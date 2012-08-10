Your comments this week – ice cream, coffee and crunch

Is ice cream the most nostalgic food? It appears to be from your comments. Many of you are also a fan of coffee shops, despite the cost. And you don’t think banks have learnt much from the credit crunch…

Five years on…

It’s the five year anniversary of the credit crunch. William doesn’t think banks have learnt much:

‘Banks have learnt albeit nothing that’ll help the person on the street. Take the fact that they now aren’t lending to anyone who asks, they were never like that. So they’ve gone from one extreme to the other. And I’m sure there are more scandals waiting to be exposed. The lesson that I think they need to learn and they never will, is “the customer is king”.’

Are you the type of person who drives simply for fun? Paul is:

‘Going for a spin is a very regular occurrence in our household. Perhaps it’s because we live in Yorkshire and have so much wonderful countryside to explore!’

But Jimbo thinks it’s a bit old-hat:

‘I only use my car for essential journeys now. “Going for a spin” is yesteryear I’m afraid. My car has just clocked up 15,000 miles from new in March 2009. Probably cheaper to travel by taxi.’

It might be cheaper to make your own coffee than buy it from chains, but Klumper thinks there’s more to a coffee shop than buying a beverage:

‘Coffee houses have been around in the UK since 1650. Lloyds of London has its origins in a coffee shop. Maybe if we want to re-generate the British economy, we should have an expansion of the coffee shop industry and encourage the many people who don’t work in offices to meet and exchange ideas.’

Totters sees similar benefits in coffee shops:

‘Coffee shops are great for wi-fi and catching up on email or other tasks when stranded waiting for transport, an offsite meeting to start, or when one is waiting for one’s partner to finish work, shopping or similar. And they give me an excuse for an occasional hit during the day.’

Many of you joined my frustration over impossible to open packets. Naphtalia’s bugbear is greetings cards:

‘Easy to buy, impossible to open. I’ve torn many a card while trying to open the “protective” plastic wrapping. Some cards do come with a perforated edge on the packaging that allows you to open it without scissors. But the majority don’t, so without scissors to hand you’re stuck!’

Fiddly CDs and DVDs wind Gerard Phelan up:

‘They only have a covering of thin film, but it is stuck at the edge and I often find it very hard to find anything to pull. Like others I have to resort to a razor blade, but that risks damaging the case – or ME!’

Snowdin has enjoyed the BBC’s coverage of the Olympics, despite annoying visitors:

‘I can confirm I have had a mainly problem free and entirely subscription free Olympics using Freesat on the south coast. The red button has worked superbly as described though events have not always run at the described times. The picture quality has far out-performed the quality of commentary and interviews. ‘My only problem has been woodpigeons and jackdaws which appear to be addicted to roosting on the satellite dish, freezing the picture, every few minutes during the most important events. If anyone knows of a satellite dish that incorporates a motion-triggered foghorn and water jet please let me know.’

Anna Norman’s Conversation about ice cream brought the nostalgic side out of many of you. John Ward has nostalgic memories of ice cream:

‘Holidays in the West Country gave me my first taste of locally made Cornish dairy ice cream. It was delicious. In the summer holidays I used to go with my grandfather to the cattle market at Bury St Edmunds every Wednesday where a man sold home-made ice cream from a converted motorcycle side-car combination. Really delicious. ‘Of the mass-produced ice creams in the 1950′s-60′s, one of my favourites was Lyons Maid’s Strawberry Mivvi. Shaped a bit like the modern Magnum but with a fruit flavoured casing around vanilla ice cream on a stick.’

Fossilboy, who gets our Comment of the Week, shares how ice cream has fed into his life:

‘I can almost map the different stages of my life by the ice creams I craved. Until ten I was desperate for mini milks and banana splits (like prawn cocktails, they must be due a revival?), the latter usually bought for me in Wimpy restaurants. In my teens I progressed to rum and raisin scoops from Mr Whippy as I thought they contained alcohol. I also discovered the awesome “99 with flake” which always ended up down my sleeve. In my 20s I succumbed to the “bits” in Ben and Jerry’s. Now my tastes have matured a little I’m open to new flavours.

