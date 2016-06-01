Whether it’s an emergency or a planned home improvement, you’ll want to hire someone trustworthy. But if you’re up against the clock or starting from scratch, who do you turn to?

That’s where Which? Trusted Traders comes in handy. But like Ant and Dec, Laurel and Hardy, Morecambe and Wise, a double act never go out of fashion. Well we recently announced a pioneering partnership with Hertfordshire County Council.

Partner up to provide peace of mind

This partnership aims to provide people with the reassurance of knowing the helping hand they turn to has been thoroughly assessed and checked.

The success of the partnership is borne out of the two partners creating something bigger than themselves. Which? Trusted Traders is a free-to-use service that helps everyone, not just our members, find local, endorsed traders. And trading standards professionals assess and interview each trader face to face, and not all businesses that apply are endorsed.

We need to harness the power of partnerships in the trading standards arena to maintain and improve standards. It gives hardworking businesses the recognition that they deserve and provides reassurance to consumers. Anyone looking for a trader or seeking information about home improvements and motoring repairs can search the profiles of endorsed traders on the Which? Trusted Traders website.

Finding a local trader

So how do you decide which tradesperson to use? Would you find a scheme like this useful for helping you with your home improvements?