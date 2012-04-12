Can you beat my rubbish kitchen appliances?

We’ve talked a lot about the kitchen appliances that last longer than their years, but what about the ones that conk out just days after you’ve freed them from their box?

I’m veritably smitten with my mum’s Henry vacuum cleaner. He’s been on top form for years now, never batting an eyelid at the dust he has to ingest on a weekly basis.

You’ve also shared stories of the stamina of many a vacuum, food processor and microwave here on Which? Convo. But simmering behind these resilient cookers and kettles are the kitchen appliances that just can’t keep up.

A tale of rubbish appliances

Take my cheap toaster – it wasn’t too long before its white plastic casing started to melt next to where my toast was ejected. I don’t know about you, but I prefer my toast minus a plastic coating – the flavour doesn’t quite complement the Marmite I like to spread on it (let alone the fact that it probably isn’t very good for me).

And then there was my cheap (you may be seeing a pattern here) vacuum cleaner. It had nothing on Henry, making more noise than a jet engine to suck up what seemed like a infinitesimal scattering of dust. Sometimes I felt like it was making my carpet dirtier than before.

Oh, and I couldn’t forget my infamous overheating oven – the one that turned itself off when it got too hot, usually when cooking a huge roast for my friends and family. I’d then have to give it some time to calm itself down.

Don’t fall for cheap buys

What have I learnt from this? To spend some time looking for reliable kitchen products, rather than falling into the trap of a quick cheap buy. That’s not to say there aren’t good quality bargains out there, as many of our Best Buys will attest, but there’s more to saving money than the initial price. It’s about what will save me cash in the long run.

You wouldn’t want to end up like me, or the couple in our latest TV ad:

So, why not share your tales of the unreliable and unstable products you’ve had in your kitchen over the years. And who among you holds the record for the shortest lived appliance?