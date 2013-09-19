I won’t do it. You can’t make me, cold weather! I won’t turn the heating on; not until the end of October. Yet, energy usage apparently surged by 65% last weekend as householders reached for the radiators.

We’re suffering from a so-called ‘faux winter’, with Npower speculating that we’re switching on the central heating because the hot summer has made it feel colder than it really is.

Despite the sudden drop in temperature, this September is apparently only 0.25˚C colder than the same time last year. Yet, according to Npower, gas usage is 15% higher. Npower’s Simon Stacey comments:

‘We’ve had such an amazing summer, but because it’s been so good with hot, sunny weather for months, now that it’s dropped off a little, people think it’s colder than it really is.’

When will you reach for the thermostat?

The ‘big switch on’ is predicted to start at the end of October, and I’m going to try my best to hold out. On Twitter, Celine is going to wait until at least the start of next month:

@WhichConvo @WhichUK Refusing to turn heating on before 1 October but am wavering, or is it shivering! *nose spiting face* — Celine C (@CelineCNW6) September 19, 2013

I’m probably lucky to live in a relatively new well-insulated flat. And I’d be doubly lucky if my neighbours decided to turn the heating on – a tactic used by a Very Happy Bunny:

@WhichConvo a few times – only when I feel chilly – I live in a flat and my neighbours downstairs give me free underfloor heating ☺ — Very Happy Bunny (@veryhappybunny) September 19, 2013

#HeatingOn or #HeatingOff?

In our quick straw poll on Twitter, 24 of our followers voted for #heatingoff, with 13 voting #heatingon. That’s 65% refraining from cranking up the thermostat, including Ruth:

@WhichConvo off! Even baby is wrapped up in extra layers. Its just too expensive. #heating #heatingoff — Ruth (@shoe_smurf) September 19, 2013

However, Aibo has had to make the tough decision to turn up the heat:

@WhichConvo I have my heating on as I am disabled and don’t have any choice, I am dreading the bills — Aibo Pals (@AiboPals) September 19, 2013

So are you holding out or turning on? If you haven’t switched the heating on yet, when do you plan to reach for the thermostat?

Have you turned your heating on yet? Yes, I've turned my #heatingon (71%, 875 Votes) No, I'm keeping my #heatingoff (29%, 364 Votes) Total Voters: 1,239