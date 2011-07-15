This week in comments – Panasonic, cheques and sat navs

There’s been plenty of positivity in the air this week, as we celebrated the cheque being saved and highlighted Panasonic’s strengths. But, as our comments show, not everyone shares our enthusiasm…

Together we saved the cheque

We were really pleased to hear about the Payments Council’s decision to keep the cheque – but what did you think? Kate was celebrating with us:

‘At last – some common sense. A tribute to all the people whose views are so often ignored in the name of ‘progress’, but who spoke loud and clear about how abolishing cheques was a mistake.’

Stuart, on the other hand, isn’t bringing out the champagne:

‘Oh well done! Why not campaign to scrap decimalisation while you’re at it! It’s a pointless “victory”. The banks are scrapping cheque guarantee cards, so no one will accept cheque payment anyway.’

Claire Evans isn’t happy about the popularity of the sat nav and thinks we should read maps instead, which amused Terfar:

‘Don’t tell me that Orienteering is no longer part of the school curriculum? No wonder my daughter gets lost in her bedroom.’

For Gareth, sat navs are a life saver:

‘I totally disagree with this as I have a very poor short-term memory and cannot commit map layouts or a series of instructions to memory. This means that without a sat-nav I am forced to make stops in order to look at the map again several times in one journey.’

The tech giant came top of many of our tech categories in our latest Which? satisfaction survey – but do you agree? Philip does:

‘This comes as no surprise to me at all. Granted, compared to most folk, I take my fanaticism of Panasonic to the extreme, I’ve even visited their HQ in Japan. However, considering my home is rammed full of Panasonic products, they are brilliantly designed, perform flawlessly and never let me down so my fanaticism is perfectly justified.’

HF’s not convinced, though:

‘I haven’t bought a Panasonic product in years. Sony is almost always my first choice. When Sony don’t make something I want or I think the product is overpriced, then its LG or Samsung. Panasonic rarely tops the short list or one reason or another.’

We’ve all heard about British Gas’s bank-busting price rises, but what can be done about all these increases? Chris thinks he has the answer and gets our Comment of the Week:

‘I’m coming round to the conclusion that we need much more state subsidy to improve our domestic energy efficiency, more insulation, more money off better heating systems and legislation on minimum efficiency ratings of the appliances we buy. The cost to do this will have to come from general taxation, but this is a national problem and to coin a phrase “we’re all supposed to be in it together”.’

