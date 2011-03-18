This week you’ve been setting rules for the banks, picking holes in flawed web browsers and criticising the Olympic tickets payment system. Why can’t companies get it right?

Our tests of IE9′s new anti-tracking privacy tool found a fundamental flaw, which could leave things you want blocked, allowed without your knowledge. Does that sound right to you?

It’s the Budget next week, so Laura Starkey has weighed up the rumours and asks ‘what would you put in the Budget?’ Don says we should ‘close down offshore tax havens’ with Derek Wharton arguing that it’s just a matter of doing the right thing, ‘ensure that those able to pay (based on disposable income) pay all of the amount to clear the deficit’.

Are you planning to buy tickets for the Olympics? Before you even know whether you’ve won your ticket bids, the money could have already been drained from your account. Do you think that’s a fair system?

Self-publishing authors have had huge success with ebooks priced under a £1 – should big publishers follow suit? Simon thinks publishers ‘need to catch up and start pricing [ebooks] appropriately’, but the publisher Tescape told us that ’99p may perhaps under value the effort that goes into a book’.

More and more of us are shunning the traditional two-week break in favour of single days off. The trend has prompted the buzz-word ‘daycation’ – are you a fan of them?

We’ll leave the starred-out letters to your imagination, but the sentiment still stands – why are screens on gadgets so glossy? Our poll’s very one-sided so far, with 91% in favour of matte screens. One commenter Canonach, for example, is struggling to read his iPad while on holiday in Tenerife. Do you prefer matte screens?

As the world braces itself for a nuclear catastrophe in Japan, should we stop building nuclear power plants in the UK? John Fitz-Hugh doesn’t think we have an option, ‘Sadly renewables alone will not meet our requirements’ he said. But Sophie Gilbert thinks we should ‘phase [nuclear plants] out one by one’.

From 2012 tobacco will have to be kept under shop counters – is that right? Fat Sam thinks the government should instead ‘whack up the tax even more on cigarettes to help fund the health service’, with Richard maintaining that ‘smoking should be banned outright’.

GM, cloning, nanotechnology… food innovations are everywhere, but do we welcome them? Pickle isn’t a fan, ‘Oh for heavens sake! Let’s go back to eating proper fresh food straight from the country. All this mucking about with perfectly good food leaves me feeling sick.’