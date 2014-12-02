I’m pleased to say I’ve welcomed December with open arms – stocking up on mulled wine, nibbling on a mince pie or two and putting up our Christmas tree. This year the pièce de résistance is some giant baubles!

OK, I was a little premature putting my Christmas tree up in the last weekend of November, but I like to enjoy the festive month knowing that everything is ready.

Yes, I’ve already done the shopping and wrapped the majority of presents, but this means I can use the time to catch up with friends, family and loved ones over the month ahead.

My Christmas tree antics have generated some office discussions about when it’s the ‘right’ time to put up a tree – and whether a fake is fine or only the real thing will do.

Which? Convo team member Alex told me that he’s bought a tree that’s collected and replanted for reuse the following year. Although I use an old artificial tree that has been passed down to me, I love the idea of a tree that can be reused year-after-year.

And with Convo editor Patrick wearing his Christmas jumper (sorry Patrick, your ‘winter’ jumper) through the cold months, I think there are a few of us that like to get into the festive mood nice and early.

Fake vs real Christmas trees

On our Facebook page you’ve been discussing the real vs fake dilemma. Jenn told us she has an artificial tree for practical reasons:

‘I once had a real one and I was still hoovering the needles up in June.’

Rose-Marie has a solution to this dilemma:

‘Get a non-drop real tree that doesn’t drop needles. Expensive but worth it. Getting my tree this Thursday.’

And Arthur told us he buys a real tree for nostalgic reasons:

‘A real tree every time, the smell of it always reminds me of Christmas as a child.’

When do you put your Christmas tree up – and do you go for a fake tree or the real thing? Perhaps you’re like Anne and her husband who rotate their chosen trees: