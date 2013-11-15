/ Home & Energy

What’s the best way to stop cats killing birds?

Profile photo of Ceri Thomas Ceri Thomas Gardening Editor
We don’t really know the effect domestic cats have on bird populations, but is there anything cat owners can do to help reduce the number of birds they kill? Could a ‘cat bib’ be the answer?

Like many gardeners, I love to hear birds singing in my garden and I try to help encourage them by providing nest boxes, food and water. But I have to say that I’m not seeing as many birds nowadays.

And I think cats might be one of the causes for this decline, as they’re estimated to kill up to 55 million birds in Britain every year.

Your views on cats killing birds

Although we don’t actually know how badly cats affect overall bird populations, many of you have told us you’re frustrated by cats killing birds like Which? Convo commenter Gill:

‘This morning I found the [neighbour’s] cat in my garden with a female duck whose neck it had broken. On previous occasions I have chased it off from the ducks, but have also had a headless rabbit, a dove and a young blackbird that I’ve had to dispose of. Today was the final straw and I will talk to my neighbours about them taking some responsible action.’

Recent research in Sheffield even shows that the mere presence of cats (researchers used a stuffed tabby) causes blackbirds to reduce the amount of food they provide for their chicks, almost certainly affecting their growth and survival.

Commenter Jacqui thinks cat owners need to take more responsibility:

‘There are at least three cats that visit my garden regularly, and it really annoys me. We’ve found two of them crouched underneath our bird box which has nesting blue tits in, and they are clearly hunting them. I think cats should have to wear a collar with a bell or something else that alerts birds to their presence.’

Is the CatBib safe for cats?

Making cats wear bells is one way to alert birds to their presence, but it’s not the only accessory. One unusual-looking solution is the CatBib. This is a neoprene flap that hangs from a collar in front of the cat’s front legs, acting either as a visual warning or as a barrier to pouncing.

However, Zahir White of the Cats Protection League has concerns about the CatBib being used as a deterrent:

‘A CatBib could get caught on twigs, fencing or thorns, endangering the cat or affecting its ability to escape cars and other hazards.

‘We would like to point out that cats can be deterred through safer and more humane methods. Bird feeders and nesting boxes should be put in places that are inaccessible to cats. We would urge owners to keep cats indoors when birds are at their most active, during the early morning and evening, and to neuter their pet cat too, as neutered cats tend to stay closer to home.’

In our Which? Gardening magazine, wildlife expert Dr Ken Thompson referred to a study of 56 cats fitted with the CatBib. Almost all adapted very quickly to the bib. They ran, jumped, climbed, groomed, chased moving objects, ate normally and had no difficulty picking up and carrying objects. None showed any sign of distress, since the bib attaches to the front of the collar via small hooks and Velcro loops, which release if it snags.

The cats caught fewer birds, and 70% of the cats’ owners said they would be happy to continue using the bibs.

Have you seen a decline in songbirds in your garden? Do you think cats are the problem? How do you think we can deter cats from killing birds?

Profile photo of ann
Member
Ann says:
15 November 2013

If you persist with collars and bells then your cats won’t catch birds. When my latest adoptee came home without his collar and bells, I just fitted another one, repeated this again, and now he’s learned to live with it. I feed birds daily all year and continue to enjoy them. I don’t often have other cats visiting either because they’re chased off by the resident. He is not allowed out at night or very early in the morning.

Humans happily kill birds in my area – pheasant and pigeon shooting is rife, and I’ve found magpies trapped in cages as apparently they are also predators. There are buzzards and sparrowhawks in the area merrily picking off smaller birds. Mustn’t forget the dead badgers on the roadside, plus anything on foot or flying that fails to miss an oncoming vehicle, nor forget the foxes that are hunted around here. Then there are the smaller creatures killed off by slug pellets, plus the predators that eat them like frogs and some larger birds. And what about all the cattle slaughtered for meat? Berating cats all the time masks these other culprits that take sport from killing. But I believe that cat owners should take more responsibility and fit collars and bells on their pets. They can be loose enough to come off easily if caught on shrubs etc. And cheap enough to replace.

Member
julie says:
23 October 2014

Ann, I agree with every thing you said in your post. Have just found this forum, as I am getting so frustrated with the many cats just in my close. Seven just in three houses, that I know of. I have spent many years attracting many different species to my garden. And now in the space of a year there are seven cats, with at least four of them always coming in to my garden and hunting the birds. It’s so distressing. In the last month they’ve caught two bats, doves, many sparrows a field mouse and to top it all a robin this week. I have suggested to one neighbour about bells on the collars of their cats but to no avail. What else can I do? And all your points are valid and views I have voiced many times. I do love cats but am getting so angry at the ignorance of irresponsible owners.

Member
Satah says:
20 April 2017

Get a dog

Member
Em says:
15 November 2013

Nature red in tooth and claw…
So are we going to ban sparrowhawks? And what about all the worms that birds eat? Of course it’s sad that cats eat birds, but it’s what happens in nature.

Member
linda says:
29 January 2015

I here cat owners defending their cats and say its natural for cats to kill wildlife. Its dogs nature to catch wild but laws were brought out to make dog owners responsible for their animals. A similar law should be brought out for cat owners. These are not ferrel cats, but pets, and the owners should be made responsible. I have a dog, but would not think of letting my dog chase and kill a cat which is its natural instinct. I also have several pet ducks and a rabbit, and daily find the neighbours cat chasing my ducks and rabbit round, and found one dead, not eaten, just killed and played with. I told the neighbour that if this happens again I will treat the cat a vermin rather than a pet and will take action to defent my pets. There is poo on our shingle drive, in my flower beds and on my front lawn. The cats walk over and sit on our car, leaving muddy prints and scratches where they slide down the bonet. I love animals, have lots of pet, but am responsible for them. This should apply to cat owners too. I have friends who have two amazing cats which have the run of their house, have loads of play structures and they have built gazebo type frame over their patio area and enclosed it with wire so they can go outside in a safe environment. Before you can lovers say anything about cats are wild creatures, dogs used to be to!

Member
delyth 46 says:
29 April 2015

I would just like to say I am an avid animal lover and supporter of animal charities,I also however have two stray cats I took in one of which was in such a state she was only given six months to live by three different vets,four years ago both are she cats and are mostly kept in for their own safety but neither wear a collar when they go out this is also for their safety my previous cat was killed at 18 months old he was a prolific hunter so when he was let out I used to put a collar with a bell on him unfortunately there are many cat haters about my area and his bell allowed him to be targeted by a boy with two rabbiting dogs who preceded to kill him for fun Iat least two people and also myself contacted the police and were told they could do nothing to the man because its nature for a dog to kill a cat I agree its horrible when a cat kills anything but some owners do have reasons for not using a collar and bell on their cats other than just being irresponsible

Member
Bee says:
4 May 2015

So Em… You’re saying that bigger, more aggressive animals can hunt, smaller weaker ones and its OK? So I guess you don’t mind if I attack my neighbors cats with sticks and stones? Same deal right? Of course it’s sad that I attack cats, but it’s what happens in nature…

Member
Emma says:
11 July 2016

I totally agree. Just found a cat under my car with a wood pigeon it was merrily killing! This is the second bird today been killed in my garden and the third this weekend. Personally I think the ‘ it’s natural behavior for cats’ is a cop out of responsibility by cat owners. I am going to get a dog and every cat I see in my garden killing or pooping everywhere I will let the fog get, I mean ‘ it’s only natural for a dog’!!! In the meantime I’m going to get me a gun, that should sort the little ***** !!!!

Profile photo of Figgerty
Member
Figgerty says:
16 November 2013

I would think any animal lover would not wish any other animal to be killed for fun, by another animal or person. Birds eat worms for food but domestic cats do not need to kill birds to eat. Who wishes to see their pet with blood on their fur or claws, ugh!.

A CatBib looks a bit silly and a cat does not appear too comfortable wearing one. Wouldn’t a collar with bells on alert the bird to the cats presence?

Profile photo of hugh d
Member
hugh d says:
21 November 2013

Cats do not kill for ‘fun’ any more than a lion kills for ‘fun’. For you to assert this is to project your own value judgement onto the cat. First, cats are neotenised creatures: as adults they retain behaviours traits that as a kitten would have enabled them to develop the skills (in the current context, hunting skills) that will enable them to successfully feed independently as adults. Second, they do often eat the prey they catch. It does not follow that because their owners feed them cat food that they do not supplement their diet with wild caught prey.

Profile photo of oldhenry
Member
my cat eats mice says:
22 November 2013

My cat does eat part of the mice she catches, but then sometimes sick it up again. I want her to catch mice and rabbits, and most of all squirrels!
People used to have cats to keep vermin down, not to sit on the sofa watching TV. It amazes me how some people expect animals to suddenly adapt to their own particular political/social point of view. Foxes kill chickens and leave them behind , which looks like for fun, but you try and get a fox killed and you will need a Royal Commission. A lot of hypocrisy abounds.

Member
Sanity says:
10 November 2014

[This comment has been removed for breaking our community guidelines. Thanks, mods]

Member
linda says:
29 January 2015

I have ducks and a rabbit that run in a large open enclosure. I am aware that foxes may come to get them, this is wildlife and I accept that However, what I will not accept is a neighbours pet cat being allowed to roam freely on my land, chase and kill my ducks, poo all over my flowers beds, walk over my car, and be told its their nature and not take any responsibility. I have a dog whose nature is to catch and kill, but as a dog owners I have to act responsibly within the law. If I let my dog run after their pets people would be up in arms, so why is it okay for a neighbours pet to chase and kill my pets. Its about time a similar law was brought in for cat owners, as with dog owners. People were not happy with this ruling when it first came in, I remember, its not fair on the dogs, they are wild creatures, its not in their nature to be on leads etc, etc.

Member
Phil says:
16 November 2013

The survey linked to says 27 million birds and “up to” which makes it all meaningless anyway but why pick on cats? Of course intensive farming, destruction of habitat and a series of cold winters haven’t had any effect on the bird population. I heard one cuckoo this year and none in 2012, we used to have loads of wrens around here but they all disappeared during the first harsh winter we had and never got re-established.

The CatBib looks dangerous and possible cruel too if it prevents a cat from leaping.

Member
pk says:
16 November 2013

There are far too many cats in this county, much more than a natural ecosystem could support. Consequently, there are many more killings of species that cats predate on

My neighbour had 6 cats until she moved house. The wildlife is much more evident since she moved.

Member
Phil says:
17 November 2013

“There are far too many cats in this county, much more than a natural ecosystem could support.”

Which is why, I would guess, their owners are expected to feed them.

Member
catta says:
31 March 2016

There is nothing wrong with having multiple cats. If you play with them for an hour a day like you’re supposed to it calms their instincts. Both bibs and collars can strangle cats, they can get tangled in branches and die a slow and agonising death. Cats roam, it’s what they do.
What needs to happen is people need to neuter their pets and stop needlessly breeding cats. Ferals are needed in small amounts to control rat and mice populations, not much can be done about it.

Member
Tim says:
17 November 2013

If you want birds in your garden get a dog. We used to have a dog and I think we had more birds than we do now. My mother had a dog and she has lots of bids visiting her garden. I would expect that the dog puts the cats off visiting the garden, so it becomes a haven for cat prey.

As well as too many cats, there are also too many dogs – which is one of the reasons I didn’t get another when my dog died. I wouldn’t get a dog, just to save the birds, but others might like the sugegstion.

Member
Cindy says:
21 October 2014

Sadly i have two dogs, two indoor cats of my own but FIVE cats next door that live outside and always come into my garden to poo and kill birds. Kingfishers, pigeons, blackbirds – you name it, they’ve killed them and the dogs being around don’t deter them. Neither do acoustic devices. i’m at my wits end listening to the terrible shrieking of Blackbirds whose babies are stalked by these cats. I love all animals but people need to be responsible for their own pets – not let them crap and kill in other people’s gardens. I wish i could do something about the neighbour’s cats. If the cats were feral, fair enough but they’re not. I am on edge constantly and so are the dogs. These cats don’t care that the dogs are there. They just wait until they’ve gone to do their business and slaughter the poor birds and it IS for fun. They don’t eat them, they’re well fed, they just kill them and leave them. I’m sad and angry at those who claim it’s cruel not to let cats roam; my cats live indoors and have never killed a thing. They are happy and safe and go out when i’m out in the garden – just like the dogs do.

Member
kails says:
19 April 2015

Funny you Say, I ended up here cause my dog just killed a bird in my garden and im looking for advice on how to deal with it… the birds have been winding her up for weeks swooping down over her. Standing by her when she is peeing like they know she cant chase them then. She Finally did something about it I guess. Muzzled for 15minutes in timeout currently… dont know how else to train thats its undesirable behaviour.

Profile photo of jools
Member
mabelline says:
18 November 2013

I love all animals but there are too many cats. This is because they are an easy option pet. You don’t have to take it for a walk, clear up its mess (leave that to your neighbours) and can leave it whilst at work without feeling guilty. I have several visiting my garden and leaving their mess for me to clear up and also scaring/killing birds. It doesn’t matter how high you put feeders because some of them can jump up trees, or sit on a fence and swat birds as they fly over branches. They also kill/maim frogs and newts. I have tried barriers such as hawthorn etc. but you can’t keep out a determined cat unless you surround yourself with barbed wire. I use smelly deterent and I tried thowing water over them, but they are too quick. They don’t like sonic guns though. The only answer is for people to be more environmentally aware – we need birds, frogs etc. Without them, we get more garden pests. Because of the loss of agricultural/countryside habitat, people’s gardens, however small can provide an essential haven he only place left for wildlife. If cats could eat slugs or lick greenfly off leaves, they might be more useful. We do not need these murderous predators, which are unnatural to the UK in this density.

Profile photo of hugh d
Member
hugh d says:
18 November 2013

There could be animal welfare and even animal cruelty issues with throwing – or, as another correspondent suggests, squirting – water at them. Regardless of one’s feelings about another species’ natural instincts and behaviour, that can never be a precedent for we ourselves acting in a way – and which we arguably have more choice over – that could be inhumane or injurious. The tone of your comment comes across more as a personalised attack on cats and cat lovers than a useful suggestion as to how one might stop their own cat attacking wildlife outright, or other cats attacking the birds on your own property.

Member
linda says:
29 January 2015

After so many attacks on my pet ducks and rabbits from neighbours cats (have to chase them off), and a killing of one of my ducks. The neighbours response was, its their nature. I said that its also their responsibility as owners and I am sure they would not like it if I let my pet dog out on my land to catch and kill their cat (which she would if I let her out when their cat is there). I also told them that if they were unable to stop this then I would have no other option but to take action o protect my pets. I do not feel this is harsh as I cannot sit back like the owners and watch my own pets be slaughtered for fun (no they dont eat them). And yes, I do love cats, having rescued one from up a tree but had to re-home it after 3 weeks of caring for it as my son ended up in hospital with asthma as we found out he was allergic.

Member
Dianne says:
18 November 2013

Our garden has been plagued by a neighbours cat preying on the birds which we feed regularly. We keep a large, long range water pistol handy and, when possible give it a good squirt with that. For when we are not around, we have invested in two sonic cat scarers (CatWatch – recommended by RSPB) which seem to be working. The cat still comes into the garden, but we have seen it react and run away when it sets off the detector. Unfortunately, they are expensive! It wears a collar with bell, but still managed to kill several birds in our garden before we bought the detector.

Member
JohnK says:
18 November 2013

I have seen an RSPB leaflet that says that cats should not be ‘confined to barracks’ as they need to have access outdoors. But what you can do is attach a bell to their collar.

Profile photo of hugh d
Member
hugh d says:
18 November 2013

We can no more stop cats killing birds than we can stop grass being green because that’s someone’s unfavourite colour. Come on Which?, you really could frame the question a bit more sensibly. If people want to stop their own cats killing birds (and other would-be prey), a collar bell as described in the RSPB leaflet cited above sounds a humane and effective option.

Member
annoyed says:
21 November 2013

Why is acceptable for cats to enter my garden, crap and wee all over my plants, dig up my plants and kills the wildlife I am trying to attract into the garden? If my neighbor had a dog that was doing this, even a small one such as a Pugg, I would be able to report this if it was happening on a regular basis but as it is a cat that apparently is perfectly acceptable. I have a baby tortoise which Ioves to be in the garden during the summer but the cats go for her. So I have to follow my tortoise around my garden protecting her from the cats. If the cats were to catch her head or legs with their claws there would be serious damage caused or possibly worse. Why do I have to pick up bag fulls of cat crap from my flower beds? Why do I have to have a cat wee smell all over my garden which my tortoise walks through? If it were a dog doing this it would have to be kept on a leash or in the house but for some reason cat owners let their cats loose and thats the end of their responsibility. Cat bells do not work because the cats take them off, cat spikes do not work, cat frequency alarms do not work and the various repellent chemicals do not work. If cats cannot be taught by there owners to use their own litter box and that killing animals is not acceptable then they should be kept indoors.

Member
Ken H says:
6 December 2013

Cats!
3 years ago I installed Ultrasonic Cat Scarers with proximity sensors. (powered either by batteries or transformers) Have installed two at the front of the house, one at the garage aiming up the drive to the front. A further one installed at the rear garden.
There are two reasons I did this, One, was to try and save the birds that gave my wife so much pleasure from being pestered, secondly to try and keep my place free of cat “poo”. The result was instant, Only thing is I can’t find model that last longer than 2 1/2 – 3years. They are affective = NO CATS, and lots of birds.

The frequency tends to upset my grand children though. Also, don’t park your car in between the devices and the cat!
When the device fails the cats will come back after approximately 6 months.

Member
Barbara D says:
8 January 2014

Our cats have a large run (surrounded with Twilweld mesh), attached to our house, with shelves for sunning themselves and houses to sleep in if they wish. There is access to the house through two cat flaps so they can please themselves if they’re in or out. Let alone the potential wildlife loss and damage to neighbours’ gardens we don’t want our cats becoming road victims or subject to loss, theft or illness (or worse) from foxes, slug pellets, antifreeze etc. There are also cat fights and numerous diseases that our approach helps to protect our cats as well as gardens and wildlife..
There have been a couple of grass snakes, frogs and worms which have made their way into the run but, on the whole, we think or approach is great all round.

Member
Diddly says:
30 April 2014

I am a cat owner and have been for years, however, I would never put a collar on any of my cats. I saw one of my kittens nearly hanged by wearing a collar. We have a big Ginger boy comes in our garden all singing and dancing with a bright collar and bells galore and I saw him catch a bird, so bells and things don’t always make that difference. Unfortunately it is nature (in their minds), and I HATE it when any of my cats catch anything. The only blessing I have is our current “kids” bring everything home to show us from leaves, sticks, worms & anything elses live. Our youngest cat who is just 1yr old brought in a young finch, and proudly popped it down on the kitchen floor for my approval. I told her to move away, which astonishingly she did, and I kept hold of the little thing until my hubby came back from the shops (I am disabled and am on crutches so cannot move very fast). I kept stroking the little thing, and we took it out to the back of the garden (we back on to a water resevoir) the little bird walked from my hand to my husbands finger, sat there for about another 5 mins, then he thrust his finger forward, and it flew away out of harm’s way of 4 prying eyes!! I was elated, and my kitten got aa VERY stern telling off. We have bird feeders in our garden as we love to see the wildlife, but we make sure they are as much in the open and away from anything the cats can jump on for leverage, but there are some times we just can’t help what they do. Yesterday, I saw a spaniel catch a bird in next doors garden – they didn’t run to do anything, I pounded on my window, and luckily it dropped it, and the bird moved off into the bushes. So, please don’t blame all us cat owners, we love birds too!!!

Member
IBean says:
14 May 2014

I have been watching at our kitchen window over the past few weeks, a pair of blackbirds bringing up two youngsters. They have been flying but staying close to the nest. Two days ago I found one in the drive without its head, the rest of the bird was all there and fine, today I find the second one a few yards away on the path in the exact same state. It’s a cat doing this and now I’m on the offensive, we have a dog and the cat stays away when the dogs out, can someone tell me why I cannot protect the wildlife in MY garden? If you have a cat, take responsibility for it and it’s actions, don’t let it go onto others property and adversely affect their lives. If your not prepared to do so, don’t have a cat. I love animals but now find myself planning on how to deal with this animal if it’s owner won’t.

Member
jenny says:
30 June 2014

I hope you are not thinkign about harming the cat. Its not the animal’s fault.

Cats need to exercise but owners should be doing their best to reduce kills. Sadly if a cat goes out it absolutely must wear a collar with a bell on if its a hunter. I have a ragdoll that has never hunted and it goes out without collar (microchipped of course) but my hunter cat has to wear a snap open one with a bell. We’re advancing to a motion sensor collar (plus bell) and if that doesn’t work, a cat bib And motion sensor collar AND bell 😉

I also don’t let my cat out at certain times. From 11am to 2pm were a big hunting time for him so he is kept in then. He’s not allowed out until the sun is up fully, and he has to be in an hour before the sun starts to fade.

Like any animal, cats need to exercise to remain healthy and unlike a dog can’t be walked on a lead. Indoor cats develop health problems from not exercising sufficiently. Their bodies are designed to be extremely active (except my lazy ragdoll!)

I can do absolutely nothing to prevent my cat going into my neighbours garden. There is nothing that can be done, but my compromise is to not have my cat out all the time. If your neighbour is doing their best with collars etc to prevent hunting, and the cat isn’t roaming all the time, and has been neutered to reduce roaming, then you have to learn to be more tolerant I’m afraid, because that is the most a cat owner can do. You can’t train cats.

The cat population does need to reduce to help garden birds, so neutering is one hugely important responsible step a cat owner can make. I consider myself personally responsible for every kill my cat makes, and therefore I feel I have a moral duty to do everything in my power to prevent deaths.

Member
jenny says:
30 June 2014

My 1 yr old cat has always worn a collar and bell, and brings home a daily dead bird. he used to bring them back alive and uninjured but when he realised I was taking them away and releasing them, he started bringing them home dead.

I’m trying a motion sensor collar (as well as a bell). If that doesn’t work, I may try the collar after more research into its safety.

I follow CPL advice re times my cat goes out. never at dawn or dusk. He can’t go out until the sun is up fully and is brought in an hour before the sun starts to fade.

I feel I am personally responsible for each bird that loses its life and have a duty, as a cat owner, to address it. However, I don’t think its acceptable to keep cats in confinement. Ideally I’ll find a solution where he has his freedom and birds are kept safe.

Member
Clapton says:
5 October 2014

I just caught a cat trying to kill a wood pigeon I rescued last night. I put the pigeon in the garden this morning to see if it could fly and within 5 mins a cat was trying to kill it. I’m off to speak to the neighbours about this. The cat has a bell and its 10am…doesn’t stop the cat killing does it?!?

Point 1) Cats kill naturally – true but this misses even more obvious point its not natural to have one or more non-domestic feline killers out all/day night. They’re non native and purchased by humans as pets. The owners are to blame.
Point 2) If a dog killed a cat in the cat owners garden how would they feel? I’m reluctant to get rabbits because of cats. If a dog kills wildlife or pets repeatedly the owner would be reported. No such luck with cats….why? The instinct or “nature” is no different but cat owners are exempt from any responsibility. What if I wanted ducklings or chicks? Should I be restricted by the neighbour’s selfish decision to own a cat? If a fox came in and killed them I would happily except I’m providing a “wild” animal with a food source. I couldn’t blame it. I could blame a pet of a neighbour as its the person’s choice to own something that regardless of being fed, having a bell and having restricted movement will still kill wildlife.
Point 3) The problem isn’t the cat….its the selfish owners who except cats kill wildlife so tough. Whilst some owners clearly try to minimise damage many do not. Imagine a blackbird being killed with a nest full of chicks, the entire nest would starve because the parent is dead. How do cat owners feel about that? This happens many thousands of times and its tragic.
Point 4) People should have right to protect wildlife in their gardens and to address the menace of cat poo and the bill for it should go to cat owners.

Here’s an idea…don’t buy a cat.

Member
yanie says:
8 November 2014

please help i hav a stray cat that i love very much but the sad part is shehunts for her food and ts squirrels,snakes, birds anything that moves she is a great hunter but i want her to stop gve me some idias,i know this cat was mistreated she trustes me and she knows i wont hurt her she wont let no one touch her or play with her she gets very nervous w/people. she has moved into my cartport like 3 years ago and finaly last week she sat on my lap and let me to pad her and her moter was

Member
Steve says:
13 May 2015

Why is it that cat owners can buy cat litter and train them to use a tray in the house, but they cannot provide them some soft earth in their own gardens and train their cats to use it; instead of sending their cats to crap on their neighbours vegetables.?

Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
13 May 2015

For all other pets, owners take steps to make sure they cannot escape from their gardens but cat owners seem to think it is ok for cats to go where they want.

We have a neighbour cat spraying our front door and letter box and we are fed up with cleaning it up.

Member
Dandy says:
16 August 2015

This thread seems to have so many alarming posts by people who seem to know nothing about cats. It sounds like a forum of bird watchers who got crapped on by a bird and then wondered why when they were sitting under a bird feeder. If you don’t have a cat then you can’t claim to understand the behaviour of a cat.

1) Cats kill whether they have a bell attached to them or not. I have a cat that had three bells on it and would routinely bring back birds everyday. It does not work on all cats – nothing will work on some cats, especially cats that have lived as strays and had to be rescued. These cats for this reason are more likely to have developed hunting skills out of necessity and losing these skills when taken in does not happen. It’s part of a cat to play, and that’s why many cats hate being locked indoors (playing with the cat indoors does not stop the desire to go out or the feeling that they have to hunt). The difference when compared to dogs is that cats aren’t as domesticated and therefore can’t take instruction as well. When you see cats sniffing the fresh air and getting so excited to be outside you know you can’t keep your cat locked up all the time, it would just be cruel and be torture for them. By comparison it’s not cruel that cats kill birds – it’s natural but undesirable. Death is never good but the cat is letting it’s instincts take over. It’s comparable to a knee-jerk reaction. Cats don’t have the capacity to understand like humans do. If you think of how kids misbehave, it’s because they don’t have reasoning, just like dogs don’t. There are small things you can teach it, but not to hunt because that’s instinct and cats do not understand ’cause and effect’ very well.
2) People seem to think it’s possible to stop cats from going into a neighbours garden with one user even asking how would people feel if a dog ended up in their garden killing something. Hello? Cats climb walls naturally and dogs generally can’t and don’t want to? More stupidly the post has so many thumbs up proving how stupid some people are. To these people.. complaining about cats in gardens, do some of us want frogs, birds, insects, etc? No, but it’s part of nature. Acting against animals that know no better is ignorant. Again, kids and stupid people do this kind of thing and post it on youtube. This kind of attitude is disturbing.
3) Do these people that write this nonsense not think that many cat owners hate the idea that their cat is on someone else’s property killing something. ‘Too many cats’ – too many people more like.

Member
Bob says:
20 September 2015

It is illegal for for dog owners not to clean up if their dog fouls.Why does this not apply to cat owners,i am sick and tired of neighbour’s cats using my garden as a toilet and killing plant’s.The same cats hide behind shrubs waiting to pounce on the birds that i feed daily.It is also an offence for dog owners to let their pets roam freely but i must say most dog owners in my vicinity look after their pets unlike the cat owners,some who go on holiday and leave their cats locked out without food and call themselves “CAT LOVERS”

Member
Whiskas says:
5 May 2016

My cat has just brought in a little chirpy bird that was tweeting through the house. He was wearing a collar with a loud bell on it but that didn’t seem to stop him. He still had his collar on when he came back. The bird flew off and was just a bit shocked.

