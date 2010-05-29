Time to give cold callers a chilly reception

The ‘big six’ energy companies are promising to take notice of ‘no cold callers’ signs and stop knocking on your door. Great news, but let’s just make sure they stick to their word.

How many cold calls do you tend to get in an average month? And how many of those do you actually welcome? For me the answers are easy. A lot and not many, respectively.

I reckon most people probably feel the same way about cold callers. Let’s face it, they’re distracting, time consuming and often hard to avoid. And apparently energy suppliers have a particularly bad reputation. A third of people described them as intimidating in a recent survey by Consumer Focus and 70% said the experience was negative.

So we’re pleased to see that the ‘big six’ energy companies are now guaranteeing to respect the wishes of people who live in recognised ‘No Cold Calling Zones’ or display a sign saying no to cold callers. Yes, that means you British Gas, EDF Energy, E.ON, NPower, Scottish Power and SSE.

And if they don’t? It’s time to call the company in question and complain directly. While you’re at it, why not brush up on your rights and then put a call in to Consumer Direct (08454 040506).

If you don’t know what a No Cold Calling Zone is, follow this easy guide to set one up in your area. After all, it’s taken five years for the big six to recognise them. So there’s never been a better time to group together with your neighbours and tell cold callers you don’t want them to come knocking anymore.