Will paying for plastic bags make us greener?

Plastic bags and green bag for life
Hannah Jolliffe
If you live in Wales you’ll have to pay 5p for every new plastic carrier bag from next year. Is this an eco-friendly scheme that should be rolled out across the UK or just another way to squeeze money out of shoppers?

I’ve got a confession to make. Last night, having rushed to the supermarket straight from work, I packed my shopping into fresh plastic carrier bags.

There, I’ve said it. It’s not an easy thing for me to admit – I like to think I’m as green as I can be, especially when it comes to easy things like reusing bags.

And, while I’ve got piles of strong ‘bags for life’ at home, I still keep kicking myself mid-shop when I realise that I’ve left them at home – again.

Wales is leading the way

I know I’m not alone. In September YouGov polled consumers on this subject and found that 43% often use a ‘bag for life’, yet just over a third still use free plastic bags provided by the retailer.

But would charging us for every bag we use change these figures? Welsh politicians seem to think so. Last week the Welsh Assembly announced that, from 1 October 2011, shoppers will have to pay 5p for each plastic carrier bag they want when they’re out shopping.

That would have set me back around 50p last night. It’s not going to break the bank, but it might well nudge me into leaving a few strong bags in the car at all times (something I regularly tell myself to do, but never have to date).

Scheme should be countrywide

There are a few shops that have introduced this scheme nationally – Marks & Spencer and Holland & Barrett spring to mind. Last year, M&S told us that since charging shoppers 5p for plastic bags it’s cut the number handed out from 464 million to 77 million. Impressive stuff – just think how many more could be cut with a proper roll out.

And that’s the crux of the issue for me. While some shops obviously need to lead the way, I can’t help but think that Wales has the right idea. Surely the scheme needs all retailers on board to really get into people’s mindsets and work properly?

YouGov’s survey revealed that public opinion is mixed on whether this would be successful. Nearly a third agrees that charging for carriers will reduce the overall number being used, while 24% think these schemes are a ploy by supermarkets to make more money.

Where do you stand on this? Would paying for plastic bags force you to bring your own, or would it just mean you’re paying a higher price to pack your shopping?

What do you think about paying for plastic bags?

They should be free (81%, 2,841 Votes)

5p per bag is about right (12%, 418 Votes)

We should pay more than 5p (7%, 238 Votes)

Total Voters: 3,497

Profile photo of mhanley
Member
mhanley says:
9 November 2010

It definitely changed things in Ireland when they introduced it in 2002. Here is an article from the BBC at that time saying that it had created a 90% drop in plastic bag usage. http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/europe/2205419.stm Mind you, they were then charging 15c per bag, a lot more than the proposed cost in Wales now. It’s gone up to 22c per bag now, which is a major deterrent to using them and I have noticed that the bags you do end up buying sometimes (I, for one, often walk out of the house without my shopping bags), are flimsy and break easily. It has raised millions of Euros in Ireland and cut down on the number of plastic bags that were often seen flying about as litter. All in all, I think it’s a great thing to have introduced this. I don’t know why the UK has taken so long to get there. Think of the revenue and the help to the environment.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Sophie Gilbert says:
9 November 2010

Like mhanley I wonder if just 5p is going to be that big a deterrent. Maybe 20p would be better. It would have set you back £2, Hannah! I also sometimes forget to take my shopping bags with me and end up using new bags and I feel guilty about it too. If I were charged 20p a pop I’d be surer to remember to take my shopping bags with me wherever I went!

I totally agree that Wales has the right idea. The scheme does need all retailers on board to really get into people’s mindsets and work properly and it should be really rolled out throughout the UK.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of theakstone5
Member
theakstone5 says:
9 November 2010

Re Marks and Spencer charging for bags; if you food shop, they charge 5p per bag to carry home products which themselves are packaged in oversized, non recyclable containers, yet buy something in any other department and a bag is given automatically.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John says:
10 November 2010

I am in favour of all taxation that is avoidable [like betting, smoking and other pleasures] so I have no problem with a tax on plastic bags but it must apply to all purchases, not just essential food shopping which would bear more heavily on those on lower incomes. Everyone forgets to take their reusable bags out from time to time and we have a cupboard full of bags for life bought on such occasions, so the imposition of a penalty for taking plastic bags might discipline us into compliance. But while I agree with a previous comment about excess packaging in M&S, unfortunately some shops are so cheese-paring with their packaging that bags are essential for product protection and separation. [Why is the best butter wrapped in a piece of greaseproof paper that gets torn while the “not-really-quite-as-nice-as-butter” spreads all come in sharp-edged plastic tubs that puncture the yogurt pot lids?] Aldi shops won’t wait while you carefully put your stuff away into your separate bags for each commodity – it all comes wooshing off the belt into your box or trolley in no particular order with the washing powder on top of the ice cream on most occasions. Waitrose only release their own bags under protest, interrogate you on how many bags you’ve brought with you, whether they are standard size or extra large, and – if you’ve been sufficiently worthy – give you little green Ludo counters to put in one of three drums to support your choice of local charity. But never go to Tescos without your own bags because their ordinary plastic bags are so small, thin and useless that they split or break before you even get home. Morrisons plastic bags are the best for size and strength and can be reused many times over. Sainsburys used to provide large strong paper bags that would last ever so long [I still have two that must be over twenty years old] so why cannot the supermarkets and all other retailers do the same today [as Primark do]?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of fat sam
Member
fat sam says:
10 November 2010

Totally, totally agree with this, many EU countries have adopted this, the UK, as per norm in the eco-awareness stakes lags far behind her neighbours. Retailers will more than re-coup the price of bags where they have to be issued and, more importantly, fewer bags,taking an eon to bio-degrade, if at all, end up in landfill. In reality it shouldn’t cost us anything other than a change in attitude – we remember to take the strong canvas/hessian bags (or keep them in the car) as much as we remember to take my wallet (please note it’s always MY wallet :)). It’s a no brainer. No excuse. Do not pass Go until you re-use your bags. Simple as. End of.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
IRMH says:
12 November 2010

I suspect I’ll be in a minority on one but I’m not sure that plastic bags are quite the evil that they’re made out to be. They do a very good job of carrying goods (light, strong, waterproof) and they don’t really contribute to our key environmental problem which is global warming. They are of course a litter problem but so is much other packaging including glass, cardboard and plastic packaging. I wonder why they have been picked out with such enthusiasm? Reusing almost anything is generally a good thing to do, but reusing paper bags is much more problematic than plastic. At the end of its life a plastic bag can be recycled (essentially pure polythene) but some of the alternatives are mixtures of materials and not easily recycled.

My local supermarket charges for plastic bags (environmentally “good” they tell me) but keeps potatoes and various vegetables refrigerated. To cool something by one degree takes about 3 times the energy and carbon dioxide emission than to heat it by one degree but that seems to pass unnoticed. A tax on chilled food and free plastic bags would I suggest make more sense.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
James says:
26 September 2011

More tax? Why dont i just hand my entire wages over to the Government and be done with it? You want to tax chilled food now? That food which is locally produced, fresh food which helps the local economy and play into the hands of Frozen food importers?

The bit which made me laugh is i went into a Co-Operative store and they had a 5 foot cardboard sign up which said ‘we are committed to reducing the use of plastic bags’ which made me think ‘but clearly not cardboard.’

I dont throw my carrier bags in the road so i dont cause a litter problem so why should i be charged for it? And even if i was, my council tax pays for litter clearing.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
wbdoyle says:
12 November 2010

Do away with all plastic bags Costco don’t supply bags of any description although they might have the occasional cardboard box which is re-cyclable.I come from a time when there was no such thing as a plastic bag. Ban the plastic!!!!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Amf says:
12 November 2010

A thought — what is the environmental cost of minting all these extra 5p pieces? Probably more than creating the plastic…….Perhaps the Royal mint, being in South Wales has an input here?
As for thinking of the revenue, what revenue? As far as I can see it willl be extra profit for the supermarkets, I agree with wbdoyle — don’t supply any bags at all.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Liz says:
12 November 2010

My thoughts exactly wbdoyle. Also there is a plastic pond in the mid Atlantic about the size of Paris or some other large city I believe.
Bio-degradable? They can only degrade into tiny particles which more than likely get eaten by animals and fish and ultimately us. I won’t use them despite the fact that those of us who don’t are paying for those who do.
Please think about not using them.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
James says:
26 September 2011

Liz i dont throw my plastic bags in the Sea. I doubt anybody here does that. Shouldnt we focus on stopping them ending up there after they’re thrown away rather than talk about endless taxing?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of PeterRobson
Member
Peter Robson says:
12 November 2010

We have a kitchen waste bucket and we line it with supermarket bags. If bags are abolished I will have to purchase rolls of bin liners, so whats the point.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of jem
Member
Jem Netley says:
16 November 2010

Our council supply bio degradable liner bags for cooked products you are throwing away; if they can do it for this why cant shops purchase them so we can use them?

In France you cant get bags in a supermarket, you have to bring your own or go without but sometimes they have cardboard boxes available

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Jeff says:
12 November 2010

I fully agree with Peter Robson. This campaign (backed by retailers) is just a way for supermarkets (in particular) to increase revenue. Would bin liners which I had bought be any better for the environment than free carrier bags?
Furthermore, if they really were bothered about the environment, they would give away degradable bags (like the Co-op do) which at least goes part way to solving the problem.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
josephine davies says:
13 November 2010

Do people realise the 5p charge will be on all single use carrier bags, including PAPER. Also clothes retailers will have to charge as well. I dont believe all the traders wanted this as they will have to record each sale, take expenses out, and donate the rest to charity. It will be a lot of hassle and they will be fined if they do not charge customers.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Mal says:
13 November 2010

Charging for carrier bags has certainly changed my attitude. I did the majority of my food shoping at Marks & Spencer for the best part of twenty years until they started charging for bags. I haven’t shopped there since.
Like lots of people I do re-use my carrier bags by putting rubbish in them and then putting them in the wheelie bin. Charging for bags hasn’t reduced the amount of bags I use it just means that I now have to buy them on a roll at Poundland to put my kitchen waste in. Who wins? The supermarkets of course, they must be saving millions of pounds by not giving bags away. (and Poundland of course – they must be delighted)

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of fat sam
Member
fat sam says:
14 November 2010

I’m not sure supermarkets or high street stores are too worried about making profits from bags. I think they see the potential loss in free advertising from consumers who may not be as keen carrying their bags if they have to pay for them.

Also, (in response to other points above) I can’t see not being able to re-use plastic bags as bin liners being such a huge issue. You can buy (proper) bio-degradable refuse bags (they’ll be cheaper than the shop-charged ones) and in any case, with the amount of recycling that can be done relatively easily and minor changes in habits (i.e. buying things with less wasteful packaging) you shouldn’t need so many bin liners any way! It’s a really poor excuse imho.

Personally, I’d be happy for a charge to be introduced. Some of us can avoid it (by using other means) and those who don’t mind forking out, thereby contributing a small amount towards retailers’ profits, advertising and not to mention the growing issue of landfill (clearly, there are many visiting this page who don’t seem to mind), can have their bag. Everyone’s a winner.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
pat griffiths says:
13 November 2010

IT IS ALRIGHT SAYING WE SHOULD PAY FOR PLASTIC BAGS, BUT HOW DO WE PUT TOGETHER RECYCLING TO BE COLLECTED. IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE BAGS IT MUST ALL GO INTO LAND FILL AS WE CANNOT SEPERATE THE VARIOUS TYPES.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of fat sam
Member
fat sam says:
14 November 2010

may I suggest using a box. Failing that, try the container(s) supplied by your local authority. Problem solved.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
IRMH says:
13 November 2010

There does seem to be an aspect of this proposal that has not been discussed. If I am charged for a bag then I assume I have made a purchase and therefore have a number of legal rights. For 5p I would reasonably expect a very high performance bag that I might reasonably expect to last for a year. If it doesn’t can I take it back for a replacement or refund?

Some stores of course offer refund/replace without question; assume this will work for bags as well? Perhaps the Which legal team might have a view?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of fat sam
Member
fat sam says:
14 November 2010

Somehow I don’t think the charge for bags being discussed on this topic is anything to do with the quality of the bag itself. Though I may be mistaken.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Marjie C says:
13 November 2010

Why should we pay for bags that advertise the supermarket that we are shopping in? If when I forget my bags and have to use a supermarket bag I won’t quibble if they have their logo on the side and the bag is free. If I have to pay for my bag then I should get a choice of design on the bag and it should be able to hold my shopping and not fall apart.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of tovah
Member
tovah says:
13 November 2010

I also use my plastic bags in my kitchen rubbish bin – and if I’m not given free ones, I would have to buy them. But nobody stops these supermarkets from selling plastic bags – so it is in their interest not to give away free ones. Simple solution: why can’t ALL these bags be biodegradable?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
IRMH says:
14 November 2010

Not quite that simple. Biodegradable bags are not as strong and often get weaker with time. That means that reusing them is a problem. Also they can’t be recycled easily and would have to go to landfill. Perhaps worst of all if they get mixed with normal bags then the whole lot is non recyclable.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Malcolm M says:
14 November 2010

The problem with plastic bags is that they are not bio-degradeable, but everyone seems to have forgotten that it is the shops that imposed plastic bags on us. Prior to this all bags were made of paper, which is both bio-degradeable and nowadays comes from sustainable resources.
If I purchase an item from a shop I expect it to be in some sort of suitable container, either a little bag for one item or a larger bag for a number of purchases. I am not happy at walking out of a shop with an unwrapped item because it looks as if I have stolen it. Neither would I be happy at then entering another shop with this unwrapped item for the same reason. If I do not get a bag I shop elsewhere!
There is a similar situation with bottles, which used to be made of glass that can easily be recycled. Many years ago they all had a deposit on them and you never saw them abandoned, because small boys would take them back to the shop to get the deposit back on them. A much preferable situation to the one that exists now.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Hannah Jolliffe
Member
Hannah Jolliffe says:
16 November 2010

Hi Malcolm, I wrote about the possibility of the money-back bottle scheme being reintroduced – here’s the link if you are interested:
https://conversation.which.co.uk/energy-home/welcome-revival-for-money-back-bottle-scheme/
I think it’s a great idea!
Hannah

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
recycle says:
14 November 2010

In The Netherlands shoppers have to pay €0.25 for a carrier bag. As a result you will rarely see a shopper forget their carrier bags in The Netherlands. As far as I’m aware free carrier bags have never been issued and it is considered quite normal to provide your own shopping bags. It is about time we all think about recycling.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
J Davies says:
15 November 2010

The Welsh Assembly Government is going to implement a charge next year on all SINGLE USE CARRIER BAGS, BOTH PLASTIC AND PAPER. I believed that paper bags were environmently friendly, biodegradable etc, and should not be charged for. However, the Welsh Assembly said tfhat the production of paper bags was worse for carbon footprint etc, and that is why single use paper bags were included in the proposed charge. Reusing own bags for food shopping is acceptable, but for other retail purchases, clothes etc, a new clean bag is necessary and should be provided by retailer.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Sophie Gilbert says:
18 November 2010

The issue at hand is reducing the number of bags, paper or plastic, that we manufacture in the first place, re-using them when we can, and recycling them when they come to the end of their lives. The issue is not whether supermarkets and others are making yet another bit of profit, whether we give them free advertising, or the premise that just because we’ve made a purchase we should have a choice and the product should last a year.

We can reduce the number of bags being manufactured by taking shopping bags wherever we go. The problem of leaving or entering shops with unbagged items then becomes non-existent. If purchasing items such as clothes, it isn’t difficult to use a nice shopping bag dedicated solely for that purpose. If we worry about our image, street cred or what not, let’s get ourselves a few funky shopping bags, they do exist. And there will come a time when shopping elsewhere because you’re not given a bag for free will not be much of an option, because you will have to pay for it just about everywhere. Just look at how more and more retailers are latching to on to this idea. And what’s wrong with using another dedicated shopping bag to do our recycling?

If we do manage to get hold of plastic bags at the supermarket or elsewhere, let’s make darn sure at the very least that we re-use them, to line our bins at home, or to shop again with, do our recycling or whatever. Then let’s darn make sure that we recycle the plastic bags once they have reached the end of their lives. Forget about plastic bags being biodegradable, the scientific fact is that they aren’t.

Regarding using bin liners instead of using supermarket plastic bags, it is unfortunately the case that too few of us reuse our plastic bags. Too many of us chuck them out in the bin without even beginning to think about recycling them, and then use bin liners! If supermarket bags are expensive to buy or disappear altogether, the amount of plastic manufactured and wasted will be reduced.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of helenmuir
Member
helen says:
26 November 2010

so-called biodegradeable bags do not rot down in composters. My last batch of compost was spoilt by the disgusting taks of picking out all the strands on unrotted bags from the lovely brown mixture. I will never use them again

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Worried says:
27 November 2010

Why have plastic bags anyway? If we are going to have to pay for bags, why can’t we buy brown paper bags, (made from recycled paper) that would not harm the environment and could provide local councils with a regular income from their recycled paper.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of dave d
Member
dave Darwent says:
29 November 2010

It’s interesting to read the comments here and it makes me wonder what the average age of the contributors is or, possibly, whether my experience is less “average” than I thought:

When I first started working in 1986 I worked for Beatties of London (the toy chain) at their Sheffield branch. I was with Beatties for just over 8 years and worked in their stores up and down the country. Beatties carrier bags were listed on the tills and charged at 1p each for all “normal” bags (i.e. they had handles) and 2p each for the “bin liner” size that you used for such as scalextric sets. Now, to be fair, we didn’t always charge – especially at very busy times – and that was wrong because it was unfair, however, I don’t recall any customer complaining when charged for a bag at all.

Prior to leaving my parents home in 1986 I had only ever known the Co-Op for grocery shopping as my parents were fiercely loyal to the Co-Op and would not shop anywhere else. They didn’t have bags, at all. If you wanted to put your shopping in something to take it home you collected an empty cardboard box from the end of the store where they stacked up the boxes that had been emptied to fill the shelves.

All through the 8 years I was working in retail it seemed quite usual for supermarkets to have boxes on offer and most seemed to charge 2 or 5p each for bags – Gateway (later Somerfield, now the Co-Op) was my local and regular shop and they certainly charged 5p each for carriers until quite some time after they became Somerfield.

At both the Co-Op and the shops I used between 1986 and 1994 I don;t recall ever hearing anyone complain about paying for bags, having to bring their own or using boxes.

Was I in a very unusual parallel universe or have other contributors forgotten those times or not lived through them?

My own theory, and it is a guess, is that bags started to be given free with every purchase because it was an easy way to show that the goods had been paid for and with the massive upsurge in shoplifting this became an important point. It would be hard to insist that a customer bought a bag they did not want just to prove that they were not shoplifting, so I’m guessing that might be why bags started being dished out like confetti for no charge?

I absolutely agree with everyone who says that we SHOUDL charge, that we should charge for bags for ALL purchases, and that the charge should be 5p or more. I do, however, think that shops should make available boxes and other eco-friendly and free (because they have already been used for their designated purpose) ways to carry things home and I also think that the old Sainsbury’s idea of 1p off your bill for each bag you bring with you, as an incentive for the more forgetful, are also very sound ideas.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of richard
Member
richard says:
29 November 2010

I remember when brown paper bags with handles were the norm – easily recycled.- and free. Now the plastic bags from large shops and supermarket are emblazoned with a large advertisement about the store – so these should be free.why should I pay to advertise the shop?

If they charge then the bag should be strong enough to be used many times.

Cardboard boxes would only be useful if the shopper has a car to carry the goods – can you imagine carrying a large cardboard box on a bus or a train?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
James says:
26 September 2011

Wasnt there some complaints that paper bags were not ‘environmentally friendly’ as of course paper came from trees? So to combat this we switched to plastic ones instead and now the greenies hate those as well.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
maryt says:
17 December 2010

No supermarket in France offers free plastic bags. As here, the ‘bag for life’ is around 5 cents. So you remember to carry these or find ways to get your goods home without paying more. As long as bags are free most will not bother to think about the problem – I’m astounded that the vast majority of Which? respondents think, and even rationalise, that bags should be provided free. Why, when the cost to the environment can be avoided so easily? Paper bags still have to be recycled. I’ve probably had about 3 replacement ‘bags for life’ since they were first introduced maybe ten years ago. We should all pay for plastic bags and if the cost to the environment is more than 5p. then we should pay it. It is perfectly simple to avoid this payment with a little forethought.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
27 December 2010

Blown away by the amount of votes in this poll – almost 2,000 think that plastic bags in supermarkets should be free. Wow.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
2 February 2011

I am not surprised. It will probably take time and possibly need legislation before plastic bags disappear from UK supermarkets.

I use them only when I’m forced to use one of the stupid self-service tills in Tesco. They will not let me use my own bags unless I summon help.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
James says:
26 September 2011

Which is full of communists, ive concluded. Legislation here, legislation there, campaigning to ban everything you dont like and more interested in controlling other peoples lives than your own. You’re ‘shocked’ that people think bags should be free, disbelieving that the public hasnt been silenced by Which? propaganda and political correctness.

People are still allowed their own opinions, but it seems you all want Britain to stop being a free country and instead be incorperated into the Communistical United states of Europe.

RIP Britain

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Hannah Jolliffe
Member
Hannah Jolliffe says:
26 September 2011

Hi James, just wanted to confirm that Which? as a whole doesn’t have a ‘stance’ on the banning of plastic bags, and it isn’t something we’re campaigning about. This site is a place for us to start ‘Conversations’ about different topics and get a gauge on what people feel about them. Many of the Conversations are based on our campaigning issues, but many aren’t. In this case, the editorial above is purely my opinion, not that of Which? I hope this clarifies things for you. Hannah

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of richard
Member
richard says:
2 February 2011

I certainly want to see a return of free paper shopping bags. I always re-use my plastic bags but they are very weak and split easily – I refuse to pay for an advert laden shopping bag of any type..

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
James says:
26 September 2011

Richard, turn the bag inside out and then fill it up. See the scorn on the shop managers face!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Rachel says:
4 February 2011

I am afraid that I am of the opposite persuasion!! My opinion is do away with plastic bags altogether in supermarkets. They don’t have them in Germany. You have to bring your own bags/boxes etc. and everyone just does it, just like you would pick up your handbag or purse/wallet to go shopping. Its a cultural thing, we should get used to doing that over here. We are too used to having the convenience of plastic bags and it’s time we weaned ourselves off them! I have a supply of the strong bags that supermarkets sell. They are actually much better for packing shopping in than flimsy bags and I try and keep them in the car, so even if I forget them, I can just load the trolley back up and pack when I get to the car. I also have two of those little packaway bags from Sainsburys, the ones with the kangaroo on them that easily fold into a tiny pouch. I carry them in my handbag so I can put general shopping in them when I go round the shops in town to save bags that way too.

I like the fact that shops now ask if you want a bag rather than assuming that the goods must go in their own bag. You have a receipt after all to prove you’ve bought the item. I prefer to shop at a supermarket that does not put plastic bags out, so you have to ask, increasing the guilt factor! The Co-op charges for their bags and I am sure this really keeps the frivolous handing out of bags right down. If you can’t do away with bags in supermarkets, at least charge for them, this would at least make people more take a less wasteful attitude! We are too used to having what we want when we want it without considering what impact we have by doing so. I include myself in this!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
James says:
26 September 2011

Rachel if you love Germany so much then move to Germany. This is Britain, not Germany. Why should we be forced to do things differently just because other countries do it? Why arent we going to Germany telling them to have free bags because ‘it works in Britain.’ Why is it so politically incorrect to disagree with the ‘Europe does it, so should we’ argument? Perhaps its in their culture to plan a trip to the shops, what if you were out and out of nowhere went ‘ooo i could do with picking up some things’ then have to drive back home and get bags etc, doesnt sound very Green does it?

‘Europe does it so we’re wrong and they’re right lets copy them’ nonsense.

On the other hand, its surprising supermarkets havent charged for bags from day one. It must cost money somewhere along the line to manufacture them, if charging for it wasnt introduced as a ‘green measure’ people probably wouldnt mind. About 5p for a bag sounds about right, my local Co Op has big ones for 2p or the more robust bags for 10p. If you’re buying £100 worth of shopping you dont mind 5p. When you order them online you can give the bags back the following week for recycling. Surely at 5p a bag, if each ‘weekly shopper’ uses lets say 10, thats another 50p a customer, i wonder what that adds up to over a year?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
James says:
26 September 2011

Rachel i have no problem in asking for a bag. In fact next time i need one i’ll ask for five just so as i know im annoying you. You base your shopping preferance on which shop guilts paying customers (customer is ALWAYS right) into paying for a bag? How empty is your life?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Hannah Jolliffe
Member
Hannah Jolliffe says:
26 September 2011

James, your comments are getting a little too personal. We’re all for people showing a difference of opinion on issues but please don’t personally attack other users in this way. Please take a look at our commenting guidelines to understand our approach to moderating the site.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of b martin
Member
b martin says:
3 July 2011

I agree with peter robinson. A better solution would be to make the supermarkers etc. provide bio degradeable plastic bags at no extra charge. The shop plastic bags avoid the need to purchase plastic bin liners, even Tescos

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Oddlyuk says:
29 September 2011

I think that the carriers should now all be plain, no logos, no colour coding. I have absolutely no problem paying for a plain one but I’m not paying to advertise. Carrier bags have never been “free”. No business gives anything away. I have always brought my own bags for the weekly shop but do forget when I pop into my local convenience store, so this will spur me on to keep a couple in my handbag.
Just to annoy the snobbier supermarkets though I may bring my budget shop carriers to pack my shopping in.Childish me? Perhaps!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Sarah says:
24 June 2012

We have already paid for our precious plastic bags and what with you ask? The world of course and all the other animals on this plannet are now going to suffer because of it. we have destroyed the future of this planet and all the over animals whose home it is with our selfish addiction to pollution.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Don D De Freitas says:
10 August 2015

A lot of people nowadays would not remember that we used to have to pay for carrier bags back in the late 1950’s, early 1960’s until a group of us complained that although we paid for the bags we did not have the choice of paying for plain bags – they all had the shops logo on them and we objected to paying the shops for the privilege of advertising for them. The press took it up and the big supermarkets decided that it was better to give them for free than remove the logo. Does the new law give the consumer the right to demand a plain bag? If not, why not?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
10 August 2015

Don, what surprises me is how people pay good money for fashion clothes that carry logos. If it was a fair world the manufacturers should pay you a daily rate whenever you wear their designer T-shirt or top. I’d still go for reusable bags – much nicer in use – but for the unexpected shop I don’t mind 5p for a carrier with the retailer on it – it goes out of sight in the car pretty quickly.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
10 August 2015

The right carrier bag [e.g. Lidl] is a status symbol whereas a designer tee-shirt is not! It also amazes me that people think “Superdry” is a Japanese brand [it’s British]. The power of marketing.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
raymond says:
1 October 2015

I think it is not good because peoples recycles them. i leave in London on 17 floor . I wont go down to recycle bins if I don’t have bags to recycle

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of DeeKay
Member
DeeKay says:
1 October 2015

It is real simple. No1 no bags no bags to manufacture No2 No disposable bags to plastic bag tree’s/lay around and No3 less waste. The whole of Northern Ireland looks loads better since the charge started there

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of daveradcliffe
Member
dave radcliffe says:
30 October 2015

we already recycle our carriers by using them in the kitchen bins ,we will now have to go out and buy more pedal bin liners ,which defeats the whole exercise . While we agree it would be worthwhile if it helped the environment /charities or again will we find 2 years down the line another scam where we have once again ripped off . What happened to the bio- degradable bags ?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
30 October 2015

The real scam is what are described as biodegradable carrier bags, because they are not really biodegradable.

The majority of my rubbish goes in the recycling bin is clean and dry and is collected in a kitchen bin with no liner. The council says that items for recycling must not be in bags, so bin liners would have to be emptied.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

