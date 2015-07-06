For most of us, our home is full of objects that we keep for sentimental, as well as practical, reasons. And for us gardeners that can be true too for the plants in our gardens.

The wisteria that climbs up the side of the house and has grown with the children, may be as dear to you as a teapot the family has used for 20 years. The difference is the wisteria is a bit more difficult to pack and take with you!

We asked Which? Gardening members what plants they could not bear to leave behind when they moved – the top three were roses, clematis and lavender – see the rest of the list, below. But which would you want to save?

Should I keep the previous owner’s plants?

I’m moving home and, when I first viewed the house I’m buying, the owner was concerned for her plants. She’s a keen gardener, and had even opened her garden to groups but, as she got older, she could no longer keep up with the work and the garden had declined.

She was keen I would keep the garden as it had been and would treasure some of her favourite plants.

You can imagine my feelings of guilt then as the builders brought in to renovate the house hacked and slashed their way through the garden to dig in a large rainwater tank and replace the fence, not to mention their preference for mixing concrete on her carefully tended perennial borders.

All this got me thinking about what I could and should save from this much-loved garden, such as a healthy clump of cyclamen.

Favourite plants and the memories they hold

It got me thinking too about the plants I’ve had to abandon over the years in my many house moves.

The roses my mother gave me for my first proper garden; the crocuses that were a present from a friend for helping to organise her hen weekend; and the hardy geraniums that were divisions from my grandmother’s garden.

Then there were plants I bought more in hope than expectation, but which thoroughly rewarded me.

The star jasmine that took forever to get going but then wreathed the garden in scent; the tiny Japanese maple I bought at a flower show and against the odds grew to be a stunning little tree.

Some are more transportable than others: snowdrops can be moved while they’re in leaf. Daffodils and dahlias can be moved as dry bulbs and tubers. You might have more problems with acers and fruit trees, which were other popular choices.

Of course you are legally obliged to leave the garden largely as it was when the sale was agreed.

So what have you packed along with the crockery? Do you have plants that have special memories? Or are you happy to abandon a garden and start afresh?

What plants would you take when moving home? Roses (45%, 197 Votes) Acer (32%, 142 Votes) Fuchsia (30%, 131 Votes) Lavender (26%, 112 Votes) Other (24%, 107 Votes) Snowdrop (23%, 102 Votes) Clematis (22%, 96 Votes) Geranium (22%, 95 Votes) Honeysuckle (15%, 67 Votes) Dahlia (14%, 63 Votes) Daffodils (12%, 52 Votes) Total Voters: 439