working closely with the onshore & offshore call centre parts of the organisation. I’ve very strong views on this!
With financial services, as a customer I like to know that the person I’m speaking to is UK based and will understand any word or phrase I use in communicating with them. I also want them to know at least as much as I do about the product they’re supposed to be giving me assistance with, rather than me knowing way more than them and (usually) having to tell them what they need to do to resolve my query/problem. As a former employee, I know that many of the offshore call centres end up with UK head office and call centre staff & managers working alongside the offshore call centre (eg many people spending several weeks in India) to try to get them to do the job right, so to me, in real terms the cost is way higher than if it was kept onshore. (I’ve always felt it was driven by the finance directors not the customer service directors, and is all about the balance sheet, not customer service).
With technology (PCs and phones) and things like Paypal and Ebay, as long as I can understand the person, they can understand me, and they can give me a quick answer to my query/problem, I’m happy. Unfortunately, experience has been that it’s still been the UK-based ones that have managed to do that and just occasionally someone offshore (which has been anywhere in the World, not just India). I had a recent experience with a Call Centre in Eire where, much as the 2 people I spoke to were really polite and helpful (and possibly knowledgeable), I just couldn’t hear them properly or understand them as they were so softly spoken with such a “lilt” in their voices that I couldn’t make sense of it.
I know Newcastle & Scottish accents can cause problems for some people too but I’m ok with those and usually find they’re very empathetic, helpful, can deal with you off-script, know what they’re talking about, etc etc so they get my vote over the UK Southern call centres too!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Russ says:
19 July 2011

Yes it is annoying. because they are unable to understand what you are saying due to different dialects and I have trouble understanding there accents.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
john.mccolgan says:
20 July 2011

“their” accents russ, “their” accents, poor grammar can adversely effect your written work and make it difficult to understand you.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Ramosa says:
19 March 2013

“Affect”

Sorry, couldn’t resist.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of DavidCHLeeds
Member
DavidCH Leeds says:
19 July 2011

The most difficult helpline I ever used was BT’s Broadband Help Line from a call centre in India. I found the responding voice difficult to understand, and rather brusque when I asked “please repeat”.
By contrast, UK-based and American call centres are always easy to understand, even when the agent is obviously of Asian extraction. Scottish and Northern English accents work best for me, so when I changed broadband supplier recently, I was pleased to hear a Scot at the end of the line helping me through the set-up. Newcastle accents generally have a pleasing tone, but I wonder how they are received south of Watford? I can’t help thinking “Jasper Carrot” when I hear a Brummie down the line, so dealing with the accent is more of an amusement than an irritation. Having travelled and worked abroad, I experienced a wide variety of foreign accents, so perhaps I’ve learned to be better at listening than some people. If I’m right, people who travel and mix least must have most trouble with non-local accents. Is anyone able to offer any evidence of this?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Em says:
19 July 2011

How about: “To help us deal with your call, please press 1 for Received Pronunciation, 2 for Estuary English, 3 for Welsh, 4 for Scottish, 5 for Ulster, 6 for … “.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Nicky says:
26 August 2011

Sigh, my husband just spent a wopping 40 minutes to his bank as the call was directed overseas and you know its just this simple she could not understand him. Very polite etc but score out of 7 if after the call either of us felt happy she really is going to do what she is supposed to- afraid it is a 2. Largely also the data base she is working with was clearly poor-she could not confirm things a branch would have been able to. That did not help. Pleeese can all the UK companies bring their call centres back to the UK-its just that when the person whoever they be dont live in the UK there are soo many things they dont get so you the customer end up paying alot more for the call as you end up on the call longer. I’ve worked in call centres all my working career and I can understand the frustration of anyone when they say about overseas call centres-they just dont work well at all.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Injury_Claims_ says:
15 October 2011

I don’t, rather didn’t care where call centres were, as long as they could communicate effectively and do their job. Understand what the customer was complaining about or wanted sorting.. However, I have been told so many lies by idiots in Indian Call Centres, who just tell you anything to get you off the phone, repeatedly, that I would never use a bank or phone provider, Insurance Co., that had a call centre in India. Purely because they constantly lie! This ends up costing you a fortune in overcharging and fines because they lied to you last time you phoned! Simple! I’ll never use a company with an Indian Call Centre!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Em says:
15 October 2011

I don’t really see the connection. The companies who run these call centres are responsible for the lies told by their staff. The Indian workers are often poorly paid and told by their supervisors to deal with calls in a particular way. What would you do if that was the only job you could get to support your family?

And who says someone with a British accent is necessarily honest? There have been quite a few convictions for boiler room scams operated by UK nationals recently. These are liars with a sole objective of stealing your money, not just to get you off the phone.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of James71
Member
James71 says:
14 September 2015

Indeed – the performance of a contact centre will reflect the investment that has gone into it more than a matter of geography. If someone is failing to train offshore staff then they will hardly spend even more when the cost of that training is multiplied many times.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Charlotte Duffy says:
24 October 2011

Personally I do prefer UK based callcentres for example CallCare. However saying that as long as the call centre staff are professionally trained and can speak fluent English it doesn’t make too much of a difference where they are from. There’s nothing worse than ringing a call centre for much needed help only to find they either have very limited knowledge or you cannot understand them.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Keith says:
9 June 2012

I have spent hours trying to make my point to and get a sensible response from foreign help centres (mainly Indian or Pakistani). The frustration i have had over the years will make me choose a service (Broadband, Banking, Telephone etc.) based upon where the help/call centre is based. British is a “must” for me.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Ray Mayhew says:
2 November 2012

I think people are missing the point. If a call centre is based abroad then money that would go to paying uk staff is being paid to foreign staff. This money is not helping the UK economy in any way.
We in the uk should be looking after our own. If 500 jobs are in India and not the UK thats 500 vacancies that do not exist. That’s 500 salaries that are not being pumped into the uk economy. I wonder what would happen if we had a policy of only allowing to outsource jobs if your job was one being lost. I wonder how many decision would be made to outsource, I suspect a lot less. I am adopting a policy of only buying or using products that if possible do not use foreign call staff and making it clear to other organisations why. I urge you to all do the same.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of James71
Member
James71 says:
14 September 2015

So is all trade bad? There are many benefits to a country buying services cheaper than they can provide themselves – and many studies demonstrating that there is indeed a net benefit in doing so.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Ramosa says:
19 March 2013

I’ve just had a long, frustrating series of conversations with Three (I was trying to cancel my contract and get my PAC code), whose call centres are based in India. I then bought a temporary SIM from Tesco, and when I needed to unlock the SIM, I spoke to a person with an English accent. (In fact, I’m 99.9999% sure I spoke to the same guy twice, which is the other problem with many call centres – you speak to a different person each time and have to explain your story all over again). So I may be biased.

To be fair, of course, I don’t know what Tesco’s response would be if I wanted to cancel with them. Realistically, the company’s reaction will be different if you’re extending your contract with them.

Also, to give the last woman I spoke to on Three her due, she was quite polite and helpful, and gave me my PAC when I asked. That’s why I – politely – told her no when she offered me three months’ free service if I stayed with Three. She was obviously just doing what her boss, or her script, told her.

As Chris said above, a major problem I have with outsourcing is that companies pay their overseas employees peanuts.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Dorrie says:
19 April 2013

I am so tired of ‘phoning my bank (Barclays) and getting through to the call centre in India, the call centre staff do not understand my accent and I do not understand theres. I asked for a certain document to be sent to me and they sent me one that bore no relation to the one I had asked for, I am now considering changing my bank (after about 30 years) but where can I find a bank in this country with their call centre and all dealings done in this country? If anyone knows please let me know.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of DavidCHLeeds
Member
DavidCH Leeds says:
23 April 2013

You could do worse than Santander. They seem to have UK operators whenever I call, and the service is good to excellent whenever I contact them. Santander’s 123 current account pays 3% if you have a balance between £3K and £20K, plus cashback on your council, water, gas, electricity, ‘phone and broadband bills.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of ronstar29
Member
ronstar29 says:
2 August 2013

I don’t know how long this will last as Royal Bank of Scotland is due to be sold off sometime soon but I changed from Barclays many years ago. One of the real advantages is that I can telephone directly to, not just my bank, but to my branch. And the staff are so pleasant and helpful.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Mr E Rottenberg
Member
Mr E Rottenberg says:
24 May 2013

All Call centres must be in the UK !!! and staff to communicate effectively and know their business which is ALWAYS not when the call centre is located abroad especially in India etc.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Mr E Rottenberg
Member
Mr E Rottenberg says:
24 May 2013

All Call centres must be in the UK !!! and staff to communicate effectively and know their business which is ALWAYS not when the call centre is located abroad especially in India etc.
It must be compulsory to inform customers about the call centres.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Claire says:
1 August 2013

How is it that the implication is that you must be rascist if you want to speak to someone in the UK. Companies are taking money from UK residents and they should put back into the economy by employing staff from the UK. I also I have been misinformed by indian call staff more than once. South African call staff are generally lovely, british gas and talk talk use them, and they understand what you are on about and have been unfailingly charming and effective. However, I still think companies should employ UK residents. My heart always sinks when I am connected to an Indian or Phillipines call centre. They are fine for simple questions but anything a bit more complex and its very difficult to get a correct or effective answer. I have on occasion had a very good person but its not usual, its the exception. People from the UK usually know you mean and can answer your questions they may not always be charming but at least they are generally effective and accurate. I have had a very difficult time today with my car insurance company, needless to say after todays wasted time and misinformation which is still not sorted totally, next time renewal time arrives I will be insuring with a company who uses all UK call centres!.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of James71
Member
James71 says:
14 September 2015

Could it be that you are so prepared to leap to false conclusions and invoke absurd stereotypes to make your point.
For instance the idea that offshoring is harmful to an economy. Is it just customer service offshoring you believe is harmful or all trade? Trade between nations has been strengthening both nations for thousands of years – that is why it happens.
And the idea that Filipinos and Indians are only clever enough to answer simple questions, or that because someone from India gave you the wrong answer that means Indian’s cannot be trusted – well how could anyone construe that as racism? But for that matter how do you even know you called a centre offshore? Do you really think everyone working in the UK sounds like Ant and Dec or Joey Essex? A lot of immigrants work in call centres – you may have been calling Luton or Bradford for all you know.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
keith112 says:
22 August 2014

I work in a call centre which is based in the UK the call centre is paid by a multi billion pound UK client for dealing with thier calls, what I dont understand is why a big company pays a third party call centre to manage thier calls when i imagine it would be more efficient for them to have thier own call centre dealing with thier calls how they want without having to pay a third party for dealing with them, it seems strange. Does anyone have any thoughts on this?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of James71
Member
James71 says:
14 September 2015

Many large companies outsource contact centres – there are many gains to be had in doing so. Primarily though it is a matter of focussing on a company’s core competencies. Setting up a contact centre requires capital and expertise that is not necessarily found in many companies. Outsourcing allows a company to focus on the core of what it does and give the roles of supporting that to experts in providing that support.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Ian says:
25 May 2015

I recently tried to do an on-line transaction, paying with my Barclays Debit card. The transaction was declined and a message popped up on the screen, telling me to phone a number. The first time I attempted, the screen was almost immediately replaced by another screen saying that Barclays had declined the transaction – so I tried again and was ready to press the ‘PrtScn’ button to capture the image so that I could read the phone number.
I phoned the 0847 number and the first thing that I heard was a recorded message saying that that number would not be working very much longer and that I should change my address book to record their new number.
It would have been good if Barclays could have given me the new number directly.
On the plus side, the call centre, once I got there, solved the problem.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of James71
Member
James71 says:
14 September 2015

“India with salaries expected to rise 13% this year” – so what? The average call center salary in India is about 150pounds a month. It is simply delusional to believe that there is no longer a significant cost saving to be made offshore.
Equally delusional is presenting this single anecdotal example as part of a trend.
The problem with offshore is generally one of perception rather than reality. Working with companies that offshore we find that generally CSAT or NPS results for the offshore centres are no lower, and in some cases where part of the saving is reinvested into training the scores are often higher.
Santander should look closer and WHY they cannot get their customer service to work rather than making knee-jerk reactions that cost millions.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
14 September 2015

This seems an old debate, but I wanted to point out that the ‘Ian’ above James71 is not me. And secondly, I suppose, to say that “perfect pronunciation, good diction and elocution, and excellent enunciation” are not only peculiar to “certain parts of Scotland” (where, incidentally, some accents would give Prof. Higgins a heart attack) but are a function of the individual’s ability to communicate clearly and effectively. The most coherent accent is generally accepted to be “Received Pronunciation” which originated in the Home counties and was the most widely used by the BBC from its inception to roughly the mid-’50s.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
AE says:
1 October 2015

Generally don’t care where a call centre is but I get a lot of unsolicited calls from Indian call centres that are rude and aggressive, a recent Microsoft spam caller started swearing , threatening to rape my mother etc . Totally sick and disgusting, with his colleagues laughing in the background. These experiences are putting me off Indian centres and I don’t think the Indian police / government are doing anything to close these scammers down.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of dibakarhazarika
Member
dibakar hazarika says:
29 October 2015

How can I open a UK based Call Centre in India….???

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Johnburdon
Member
John says:
19 February 2016

I won’t use any firm that has call centres that are not based in the UK – full stop. Poor service, poor understanding of the English language and taking much needed jobs – I vote with my feet.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Jeanette says:
13 April 2017

All call centres should be based in England so we can communicate in proper English, half the people can’t understand what we are trying to do or even how life in England is set up. What’s the point of speaking to someone who can’t understand basic English and just reads from a sheet!! When I pay good money for a service I expect good service if I have a problem.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
13 April 2017

You might be surprised at the number of call centres there are based in the UK, and how many staff in them do not have English as their first language. And then there are the local or regional accents . . .

It is possible to deal with companies that only have inland customer service centres but the diction is not always Dock Green.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
13 April 2017

Yes John but if you bare paying for a business service you will find its native born English speakers with a higher level of attention to your problem , its down to profit , more from the business community than the general public, Class distinction of one sort or another still occurs . And yes John , I have already proved that with several firms by calling their business help numbers (only to be transferred to their public service).

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
14 April 2017

I don’t think being native-born English is any guarantee of good comprehension and spoken communication skills. There are many people born overseas who have much better spoken English and higher intelligence than the average home-grown product! I think Jeanette’s point was that we shouldn’t have to deal with people in customer service roles who cannot communicate effectively with all UK citizens [many of whom do not have English as their first language – so it cuts both ways], so to that extent I agree with her. In my experience, many of the best speakers in the English language come from Pakistan and parts of Scotland as well as from parts of England and Wales. The economics of dispersing call-centres to certain English regions with lower employment costs led to a downturn in communication standards which made the eventual off-shoring to India non-detrimental.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions