Every year a new fad-decoration appears for the Christmas season and this year is no exception. So as Christmas is nearly here, it seems the perfect time to ask what decs have you picked this year?

A few weeks ago, we asked if November was too early to talk all things tinsel and almost 50% of you said that you put your decorations up in early December.

Every year I see weird and wonderful suggestions for Christmas decorations, including a giant inflatable Santa in a helicopter (what happened to his sleigh?). However, I think this year may have outdone itself on the unusual scale.

Unusual decorations

I introduce to you all… the upside down Christmas tree!

Always magical when we put up our Upside down Christmas tree!! pic.twitter.com/xWgM9nYLI1 — michelle kozlowski (@micheyk) December 7, 2017

The upside down Christmas tree is certainly different from the traditional, more natural version and I’m not convinced I could opt for this topsy-turvy tree. Where do you put the presents?

But if you’re looking for something more understated, but nonetheless unusual, you could always opt for a peacock feathered wreath to adorn your front door. Fake and real feather varieties are available.

Bored of decorating the house with plain old fairy lights, or even upside down trees? You could always decorate yourself. No, not just with a Christmas jumper (although I do love a good festive cardigan), you can now get baubles for your beard!

These unique Christmas ornaments have been around for a little while now but seem to get better with every year. Unfortunately, the beard isn’t included so you’ll need to already have one ready to take advantage of them.

Christmas traditions

I’m not one to shy away from alternative Christmas decorations, and in my house we have our fair few.

Just a few years ago, on Christmas Eve, we opened our box of decorations to find the angel had taken a tumble and was now in four pieces. We tried to glue her together but she just didn’t look the same, and it was too late to get a new one to stand proudly on top of the tree, so we were stumped.

Desperately, we searched the house for another Christmas mascot and found a yellow, knitted, egg warmer in the shape of a duck. From that year until this year he has sat proudly on top of our tree.

Do you have any unusual Christmas decorations? Have you got an unusual decoration that’s become a Christmas tradition? Would you buy an upside down tree?