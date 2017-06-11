Smeg and Dolce & Gabbana: how important is the look of a product?

The way something looks doesn’t influence the test scores, but how important is the appearance to you when it comes to buying a product?

The Italian appliance manufacturer Smeg has announced that it is collaborating with the iconic Italian fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana to produce a range of small kitchen appliances.



But is the look of a product enough to persuade you to buy it?

Brand collaborations

The wild and vibrant Dolce & Gabbana prints and motifs have been designed for Smeg’s 50’s Retro Style range. The flair added by Dolce & Gabbana to these already fairly stylish products results in a beguiling collection of appliances that would be sure to brighten any kitchen.

We’ve tested most of the Smeg 50’s Retro Style range, including the KLF01 kettle and the TSF01 toaster. Some of the Smeg small kitchen appliances do well in our testing (the top scoring appliance earned a 77%, making it a Best Buy in its category). While some of the range performs less well at their primary function than their competitors (our lowest scoring Smeg appliance in this range has a test score of 50%).

But if you’re like me, you might sometimes choose form over function despite the knowledge that you might be paying more for a product that doesn’t work as well. For those of you interested in these products, they’re expected to be on sale by the end of the year.

Impressive technology

If a product features a new, impressive technology you may be swayed into buying the product because of the novelty it offers.

Dyson introduced its pioneering bladeless technology into a range of products and appliances. They offer heaters, fans, air purifiers and even a hairdryer that have no moving parts.

However, you pay a premium for a Dyson bladeless product as they’re generally more expensive than their rivals. The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, for example, is about £300, which is 11 times more expensive than one of our Best Buys.

Are looks important?

There can be many reasons that you might choose to ignore sense and buy something based on looks.

It may be that you’re trying to match your appliances to the overall look of a room. You might be interested in a new technology (for example Dyson’s bladeless technology). Or, as is the case with me and the Smeg/Dolce & Gabbana range, you might simply be charmed by the look of the product.

So tell us, do you ever opt to buy a product based on its looks?