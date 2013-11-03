“What would make you trust energy companies?”

We’ve seen price rise announcements from four of the Big Six energy suppliers – unsurprisingly the reaction has been resoundingly negative. In fact, our research shows trust in energy suppliers has hit rock bottom.

Just one in seven people say they trust energy companies to act in their best interest – the lowest since our Consumer Insight Tracker launched in July 2012. This compares to one in four before the price rises were announced.

Low trust in the energy industry

In fact, energy is now the most distrusted of all consumer industry sectors (59%), lower than banking (33%), car salesmen (55%) and train companies (27%).

Which? Convo commenter Charlie isn’t surprised, telling us:

‘I don’t trust energy companies to act in my best interest. But then they are private companies and are interested, primarily, in generating profit. Can we expect them to put the customer first without a strong regulatory body to ensure they do?’

Chris had harsh words for the energy companies and the government too:

‘The whole stinking corrupt setup is a national disgrace which will kill people and our Government just sits there playing with itself and only offering “helpful” advice like put on another jumper or switch to an equally expensive alternative supplier. Rubbish.’

Take action on energy bills

We’ve also found that the number of people worrying about energy prices has rocketed. Energy is now top of the list of consumer worries – eight in ten people are worried about energy prices, the highest this has been since October last year.

What we’ve heard from the Government so far is too little, too late – we need to see radical changes now. This is why we’re calling on the Chancellor to stand up for consumers when he delivers his Autumn Statement on 4 December.

George Osborne should cut the Big Six down to size to get competition into the market, and the cost of government energy policies should be cut back too. You can help by signing our petition, like Beryl has:

‘Time for action NOW. The debate has gone on long enough. It’s now up to George O to break the deadlock before the winter sets in so keep the campaign going Which?’

Do you trust energy companies to work in your best interest? Do you think we need to see radical action to fix the energy market?

Do you trust energy companies to act in your best interest? No (97%, 2,139 Votes) Don't know (2%, 45 Votes) Yes (1%, 30 Votes) Total Voters: 2,214