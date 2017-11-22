/ Money

Autumn Budget 2017: who are the winners and losers?

Budget
Stefanie Garber Commissioning Editor - Money
The long-awaited Autumn Budget is upon us – after months of speculation, the government will set out its plans for our finances. What are you expecting in today’s Budget?

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond will make his announcement at 12:30pm. We’ll bring you all the latest news – visit our Budget hub here.

Budget expectations

There were a few things we already know to expect, including:

  • An update on our economic performance
  • Plans to deliver 300,000 new homes
  • Student loan reforms, including a tuition freeze and a higher payment threshold
  • Incentives for millennials like an under-30s railcard
  • A review into passenger rights, following the collapse of airline Monarch

But bigger changes may be afoot, with Chancellor Philip Hammond reportedly facing pressure to deliver a bold, radical budget to win back public support.

Here are the key things that may affect your finances from today’s announcement:

Income tax
The personal tax threshold will rise from £11,500 to £11,850 from 2018/19 and the higher-rate tax threshold (those who will pay 40% tax) will rise from £45,000 to £46,350.

Housing
As well as confirming plans to deliver 300,000 new homes a year from 2020, the Chancellor also announced that stamp duty on homes under £300,000 will be abolished for first-time buyers. Normal rates will apply for the proportion of the value above £300,000.

The government estimates that 80% of first-time buyers will not pay stamp duty, saving around £1,660 on average. This change will kick-in overnight too – so good news for those of you who qualify for this relief.

The government will also put an extra £10bn into the help-to-buy scheme. The government expects this will help 135,000 more homebuyers.

Motorists
While the planned rise for fuel duty in April has been cancelled for the eighth year in a row, the Chancellor announced rises for Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) from April 2018. The first year VED rate for diesel cars that don’t meet the latest standards will go up by one band. The levy will fund a new £220m Clean Air Fund to improve air quality in cities and towns across the UK.

The government will also increase investment for driverless vehicles, announcing plans for a new £400m charging infrastructure fund. The Chancellor committed to clarifying the law on benefit-in-kind tax for those who choose to charge their cars at work.

‘Sin’ taxes
The Chancellor noted a freeze on alcohol duty for most ciders, wines, beers and spirits. However, high strength white ciders will be excluded from this duty freeze. And tobacco costs will continue to rise at inflation plus 2%.

We’ll bring you all the latest coverage as the day goes on, so check back for up-to-the-minute news.

Who is likely to benefit most?

In every Budget, there are winners and losers. While some groups will enjoy tax breaks and greater support, others are likely to see their bills creep up.

We called on the government to update on the delivery of the new pensions dashboard, which has been promised by spring 2019. While we didn’t see any mention of the pensions dashboard today’s Budget, we’ll anticipate an update on progress when the Minister for Pensions, Guy Opperman, presents on the project in the new year.

We’ll bring you all the latest coverage as the day goes on.

What do you think of the government’s latest Budget? And who do you think benefits most – and least – under the new plans?

Admin
Lauren Deitz says:
Today 10:49

Join the Which? Money team live at 3pm as they round up all the key news from today’s Autumn Budget: https://www.facebook.com/whichuk/

Admin
Lauren Deitz says:
Today 15:14

LIVE NOW: watch Gareth and Harry live now with the video embedded in the convo.

Admin
alfa says:
Today 14:24

I wonder which side the Speaker of the House is on? 🤔

He allowed Labour to heckle throughout the Chancellor’s speech, but threatened the other side for a fraction of the disturbance.

Admin
Lauren Deitz says:
Today 14:44

Views on the gags, alfa? Did they work?

On-topic – I’m quite happy about this new railcard, I *think* this might mean a daily or weekly ticket will mean I don’t need to buy a season ticket – I now need to do the maths and decide whether or not I renew my season ticket before the January fare hikes.

Admin
malcolm r says:
Today 15:02

@ldeitz, Lauren, wouldn’t you rather Which? was located near where you can afford to live, so the need for expensive commuting were reduced? (“you” is not personal, neither is “Which?”).

Admin
Ian says:
Today 15:08

The problem with that idea, Malcolm, is that if all employers started to relocate to the country, the cities would eventually become giant parks and the areas to which the employers had relocated, giant cities.

I suspect a completely new approach is needed, which might include greater use of VR and tele-management, innovative transport systems, such as monorails, eradication of all oil-based fuel-burning engines and the possible re-purposing of the fairground roller coaster to a city transport infrastructure. That last could provide note merely a very cheap and well-proven system of transport but also a great fun way of getting to work.

Admin
malcolm r says:
Today 15:16

But all employers would not. Reducing commuting would relieve the pressure on housing in over-populated areas and reduce the need for inefficient peak-time transport, as well as reducing traffic jams – if done sensibly and if we could only think long-term instead of up to 5 year chunks.

I see no reason why the majority of the Which? operation (just as an instance close to our hearts) needs to occupy expensive premises in a polluted city, at greater cost to its employees and members. At least Bristol (near Devon 🙂 ) was a bit of an improvement. Much of Yorkshire / Lancashire / Wales, as examples, have a lot to offer.

Admin
Ian says:
Today 15:22

But you cannot be sure all employers would not, can you? The same a arguments Which? might deploy to argue against such a move could easily be deployed by others. There’s no logical reason at all why Parliament has to be in London, for instance, and if they moved to – say, Cornwall, then many other businesses might follow suit.

The point is that although I have argued in the past for Which? to move to a cheaper area in the UK if it began in earnest a very real change could occur, with land values, pollution, traffic jams and so on all rising in the new areas to meet the needs of the businesses.

Admin
Lauren Deitz says:
Today 15:28

You make a fair point @malcolm-r, the truth is that I don’t mind commuting into London – it’s what I’ve always done, both for university and my working career. Over the years I’ve seen it get increasingly more expensive and service standards not really get any better. With both myself and my other half commuting into London, it’s getting to the point that we could start driving… but then the traffic is pretty bad. The railcard will be helpful, but it’s not going to resolve the problems with my train line.

Admin
malcolm r says:
Today 15:30

Ian, I don’t see a credible argument that “everyone would move”. They would not. London would become a pleasanter place to live and work and were a redistribution of employment ever to gain any momentum, a natural balance would come in to play.

Admin
malcolm r says:
Today 15:44

@ldeitz. Lauren, I used to drive into a London suburb to work and the road ran alongside a railway line that my (then) future wife used to also commute. We both lived (separately) in the pleasant countryside outside the Metrolops. On a surprising number of occasions we used to see each other – and wave – partly because my piccalilli yellow Ford Cortina was a little conspicuous. I must say, it was the only highlight on my journey – jams, dirty, a waste of time, expensive in fuel and sometimes demeanour, and now I regret the number of people I must have poisoned. Hers was expensive, dirty, but at least she could read – in the days when the only mobile telephones were those being delivered in GPO vans, and computers were bigger than the carriage – that was the only activity, other than sociable conversation.

Admin
Ian says:
Today 16:23

Malcolm, simply because you can’t ‘see a credible argument’ doesn’t mean that’s not what will happen. And natural balance, it can be argued, is precisely what’s caused London to become as heaving as it now is.

Admin
Ian says:
Today 15:02

I like the 100% council tax hike on empty homes, the threat to stop land banking by developers and the speed-up for Universal credit claimants but am not quite so happy with the appointment of the well-known racist (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oliver_Letwin#1985_Broadwater_Farm_memo_controversy), expenses fiddler and believer in fear as an instrument of productivity, Oliver Letwin, to chair a review regarding planning permission.

Admin
VynorHill says:
Today 18:02

Looking at the summaries, it seems to have been a very “quiet” budget from a cash strapped chancellor.Much has been made of the falling growth rate with half a percent knocked off since March, and, of course there is three billion wasted on Brexit, which, whether one is for or against, will be spent on meetings, negotiations, legal wrangles and other adjustments for leaving. We could do as lot with three billion domestically. The stamp duty give-away has been equated with greed, since those who are selling are supposed to look on this as an excuse to add this saving on to the asking price for their property. Sadly, if it means that more people can access the housing market, then prices will rise and there is little regulation that anyone can put in place to stop this. More house building is half an answer.
Nothing visible to help students and nothing visible to penalise pensioners either, and that was threatened.
The national debt will increase, since the country can not survive on what it gets from its population. Applied to domestic households, this would end in disaster, somehow the country can spend more than we earn and the IMF is prepared to lend it to us. Despite this, our public services are under funded and we are living with the results that are obvious in daily life. Whether this is seen as preventable depends on which side of the commons one sits and how much borrowing makes sense to the various parties. I don’t suggest that this is a debate for these pages since we all have our own views on these matters and, probably, no consensus. Diesel is going to be an issue since cars have been, and are going to lose value. Increasing V.E.D. might encourage people to buy petrol and hybrid, but for many, me included, it means keeping what I’ve got for a lot longer, until the residual value is negligible. Hopefully, by that time there will be some viable electric alternatives and not too many people slaughtered when their self drive develops a mind of its own. Over all, I’m left with a slightly depressed feeling with the budget. Not, particularly that Mr Hammond could have done much more, but there is so much more to be done.

