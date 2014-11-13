With rogue traders around, being a nosy neighbour isn’t always a bad thing. Rogue traders are a growing concern for many of us and one we need to take on together.

Last week I got a knock from a doorstep seller. While they were perfectly pleasant and not forceful, I just didn’t need their service.

I managed to turn them away without too much hassle, but I wonder how different it would’ve been if I were an elderly person or a vulnerable resident.

New research estimates that 169,000 cases of doorstep crime take place in England and Wales per year. This figure surprised me, but luckily it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Nosy neighbours beat rogue traders

The National Trading Standards and Citizens Advice research shows that 46% of British adults think their neighbourhood doesn’t look out for those most at risk. While 39% actually know someone who is at particular risk.

It was concerns like these that led to the launch of the ‘Good Neighbours Stop Rogue Traders’ campaign. The campaign reveals some of the most common signs that a neighbour has been visited by an unwanted doorstep seller and what can be done about it.

The good news is, recent changes mean more breathing room to combat pushy salespeople. Under new Consumer Contracts Regulations we now have 14 calendar days (instead of seven) to cancel a purchase after signing the contract. This means there is time to have a cuppa and properly digest what you’ve signed up to.

Your view on doorstep sellers

Some of you shared your experiences on our Facebook page, suggesting some of your tips for how to handle them. Maria said:

‘We have signs up saying we do not buy on the doorstep and uninvited callers are not welcome. Some still knock but we point out the signs.’

Sometimes simplicity is best as Martina explains:

‘I never buy anything from anyone I didn’t call to my house and that is a good line to use.’

And Barry suggests:

‘Just tell them politely “we never buy anything from unsolicited door salesmen – goodbye”!!’

Do you have any tactics for dealing with doorstep sellers? Would you feel more comfortable knowing your neighbours were keeping a look out for you?

How do you deal with doorstep sellers? I politely tell them to go away (60%, 446 Votes) I don't answer the door to them (18%, 132 Votes) I have a sign but it doesn't seem to work (9%, 66 Votes) I have a sign that sends them away (8%, 56 Votes) None of the above - tell us in the comments (3%, 19 Votes) I shout and swear until they leave (2%, 14 Votes) I like doorstep sellers and don't know what all the fuss is about (1%, 10 Votes) Total Voters: 743