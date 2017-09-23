Scam watch: fake missed delivery leaflet

A member received a ‘Something for you’ leaflet, seemingly from the Royal Mail. As he wasn’t expecting a delivery, he was immediately suspicious.

Member Gregory Thomas told us:

‘We received a ‘Something for you’ leaflet through our letterbox, suggesting that we’d missed a delivery from the postman. The leaflet had the same size, layout and colour scheme as those issued by Royal Mail. ‘It asked us to call a phone number to arrange redelivery. We weren’t expecting a package, and the leaflet was missing the Royal Mail logo, which made us suspicious. ‘A quick Google search revealed that these leaflets are being distributed by scammers.’

Our say on fake missed delivery leaflets

Reports suggest that people who call this phone number have been charged up to £45.

Essentially, this is a more sophisticated variation of missed call scams, where you receive a call from a premium-rate phone number, and are charged huge fees if you call it back.

This phone number features an automated recording asking for personal details and a consignment number. Any details given away could potentially be sold on by scammers for identity fraud purposes.

If you’re in doubt about the validity of these type of communications, don’t call the number provided, or give any personal details away. Contact the organisation directly using details listed online.

Those who discover fraudulent communications of this nature, via mail, SMS or email, should report them to Action Fraud.

Have you received a fake missed delivery leaflet through your door? Did you fall for it? What happened?