These are just some of the names and faces you’ll regularly see popping up on Which? Conversation.

As well as these folks, Which? has an army of experts who cover a raft of different subjects, so we’ll always try to find the best person to comment on the consumer issues that affect you.

If you want to read more about individual writers, click on their names when you spot them and you’ll be able to visit their profile.

We want to hear from you

If you have an idea for a new conversation, why not share it with the rest of the community? Whether it’s something that gets your goat or you’ve spotted a consumer issue that’s affecting others, please share your idea here.

If it’s something you’d like to share privately, then please get in touch.