Double your money? Asda online shoppers still charged twice

Matt Clear
Over a year ago, we reported that some Asda customers were effectively being charged twice for their online shopping, with some incurring bank charges as a result. So why hasn’t Asda put this right yet?

Shopping for groceries online is supposed to be a straightforward, painless process. But that hasn’t been the case for many Asda customers, who’ve incurred bank charges as a result of a technical issue with the supermarket’s online shopping system.

The problem – originally uncovered by Watchdog last May – arises when Asda asks your bank to hold the amount for the estimated bill, before charging you for the actual cost when the shopping arrives. If the actual cost differs from the estimate – owing to substitutions – Asda takes the right money, but some banks still keep the estimated amount ring-fenced for up to 10 days.

This means you effectively need to be able to pay twice – even though the money only leaves your account once – which has led to some Asda customers incurring bank charges.

A year’s worth of problems

When the issue was raised last spring Asda said at the time it was ‘working to find ways to minimise this issue for our online customers’. But it clearly wasn’t working hard enough, as comments continued to pour in from those of you who’d been effectively charged twice by Asda. Commenter Nancy was one of those who lost out:

‘I will not shop at Asda any longer after incurring bank charges for going overdrawn. This happened to me just before Xmas and I will never use them again.’

Another commenter, Louise, wrote in April:

‘It’s happening to me right now. Two lots of £265.20 for a single order that had already been cancelled. Direct debits bouncing left right and centre, no money re-released back into my account by Asda, three hours of phone calls to South African call centre, unreturned phone calls, trails of discussion through NatWest, my own bank, to try and sort this out. I’m livid.’

Have you been left out of pocket?

We wanted Asda to tell us why this issue was still causing chaos for customers over a year after it was first highlighted. A spokesperson told us:

‘When a customer makes us aware of this happening, we work with the bank to have the funds released as quickly as possible. If any charges are incurred, we will compensate these.’

It also claimed it had been working hard to minimise the issue and would have a new system in place by autumn.

We want to hold Asda to that – keep leaving comments if you find you’ve been left out of pocket as a result of your Asda shopping. We’ll be checking back later in the year to see if Asda has fixed this problem. If Asda does fix its systems, will you log back on or have you found alternative ways to get your shopping to your door?

Comments
Guest
Jan says:
5 February 2013

it might be handy to add your voices to this new thread here:

https://conversation.which.co.uk/energy-home/asda-charged-twice-online-shopping-order-bank-account/comment-page-1/

Guest
david roberts says:
15 February 2013

i had to contact asda again today,fri 15th feb,as they owe me 73pounds and 80pence.that is the amount they overcharged me on a home delivery dated sat 2nd feb. i made the booking online and they told me it was for 100pounds and 46 pence, yet when i got the delivery the receipt with it stated it was now for 168pounds and 38pence. asda accepted that there had been a mistake, after numerous phone calls, and they assured me they would refund me what they owed me. however, i checked with my bank and no refund had been paid back to my account. after several emails to asda they kept promising somebody from customer services would contact me in 2 to 3 days, but nobody did. i contacted them today, 15-2nd, and i was told the refund had been paid into my bank account. i told them that was not the case as i had checked with my bank. she was going to have a word with her manager and would get back to me in 15 mins. 2 hours later and nothing. i phoned them back and was told they had refunded the money last week and that was the end of the matter, so i have lost out to the tune of 73pounds and 80pence, shoppers beware. they then had the cheek to email me with a special offer which included free delivery with my next online order. needless to say i wont be taking up their offer, nor will i use their online shopping again. david roberts

Guest
Alan says:
16 February 2013

Hi David, If Asda have overcharged you I guarantee that you will get your money back.
First of all you need to keep the receipt that you were given with your delivery, In the right hand column of this receipt under TOTAL you will find how much Asda have charged you for all items, the total is the full amount before promotions.
Very carefully add up this column then add to this any items charged for any substituted items, you will find this under you’ve been charged at the top off the receipt, this will give you the correct amount of your items, compare this with the amount that Asda have entered.
If Asda’s total is more than yours you have been overcharged and Asda will have to pay the extra money they have taken back to you. they have no other choice other than to be charged with theft.
Regards Alan

Guest
david roberts says:
17 February 2013

alan, asda assured me that they have paid back the money owed to me but it has not been credited to my account, sun 17th feb. i have the receipt from asda concerning the 73pounds and 80pence, but when i phoned asda with the order number they have no records concerning that number. i know that they have to repay the money owed to me because i have the receipt with dates and order number on it. they just dont want to repay the money owed to me. until i can get them to recognise that they owe it i a stumped

Guest
Alan says:
17 February 2013

David, Get back to me when you have added up the prices as I advised in my last comment.
Posted 16 February 2013 at 11:41 am

Alan

Guest
david roberts says:
17 February 2013

hi alan, thanks for your email. i have added up the cost of the shopping from asda and the amount of it after savings is actually 94pounds and 78 pence. they charged me 168pounds and 38 pence, so they owe me 73pounds and 60pence

Guest
Alan says:
17 February 2013

Hi David, Does the Asda receipt actually show a total charge of £168-38 for the items that you added up and got £94-78.

Alan

Guest
Trish says:
21 February 2013

Currently Asda owe me £70.00. What a dodgy company!

Guest
david roberts says:
21 February 2013

hi alan, the actually shopping should have been 94pounds and 58pence and they charged me 168pounds and58pence. sorry i have not been in touch, i have been unwell. thanks for your email

Guest
Alan says:
21 February 2013

Hi David,
You say that Asda charged you £168-58, what was the amount that Asda printed on you receipt.
Alan

Guest
Lindsey says:
13 April 2013

I am a single parent and went shopping at my local Asda. I had just enough funds in my account to get my essentials. Once finished my shopping I went to the checkout and used my debit card to pay for my goods to be told that the transaction never went through and I would have to put my card back into the machine and to my astonishment I was told it had been declined!! I was then told that it was a problem with my bank. I asked them to hold my shopping whilst I ran to my bank to find out why this had happened. The bank looked into my account and said that the transaction had gone through and there was also another attempt of them charging me again, that’s why your card declined because there was not insufficient funds in for second transaction. I then ran back to Asda to show them the printed statement in which they still declined to give me my shopping. I was two hour trying to sort this out, until I eventually left the store in tears with my 11 year old daughter without bread and milk and other essentials I needed. To top it off I was then told I would have to wait 4 to 5 days before I would be able to get my money back into my account!! I rang my bank and fortunately because of my circumstances the reversed the transaction into my account which went back into my account within the hour. It was like I was made to say thank you and be grateful for retrieving my own money! I then went back to Asda to get my shopping which they hadn’t put back to then find items were missing from my shopping but I had paid for them. To top it all off I work for Asda and I feel disheartened as a customer and as an employer. Nobody should be treated like this. I have been so stressed over this incident.

Guest
Jean says:
8 July 2013

Hi Marlese
Hope you do not mind me writing to you they have done this twice to me

May I ask you if they gave you compensation they gave me an evoucher for £15.00
the second time nothing telling me they never double charge anyone.

Hope I have not offended you.

Regards
Jean

Guest
Jean says:
8 July 2013

Dear Lindsey

I had the same problem with online shopping when charged twice in 3 weeks.

Overdrawn my account Asda do not seem to want to admit that they have a problem
in their accounting.

I am really sorry to read your story if I had been their I would of tried to help you by giving you some money, I was in tears the second time.

Regards
Jean

Guest
david roberts says:
13 April 2013

i have never used asda again since my own experience in jan/ feb, when they overcharged me over 70 pounds. i never got my money back, but i informed which magazine and i put it on facebook over what happened to me. i told asda head office who promised me they would look into it, but i already knew what they would tell me. i informed them i would never use there online service again, and that is the best advice for anyone. its a disgrace what they do to there customers.

Guest
marlese robb says:
13 May 2013

i did a home shopping order to be dlivered to my home on the 9/5/2013, this order was for the amount of £497.16, when my shopping arrived the amount they acc needed was £413.18, £83.98 difference in these amounts as there wasnt all my goods delivered which is fair enough, i have now been on the phone with my bank and asdas 12 times, asdas has not only ring fenced the first amount but taken the second amount out my bank, leaving me with no money and over £400.00 overdrawn, the last phone call which was this morning the call handler for asda offered me a £10.00 E voucher for my troubles, to say that i am fuming is an understatement, this has also effected my other bank account as i had to use the money from there to pay for things as asdas had said they would fix the problem on fri 10th and that the money would be back in my bank that day, this hasnt happened so BOTH my accounts are now in the red with bounced payments, DISGUSTED AND VERY ANGRY i am, i have 3 children and now no money, WHY ARE THEY GETTING AWAY WITH THIS?????

Guest
Alan says:
13 May 2013

Hi Marlese, Asda must return all money that they have overcharged and pay all losses if your bank charges you for being overdrawn.
The first thing to do is keep your receipt safe and check the total cost of your shopping at the bottom of the page,( this is the amount they will take from your bank) then add up the total cost on this list yourself and compare this with the amount that they have entered, if they have charged you more they must pay it back.
If you have bank charges send a bill to Asda for the full amount you have been charged.

Regards Alan

Guest
Jean says:
8 July 2013

Hi Marlese
Hope you do not mind me writing to you they have done this twice to me

May I ask you if they gave you compensation they gave me an evoucher for £15.00
the second time nothing telling me they never double charge anyone.

Hope I have not offended you.

Regards
Jean

Guest
Jean Kane says:
7 July 2013

This is my second posting on Which magazine.
I was charge twice 3 weeks ago with online shopping from Asda causing my account to go overdrawn.
I emailed Andy Clarke CEO at Asda, he never responded so I wrote to him and asked
“When will you do this again?”
I have yet to receive a reply.

I did not order any shopping from them from them for 3 weeks, hoped that it would not happen
again and it did on my next shopping order, overdrawn my bank account again.
In tears can not deal with their customer service department who explain how online shopping
works and make excuses saying it is not us it is your bank that have done this.

According to Which report statement in July 2012 their Asda spokes person claims,” It was a computer glitch and isolated incident, steps have been put in place to make doubly sure it
does not happen again.

Asda do not compensate you for the problems they cause I was told by Asda Marina
Brighton, This was the first case that they have heard of double charging customers.

I have been charge double on two deliveries with a gap of 3 weeks.

It really is too much.
Jean Kane
PS Stuart B please do not respond to me thank you

Guest
stuart_b says:
7 July 2013

Jean Kane
PS Stuart B please do not respond to me thank you

Care to explain please ?

Guest
david roberts says:
8 July 2013

hi again, i never got a refund from asda for the money owed to me. i kept phoning 2-3 times daily and when they asked me my name and for details as to why i was calling they just hung up on me. i made several complaints to them but i never got my money back. that was the last time i shopped online at asda and i will never use that site again. i now shop online at sainsburys and i have had no problems with them.

Guest
jan says:
8 July 2013

@ stuart_b
I tried to tell you quite a while ago your attitude can sometimes be a little abrasive and…how can I put it?…lacking in empathy.

Maybe this lady feels the same?

Guest
Kim says:
19 March 2014

The same thing has happened to me, and this is not the first time. The previous times it happened, I was fortunate enough to have had a buffer in my account to prevent me going into the red, until today… Due to having to use MY money to make an emergency trip to Spain, as my father took seriously ill, I am now left with just over £50 in my account, with bills (direct debits) due to be paid tomorrow amounting to over £200. This is because I spent £120 on a weekly grocery shop with Asda online, which was paid to them yesterday. However, they have ring fenced the same amount (so I have effectively had to pay £240, but have to wait to get the second charge of £120 released back to my account so I can actually use it to pay my bills, which can take between 3 – 10 days). When I check-out my order with Asda, I authorise them, and my bank to take the payment for my order. I DO NOT authorise it to be taken twice, so I don’t believe it is just an issue with Asda. The bank should not allow it if the authorisation was only for £120. I wonder, if Asda gave me a loan of £120 for up to 10 days, how much would I have to pay them back? I have never had any compensation from them. I have been really patient so far, but I can not continue to take the risk of going through this, each time I buy my groceries online with Asda, and I have no choice now but to shop elsewhere in order to prevent myself and my children not being able to afford to pay bills on time. The stress, and the time it takes to make all the calls just to sort it out, is not worth it. I am sure if I fought for compensation, they may make a token gesture, but I bet they wouldn’t pay me my hourly working rate for the amount of time I have had to spend sorting out their mess. A very unhappy customer. If I took £120 of goods from one of their stores, and told them I would pay for it in 3 – 10 days, I would be arrested for theft!

Guest
Nicky says:
24 March 2014

This is still happening. Total for groceries withdrawn from my account on 18th March 2014, but hold for nearly same amount on account since 16th March. One week later and Asda still have a hold on my account and apparently it’s up to me to resolve with my bank. I’ve now been charged twice for shopping but Asda are unable to cancel the hold they have on my account. I will be cancelling my delivery pass and won’t be ordering again.

Guest
Guest
Stuart_B says:
24 March 2014

It beggars belief that this system is still being used by Asda after all this time and complaints .It may well be that they are unable to “cancel” the amount being held but what will happen is that they will not “grab” that amount as your shopping was paid for by the other debit from your account . It should drop off your bank account after a few days and then become available to you …a week does seem a bit long .

All that Tesco and Sainsbury do is “hold” a small amount ,typically £2 to confirm the card being used is valid and charge the full abount when the order is checked out and the £2 drops off in a day or two.

Guest
Ria says:
26 March 2014

Hi,

I ordered a Asda order to be delivered yesterday between 4 and 6, at six no delivery so I ring to find out what ‘s going on. I was on hold for 50 minutes only to be told that the order was cancelled as they were unable to take payment, i told them that the money had already come of my balance and i would have to contact my bank.

Spoke to my bank and got hold of the transaction code, so as far as the bank are concerned Asda have requested the funds.

I call Asda back and speak to the most arrogant and patronizing guy ever who not only refused to listen or do anything but also refused to put me through to a manager and when i requested to speak to someone else he said “i can put you on hold but no one will pick up my calls so you will be on hold all night”. he then accused me of going in circles refusing to even listen to me or look into the matter, even trying to claim the person i had previously had spoken to had said something different.

I have to end the call and try to get through to someone else after being put on hold for ages again (now 10pm so four hours of trying to get this sorted) and get put through to someone who say they are having problems with their systems and that can she take my details and get someone to call me back tomorrow.

So I’ve had them request the funds and refuse to give me the shopping. Surely this isn’t allowed I now have no money in my account as they have requested it and it will be held until they claim it.

Guest
Ria says:
26 March 2014

I have finally found out what has happened after numerous phone call with them constantly insisting that the transaction was declined, even though i had the transaction authorization number, they refused to listen to me and refused to look into the matter. They refused to put me through to a manager or to get a manager to ring me back. finally find out what store was dealing with my order, i contacted them and it takes them most of the day to find out and let me know there was nothing wrong with the transaction. When the stores system were uploading the orders all orders on one lorry were cancelled. so after all the lies it turns out it was an ASDA error all along and one that has taken me a day and a half to find the truth with so many hours kept on hold. they offered to get my shopping delivered tomorrow but seeing as i have already gone and got it from a different supermarket (thanks to calling in a few favours as i don’t drive and its miles away). The money is now being refunded but it has been the worst customer service ever. with one telling me that as its automated there could be no error. Asda have the rudest staff i have ever come across and i will never be using their services again.

Guest
kirsti says:
4 June 2014

This just happened to me! Not shopping with asda again! I cannot afford to!

Guest
izzieb says:
7 August 2014

I was using Asda grocery deliveries for years and the double charges happened time and time again with no help from the South African call centre, the only answer I ever got was ‘you have to contact your bank’ as if it is the bank’s fault! So, I stopped using them altogether for years and forgot about the problem, was sent a money off voucher so ordered groceries just recently, the 4th August 2014, was once again charged twice, had to cancel two direct debits because of it and it left me with pennies in my account until my lovely bank was sympathetic and reinstated the ‘wrong’ amount. Have complained to Asda but I know, after all these years, nothing will be done and this time I WILL NOT FORGET and WILL NEVER ORDER FROM THEM AGAIN!! I am so furious that this is still going on and that Asda couldn’t care less.

Guest
caroline coleman says:
30 October 2014

hi, after being charged £171.08 by asda groceries on-line for a shop that totaled £124 , i thought i would see if other people had had similar problems, and i am horrified to see a lot of ppl have, and some were never refunded. after 2 days of stressfull calls i was refunded, and the money has credited my bank , thankfully i had enough money in my account so i did not incur bank charges , this was very lucky as i am on a low income and rarely have an extra 50 quid spare for asda to help them selves to. i asked the lady i spoke to if this happened often she informed me “yes, fairly often” i was given what seems is the stand 15 pounds e-voucher. i will never shop with asda , i cant take the risk or being penniless and/or incur bank charges when they randomly help themselves to money in my bank account.

Guest
caroline coleman says:
30 October 2014

i would like to add i am utterly horrified they are putting families into real hardship, by leaving them with no money in the bank and bank charges, bounced direcr debits, late bill payment charges, i am truly horrified, and urge you all to share your stories with friends and family, so ppl are warned this could be the consequences of shopping of asda! ruined credit, bank charges……….

Guest
caroline coleman says:
30 October 2014

i should also the date this happened, which was sepember 2014 , so as of september 2014, the overcharging problem with asda still is not fixed, was overcharged by roughly 50 pounds

Guest
anoneeeemouse says:
31 October 2014

Surely this is fraud?

Guest
alfa says:
31 October 2014

Just had a first delivery from Asda and after reading about them on Which? checked the receipt very carefully.

4 cans of sweetcorn were charged at 65p each instead of 50p each. Funny they were last but one on the invoice between 2 lots of alcohol.

I emailed them and they called back a few days later to say they would give me a refund. A foreign voice stating they are someone from somewhere is not the best customer service. I did not understand the person the first time so asked them to repeat it. (First thought was nuisance caller).

You have to ask why they have different prices on their website and invoice. I did read that you are charged the price on the day of delivery not the day you place your order but this did not apply.

Ocado honour the price of the product when you order it so you know exactly how much you are ordering.

One thing I find very irritating on supermarket invoices and also till receipts is the way they price special offers. They charge you the full price of the item then somewhere else deduct your savings. This is meant to confuse the customer and make it very difficult to check their prices especially if you have bought more than one special offer product.

If I have paid a special offer price for something, I want to see that price next to the product not have to find it and work it out for myself.

Guest
Stuart_B says:
31 October 2014

I can’t offer an explanation for the difference in price with the sweetcorn ….did you look to see what the basket price was as you “bought” the item . As for where it was on the invoice I cant see any relevance to that .Ive never had any problem with changes in price but I’m usually ordering for a delivery soon after . If an “offer” ends before a delivery date It usually flags that up.

Asdas Call Centre is or was in South Africa .

One reason for the offer reductions being listed seperately is probably the way they get put through the checkout ..Some items have their own offer price but others are Multibuy offers or BOGOFF…. for example, lets say bottles of water are 4 for £1 but 30p each . these get put through individually and are costed at 30p each ( £1.20) . When the last one is put through… the till then recognises the offer and on the invoice shows the discount of 20p .Same with BOGOFF..the second item could be seperated from the first by quite a lot of items .

When I sit down and scrutinise the invoice I have no problem working out whether the discounts have been correctly applied or not ….Its just a case of getting used to it .

Guest
veryunhappy julie says:
12 December 2014

this is still happening cannot believe they can do this customer services just totally lie told me did not know why happened and blamed bank and when I went to bank who where very helpful gave me all info I needed so re rang asda who said would release my money and confirmed fax sent to bank went in to bank and no fax received and a week down the line and still no refund its a joke got a birthday party for my daughter and have had to borrow money to pay for stuff as overdrawn come on asda sort yourselves out I will never shop with them again

Guest
Stuart_B says:
12 December 2014

To veryunhappy julie
I also cannot believe this is still happening. You don’t say but I take it you paid one amount for your delivery and what you are speaking about is a seperate amount “reserved” . If it is a week since this amount was set aside from your bank account then speaking from experience it should be available to you to withdraw by this time . .
If you incur any charges for being withdrawn I’d be speaking to your bank and Asda to get the charges dropped or refunded as this practice remains unacceptable .

Guest
Katherine Fay says:
16 December 2014

I have been phoning Asda and my bank for five days now. My online delivery was taken back to the store due to a van breaking down. I had to call customer services and get it re-delivered. This delivery was given a different order number so i now have 2 lots of money on hold with my bank . One amount has been taken for the delivery i recieved , the other is still on hold. I asked Asda about this and they told me to get a fax number and authorisation code from the bank so they could contact them and get the money released back to me. This was last saturday. I did as they asked and apparently it has been sent but my bank is denying recieving any fax. Asda will not take the money even though on my account it shows as that order being delivered when it wasn’t ,and the bank will not refund me until they have got this fax which Asda swear they have sent. This is xmas money for my children and i am very angry. I am now on day 5 of trying to sort this out and seem to be stuck. I have emailed Asda’s chief executive and also emailed my local MP and i do not care whether it is Asda or my bank at fault. This is my money and i want it back. If i get no luck within the next day or two i have my local newspaper on speed dial , that is how far i am prepared to go because as things stand…..Asda have ruined my xmas.

Guest
Nutleynat says:
16 December 2014

God this is still allowed to happen and asda are making interest out of customers cash like a lot of things these days sell the flannel waffle on grab the money and totally screw the customer!!!! ASDA stands for always stinging duplicating sales!!!

Guest
Asda holding money says:
9 January 2015

I had noticed my bank account was short and couldn’t work out why until l phoned my bank and was told Asda was holding £124 of my money from a order a week ago. I am disgusted this can happen.

Guest
Debbie says:
29 January 2015

what an absolutely joke. 1.online order 2 hours later 2. Pick up from store order I arrived on time to collect it then had to wait for them to go to the warehouse and get it! Half hour later they come back all my freezer stuff is missing. They find it 15 minutes later. Drive 20 minutes home. Check the shopping all the fridge stuff is missing! Go back to the store another 20 minute journey. I’m handed my food and told I’ll be sent an evoucher. 4 weeks later NO VOUCHER! An absolute joke! I’ll never use them ever again im going to stick with Ocado

Guest
Chris French says:
2 February 2015

This has happened to me twice in the past 2 months, both times have refused to pay me the charges for going overdrawn and having bounced dd’s amounting this time to 90pounds! I even gave then a authorisation code to fax to the bank they said they had done this but the bank didnt receive anything! Who do I trust a bank that has never steered me wrong or the customer service that refuse to put me through to managers and always get something wrong with my orders! I’m left out of pocket a disabled dad of 5 kids! All of which live at home so how they think I can afford this I don’t know! It makes me sick to the stomach and has cause me and my partner great amounts of stress to the point of tears! I have even told them of my condition and that I have a 3 week old baby we now can’t buy milk for and they said they don’t care about that they don’t need to know about my life…. None of the call centre have a soul or a caring bone in their bodies! I’m out of ideas, sending a letter to store and head office typed up by someone that can spell lol to see if this works!

Guest
Nutleynat says:
3 February 2015

bet if this was viral on social media ASDA would correct their attitude to this recurring problem big time robbing people twice over and returning money.

Guest
Nutleynat says:
3 February 2015

Retaining money I meant

Guest
Viola Dono says:
14 March 2015

Yes, it’s still happening, Asda asked for 2 payments from my account last Wednesday, 11.03.2015. The first was for estimated bill, then they did not have one item with the result actual bill was lower. Still waiting on a refund of estimated bill, Asda say it will be 7 working days. It is scandalous that they apply for the money from account before they even check have they everything in stock, then apply again for the correct amount. Why are they still getting away with this malpractice? Tesco never take any money until the order is picked and ready to leave their store.Will not be shopping with Asda anymore

Guest
Sheila says:
15 March 2015

This malpractice is still happening. My order was not delivered as the driver got late and said he will cancel it. I set up a new order for next day delivery

To my surprise both orders were stated as delivered and charged. After spending more than 1 hr going back and forth between asda and my bank trying to get an authorisation code & fax number, I figured it was quicker to dispute the card trnx. I am now waiting for my refund.

I’ll will also email this to consumer rights as a wrong practice. Enough is enough as Asda keeps ripping people by supposedly selling cheap and “earning” it back…

Guest
dave taylor says:
9 April 2015

Hi we too have been stung by this “money in limbo” problem with Asda. You all know the drill by now, did shopping, some items werent in stuck so the final amount changed and debited from the bank, initial “holding amount” frozen in pending awaiting to be released back into the account. in the mean time, dont have any monies available to me, the account goes overdrawn into unauthorised overdraft, direct debts bounce, incurring me charges up to now totalling £65! all through no fault of my own and powerless to do anything about it.
spoke to bank (nationwide) and they blame, Asda, emailed Asda, the CEO dept who wash their hands of it, blaming Nationwide wide (as in their words they dont “Ask” the banks to do this!?! … so in limbo no one taking responsibility, although i would say Asda and sounds like they have admitted as such in this forum. so what next? £65 down jsut because i did my home shopping online with Asda… Yes that really is “Asda Price!” ….
oh and yes they did offer me £10 online shopping evoucher…. well Asda that don’t pay the bank charges and i wont be using your delivery service again anyways… not risking it!!!

Guest
Briony says:
31 August 2015

This has just happened to me too. I did an online shop for £137 last Tuesday and due to unavailable items it actually cost £125. I noticed on Thursday that my bank account was inexplicably overdrawn and I had incurred charges for an unpaid direct debit. I called my bank (luckily I keep a record of all my transactions) to find out what was going on. Turns out that Asda had requested that £137 be put aside out of my account for the shopping and then separately charged me £125 for the shopping. They still have not, 6 days later, released the £137 back to my account. Asda told me on Thursday that the money would be back within 24 hours. It’s not. I had to request the original payment ref from my bank and asda was supposed to fax them to authorise the release of funds and they haven’t. I am livid. I’m a single parent to a 3 year old, on benefits and I can’t afford to be double charged for my shopping. I have no way of getting food for us this week thanks to asda. Disgusted. Surely this is theft?

Guest
Matt Clear says:
4 September 2015

Hi Briony,

We’ve been in touch with the Asda press office about this problem and they’ve promised to investigate cases where customers have been left out of pocket. So if you still haven’t got your money back, please send us your name, contact details, Asda order number and a brief description of any correspondence you’ve had with Asda customer services to conversation.comments@which.co.uk and we will pass them on to Asda and make sure they look into your case.

Guest
Matt Clear says:
4 September 2015

Hi everyone,

I have some good news to report from Asda. It says that they have changed their system to fix this problem and that no customer should experience this issue again, no matter who they bank with.

It says that the new system – effective as of two days ago – is that you’ll be charged for the estimated cost of your online grocery shop when you place your order. If the actual cost of your shop is different, you’ll be simply be charged/refunded whatever the difference is.

If you shop with Asda online, please let us know if the system is working as Asda says it is, or if you’re still experiencing this problem.

Guest
Diana Thomas says:
15 December 2015

I placed an online order with ASDA on Saturday and the cost was £133.56. After the delivery arrived on Sunday I noticed on the receipt the cost was £196.57. The receipt listing all the items bought adds up to £121.37. Having checked my account I found that the additional £63.01 has been charged to my account. Apparently ASDA can charge what they like by putting any amount on the receipt and still listing the guidance prices. Fantastic, next time I’ll just give them my card details and tell them not to bother giving me any prices. Surely this can’t be acceptable under UK Law! Diana

Guest
Rob says:
3 March 2016

This is a 4 year old thing, but has just happened to me ! They promised a refund & said it would take 5 days – It’s now 8 days & I’m not sure what action to take now.

