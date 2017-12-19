/ Home & Energy

Upside down Christmas trees?! What’s happened to traditional decorations?

Christmas decorations
Profile photo of Alex Whittle Alex Whittle Social & Community Engagement Officer
Every year a new fad-decoration appears for the Christmas season and this year is no exception. So as Christmas is nearly here, it seems the perfect time to ask what decs have you picked this year?

A few weeks ago, we asked if November was too early to talk all things tinsel and almost 50% of you said that you put your decorations up in early December.

Every year I see weird and wonderful suggestions for Christmas decorations, including a giant inflatable Santa in a helicopter (what happened to his sleigh?). However, I think this year may have outdone itself on the unusual scale.

Unusual decorations

I introduce to you all… the upside down Christmas tree!

The upside down Christmas tree is certainly different from the traditional, more natural version and I’m not convinced I could opt for this topsy-turvy tree. Where do you put the presents?

But if you’re looking for something more understated, but nonetheless unusual, you could always opt for a peacock feathered wreath to adorn your front door. Fake and real feather varieties are available.

Bored of decorating the house with plain old fairy lights, or even upside down trees? You could always decorate yourself. No, not just with a Christmas jumper (although I do love a good festive cardigan), you can now get baubles for your beard!

These unique Christmas ornaments have been around for a little while now but seem to get better with every year. Unfortunately, the beard isn’t included so you’ll need to already have one ready to take advantage of them.

Christmas traditions

I’m not one to shy away from alternative Christmas decorations, and in my house we have our fair few.

Just a few years ago, on Christmas Eve, we opened our box of decorations to find the angel had taken a tumble and was now in four pieces. We tried to glue her together but she just didn’t look the same, and it was too late to get a new one to stand proudly on top of the tree, so we were stumped.

Desperately, we searched the house for another Christmas mascot and found a yellow, knitted, egg warmer in the shape of a duck. From that year until this year he has sat proudly on top of our tree.

Do you have any unusual Christmas decorations? Have you got an unusual decoration that’s become a Christmas tradition? Would you buy an upside down tree?

Admin
Lauren Deitz says:
19 December 2017

I’m not so keen on an upside down Christmas tree, but wonder if it’s useful for those who don’t have a lot of space? I’d say my decorations are fairly traditional, apart from the Christmas elephants that hang on the tree – these were gifts from a fellow elephant fan🐘 🎅

0
Admin
malcolm r says:
19 December 2017

Private Eye has a witty but rude “Christmas trees of the Third Reich” on P20 of the current issue. I couldn’t print it here.

Black Christmas trees were on offer a couple of years ago – that seemed a bit off the festive spirit.

We are conventional, with a fresh 6′ tree each year, but standing outside on the patio. The challenge is to engineer the support structure to withstand the inevitable windy gusts. It looks nice with the curtains open, and leaves more space in the lounge.

Is that a relative of Brian the Blessed in the bauble beard?

1
Admin
wyn says:
19 December 2017

Buy a live tree and use a heavy pot!

0
Admin
wavechange says:
19 December 2017

I hope the upside-down Christmas tree was artificial because it’s a bit of an insult to trees to turn them upside down.

I don’t think I have any odd Christmas decorations. When I cleared my late parents’ house I disposed of most of their decorations but kept a small glass ball in the shape of a walnut, which I remember from my early childhood. It’s insignificant and showing its age, rather like its present owner.

1
Admin
duncan lucas says:
19 December 2017

As we are now celebrating commercial and advertising success and a Disney world figure to “worship ” I dont care how odd Xmas decorations are. To put artificiality and possessions on a spiritual level is , I suppose , par for the course now and to get indignant about it is plain daft. Do you put Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck on a higher “plain ” speaks volumes for the level of society now. Unmoved by it all. Shopper after shopper, member of the public after member of the public I speak to say- it doesn’t FEEL like Christmas ( only xmas ) . With “Jingle Bells ” playing in Tesco it sounded more like Jingle Change at the check-out. I have to compliment the staff though very helpful and mannerly.

0
