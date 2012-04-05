/ Money

Do contactless cards expose you to fraud?

20
Profile photo of Paul Davies Paul Davies Principal Money Researcher
Comments 20

Are you worried about the security of using new technology? Barclays hit the headlines after fears customers using contactless bank cards may have had their data stolen via ‘secret swiping’ techniques.

Most of us are keen to try out new payment methods and forms of banking as they provide quick, convenient and flexible ways to manage our finances.

But are the security risks too great?

Contactless cards are designed to allow rapid payment by holding them against special readers, with no Pin required.

Channel 4 News found that readers built into new mobile phones can be adapted to take data from contactless debit or credit cards by swiping them in people’s wallets and pockets.

The new pickpockets

In the Channel 4 investigation, researchers were then able to buy goods online. The information obtained via the ‘secret swipe’ included the long card number, the expiry date and the cardholder’s name, and none of the information was encrypted.

Barclays has blamed retailers for their systems, stating that the issue isn’t with contactless cards, but with the checks undertaken for ‘card not present’ payments by some retailers.

However, Channel 4 said it was only able to access details of Barclays-issued Visa cards and that other banks and their systems weren’t accessible. Whoever is at fault, these revelations will come as a shock to you if you’re a holder of one of the estimated 15 million contactless cards in circulation in the UK.

Security worries persist

When Barclaycard launched its new Pingit payment system in February, several of you expressed similar security concerns. Conversation commenter William said:

‘Nice idea, shame about the lack of security. We’ll eagerly await the first news story of how people mysteriously lose up to £300 because banks have no idea what security is.’

However, Banking Insider told us:

‘I imagine that Barclays will have considered all of the possible attack vectors including handset-based trojans. I suspect that they’ll have invested very heavily in security which normally involves working with 3rd party security experts. Don’t forget that they are liable for any losses so skimping on security wouldn’t make a lot of business sense.’

Does the same apply to contactless cards or is this a payment method you’ll avoid? Has this latest episode made you even more wary or do you think that there will always be issues when these products are first launched, that are then quickly resolved?

Comments
20
Guest
Les says:
6 April 2012

Barclays have just issued me with a new debit card as they have told me that my details may have been taken from my old card. When I questioned them on this they suggested that a shop assistant had been copying card numbers and I had used my card in this shop so they were doing this as a precaution. I never associated this with the fact that the card was contactless as I never use this feature. Having to change my card details with all my online accounts is a big inconvenience. Couple this with the security issues of these contactless cards and it’s not worth all the bother. Back to the drawing board I think Barclays.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
ayesha says:
8 April 2012

My son who just started university this year was offered one of these contactless cards which he very sensibly declined. He was told that items upto £15 could be paid for with it and when he asked, what if someone got hold of it and went on a spending spree would he be liable? and the bank replied “not if you can prove that it was stolen or that u lost it”

How on earth do you “prove” u lost a card or had it stolen???? I have had cards lost or stolen before now and never had to prove it. i couldn’t!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Pangit says:
29 April 2012

The answer to this is:
1. Use the card to identify you with the central computer.
2. Then a palm scanner used at the point of purchase of goods to scan the Palm of your hand a copy of which is held on your computer record identified by your card.

The palm of your hand having previously be taken by the card issuer or other body for comparison

If the two items match then the sale goes ahead.

Basically Chip and Hand.

Also stops people lending their cards to there friends or relatives or their kids using them.

The only loophole would be somebody copying your card and copying the electronic signature of your Palm which of course would be possible at the retailers, ATM etc. Just chip and pin numbers you enter at present are copied by the retailer or ATM etc.
The basic rule is if it is electronicaly captured it can always be cloned.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Bryan84 says:
29 April 2012

It is very sad that banks expose us for such risk. Once I watched on TV that thieves can obtain so easily your card details and use them for shopping on Amazon I was really p****d off and scared. Hopefully I found Koruma sleeves on ebay which prevents from unauthorized scanning. It really works tested in shop and on Oyster card.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Pangit says:
30 April 2012

Try wrapping your card in aluminium Baking Foil – Thats supposed to work. You could put the foil in your wallet where the card goes. Glue the foil inside the wallet card pocket.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Pangit says:
30 April 2012

There are also card around that you need to pinch with your fingers for the RFID chip to work.
It works for 200milli seconds then stops working. You then have to pinch it again for it to work again next time you need to use it (Again only works for 200 milli seconds). But the banks don’t supply this type of card as it is a bit more expensive!!
Nobody can scan your card without it being pinched wih your fingers – guess you hve to be careful you don’t sit on it on a bouncy bus seat!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of william
Guest
William says:
30 April 2012

Looks like the simple answer ( which I knew all along, as I don;t trust banks ) is YES …

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2137106/Your-card-details-stolen-air-Information-robbed-radiowave-thanks-new-contactless-technology.html

I think I summed it up nicely with my comment “banks have no idea what security is” that you used in your article.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Bryan84 says:
30 April 2012

Yes indeed but I’d say rather they know exactly what is wrong with these cards however everything revolves around numbers –> money. For sure they have calculated that incomes will be higher than thefts.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Tony M says:
4 May 2012

I’ve received two replacement cards recently, a credit card from Barclays and a debit card from Lloyds/TSB, both had the “contactless” logo. I wrote to both companies asking for a card without this facility which I see as being of little benefit to me and a major security risk. Lloyds say they will provide such a card (though it hasn’t arrived yet). Barclays say they will not, therefore I am closing my Barclays account. I also have a M&S credit card which expires in November. I checked with them and received a reply saying that they do not provide a “contactless” facility. Let’s hope this remains so.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of baward
Guest
Ben says:
1 June 2012

Interesting and pretty scary item here: http://www.channel4.com/news/millions-of-barclays-card-users-exposed-to-fraud

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Watt Tyler says:
20 July 2012

I have recently been sent contactless cards by CapitalOne – long before my current cards are due to expire – on the pretext that they need to replace my cards because my details on the current cards “may” have been compromised.

I believe that this is a totally dishonest move by CapitalOne , done for purely commercial reasons, because they believe that transaction volumes (and hence their profits) will increase if people don’t have to enter PINs. I have challenged them to provide evidence that my current cards are really ay risk, and have asked them what proportion of their customer base are having their cards replaced early because their details “may” have been compromised. Not surprisingly, answer came there none on either count!

I am very unhappy about the security issues with contactless cards – and cancelled my Barclaycard when they first introduced the feature. It looks as if I’ve now come to the end of the road with CapitalOne!

Does anyone know of a credit card which pays a reasonable level of cashback, and which is unlikely to go contactless?

WT

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Tony Crafnant says:
19 October 2012

I am still worried about the security issues around contactless cards, especially after seeing this youtube video. Are we safe in the UK from this possible ‘skimming’?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
ben says:
28 April 2014

My contactless barclays credit card embarrasses me alot. it fails every month and i have to call in and get it replaced. Any reason why transaction decline after using it like a day or two before it stops?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of william
Guest
william says:
28 April 2014

How many other contact-less cards do you have in the same wallet ? And I assume you remove the card and use it away from the wallet ?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
TonyM says:
28 April 2014

When the vulnerability of contactless cards was first publicised a couple of years ago, I asked Barclaycard to provide me with a replacement card without this facility. They refused, so I cancelled my account with them – I’m glad I did so.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
29 April 2014

The banks tell us that contactless cards are secure. The banks told us that phantom withdrawals at ATMs were impossible.

I am now prepared to use a contactless card because my bank will have to refund any money taken from my account. It is their risk and not mine.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
George says:
26 March 2016

EVERYONE must be very cautious about contactless cards. Money talks and people mumble. It is always designed to make the rich richer and the poor poorer. This is why we have to prove we had our money stolen, how hard it is to do that? The banks want complete control!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Rick says:
22 June 2014

I’ve been a victim of contactless credit card fraud and got here via search on the internet to see if anyone else has been affected. Noticed only many weeks later as the people spoofed the name of a genuine business (well named it almost identical to a business I use regularly to get my lunch). They spent £9 via contactless payment which is very odd but it was to a fake company. It must have been cloned somehow. The credit card company was reluctant to give any information.
It’s hard to spot unless you check your statement regularly.
I was refunded in full by the card issuer and the card was blocked and a new one supplied.
I have no idea how the scammers got my details but I use my card for everything. Last year I spent over 14K on my card and the payments go out via direct debit. I use my card abroad and also make purchases internationally via the internet.
My advice: check your statements regularly and don’t just assume the label you see on your statement refers to a genuine sale.
The credit card companies are generally very nice and supportive so no need to panic but don’t ignore your statements. Get a phone app and it’s easier to keep track.
Hope this is useful to someone.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
chris m says:
17 September 2014

We have devised a simple and economic system to totally combat card fraud, which also includes payments by mobile phone, but no one seems interested. We believe this is because we are always referred to Card Fraud offices, who make their living only whilst card fraud exists. Using this system, all easily possible with existing technology, any one could parade around wearing their account number printed on their t-shirt and still no one could access their money. There are many other very appealing aspects to our proposal that will interest consumers greatly but no one wants to listen. Do you ?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Barb says:
7 August 2016

I have seen a ‘Skimguard’ card advertised that is supposed to protect your contactless cards from being accessed by ‘electronic pickpockets at a distance’. Does anyone know anything about these and do they work?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions