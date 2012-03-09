/ Home & Energy

Vox pops: What would you change about the energy industry?

53
Profile photo of Nikki Whiteman Nikki Whiteman
Comments 53

We’ve been out-and-about on our UK tour to talk to people about their energy-related concerns. From complex bills to huge price rises – here are some of the things people have told us.

You’ve heard us say this before, but the cost of energy is the number one financial concern for UK consumers.

And because we’re campaigning on behalf of everyone across the UK, we want to make sure we’re not just talking to MPs and companies, but also listening to the real problems people are facing.

One way is to listen to your comments here on Which? Conversation, but another is to go out on the streets and talk to people direct.

So, you might have seen our huge neon pound sign (one MP described it as ‘kryptonite’ – think we should take it as a compliment?) out and about in shopping centres around the country – this is where we’ve be asking for your energy concerns and we’ll continue until 18 March.

Steve asks why price cuts take longer than price rises

‘The fluctuation in wholesale prices – the minute they go up the companies put the prices up.

‘Then they take three, six, nine months and whittle away at the price reduction long after the wholesale price has gone down.’

Geoff thinks energy companies create a fog for you to get lost in

‘When you go on the websites or when you investigate the different tariffs they’re far too confusing. As a consequence of that one tends to give up and accept that you may be £50 per year less well-off.

‘There’s a distinctive lack of clarity in the way the whole system works – the way in which the energy companies seem to create a fog which you get lost in and end up paying more money.’

Gary finds energy bills virtually incomprehensible

‘I’m a qualified chartered accountant and I find the bills virtually incomprehensible.

‘So, could you please try to simplify them so that ordinary people can understand the bills and the basis of charging?’

Nikki finds the energy industry confusing

As for me, I’ve got lots of personal gripes about energy companies – I used to be a serial switcher so I’ve had my fair share of experience. But I think my main worry is that it’s so confusing.

I’ve been with Which? for over a year and worked really closely with the campaigns team on energy issues, and there are still so many things that baffle me and have me running to more knowledgeable colleagues in our team shouting ‘why?! I don’t understand!’

One of the common themes coming out of the events is also the lack of clarity in communication. Not just bills, but tariff information and websites – it all seems quite confusing. And that’s just when they tell you about it – one person issued a plea to her energy company:

‘When you change your tariffs to something cheaper – tell me about it!’

So, how about you? Do you agree with the comments above, or have you got other things you’d like to say to the energy industry?

Comments
53
Guest
CSE, Bristol says:
9 March 2012

Lot’s of people we speak to find their energy bills ‘incomprehensible’ which is why we added these pages to our website:
http://www.cse.org.uk/understanding-your-electricity-bill
http://www.cse.org.uk/understanding-your-gas-bill
Downloadable leaflets also available.
Hope this helps

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Alan says:
9 March 2012

Energy companies are making excuses that the Governments commitment to these absurd, hideous wind farms are the cause of high energy charges and as usual that is a ridiculous excuse for such high charges to the consumer.These Wind Farms are not only unsightly and a blight on the countryside, but they also cause more damage to the environment than fossil fuels ever did.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of richard
Guest
richard says:
9 March 2012

I think the energy industry should be nationalised

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Sophie Gilbert says:
9 March 2012

Totally agree.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Mike says:
14 March 2012

Note: EDF is a French national government owned corporation.

Until November 19, 2004, EDF was a state-owned corporation, but it is now a limited-liability corporation under private law (société anonyme), after its status was changed by statute. The French government partially floated shares of the company on the Paris Stock Exchange in November 2005, although it retained almost 85% ownership as of the end of 2008.
Source – Wikipedia
Since EDF is state owned, the French government will arguably have more control over energy prices in this country than our own government. Ownership of the biggest eight companies in the British energy market will comprise 34 per cent British, 32 per cent French, 27 per cent German, and 7 per cent Spanish.
Source: Independent Thursday 25 September 2008

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Anton
Guest
Tony says:
20 March 2012

It used to be nationalised, I worked for it (the CEGB) and I totally agree. Privatisation has in most cases (if not all) been to the consumers detriment, with fragmentation, duplication, obfuscation and, worst of all, no overall energy policy. The CEGB used to do the planning and the National Grid was part of it with all the distribution companies local to the area. I certainly do not remember the plethora of tariffs that now confuse us so much.
Mike’s comment are apposite, we did not protest much at privatisation, it was regarded as interfering in political decisions, although my trade union (the EPEA) did make all sorts of predictions regarding the future of the industry which have, in great part, come true. The French power workers on the other hand threatened to shut the whole of France down if their industry was privatised some 15 – 20 years ago and their government would not face this threat and backed down. It has taken until now for anything to happen and even now it is still state controlled.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Twizla says:
9 March 2012

I got home last night to my gas statement saying I was still in credit (I have been £135 in credit throughout the winter) and am now £30.00 in credit. This is good news I thought – no? I then turned to page two to find they are increasing my monthly direct debit payments by £5.00 a month! British Gas – seriously?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of richard
Guest
richard says:
10 March 2012

You’re lucky – I was in credit too with EDF – but they decided to DOUBLE my monthly direct debit – until I got in touch and became rather aggressive – They said they’d send a letter of apology – they didn’t – but they did remove the increase.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Nikki Whiteman
Guest
Nikki Whiteman says:
13 March 2012

Hi both, this is an all-too-common complaint at the moment. I know energy companies all have different policies about when and why they update your direct debit, and also when they will give you a refund. I think it would be nice if we had the same standards across the board (e.g. company will only increase DD in these specific circumstances, and will refund you as soon as you’re more than £X in credit) so that people know what they’re entitled to.

My direct debit is shockingly high and I’m in credit by about £200 – I didn’t want to change it before the winter just in case my usage shot up but I’ve been really careful so will be phoning to make sure I get my money back!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
10 March 2012

I’m not sure about nationalisation. I am used to having electricity each day of the week.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of richard
Guest
richard says:
10 March 2012

Actually – I’ve never experienced a stoppage of water or gas or electricity since around the 1940s due to the war – It didn’t change much when the services were DE-nationalised. Except the prices rose rapidly. I have never lost any service for more than an hour or so due to very localised repairs – and those stoppages are very very rare. Where do you live? I’m in London.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
10 March 2012

Nationalisation puts all the eggs in one basket, leaving us at greater risk of industrial action. I don’t think the energy industry is a good example of the benefits of private enterprise but I believe that we would have been worse off if they were still nationalised.

We are both entitled to our views.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Anton
Guest
Tony says:
20 March 2012

It used to be nationalised, I worked for it (the CEGB) and I totally agree. Privatisation has in most cases (if not all) been to the consumers detriment, with fragmentation, duplication, obfuscation and, worst of all, no overall energy policy. The CEGB used to do the planning and the National Grid was part of it with all the distribution companies local to the area. I certainly do not remember the plethora of tariffs that now confuse us so much.
Mike’s comment are apposite, we did not protest much at privatisation, it was regarded as interfering in political decisions, although my trade union (the EPEA) did make all sorts of predictions regarding the future of the industry which have, in great part, come true. The French power workers on the other hand threatened to shut the whole of France down if their industry was privatised some 15 – 20 years ago and their government would not face this threat and backed down. It has taken until now for anything to happen and even now it is still state controlled.
In all of the 34 years I worked in the industry as a trade union member, the EPEA never called a strike, in fact our national agreement had a no strike clause written into it. Far from being prone to unreliable supply, the Nationalised industry ‘kept the lights on’ through all sorts of difficult times, particularly during troubles with the miners. The employees worked for an industry that was an essential part of modern life and took a pride in it, profit was either used to finance further development or when the government saw how profitable the industry had become, they took a slice of it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Lin Costella says:
14 March 2012

Too many tariffs, incomprehensible bills and no clarity.

Clear these issues up and the energy companies would be halfway there to pleasing their customers. Lower their prices significantly and you will have the happiest customers ever!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
lancasterchelsea says:
14 March 2012

The energy market is not competitive. Make switching instant… it can be done…. and semi automatic. In other words create a system that tracks the market and switches you automatically every 6 months… in minutes. The actual elapsed/real time it takes to switch someone is seconds… so why does it take 4 weeks or so.
Most important of all create another 10 to 20 companies selling energy

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Andy says:
14 March 2012

I would like to see the energy companies to be re-nationalised, as they should be, as all the (competition) does is complicate things, make money for investors and hike up the prices to falsely high rates. Not that I would trust the current government or the last. to be fair with us, but at least it would be simpler and less confusing. Same should apply to gas and the railways etc. That’ll be the day eh?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
john christmas says:
14 March 2012

I feel that ALL the energy companies are a consortium-all prices go up very quickly but NEVER come down as quick-government any government will do nothing,the more the price goes up ,the more tax they get. £200 plus per bill is a “Green” tax;paying for all these USELESS turbines-the companies putting them up, even get paid when there NOT working! and in America there is a movement against the turbines because of all the birds they kill! It’s all a prime rip-off racket,with government nodding and giving the wink to the energy companies. I DONT BELIEVE ANYONE OR ANY COMPANY!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
David says:
14 March 2012

I think that all utilities should be Nationalised.
Although I am a staunch believer in free enterprise, this is one area I feel should be affordable to all and run not for profit. Any money made should only be for reinvestment into these industries for new infastructure and better technology, not for lining the pockets of the rich.
Everyone relies on the main big utilities and should be able to access them at a fair and reasonable price.
Lets face it, for a lot of people affordability could be a matter of life or death.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Fred says:
14 March 2012

Standardise so that it is easier to compare them For example make hours at which tariffs cut-in start and finish at the same time, or the point at which a different kwh rate becomes operative In that last example perhaps insist energy companies instead have to charge a fixed amount – to be determined by themselves – for a particular energy source and thereafter just one single kwh rate ?
And why just because I am a Manchester Utd supporter or a member of the National Trust I should get be able to access a different tariff is completely lost on me !
It seems to me that so much energy must be exercised creating these schemes we seem to have ‘lost the plot’ when all consumers want is a reasonable price and an understandable bill

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
angela phelps says:
14 March 2012

If companies are to have two tiered pricing ,the cheaper tariff should be charged first and be for the same amount of fuel for all utility companies.This would make comparisons much easier and stop the small user being charged proportionately more than the big user.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
rob price says:
14 March 2012

we were phoned and convinced to change . also told just ignore the others requests to come back. but they offered a new better tarrif so we changed back .Then we were told we had topay two lots of 30 as we had cancelled outside the time limit . this is not on the two companies concerned should have paid it between them. as they caused it. my wife wears hearing aids and fells rhe pressure is on more than i do . but they even convinced me .im so very annoyed with all this .when can we get bsck to a decent fair system . its rip of after rip off . goverment at it too.
rob .Devon

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Colm
Guest
Colm says:
14 March 2012

Firstly to say that I have always had excellent support from customer services at my supplier EON, and I don’t let them get ahead of me on payments vs usage. Calculate what is reasobale to pay vs current tariffs and tell them. They always accept this from me.
Secondly my utilities bill is full of useful information if I take the trouble to read it. I think companies are unjustly criricised when you look at how much they have improved. Energy is a little complex but no worse than learning how to use a smartphone.
The real issue is the level of charges. We must depend on the regulator to do a better job of controlling suppliers and encouragng real competition.

We must also stop to government supporting bad technology like windfarms – politically appealing but really bad as all the investment has to be duplicated in non wind resources for whenm the wind does not blow. Invest in good quality nuclear power adequately engineered for the full life of a station. Engineers know how to do it, they are just not given the resources to do it properly.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Hunter Williss says:
14 March 2012

The cheapest, so-called SOCIAL TARIFFS for the long term sick and the poorest are not published. This means that those who might benefit don’t know about them: I’m not sure how you get on them. It also means that the comparison websites do not have access to them: when you do get on one, all they will say is, “You are getting OUR cheapest tariff.” But you cannot compare them with other suppliers to see if there is a better deal.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
M. Owens says:
14 March 2012

The energy network should never have been privatised – it used to be run for the benefit of the consumer, now it is run solely to benefit the shareholders – the only answer is to re-nationalise.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of maryp
Guest
Mary Powell says:
14 March 2012

I all who can changed their light bulbs to led it would save individuals a lot of money as they cost very little to run. At the moment the bulbs are expensive to buy but taking into account the cost of replacing bulbs including halogen bulbs they do not take long to pay for themselves. The consumers association could make this one of their campaigns and if many more people bought them the cost wou;ld come down substantially. We have changed most of our lighting and are seeing our electricity consumption reduce. We also use a halogen worktop oven which cost under £30 for most things that can be grilled roasted or heated up and use much less electricity.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
goldford says:
14 March 2012

In my case, the process of switching from eon to EDF has been hideously complicated. I’ve sent / received over 40 emails so far and the payments have still not been set up correctly!

I also agree with other people’s comments. Bills are almost incomprehensible. How can it be that when I owe some money to a supplier, this appears as a positive rather than negative figure on my account. Co-op energy seems to provide a much clearer bill than most others.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
John says:
14 March 2012

I am a single disabled person living near the bread line, as do many people especially our pensioners, I have to buy my electricity and gas by pre payment card and key as I fear a large bill every few months, but because of this I have to pay a higher rate than those people who can pay buy direct debit and also with my phone provider there is a premium for not paying by dd even though I pay by online banking, It seems that those with money make money from those who don’t have enough, this year I’ve had to go without food in order to buy gas for heating,m last year I treied to balance the two and ended up in hospital for a month because of it, there are many other people like myself who risk our health to keep warm and every time we get kicked in the teeth by the big companys who could initiate some form of means testing for us in order to give us lower prices, we could also benefit from some intervention by our government who seem content to sit back and let it happen. although they are quite happy to collect our taxes (they even tax my meagre income). If I didn’t have children in this country I would cheerfully move abroad somwhere they look after their people not bring them down.
Please note these are my personal views and may not be agreed by others

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Iain Thomson says:
15 March 2012

I don’t understand what the problem is with reading a company’s bill. I’m with EDF and their bill is easy to understand.
Tariffs, now that is difficult to understand. Why do we need so many ? What is their purpose ? When I do a comparison I want to find the cheapest supplier, that’s all that matters. It’s supposed to be about competition, all I can see is a cartel with the consumer being the loser. Mind you , the consumer is always the loser.
This country is gradually being taken over by companies originating outside the UK and eventually we will have no home grown businesses at all.
Join the Which campaign fighting for domestic fuel and the Fairfuel campaign for motoring fuel.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
J A Ainsworth says:
15 March 2012

If you change your enery company you might save in the very short term, but they all soon put up their charges and all benefit goes out of the window again!
The power companies should be nationalized. We should not be at the mercy of foreign owned companies and governments.
Tarifs should be simplified and made readily available. A few years ago when I was with Scottish Power I asked for a copy of their Tarifs. I never received one even though it was promised!
Also, after one winter I was told I was around £500.00 in credit. I rang and asked for it to be reinbursed which they didn’t want to do. I asked what interest they planned to pay me. I did get a cheque, but not for the full amount.
The sick and elderly should not be dying in winter due to hypothermia in a first world country such as ours. It is disgraceful and yet successive Governments don’t give a damn1

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Alan B says:
15 March 2012

I would like simple tariffs so that I can make a fair judgement of what is my best deal. I am also against the various “lock ins” that companies routinely put on “page 99” of their small print.

So long as you owe nothing, or arrange to settle your bill, there should be no barriers against switching – it should cost no penalty and occur within a maximum peried [eg 14 days]. What happened to the service philosophy of “the client is always right”?

The stake that the French government [or other overseas government] has in energy firms operating in the UK is also a concern – if any government should have a stake it should be the UK’s ….

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Bill Smith says:
15 March 2012

Of course the electricity and gas supply industry should be re-nationalised. Once the electricity or gas has been fed into the National Grid no one can identify who generated it when it comes out of the socket or gas burner in your home. Everyone should switch to one supplier and put the others out of business.
I am with the Coop. As a member I get dividend on my bill and a promise to distribute any excess profit to all the members.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Robert Shaw says:
15 March 2012

Scrap windfarms; they are expensive, inefficient and only benefit their builders and the energy companies.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Margaret S says:
15 March 2012

My complaint is about monthly direct debits. When I paid in this way, EON took the amount agreed for a few months, and then informed me that it was going up by a considerable amount, even though when I checked my account, I was several hundred pounds in credit! I refused this increase and eventually went back to quarterly bills (which I also pay by direct debit). At least I now feel that I am not lending them money during the summer months! I think that if a monthly direct debit is set up, it should not be altered for 12 months. It could then be adjusted to take account of the past year’s usage.
Secondly, there are too many alternative tariffs so if you wish to switch, a lot of calculations are required and one gives up in the end. There should be no more than three from each company.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
15 March 2012

Speak to e.on and discuss the credit balance on your past bills. I have done this and they agreed not to increase my direct debit for the time being. I was only about £100 in credit for the previous two bills.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Ernie Francis says:
15 March 2012

The problems for the consumer as I see them are;

1. We took a nationalised industry and privatised it in the hopes of getting competition and more consumer choice. What I think we have ended up with is a cartel between the six large companies and little or no competition as they all follow each other very closely and in the end you need to constantly switch and chase the lowest of them.

2. We need to have a big reduction in the number of tariffs and also a standard set of measures/units so that we can compare apples with apples.

3. We need very clear billing information once again a standard that they all use. This is not restricted to the energy companies it needs to apply to phone bills and other utility bills.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
joyce wiles says:
15 March 2012

comparison sights are to confusing.
No one could possibly understand the way the bill works out what you have used and how it is priced
The bills should be written in a way that is easily understanable, if you ring and ask for an explanation no one in the call centre understands them, they just offer to send an explanation which you still cannot understand. VAT should be removed it is an ourage that it was ever put on something which is an absolute essential to living.
Prepaid meters should be charged at a lower rate, these are used by the most vulnerable people who are already on a low income. In any other trade you get a discount for paying up front.
Please do not write ‘bored of, it is BORED WITH.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Paul says:
15 March 2012

Please don’t write “comparison sights”, it is SITES

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Paul says:
15 March 2012

It would be better to go back to a monopoly (like water) to avoid all the confusion. It is unfair that the computer literate get better deals than those who most need to pay least. When the meter readers worked for the supplier it was coordinated and the readers also looked after the suppliers’ interests by checking for fraud.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Peter Matthews says:
15 March 2012

Renationalise all of the utilities. We have been and continue to be taken for a ride in the name of so called competition. Aiming for one body the customers could ensure greater transparency and fair play.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of ewalton83
Guest
ewalton83 says:
15 March 2012

the reason the energy companys make it difficult for us to choose the cheapest tarriffs is simple. if they were forced to have just one tarriff the consumers would be able to see which is the cheapest and the majority would switch to that tarriff. this effect would force the other big five to try and match or undercut said tarriff therefore forcing competition and effecting profit margins by quite a sum . i think their profit margins should be capped with the excess profit ploughed back to the consumer

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Kevin Edgar says:
15 March 2012

The energy companies should be legally compelled to provide the same price per unit information for peak and non-peak tariffs, with no low cost break for the initial 160/ 210 or any variant of first units. Also either all or none of them should be allowed to charge standing charges.
This should make comparison simple and put a stop to their deliberate tariff confusion, they should also be compelled to change their tariffs within 2 months of any change in wholesale prices above 5%. This is particularly appropriate for the gas sector as they stockpile reserves when wholesale prices are low and wait till they rise to charge out the same gas at significantly higher rates, thus never passing on the lower rate to consumer.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Whitelady says:
15 March 2012

I find the bills totally incomprehensible. Each company seems to use a different method of measuring gas and electricity and then charging so it is virtually impossible to compare on a like for like basis. Surely it isn’t too much to ask that they all use the same methods.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of colin scrimgeour
Guest
colin scrimgeour says:
15 March 2012

Renationalisation would be by far the best option so that unfair profits would be a thing of the past. In addition there would be more encouragement to conserve energy and reduce waste. Insulation of homes should be prioritised – and the immense benefits of insulating oneself should be stressed. I’ve just seen yet another news item of someone complaining of being in fuel poverty and wearing only a skimpy blouse. If only people put on more clothes before turning up the heating, both people’s health and purse would benefit, not to mention energy supply security and the environment.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
John says:
15 March 2012

Too much money wasted. Last year we had a new mains in our road of about 50 properties. It took about six months with workmen often away for a few days at a time. Our property caused a problem being high off the road: we had around 10 visits to discuss how to get in the new connection and ended up with what I suggested to begin with; use a mole. Trampled all over my garden killing shrubs, lifting parts of my terrace and not replacing properly, digging down right by the cellar and leaving water from the adjacent downpoor diverting into the hole and flooding the cellar. They have had to come back 5 or 6 times and I have told them to give up and let me put things right. At 83 with replacement joints, leukemia, diabetes and a heart disease I can do better than they have.

Next of course we need to destroy all the wind farms and accept the obvious, the weather changes are part of an ongoing pattern that has existed since the earth was born. Scrap “green” taxes, build more gas storage, and bingo the problem is getting easier by the minute. Global warming, now superceded by climate change is just a fraudelent industry taking money from ordinary people to feed an unnecessary industry.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of richard
Guest
richard says:
15 March 2012

Have to disagree about wind-farms – I honestly believe most people don’t know anything about efficiency – fossil fuels – or electrical generation.

Simply – when wind farms generate ANY power – they are efficient (dynamos are efficient) – AND they REPLACE electricity generated by gas or coal. So SAVE Fuel. Wind is FREE and is pollution FREE. Gas Coal Nuclear are not pollution free (Nuclear needs to get rid of the waste products that remain radioactive for generations)..

So if a wind generator generates 1kWatt for 1p – and a Gas or Coal Power station cost 10p per Kwatt – then the gas generator can go off line saving 9p per kiloWatt without a reduction in overall generation..- AND that gas not used is saved for more generation later when windfarms are not generating. That is exactly why wind farms are supported.

Sadly as an entomologist I have found by personal experience the claims are not fraudulent.

Wind farms are necessary as are other forms of ecological friendly power generation – whereas as fossil fuel power generation is the path to disaster.

Used to work for the CEGB for a short time in power generation.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of kenny
Guest
Kenny says:
15 March 2012

If wind farms are efficient, why is there a 12% levy on my electricity bill to support them? The only thing they generate efficiently is huge sums of money for rich landowners such as Samantha Cameron’s father.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of richard
Guest
richard says:
16 March 2012

Kenny

The levy has little to do with the efficiency of the wind farm – but everything to do with the cost of erecting and running the wind-generator and the cost of the land- space to the landowner – Repeat nothing to do with efficiency of electricity generation.

Why would a land owner GIVE his land to the local Electricity company for free? – Do you think the costs on your bill are ENTIRELY because of the cost of coal or Gas or Nuclear fuel?? You have to pay the costs of building and running the facilities – including the costs of building and maintaining the distribution network. The levy is to pay to encourage the specific building of more wind farms as they are relatively more eco friendly and cheaper to run. That is more efficient. and the fuel (wind) is free forever. They have to be built somewhere – land owner own land – someone has to pay that is the consumer.

If electricity was nationalised – the cost would be across the whole country – as it is it falls on the local electricity board.

So sadly you are wrong – Why do you think there is a subsidy to persuade home owners to erect solar panels on their homes?? Do you think that money comes from some kind donation? It comes from our taxes. Would you pay say £5000 to put a solar panel up if the saving was £50 a year for 100 years or £5000 to erect one if the saving is £500 a year for 10 years.? The same applies to land owners.

You have to pay for ALL the costs involved in supplying your electricity. – As I said many people have little idea on efficiency of generation – only the cost of their bill.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Bud Stanley Buell says:
15 March 2012

Cut the bulls*** on switching supplier and all the confusing tariffs , fancy websites and TV commercials and reward bill payers who have energy efficient property’s and strive to reduce their carbon footprint buy discounts. Times are hard save not squander and reap the rewards.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
mike basnett says:
18 March 2012

A substantial part of energy bills is the CO2 or Green levy. This is driving many low income customers into fuel poverty and can be a direct result of fatalities particularly in the vulnerable elderly. The revenue from these levies is used to subsidise projects such as windmills which to put it mildly are of questionable value.
It is also used to subsidise the ‘pay back’ subsidy from the heavily promoted solar panel programme. The very people who need to reduce their energy bills are people least able to find the funds for the installation and, if elderly and do struggle to find the funds, will never get their money back. A recently reported case was a 74 year old man who paid £13000 for the installation and was pleased he had halved his electricity bill. If it is assumed he has saved £250 per annum it would take him 52 years to recover his investment. Another case of miss-selling??

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Frank Mackie says:
19 March 2012

The sheer number of different tariffs are mind numbing. All you need are perhaps 3 – online, standard and prepayment. It seems to be policy that the more you can confuse customers the better. Despite the Government saying they will force companies to make things easy there is no real sign of it happening.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Shaz says:
20 March 2012

All the utility companies should be re-nationalised along with Public transport. That would do away with shareholder greed and dividends pushing prices up and up.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of m.
Guest
m. says:
24 March 2012

100% in agreement.
What was the point of Agincourt, if we have now surrendered our utilities to the French.
What was the point of WW2 when Germany and the Vichey French now control Europe.

How our leaders fail us

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
G6JPG says:
22 March 2012

ITEMISED BILLS PLEASE. By which I mean: show how much I’m paying for:
o the gas or electricity
o the standing charge (don’t hide it in a two-level tariff; have a low-user rebate instead)
o the NON-direct-debit SURCHARGE (especially if I want to pay by standing order)
o possibly, the green levy, though I’m not that bothered about that (I approve of green attempts, even if some of them aren’t effective).

If bills were itemised like this, there’d not be need for so many tariffs.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions