/ Home & Energy, Money

Brexit: consumer needs must be front and centre

14
Brexit westminster
Profile photo of Peter Vicary-Smith Peter Vicary-Smith Chief Executive
Comments 14

Plans for the UK’s departure from the European Union are now underway. While the government is setting up an all-business forum to consider the needs of the economy, we’re concerned the voice of consumers isn’t being heard.

Writing in The Times today, I’ve again pressed for David Davis, as the reappointed Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, to consider the important role consumers should play in the Brexit negotiations.

Sir,

During the financial crisis of 2009, Which? established the Future of Banking Commission to give consumers, who had been ignored despite paying the price in bailouts and austerity measures, a voice at the heart of the debate. That Commission was chaired by David Davis MP.

Today, eight years on, Mr Davis has created a business forum designed to ensure that the Government’s negotiating position on Brexit reflects the needs of the economy. However, the voice of consumers, who not only voted for Brexit but will also pay the bills and feel the effects, is once again missing despite the fact that consumer confidence is what is keeping our economy growing.

Mr Davis now has the opportunity to remember the vision that led him to produce that important report on banking. To ensure consumer needs are front and centre in the negotiations, he should now invite consumer representatives, such as Which?, to join this critical forum.

Peter Vicary-Smith
Chief Executive
Which?

Have your say

Do you think that consumers are being appropriately represented in the Brexit negotiations? Should Which? and other consumer representatives have a role in this business forum?

Comments
14
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
5 July 2017

I am not old enough to have lived through WW2 and see the decision to leave the EU as possibly the most influential change that has happened in my lifetime. It certainly needs debated and for us all to become better informed.

Please @pvicarysmith – come and engage in your Conversation if you would like to get the best out of contributors.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
5 July 2017

As has been written on the introduction to this convo the government is first and foremost interested in big business and they were elected by the British public on the strength of that making no bones about where their priorities lie . Fair enough , I will always accept the majority vote but this seems like an after thought as all the British public have been told is Austerity , funny this “Austerity ” doesn’t seem to apply to big business +the City who export their profits from Britons to off-shore entities and tax avoidance schemes while “average Briton ” is told -welfare- forget it – one woman in a local paper who was handicapped had to crawl up the Dept,s stairs to show she was severely handicapped thats Briton -2017-cold-uncaring (unless its share prices ) I hope to god this isn’t a lot of waffle about – we cant afford it etc as I see Labour have now got a majority in the polls which hasn’t happened for a long time and TM,s popularity is sinking well below the Labour leader and is now looking towards the Liberals for support , so much for denying this is not political . I have always said I am for capitalism with a SMALL “c” in other words the old fashioned type of Tory polices now dead in the water of an “united Briton ” but what we have now is a very divided society -the “haves” and the “have nots ” –sticking plaster and fine words have long ago been shown to be nothing more than hot air.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
5 July 2017

I am not sure why Which? has to wait to be invited. Surely it can gather together the appropriate bodies and build an irresistible case to put to the government for a fair deal for consumers.

If I wanted to know what the Secretary of State thinks I would write to him, not to a tabloid newspaper.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
5 July 2017

Hello John, we did indeed write to David Davis before we published this in The Times. We wanted to bring it to the attention of consumers and you by doing so, and by publishing this year.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
5 July 2017

Do Which? have detailed proposals as to how they want consumers protected after Brexit?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
5 July 2017

Thanks Patrick. It wasn’t obvious. Presumably we shall be shown the reply in due course.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
5 July 2017

Fair point John – will keep you updated.

I’ll get back to you Malcolm.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
5 July 2017

Duncan – The problem is that 80% of the population have no idea there is any austerity situation. They are enjoying lifestyles better than at any time in history, having fabulous holidays, driving motorised personal pamper saloons, queuing up to get on the golf course, buying more clothes than they can ever wear so that even the charity shops are having ‘clearance events’, extending their homes and re-landscaping their gardens , employing architects and designers on a prodigious scale,and indulging in superlative home comforts. And some have two of everything. Just browse a few lifestyle and home -making magazines and the evidence is there for all to see [the adverts are a give-away as well]. Society has always been divided; the actual dividing line moves up and down. Outside of a totalitarian system I don’t know how to adjust this state of affairs. Consumerism is at the heart of it.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
5 July 2017

I’m all for rewarding people for their efforts in life but I’m none too keen on rampant consumerism. Even though I don’t live in the more affluent south of England, I can see plenty of signs of excessive wealth. I don’t think we need totalitarianism but I think that some redistribution of wealth (e.g. by taxation) is needed to help maintain stability in a country that is facing considerable uncertainty.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
5 July 2017

Eh ! I think we live in two different worlds John , I dont recognise the society you portray, you paint a life of luxury and plenty for most while I see see people trying to scrape by on very low wages denying themselves food , heating , etc just to keep a roof over their head the rent of which rises exponentially . I see homelessness , starvation , unemployment , despair etc . but maybe your right and I am wrong .

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
5 July 2017

I am not sure that you and I live in markedly different worlds, Duncan, but I do see both sides. But my point is really that none of this deprivation compares with the austerity of the great depression in the Thirties or during WW2 and its aftermath; I regard use of the word ‘austerity’ as careless and insensitive to those who lived through far worse times.

Incidentally, in a previous post I forgot to mention that I endorse your point about the disability test arrangements. I think they have become undignified and demeaning in many cases and this stems from a government distrust of family doctors being able to provide an honest and objective assessment. But the solution – compelling people to visit an outsourced testing station to see how far they can walk without falling over, etc – is the wrong one and typical of political objectivisation of people needing care and attention. Yes, there have been cases of fraudulent claims [as shown in the popular press and certain TV channels] but there are better ways of dealing with that particular problem.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
5 July 2017

Even though it can be exaggerated by the press, there is little doubt that Duncan is right. Drugs and alcohol are major factors.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
5 July 2017

Duncan is certainly right, and many of the 80% I alluded to are in denial and turn a blind eye to the social problems in our midst. There is also marked general intolerance of any problems that are thought to be self-inflicted.

The trouble with some of the causes is that they exacerbate existing problems. like being out of work, losing the home, deteriorating health and well-being, and they lead to depression, crime, self-harm and eventual total personal disintegration. These problems are also hidden from view in some communities and have given rise to appalling forms of exploitation and mistreatment.I believe I was being realistic is guessing that 20% of the population might be at some point on this spectrum of deprivation, but of course it might be less because there are many compound cases where the same person presents numerous states both physical and psychological.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
5 July 2017

Many people earn wealth through endeavour. I would not want to see this stifled – it gives employment and wealth to others.

I was under the impression that Which? used a substantial part of our (Members) subscriptions to lobby and liaise with government, so why are they not making the consumers voice heard? Do we need to take the effort off commercial ventures and divert it into really helping consumers?

“Consumers front and centre”? Brexit needs to consider a lot of candidates for front and centre equally. Business – this creates our wealth, helps the country grow, and funds public services. Unless this gets a fair deal the country will go into financial decline and we will all suffer – consumers as we all are. Which? need to put the needs of consumers forward in a constructive way. I hope they have a proposal to put to government; perhaps @pvicarysmith would allow us to see this and contribute to it? But please keep in mind the others who need protecting to help this country into. hopefully, the sunny uplands.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions