Ugly flowers: beastly begonias & rotten roses

Have you ever looked at a regimented row of marigolds and been filled with rage? Do begonias make your blood boil? Flowers aren’t always beautiful, according to some.

So Monty Don has called begonias ‘repulsively ugly’ and I think a lot of us know why.

Summer is the season of bedding-plants. Garish confections of bright red, orange and sherbet yellow dangle from suburban hanging baskets, are stuffed into plastic patio pots and of course form the centrepiece of many municipal flower beds, in the shape of commemorative Union Jacks, crowns and dates. If I see another flower bed full of regimented pelargoniums, lobelia and begonias I might just scream.

But let’s be honest. Begonias aren’t the only blowsy, frilly, frumpy flowers that get us riled up. I asked my colleagues about the flowers they disliked and the list was never-ending.

Flower fury

Flowers that are ‘doubles’ topped the list – especially the flowers so overbred they look like shower-puffs and anything with variegated foliage that makes the plant look like it has some kind of fatal disease. Busy lizzies, petunias and even the relatively inoffensive nasturtiums came in for a pasting and hostas are only fit for feeding slugs apparently! And roses spend half the year looking like twigs.

Who knew that something as cheerful as a flower could generate such ardent dislike?

Benefits of bedding plants

Bedding plants are a quick and easy way to plonk a bit of summer colour into your garden. Buy them cheap from the garden centre and they flower and flower and then you can toss them into the green bin in autumn without any concern. And honestly, I don’t mind them that much. At least they’re cheerful. But I like variegated tulips, so what do I know?

Are you happy to brighten up your garden with summer bedding plants or do perfect lines of marigolds set your teeth on edge? Are your neighbours kniphofia a seventies relic or is your own porch graced with giant begonias?

Which flowers are the ugliest? No flowers are ugly (84%, 182 Votes) Begonias (10%, 21 Votes) Busy lizzies (3%, 6 Votes) Other – tell us in the comments below (2%, 4 Votes) Petunias (1%, 3 Votes) Total Voters: 216