/ Home & Energy

Do you really need a Dyson?

80
Thanks to Kazuhiro Keino on Flickr for the image.
Profile photo of Adrian Porter Adrian Porter Which? Cars
Comments 80

Our research found that if you’re a Which? member and have a bagless vacuum cleaner, there’s a 75% chance it’ll be a Dyson. But my question is – do you really need a Dyson?

Named after the man who invented the bagless cyclonic vacuum cleaner, Dyson vacuums are instantly recognisable and one of the best selling UK vacuums.

Much to the delight of dust vanquishers everywhere, the Blighty based company released its new generation of Dyson vacuum cleaners earlier this year.

These new-to-2012 models boast a range of smart sounding features, including their refined ‘radial root’ cyclone technology which, according to a recent Dyson advert, ‘captures more dirt than any other cyclone’.

Dabbling with Dysons

Dyson’s new cylinder vacuums are the first to benefit from patented ‘ball technology’, making them easier to shift about. Many models now have added floor heads that automatically adjust to suit the type of surface they’re cleaning.

So it may surprise you to learn that of the six 2012 Dysons we’ve tested so far, only one has been given a Which? Best Buy. We currently have 20 vacuums that have made the Best Buy grade and only three of them are Dysons.

So why aren’t they doing better? While we can’t reveal our test results here, we can tell you that ball technology does not seem to have much impact on their manoeuvrability compared to non-ball vacs. And despite Dyson putting the motor inside the ball, it seems that noise still remains an issue.

Additionally, some Dyson vacs have also been known to struggle with pet hair compared to competing models.

You and your Dyson

Considering the number of Dyson vacs we’ve tested, our current conclusion is that they’re good, but most of the time there are better options available. That’s a sobering fact to consider when you’re squaring up to Dyson’s typically premium-sized price tag.

But given how well they sell, it’s fair to say that Dyson is a brand that inspires fierce loyalty (as well as a number of copycat designers) . But do you love your Dyson, or would you consider looking elsewhere?

Are you a fan of Dyson vacuum cleaners?

No - I think Dysons are over-hyped (44%, 447 Votes)

Yes - I think Dysons are the best (29%, 295 Votes)

Maybe - I might be a fan if Dysons were cheaper (25%, 253 Votes)

Total Voters: 1,007

Loading ... Loading ...
Comments
80
Profile photo of william
Member
william says:
5 September 2012

I can honestly say “I do not own a Dyson”. Although with all the calls I get offering a discount on servicing my Dyson, you’d think I did. That fact alone will ensure I’ll never buy one, just so I can avoid being party to that scam. So there are disadvantages to owning the most popular brand of vacuum.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Chris says:
11 September 2012

How odd – I’ve had several Dysons over the years but have never had a call offering service, with or without a discount.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave D says:
5 September 2012

Nope: never owned one and never will.

When the first Dyson uprights came out I knew 3 people who bought them and had them catch fire; that would have put me off even if I’d wanted one, but to be honest, my grandparents’ 1957 Hoover Junior, which uses a fraction of the electricity of the Dyson, and has a fully automatically adjusting carpet thickness / head height arrangement, has several times outperformed Dyson cleaners (and also Kirby cleaners – much to the humiliation of the Kirby salesmen!), so why on earth would I want to change?

My Hoover has coped with pet hair all it’s life, has picked up things it never should have after building and pluming works, including nails, screws, small pieces of wood chippings, plaster dust and odd bits of gravel (all by accident – I’d never deliberately try to Hoover them up) and has never yet broken down. I can still buy belts, bags and brushes in local shops and supermarkets and when I take the paper bag out I simply fold the top over and pop it in the bin – which doesn’t upset my hay fever – unlike bagless cleaners where you have to tip the waste out of the container, and if there is any breeze it blows all over at you – making me sneeze for days. Oh, and it’s very quiet and extremely lightweight too.

I’m sure James Dyson has tried his very best and I know his products appeal to many people, but I’m afraid I can’t see the attraction at all.

If I’m ever forced to buy a new cleaner it’ll be a Sebo, but it seems that mine is fairly indestructible so far.

James Dyson’s balls (pardon the expression) were better off on his BallBarrows, of which I have two, both in the family since he first marketed them, and both providing sterling service on the allotment and in the garden. Now they really WERE a fantastic invention!

4
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
E Barber says:
7 September 2012

I, too, know of people who have had vacuum cleaners for years, would never change them and good luck to them. I have had numerous vacuum cleaners over the years and they have never lasted very long. However, I now own a Dyson, I would NEVER change to a cleaner which needed a bag and I cannot understand the comment that the dust flies everywhere when bagless cleaners are emptied. I put the cylinder in a plastic bag before I release the dust – simple!

As for a Dyson not coping particularly well with pet hair. Why would I care as I have never owned a pet.

The one I own at present has brilliant suction, is easy to manoeuvre around furniture, is light weight and I can see when the cylinder needs emptying, it has never needed repair or maintenance and I do not need to spend money buying bags or filters. Sorry – I am a convert.

-3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave D says:
7 September 2012

Don’t the modern Dyson’s need filters?

I have no “hands on” experience of anything after the DC02, but two friends of mine with more recent models (I don’t know which though) say their biggest gripe with them is that they do need filters, that the filters need changing almost as often as they have to empty the canister and that the filters cost an arm and a leg to buy. One of these friends says she washes the filters but the other lady says that the Dyson service engineer told her that anything other than replacing the filters would invalidate the warranty.

Since E Barber says no need to spend money on Filters I’m now wondering if the latest Dyson’s have got round this expensive situation.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of richard
Member
richard says:
8 September 2012

E Barber

The only vacuums I’ve owned that have ever gone wrong are two Black & Decker “Dustbusters” – The reason for buying the Dyson DC35 in the first place was to replace the useless dustbuster. Every other vacuum I’ve bought since 1960 is still working.- never needed a new cable (what are people doing to damage the cables?) never needed new motors (never overworked them – an advantage of having a vacuum on each floor)

The DC35 is brilliant at cleaning my Venetian blinds (I have 12 to 14 ft ceilings and high windows- open book cases to the ceiling so it is good for those too.) no other vacuum is as good. But equally brilliant for removing dust from furniture – the car – edges – the stairs. Excellent range of accessories. Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre as no cable. I wouldn’t be without it.

All my vacuums are good at removing pet fur – I can have up to nineteen dogs at one time (I foster pet dogs for those normally poor and vulnerable who go into hospital and can’t afford the kennel fees – been doing it for years) So pet fur could be an issue. But my floors in general are laminated wood – the fur is removed from furniture easily.

As for bags – I’ve found that I can use them at least twice – too many people try to use their vacuums with the bags too full – putting far too much stress on the motors – maybe a reason for poor service life.

Never used the non portable Dyson so will not give an opinion on them – particularly as all my existing vacuums are still working well – with or without filters – with or without bags. The reason I was never attracted to the Miele is it is too expensive and had limited use for me.

So as a pet owner I am a firm convert to the portable Dyson.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Harvey says:
6 September 2012

We bought a Dyson upright and whilst it did pick up well, it was very heavy and not easy to use. After a couple of years the flexible hose cracked making the cleaner useless. We replaced it with a Miele cylinder, a much better machine in every way.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
6 September 2012

When I first saw Dyson cleaners in shops I decided that they looked rather fragile for domestic use and that was confirmed by friends’ experiences and what I read in various places. Which? was not impressed by the reliability of the brand and (from memory) did not give any Dyson ‘Best Buy’ status until the company provided an extended warranty.

I must highly commend Dyson for providing a 5 year warranty, though I have not studied the terms & conditions. Extended warranties are the only sensible way forward in view of the difficulty of making a claim under the Sale of Goods Act.

As an asthmatic who is allergic to dust, I want mine trapped in a decent quality bag and not have to hold my breath to empty a Dyson cyclonic wonder. I will stick with my Miele cleaner which works fine after ten years and did not come with any hype other than a recommendation from Which?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Valerie says:
6 September 2012

I owned a Dyson vacuum cleaner once; I will never buy a Dyson device again. It was too deep to get under furniture; I had to undo the entire cable before being able to use the extension attachment; when winding up the cable, unless you wound it anti-clockwise (so it helped if you were left-handed), the plug was left dangling with nowhere to tuck it in; I seem to recall that the switch was in a silly place too. In addition, the machine clogged up very easily and was extremely fiddly to clear. There were so many instances of things being ill-thought out.

The Which? reports do not cover such issues of usability and I wish they would.

It died within two years of purchase, the shortest life by far of any of my vacuum cleaners; I’ve had the replacement Panasonic for years. I was very disappointed: I liked the idea of the eccentric inventor making good.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave D says:
7 September 2012

It does seem as if all modern cleaners, whatever make, with the exception of Sebo, are very heavy and very bulky (and often very silly shapes). One of the reasons I like my grandma’s old Hoover is that it is so light and so streamlined – it glides under almost all furniture effortlessly and can be used to clean the stairs in ‘proper’ (upright) mode (and indeed was designed to do so and the book shows exactly how to hold it to do so). All the modern ones I see in the shops are such silly shapes and sizes that they’d never go under the furniture and I seem to think that most stop the brushes from rotating and / or lift the brushes off the floor when the handle is fully upright, so no good at all for cleaning the stairs except with the hose – thus suction only, thus not as deep a clean.

Reading reader review’s on Which? vacuum test reports it seems that weight and poor manoeuvrability are major issues with most modern cleaners, and especially so for older or less able users. In this day and age of equality and accessibility you’d think that there would be a push for manufacturers to go for light, streamlined and manoeuvrable, rather than heavy, bulky and awkward.

In chicken and egg style, I wonder if Dyson made the silly shapes first and everyone else followed or whether other manufacturers made silly shapes and Dyson just decided to beat them at their own game?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
6 September 2012

Dyson remains a must-have domestic brand it seems. We recently did some de-cluttering and put some unwanted furniture and appliances into the local auction house. Amazingly, the Dyson vacuum cleaner sold for over £120; it was over six years old and although I had stripped it down, cleaned it up and presented it well for sale with accessories, manual etc, it certainly looked well-used. Our biggest objection to the Dyson was the dreadful noise made by the motor, and it did grind its teeth a bit as it digested dust.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
6 September 2012

Maybe it was wanted for use in a period play. I cannot think of any other reason why someone should pay that amount for a secondhand vacuum, particularly one that many condemned as unreliable at the time.

Well done, but to really clean up at an auction, an iconic but useless Sinclair C5 would have been better. 🙂

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of GeoffM
Member
Geoff says:
6 September 2012

I own a Dyson hand held vac for quick clean ups and also car interiors I find it excellent and very reliable I also own a Miele mains power vac for general cleaning that also is excellent except like all such vacs it has yards of cable trailing behind it. My issue is it is now 2012 and the boffins at all these companies have not yet devised a battery driven vac with the power and versatility of a mains driven vac.I know there are one or two on the market that have made considerable progress in that direction.But they are still not a replacement for the mains powered vac. When such vac arrives on the market and does not cost the same as a small car.I for one would probably be interested.Pending a Which? test of course.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
6 September 2012

The main problem is the amount of power used by vacuum cleaners. That is not a huge problem with mains-powered vacs but an effective portable with a large battery pack would be heavy and /or expensive and still have a short running time.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Adrian Porter
Member
Adrian Porter says:
7 September 2012

You’re absolutely right that progress is being made with battery powered vacuums. We had a go with the G-tech AirRAM (not a full test, just gave our initial impressions) and it did a reasonable job of cleaning with its 100w motor, only needed four hours to charge rather than the 16 to 24 hours usually needed by stick vacs, was easy to move about and it lasted for close to thirty minutes on full power – admittedly it should have lasted for 40 but still pretty good.

It weighed 3.6kg, which is great compared to a mains vacs but not so light compared to other stick vacs. But it’ll cost you in excess of £200… and of course it has no tube to remove and attach nozzles to, so personally I would not replace my current vac with it yet, but interesting to see what pops up in the future.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Jennifer Davis
Member
Jennifer Davis says:
6 September 2012

I use two separate vacuum cleaners in my house – a Numatic Henry vacuum cleaner for the floorboards downstairs, and a Vax Mach Air upright bagless vacuum for the carpets upstairs.

The combined cost of these vacuums is almost half the cost of one upright Dyson, and I certainly wouldn’t swap them! Both my vacuums had numerous, positive customer reviews and with such a low price tag, I couldn’t resist. They’re both sturdy, easy to use and affordable. Dysons look great and I came very close to buying one, but on reflection, I feel like they may be a little over-priced.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
6 September 2012

In view of the high prices, perhaps a new strapline could be “Dyson takes you to the cleaners”.

There is something to be said for having more than one vacuum cleaner for different purposes in a large house (I don’t have either but have have family that do). One of the early multi-coloured Dysons would not look out of place in the nursery, though it might do elsewhere.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
pul says:
13 February 2016

I like it takes you to the cleaners, I just think there bonkers priced

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave D says:
7 September 2012

LOL! I like Wavechange’s suggestion but I have to tell you that in Sheffield there is already an infamous Vacuum Cleaner Shop, which is known over most of Derbyshire and South Yorkshire for it’s strapline “XXXX for cleaners” which is universally changed by everyone who has ever tried them to “XXXX take you to the cleaners”, so I’m afraid that one’s already taken.

Sorry!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Dave494
Member
David says:
6 September 2012

Dyson vacuums are nothing but glossy marketing – their performance drops after the filters clog – very quickly. Emptying the dust bin releases a cloud of dust everywhere (no matter how careful you are, you can’t see it!) – no good if you have allergies! Dysons and other bagless vacs clog up inside with dust and the filters need regular washing and drying just to make the cleaner work reasonably well.

I’ve used and owned Dysons and I can only say they are flimsy, awkward and cumbersome to use, poor build quality and nothing but heavily marked over-priced rubbish.

My Mum was pleased the day she got her Miele (bagged) cylinder vacuum and got rid of her previous bagless vacuum. Bagless vacuums, including Dysons, cannot perform anywhere near as well as bagged vacuums. I will *never* swap my bagged Bosch cleaner and when in years to come it dies, I will buy another bagged vacuum that’s a “Which? Best Buy”.

I would advise anyone to definitely consider a Miele cylinder vacuum and not to waste your money on a Dyson vacuum or any other bagless vacuum. I have heard that the upright (not cylinder) Miele vacuums are heavy, but apparently they perform much better than other uprights. If you have asthma, you would *definitely* be better off with a *bagged* “Which Best Buy” vacuum, which scores top marks for allergy filtration.

Finally, I don’t care about buying bags. They last a long time if you allow them to fill up before replacing, because the performance doesn’t drop very much until the bag is getting really full. I’d rather pay for a pack of dustbags, than own a poor-performing bagless vac, which needs its filters washed every other week! With bagged vacuums, you replace the filters about once a year – in fact, I replace them about once every 3 years.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
6 September 2012

We have Coca Cola, Windows, Big Macs and Dyson vacuum cleaners. I would not thank you for any of them (though the Coca Cola might be useful to remove limescale from the toilet) but you have got to be impressed by the market share the companies have achieved.

You are absolutely right about loss of suction due to blockage of filters in Dyson and other bagless cleaners. I believe they are allowed to continue to market ‘no loss of suction’ because there is a significant benefit over bagged cleaners.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of richard
Member
richard says:
6 September 2012

I have a Dyson portable – works well – had all the extra accessories I needed in one package (particularly for Venetian blinds). It is light and effective. Battery power is limited – but does the job.and is quiet.

I have four other vacuums – one for each floor – and a high capacity “industrial” one for building work – All but the Dyson are old – The Goblin cylindrical one dates back to the 1960s

All vacuums lose their suction if what they use as filters are clogged – some use the paper bag – I have two which use cloth bags which clog slightly and require washing occasionally.- but all work well.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
6 September 2012

I don’t know whether Dyson cleaners are good for asthmatics who are allergic to dust.

It’s not just the effectiveness of a vacuum cleaner filter that is important, but the direction of flow and speed of the exhaust air, since this disturbs dust in the room. My Miele is good because the exhaust is through a large slot facing upwards rather than across the carpet. It does not have a HEPA filter but the one provided is very effective.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave D says:
7 September 2012

This is a good point, Wavechange, which I had never thought of before at all, and it probably accounts for the fact that when I use my semi-industrial “Aqua vac” type cleaner, which has triple filtration in the exhaust, in the workshop (with it’s very tiny exhaust nozzle which blows a strong jet of air out) I often end up sneezing for ages but when I use my Grandma’s old Hoover, which has just the two-layer paper bag inside a cloth outer bag, I never have any problems at all. It’s possibly down to the fact that the paper bag inside a cloth bag diffuses the exhaust air into imperceptible draughts all around the whole bag, rather than a concentrated stream.

Made me think that one has – cheers!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
7 September 2012

Dust mites are a common and well known allergen but many are allergic to common moulds such as Aspergillus fumigatus and Cladosporium herbarum which are very common in the environment and found in dust. House dust does not affect me much but that in sheds and garages is a much bigger problem. I assume that this is because they are not heated and hence damper, so the dust contains more mould. If your workshop is unheated, that could be a factor.

Due to my dust allergy, vacuum cleaners are one domestic appliance that I have not much experience of dismantling, though I have helped others extricate motors and replace flexes. A really obscure allergen is carbon dust in the exhaust from motor brushes. Any grit that bypasses the bag acts as an abrasive when it passes through the motor to provide cooling. My Miele cleaner has a motor protection filter to pick up grit. I know I’m affected by high speed lab centrifuges that wear brushes fast because they run at up to 20,000 rpm.

Best of luck with the research. I have had lots of skin tests for allergies but doing my own investigations has helped a lot more.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Brian says:
7 September 2012

Just buy one Miele or six Dysons. The choice is yours. I admire Mr Dyson – he certainly can sell!, but I think his ‘hoovers’ are total crap.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Brian Hastings says:
7 September 2012

We have had several Dysons, and succumbed to the initial fun of seeing what you suck up, unique at the time. They have been adequate but not excellent. We have converted to Miele thanks to Which and our experience of their home laundry appliances. They have been superb although I have not been sold on the cylinder design, my wife loves it. i know Miele make uprights too but have not tried them. We are unlikely to return to Dyson for the main cleaner

The one Dyson that excels is the one now called the “stick”, the DC35. It really is great for quick pick ups and tidying. Its power flags quickly but as long as you do not think it is a substitute for an conventional vacuum, without any effor tit does the job like no other. no bending down , cordless, and docks in its charging station. Like all Dysons though, it is not cheap, but we would miss it if we did not have one.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Angus Shapland says:
7 September 2012

No better in action than my old Hoover (with a headlight!) pain to empty and dreadful build quality – never again!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Isabella Denholm says:
7 September 2012

When I considered buying a new vacuum cleaner, I went to our local repair shop and asked, which makes come in most often — the answer was: Dysons.
Hence I bought a Miele (not a single one had been repaired in this shop for 5 years!) = happy housewife!
One of my friends is in the ‘Dyson club’ and uses her 20 yr old cleaner when her ‘pride and joy Dyson’ is out of action. — Still, she is in the’ Dyson club’, and I am not!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
7 September 2012

A Dyson club? I suppose this is inevitable given the number of enthusiasts. I suppose it is appropriate that Dyson went on to make fans for the fans. 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave D says:
9 September 2012

I think more people should do what you did isabella: when I bought a washer a few years ago I used all manner of on line reviews and Which? test reports to help me to choose, and also went to innumerable shops to see the machines on offer, but when I found it was a disaster I contacted a local reconditioned washer shop to see if they had a better, older, machine and if they wanted the bad one for repair and resale and instantly found that the brand I’d bought was one that they refused to touch in any way as they had had so much trouble with them.

It hadn’t occurred to me before that to try asking repairers views on a new product, but if I ever need to buy a new major appliance again I’ll certainly be doing what you did before I start looking at reviews and Which? reports.

I wonder why Which? don’t do the same and use the info to help to balance their reliability statistics? Any ideas Which? peeps?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Adrian Porter
Member
Adrian Porter says:
11 September 2012

Hi Isabella, that’s an innovative way of finding out which vacs have problems! Do you also use our brand reliability guide?

http://www.which.co.uk/home-and-garden/laundry-and-cleaning/reviews/vacuum-cleaners/page/reliability/

It’s completely based on users’ experiences with their vacs, and will take into account the good as well as the bad stories.

So far we have not thought of going to repairman to help shape our reliability scores, but it is certainly something to think about.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Alice says:
7 April 2013

I guess it depends on the price of the products. If they are really cheap the repairmen will never see them because if they fail the owners would rather throw them out than repairing them. This repairman method is useful if you are comparing two similarly priced products but no more.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Swindon Fred says:
7 September 2012

Is it right that you can still compare a vacuum cleaners in your best buy from 2008 to 2012?
is are these machine still availabe without changes so the comparisons of ‘%’ earned from the tests are valid?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Adrian Porter
Member
Adrian Porter says:
7 September 2012

Hi Swindon, our vacs testing has not changed in a significant way for a while, so old and new vacs on the site will be comparable.

However, we do change some of the weightings of certain tests from time to time, shifting importance to what consumers value most – as revealed by our research. This often has an impact on the overall % score, but as it’s just the value of the individual test that changes and not the criteria of the test itself, the overall % score is simply updated – which is why you might see scores change slightly over time.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
G Heath says:
7 September 2012

We have a few vacuum cleaners in our main house and our holiday property including Dysons ands VAxs and find each one does something well, and other thing less well. The dysons are all very average, often not well made, heavier than they need to be and certainly over priced and over hyped. Mr Dyson (on his advert) says he thinks things hould be designed properly, but I have yet to buy one of his products which is designed very well. They have all broken and while often not difficult to fix, do not strike me as well designed with some obvious weak points in the mechinical design.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
hdm2310 says:
7 September 2012

I have owned 2 Dysons. The first i bought about 15 years ago which was the original upright design (mostly grey with some parts yellow) and i was impressed with it at the time.

About 5 years ago I “upgraded” to the latest upright model (blue and grey) which had more mouldings above the dust collector suggesting an improvement in design.

This is the last Dyson product i will buy.

I have no way of measuring its performance compared to my old one, although i din’t notice any improvement at the time i bought it, but i have since noticed that the quality of the materials used (various plastics) is much inferior. This may result from their moving productiion from UK to China, but from the beginning varoius parts of the cleaner have broken off. The corrugated hose (at the back of the handle) has been replaced twice and does not connect correctly to the socket in which it is supposed to be secured . Enough on this subject except to say “No More DYSON products in my house”.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
7 September 2012

New Dysons are guaranteed for 5 years, which is probably better than most makes. It has been more than a year for quite a while.

My impression was that the older models were more fragile but I have not bought one.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave D says:
7 September 2012

Whilst I’m not fan (pardon the pun) of Dyson cleaners (see my earlier contributions) I have to say that I am very surprised (impressed but still surprised) at how many people have tried them and found them poor.

Until now I had always had the distinct feeling that I was in a very tiny and isolated minority in never having owned, and always disliking, these machines.

I’m pleased to see how many Miele users there are who are happy – Miele’s “Immer besser” strapline and their promise that they still operate on a policy of building an excellent appliance and then costing it, rather than the other way round, which is exactly what Hoover used to do before they were sold out to Candy, is very much in keeping with my idea of how manufacturers should operate, so I’m pleased that it’s working.

I’m also surprised that there are no Sebo owners raving about how excellent their cleaners are – I’d have thought, from what I know of Sebo (which isn’t too much) and from the Which? reviews that Sebo’s would also have been knocking Dyson’s into a cocked hat.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
8 September 2012

I think Dyson has a bit of a cult status, helped by its odd-ball appearance. 🙂

Maybe the equivalent of a Dualit toaster. There are better and cheaper products. (In the same way that I have praised Dyson over their extended guarantee I commend Dualit for using safer, sheathed elements, even if the cost of replacement is as much as a cheap toaster.)

There are people who like vacuuming and are forever doing it, presumably because the results are rewarding or they are house-proud. If you spend over the odds on a product, you may feel the need to justify the purchase, if only to yourself.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Angus Shapland says:
8 September 2012

Until i retired a year ago I had a Sebo for my carpet tiled machinery showroom where it had to deal with normal dirt plus mud and grit from landscape gardeners’ and tree surgeons’ boots! Never missed a beat,did an excellent job and as far as I know is still going.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave D says:
8 September 2012

Good point Wavechange – it never ceases to amaze me how many people (male and female) own GHD hair straighteners priced at about £100+, and at college a good many students bring them to college with them and are forever getting told off for plugging in and needlessly “ghding” their hair, just to show off to their mates, many of whom ask to handle the straighteners and coo over them in fixated awe, as if they were a precious jewel.

I’m useless for advertisers: I largely ignore all adverts and always walk away form the TV and do something else in the commercial breaks, but when I do have the misfortune to see an advert for a product that I just might use I immediately make a conscious decision to use another, less promoted brand. I guess, though, that this is a very eccentric way to treat adverts and probably most people are fearful of not having a fashionable vac or hair straightener or toaster and go out to buy one just to impress their friends?

Honestly, who on earth comes to visit and wants to see you r vac or hair straightener or toaster?!?!?!

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Elizabeth McAndrew says:
8 September 2012

My niece works long hours and I help her out with housework. She has had three different Dysons through the years. I would not have a Dyson free of charge. In my opinion the popularity of the Dyson is due to great marketing and advertising. They should include the fact that one spends half their time, while using it bending down, picking up items as small as apple seeds and in some instances, feathers. I often wonder why you never include the Henry vacuum in any of your reports. I have had the same one before, during and after the above three models that my niece has

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of peter t
Member
peter t says:
8 September 2012

Reading the comments here I wonder if Dyson have quality control problems? My Dyson is around 10 years old, the only thing I have replaced is a worn out brush bar, some friends who have children or pets with long hair seem to have problems with theirs.
I also use my Dyson in my workshop vacuuming sawdust and shavings, it has also been used when I have been doing building renovation for collecting plaster dust and other general building debris, I have 2 industrial style bagged vacuums, both with 30+ litre bags which always need emptying long before they are full as the dust simply reduces the level of suction to the point where they won’t pick up anything.
I would agree that emptying the canister is best done outside, I wash my foam filter about every 6 months or so.
I would also agree that the original metal bodied Hoover Junior is a hard act to follow.
Since my wife traded it for a new plastic Hoover most before the Dyson only lasted a couple of years (3 upright Hoovers, 1 Hitachi, 2 Panasonic)
I also notice that most of the Best Buys are not exactly cheap either.
I have a Henry, (which I have never seen you review) and with a new bag is very impressive for the price, but with my continual abuse by using it in a more industrial environment as well as my house, the cost of new bags becomes significant

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave D says:
9 September 2012

You could well be right about QC peter t and also, even though I’ve never had a Dyson so I can’t speak form experience, I would be very surprised if moving the manufacturing to China had not reduced the quality and reliability.

A friend of mine works at Marks and Spencer. He seems to think that the majority of other clothing retailers don’t actually do ANY QC on their own brand products on the basis that they cost so little to buy in that when an item is faulty it can be replaced or refunded with insignificant effect on profits. I wonder if there is any similarity in ‘white goods’? Certainly the retails price of most ‘white goods’ these days seems to be a work of fiction compared to what the (often shoddy) components will have cost. Might also explain the extended warranties which are so often added (like Dyson’s)?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Adrian Porter
Member
Adrian Porter says:
10 September 2012

Hi Peter t,

Henry vacuums are made by Numatic and we currently have reviews for eight of their vacs:

http://www.which.co.uk/home-and-garden/laundry-and-cleaning/reviews/vacuum-cleaners/numatic/

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of mose
Member
mose says:
18 September 2012

The Henry hoover is excellent. Many shops have them for their durability and the fact that (on the red one at least) the lead is really really long.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
18 September 2012

My mum’s Henry is still going strong! Such a great little vacuum, though isn’t so easy to balance on stairs.

BTW as one of our new regulars Mose, why not upload an avatar to make you more recognisable in our community. You can upload a picture here https://conversation.which.co.uk/your-account – if you haven’t registered, you can do so here https://conversation.which.co.uk/register . Look forward to seeing what pic you choose! 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
18 September 2012

Dyson vacs started off as distinctively different, with bright colours. That combined with effective marketing has encouraged many people to part with a lot of money.

Numatic has converted a commercial vac into a product with widespread appeal simply by giving it a name and a couple of ‘eyes’, followed by some cosmetic changes such as giving the cover round edges.

I’m glad that Henry has a lesser known brother called James. That will ensure that Dyson is unlikely to inflict a Dyson James on us. 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Dave494
Member
David says:
9 September 2012

Here’s something that tricks many people into believing bagless are “better”: the dustbin of a bagless vacuum will appear to have picked up more dust and dirt. The vacuum pressure in a bagged vacuum seems to compress-out all the air from the dust and dirt, which makes it appear that the same amount of dust in a bag looks less than that of a bagless.

I vacuum my carpets, rug, doormats and vinyl floors etc. regularly and a dustbag can last me at least 9 months, because I don’t change it until it’s becoming very full and only at that point do I notice the vacuum isn’t picking up the dust quite as well. Then I fit a new bag and the performance is powerful once again. A pack of 4 dustbags off Amazon UK only costs about £12 including the postage, which works-out at just £3 a bag and no dust anywhere. I must say since I’ve owned my bagged vacuum (3 years) that I hardly get as much dust indoors compared to when I used bagless vacuums, so my bagged Bosch is definitely picking up more dust and containing it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Ava-london says:
9 September 2012

I own a dyson, and have done for many years. The adage that you get want you pay for could not more true. I neglected to register my dyson but after many years of owning one I had to loggon to the website to order a part.

Easy peasey lemon squeasy….. easy to navigate, there was a help line that was open on a Sunday and a helpful acessible person at the other end of the line. My part with me within 1 week and, the life of my dyson extended. Yhay!

The long term view is the one you need to look at. I am in my 40’s and simply cannot be bothered with saving a few quid and being treated like crud. Robert Dyas, dyson products and john lewis… luv em! Value for money is what is important.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave D says:
10 September 2012

Hmmmmm……..Dyson = rubbish by the sounds of most people on here and a few older convo’s found that John Lewis were not up to much either.

What is Ava-london managing to do to get the service and quality that the rest of us don’t?!??!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of richard
Member
richard says:
11 September 2012

Ask politely – rather than demand?. So far I have excellent service and quality from the vast majority of my goods – I was always taught to be polite

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave D says:
11 September 2012

Hear hear Richard; absolutely agree.

Sadly I have often found that John Lewis staff fail to respond to politeness in the same way as many other shops …… not sure why this may be.

I wonder if Vacuum cleaners respond to politeness? They certainly respond to gentle (respectful) treatment. 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
J Hughes says:
14 September 2012

I decided to buy the latest and greatest in vacuum cleaners. The bagless Dyson was reputed to be very good, made more attractive by the fact it needed none of those bags you could never find when you shopped for them.

A web site, , is a site I use to check out products.

They recommended the Panasonic range. Three models required no bags – and the top of the line model had some some of air exhaust filtration system.

One of the challenges in my house is that I work with electronics and have cut bits of component leads, nuts and bolts that fall to the floor and subsequently end up in the vacuum.

I need two things of the vacuum: (1) No damage to the vacuum cleaner from little bits of metal; (2) The ability to poke through the sweepings, with chopsticks, and recover useful nick-knacks that have been sucked up.

Best of all – more than half the price of a Dyson with the nice touches/improvements Japanese industry is known for.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of mose
Member
mose says:
18 September 2012

I can’t see me spending all that money on something so.. quite frankly, boring! The difference between using one hoover and another isn’t make or break time for life is it? I think our’s is a Hoover wet n dry darlik type. It’s ok, it hoovers things up enough for me. I think Mr Dyson has done an amazing job though: he’s convinced us that we need to spend £200 on a hoover.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Andrea says:
9 October 2012

I have owned a Miele ‘cat and dog’ for over ten years, it hovers carpets, stairs and hard floors. It works as well as on the first day. I did consider buying a Dyson, but found out that they had dismissed the UK workforce and relocated overseas and I try to buy British if possible as its generally better quality and keeps people in work.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
9 October 2012

Numatic (‘Henry’ and others) cleaners are made in the UK. Unfortunately I there was not room for one in my cupboard. 🙁

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
25 October 2012

One thing that comes from this thread is that the Which? questionnaire on cleaners and in fact for most electronic products never ask how much you use the appliance. I hoover perhaps once a week my mother-in-law does it daily so our experience of hoovering and the use of the machine is different. I have a ball Dyson and the filters need washing every 6 months they say.

I also have a 20 year old Miele which has occasional use and two “garage” machines experience but is Which? interested? I do have severe reservations about the quality of the Which? reports.

Some years ago the survey asked me if my cam-corder had broken down in the previous 12 months which I could easily answer NO. The fact I had not used it in the previous 12 months appeared to be an irrelevant question. Until Which? surveys ask about usage I am afraid they are fatally flawed.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
25 October 2012

Obviously there will be considerable differences in how appliances are used but differences are likely to average out if the sample size is reasonable. Hopefully, most people will have the sense not to provide information about rarely used vacuum cleaners or other domestic appliances in surveys.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
25 October 2012

You have read the thread and seen how many people have different cleaners on each floor and you only get to report on one ……

The questionnaires need to be better designed. Your assumption that people might not think not to report rarely used items needs to be made an explicit request. The questions go something like do you own a camcorder. YES. What make. Sony. Have you had any problems in the last 12 months NO.

There are no options for saying I have not used it. I could lie and say I have no camcorder but why would I do that? Why should anyone not want to say what sort it is. Afteralll Which? might be after brand penetration and ownership numbers aswell as reliability.

In any event how rarely an item is used is surely a personal definition and varies from item to item and Which? perhaps needs to give guidance with each questionnaire.

As for sample size from what I have read in the surveys some makes our only represented in tens to hundreds so a single response on brand reliability would be a significant %

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Dave494
Member
David says:
25 October 2012

Why not suggest to Which? staff that questionnaires should ask “how often have you used the equipment”?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
25 October 2012

Funnily enough I did write on the questionnaire – it was paper in those days – and never had a response and no change.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Amanda says:
28 January 2013

I am 44 been looking after rescue pets since a teenager..my mum had a kirby which was good..since getting my own property I have had meile vax henrys for pet hair and a dyson.. now bearing in mind I have 2 cats a long haired one and a short haired one..now the only hoover to cope and do a good job is my dyson..ive had it 9 years I think and it was a reconditioned one then..no complaints here and will buy a dyson again.also I believe ive done real well out of the 6 month guarantee the man provided..so im happy

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Veliko says:
1 April 2013

3 years ago I bought a Dyson DC23, and it died the other day. Dyson service said my guarantee is not valid since I bought it off ebay. So I disassembled it, and found that the fan nut on the motor loosened, and caused the motor to block, and the carbon brushes burned as a result. I’m pretty disappointed by the build quality, given the price tag. I was a fan up till now, but I’ll pick more carefully the next time I buy a vacuum cleaner.

Apart from that, here are the things I don’t like about the DC23
1. The air exhaust is on the side, and bows all floor dust around when you clean. All the dust becomes airborne when you clean. You must be very careful what direction it blows when you clean. It would have been much better if it blows up. I cannot believe that there are vacuum cleaners with such a fundamental flaw!
2. It is not balanced well, and is not easy to move around by just pulling the hose. Often the front part (where the hose is attached) will lift, but not move forward. A much better solution is if all wheels were rotating (like the front wheel). This way you can easy move it sideways if you like.
3. It is very noisy. We use a replacement Samsung now, and it is much quieter. I can even clean now, while my kids sleep in the next room. Not so with the Dyson.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
1 April 2013

Veliko – You are right that the air outlet of a vacuum cleaner should be upwards to avoid blowing dust around the room. My Miele ‘cylinder’ is ideal. Dyson uses HEPA filters on some models but removing every trace of dust from the exhaust will not help if dust is blown round the room. Hopefully other Dyson cleaners do not do this.

The fact that you bought your cleaner on eBay suggests it might have been second-hand. If so, it is unlikely that the warranty was transferrable.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Veliko says:
2 April 2013

It was not second hand. It was brand new, unsealed. It is not hard to tell if a vacuum cleaner was never used. The problem with the warranty is that Dyson require the original proof of purchase so your warranty can be valid. Unfortunately the ebay seller (spares-2-go) did not keep the original invoice (the one they received when they bought the machine), so I was out of luck. I don’t blame them, after all it was 3 years since I purchased the machine. But they are in this business (they sell a lot of other machines), and should know such details about the warranty and how to qualify for a warranty.

Anyway, I’ll know from now on to contact the manufacturer first, and ask them the terms of the warranty. That is when buying again from Ebay of course.

Yes, Miele canisters blow the air up. They also have all wheels rotating, so it’s easier to move them sideways if you need to just move it a little bit. I’m done with vacuum cleaners anyway. My next one will be a central vacuum cleaner. Much better in my opinion than any stand alone vacuum cleaner.

Btw, I tried to repair the motor by changing the carbon brushes, but no luck. The motor begun to smoke after couple of seconds. Apparently the copper wires inside melted during the initial blockage. I’ll order a new motor tomorrow 🙁 I’m so frustrated that such expensive machine could burn by such a dumb accident – loosened fan securing nut. Dyson need to tighten they quality assurance.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
2 April 2013

A stalled motor will take a considerable over-current, which may burn out a motor before the fuse blows. You have been unlucky here as well as with the warranty. It is disappointing that Dyson did not use an inexpensive locking nut or washer, which would have almost certainly have avoided the problem. It’s good to hear that there are some people prepared to tackle jobs such as renewing brushes and replacing motors.

Your cleaner is likely to be fitted with a 13 amp fuse. A 5 or 7 amp fuse might just have saved your motor. Appliance manufacturers and electricians rarely use anything other than 3 and 13 amp fuses, but ratings of 1, 2, 5, 7 and 10 amp BS 1362 fuses are also available for UK plugs, from specialist suppliers.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
dave says:
25 May 2013

the dyson vac is all style! performance compared to a normal bagless is rubish. This nonesense about not cloging up is just that! rubish All Dysons have filters which clog and need replacing or cleaning. As soon as the filter clogs the performance drops drasticly. The best vac is still the good old bag vac! the bag hold the dirt and acts as a very cheap filter. so every time you change the bag your also changing the filter. Dyson is all about hype and marketing.

His so called bladeless fan is also a lie! it has blades just hiding in the base! also its not original! it was first invented by a Japenees company 30 years ago!!

He was also misleading every one with his air blade hand driyer that to was first invented by a japanees company he just copied it!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Figgerty
Member
Figgerty says:
25 May 2013

I have found the Henry the most manouvrable vacuum cleaner and the Miele cylinder the best performuig one. I have never owned a Dyson as I think they are overpriced and difficult to manouvre. I have used my siter-in-laws Dyson and was not impressed with it but she loves it. My sister bought a Which? best buy upright Panasonic several years ago and although it is a good cleaner it is too heavy for her to use and it just sits in the cupboard and she uses good old Henry instead.

James Dyson is such a British success story, it’s a shame his product does not live up to all the hype. Perhaps he should start marketing his ball-barrow instead.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Martin says:
7 August 2013

We bought a Dyson DC4 wayback and apart from being rewired a couple of times because the wire used to break at the switch it was totally reliable and did the job very efficiently. When it packed up the last time we decided to buy another Dyson, the DC33, and frankly its a load of rubbish. Far too many bits and pieces clipped in around it, the cleaning head digs in to the carpet pile for no good reason and on an efficiency scale of 1-10 it rates around 3.

Simplicity is the answer Dyson, simplicity, the clue is in the word. The DC4 could be dismantled and washed out from time to time, the filters were easy and all the tools were easy to use and the machine was quite robust. And who designed that combined nozzle and soppy brush, obviously someone who really hasn’t a clue about household cleaning that’s for sure.

On this basis I don’t think the DC33 has much of a lifespan and the question is would we buy another? I doubt it because the Henry is a better unit.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Rita S says:
13 October 2014

I was amazed reading through the negative comments on here I inherited my mums Dyson DC07 in 2005 but I originally bought it for her in 2002 and had been using it to clean her flat on a regular basis for three years since then I have been using it at my home.

It’s now 2014 the DC07 is still going strong and apart from the red catcher strips on the stair tool coming off, replacing a filter and having to change the belt a few times, I haven’t had to replace anything.

I am a soft scultpture artist so I work with fur fabrics, fillers and wool fibres, have waist length hair and a cat that sheds fur everywhere all of which often spell disaster for vacuums but the Dyson has easily coped with all of that. I use the it every other day to clean the cats room and his bedding, my workroom, our bedroom, the bathroom, the stairs and hall, then I empty it, give it a shake and put it away. Once in a while I give it a more thorough clean and brush down but that is it.

We also have a Kirby that hubby still uses to clean the living room, the down stairs hall and the kitchen but it’s really heavy and I can’t lift that any more so the Dyson being much lighter has been a godsend.

Ok perhaps it doesn’t quite have the concentrated beating power of the Kirby but the Dyson still picks up everything we throw at it and does a decent job around the house, far better than the countless vacuums we went through before getting either of these which isnt bad when you consider the Dyson was only £159 while the Kirby cost us over a £1000 and costs far more to repair especially given we have had to replace more of the Kirby parts over the years as it’s frightening how much they cost – they wanted £149 to replace a 50p bearing the last time they came to service the Kirby!

Even up against the Kirby my Dyson does a grand job, how many other vacuums can say that so as I said at the outset I really cannot understand the negativity about these cleaners as my one has been brilliant.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Nar2 says:
10 November 2014

The problem with Dyson is that the company have tried to enforce their law and no one else. Dyson and “court action” seems to pop up time and time again when searched on Google. One would think that it isn’t enough to be the number one brand, let alone marketing skills that push rival brands out but also to highly price products that aren’t as well built as either SEBO or Miele

Oh yes James Dyson takes a hammer to a SEBO bin door and it shatters. He compares like for like in his book, but convieniently forget to say that the time, the SEBO he broke has a lifetime drive belt against the uprights he had produced then that required replacement rubber belts.

Sadly for Dyson (I had 3 and never again) I am a bagged fan. 18 years going with parents’ SEBO X1 Automatic upright. Which themselves rated it number 1 and always had a “best buy” though Im surprised Which don’t realise that the X4 and X1.1 are just the same machine with cosmetic differences. Even back in the 1990s SEBO were producing low watt motors in their uprights – they’re very ahead of their time as well as quiet and get under low beds without a “round” bagless bin to get in the way.

I recommended an X4 to my mum’s best friend who is also a crafter and seamstress. The entire roller brush bar pops out by a button to clean off the entire unit. No screwdrivers needed plus a dust bag can last up to 5 months dependent on usage. SEBO are cost effective too – a lot more bags than the statistical “4” that Miele sell.

But it isn’t just that! The reliability of just going on and on without anything breaking off it is just amazing. I also have a SEBO Felix that I bought for myself when my parents were still alive and were using their X1. The X1 is still going though it is very easy to fix if anything gets clogged. What’s more – it’s the only upright brand I fully trust that can vacuum up stones, bolts, coins and tough dirt that you wouldn’t dream of expecting a Dyson to pick up. The difference is SEBO’s commercial quality. I have recommended the brand to a few buyers and they seem to be very happy. It just does what it says on the label – and without the need to wincing about high noise and poor plastics.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Brian 65+ says:
11 November 2014

I have tried them all. Despite the hype, Dyson have proved least satisfactory. Miele cylinder is very good but using it is like a workout. Even on the minimum suction it is so effective, it takes effort to move the head. We now use a Sebo upright based on the Which recommendation. It is ideal for a plug in vacuum cleaner and has proved durable. We have a GTech too. Cordless is ideal and gets used more often than anything else. Again, despite the hype, the GTech has flaws. The roller gets bound in hairs and needs cleaning after every use. A chore. A penalty of living with two women with long hair. The filter housing is flawed and will not stay together but, when complaining again, they seemed to have made the filters a fraction shallower and the housing now works. I see they have introduced a K9 version which claims it is good for pet household. That is a smart marketing way of saying that the other model is no good at that!

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Peter Watts says:
19 April 2015

I have given up on Dyson’s lamentable build quality, and bought a Sebo: highly recommended. But it’s not just me – When I visited our local recycling centre to drop off an old TV, the skip for vacuum cleaners adjoined the container for TVs. It was full of Dysons, with only one exception!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of PaulHughes
Member
Paul Hughes says:
30 January 2016

Hi bought a new Dyson Cinetic Ball, top of the range dyson, we are fortunate to live in a large house so we needed something good, or so we thought, the dyson leaves tram lines in the carpet, dyson say its not a fault just a characteristic………absolute crap, they obviously didn’t test it on a half decent carpet.
The lines it leaves behind would be good for the kids to play with small cars or even use it as a makeshift railway line.
Not for me i’m affraid, give me a DC03 any day of the week.
Not Recommended at all, although great suction, but hate the ball.
Hope this helps someone

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
inthezero says:
29 March 2016

I’ve used a few of these massively overated things that are styled and sound like a kids plastic mock-up of a Russian Rocket and was not impressed at all except by the clever B.S. marketing that seems to be able to convince people to part with a fair wodge of cash for a brittle chunky dustbucket.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
29 March 2016

Inthezero – I am not impressed either by the new ball Dyson and neither is the public . I frequent car-boot sales and I have never seen so many Dyson Balls being sold cheap , average £40 . Compare that with the now obsolete earlier models which can go for £50 or more. I have a DCO7 and its still working okay just the occasional belt.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Tim says:
27 April 2016

I owned a Dyson in the 90s and due to its plastic construction a piece broke rendering the cleaner useless.I bought a hand held Dyson cleaner last year but have found a tremendous problem getting hair from the inner roller.Also the charge only lasts about 10 minutes at best.Not impressed with the Dyson brand.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
elizabeth says:
24 November 2016

Eliz
My super reliable DCO4 has just started to produce a burning smell, so sadly I will have to replace it. Having read all of the above, I am in a quandary. The new one will have to cope with 18 carpeted stairs , multi surfaces , long hair and I like to change the tools frequently. The Miele sounded good, but comments seem to imply that using it is quite energetic and changing tools, stressful. The Dyson has normally been emptied once a week, and the filter washed out about 3 times a year.
Difficult decision, as the new Dysons don’t sound as reliable.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions