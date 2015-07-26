/ Food & Drink, Home & Energy

Why kettle water tastes funny: mystery (nearly) solved

Steaming red kettle
Earlier this year we asked you to help solve the mystery of smelly, foul-tasting kettle water – a problem that for many of you has been spoiling your daily cuppa. And now we’ve discovered a common cause.

The problem bubbled up when Which? members complained that the water heated in their kettle had a ‘plastic flavour that made it undrinkable’. We carried out testing in our lab, which confirmed there was a problem with how the water in one of the kettles tasted and smelled.

But it soon turned out to be far from an isolated problem. In fact, we’ve so far had more than 130 comments complaining about the taste and smell of the boiling water your kettle produced.

But what’s the cause? It soon turned out that it wasn’t a single brand that was to blame. Was it the water supply? Even some of you who used filtered water had the same problem.

The cause of smelly kettle water

We contacted scientists Luke Montgomery of Yorkshire Water and Dr Robin Price of Anglian Water. They told us that the chlorine in tap water reacts with phenol-based compounds sometimes found in plastic and rubber parts of the kettle.

There aren’t any associated health risks. And not everyone will have this problem – chlorine levels vary, and people have different sensitivities to taste and smell, Dr Price told us.

It’s recommended you compare the kettle water with water boiled in a saucepan to see whether it’s the kettle’s causing the problem. If it is, you can get rid of the chlorine by storing tap water in a covered jug in the fridge for a few hours.

We’re looking into whether in the future we can test every kettle we review for this problem, so you can avoid buying models likely to produce smelly water.

However, the mystery still isn’t fully solved. We had problems with the Russell Hobbs’ Ebony 15076 kettle even with filtered water that didn’t contain any chlorine.

Comments
Guest
Mountain Man says:
12 April 2017

My new Russell Hobbs ‘Cambridge 20071’ kettle boils up smelly water. Smells and tastes a bit like chlorine or bromine.
Before first use, I removed 2 plastic components: the red water-level indicator tab from inside the kettle; and also the plastic spout-screen.
That just leaves 2 plastic components: the black plastic lid; and the inside top anchor for the black plastic handle.
The rest of the kettle is all stainless-steel (no water level window on that model).
My cold water supply does not smell, and does not cause furring. Water is a municipal supply from a surface catchment area).
This new kettle replaces a 15-year-old white all-plastic kettle, that had no smell nor taste.
I have tried to get rid of the smell by boiling fresh water, and then discarding the smelly water; done this perhaps 20-times. And I’ve washed the black plastic lid in the dishwasher several times.
I see (on the internet) that this problem has been publicised since 2013. How come Russell Hobbs hasn’t been able to fix this in the intervening 4-years?

Guest
Dave Tattam says:
20 May 2017

We purchased a new digital kettle from Aldi 2 weeks ago,a Ambiano premium digital kettle,The cup of tea/coffee tastes of chemical from the time we first used it,we boil water for tea/coffee in a saucepan and it tastes fine.What should we do?

Guest
alfa says:
20 May 2017

Take it back as unfit for purpose?

Guest
wavechange says:
20 May 2017

As Alfa says, take it back. It’s sometimes suggested that sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) might help get rid of smells and tastes.

I wonder if my kettle is digital. The switch is marked 0 and 1.

Guest
alfa says:
20 May 2017

I have just bought a new stainless steel Bosch kettle that is exclusive to John Lewis and am pleased to report there is no unpleasant taste.

Apart from the filter and maybe a very small seal, there is no other plastic on the inside.

Guest
wavechange says:
20 May 2017

Bosch kettles seem to be a good bet for anyone who is frustrated by the problem of strange smells and tastes.

Guest
Ian says:
20 May 2017

A small seal, you say? Not a dolphin? 🙂

Sorry….

Guest
alfa says:
20 May 2017

Sorry? You said that on porpoise. 🐬

Guest
Ian says:
20 May 2017

Oh, you’re having a whale of a time…

Guest
Ian says:
21 May 2017

Mind you, it might just have been a fluke…

Guest
John Ward says:
21 May 2017

Life’s a drag, isn’t it Alfa? You buy a brand new kettle and there isn’t a Which? Connect survey on hand to ask you why you bought it, whether you had tried to repair the old one, what it smelt like, what it tasted of, and whether you would recommend your mother-in-law to get one.

Guest
alfa says:
21 May 2017

🙂
We’ve made several trips to look for a new kettle since the last one caught fire, using the previous one with a broken lid kept as a spare.

Most of them as so darned ugly which is why it has taken a while. The one we have bought wasn’t even on show and we had given up again but espied the box on the lower shelf. At last a kettle that (to us anyway) looks normal and pleasing to the eye. As others have reviewed, it is a bit on the noisy side, but hey it’s only on for a couple of minutes so not much to put up with.

