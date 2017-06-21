/ Home & Energy

Queen’s Speech 2017: did it deliver for you?

Queen's Speech 2017
Profile photo of Pete Moorey Pete Moorey Head of Campaigns
After a tumultuous few weeks in British politics, the Government tried to introduce some certainty in today’s Queen’s Speech by setting out a big agenda of new legislation it wants to pass in the next two years. So what do you make of today’s proposals?

Of course, Brexit will dominate the agenda with eight out of the 27 Bills proposed. We’ve got the Repeal Bill, which should ‘lift and shift’ existing EU rules – including many consumer issues – into UK law. And alongside it, Bills to introduce new UK approaches on customs, trade, agriculture and more.

Queen’s Speech

Beyond Brexit, however, there was a distinct consumer flavour to a lot of the Bills and announcements that the Queen announced in Parliament today.

There are Bills to establish the new single Financial Advice Body and to better regulate Claims Management Companies, which have been a source of so many nuisance calls.

There’s also legislation on automated vehicles and electric cars, action on logbook loans, steps to update the ATOL protections when we go on holiday and plans to tackle unfair fees for tenants in the private rental market with the Draft Tenants’ Fees Bill.

Plus promised consultations on energy pricing, the homebuying process and leaseholds, as well as social care funding and quality.

Tackling CMCs

The action on Claims Management Companies (CMCs) is of particular interest to Which?. Our long-standing campaign on nuisance calls and texts has, in part, been driven by the volume of Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) and Personal Injury claims calls that CMCs have pestered us with over the years.

The Government announced a while back that it would move regulation of CMCs to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) – something that Which? supported. We hope that the FCA will bring a similar energy and rigour to regulating these firms to the way it has gone about regulating payday lenders.

But we want the Bill to go further. When we use a CMC to make a claim for PPI or a flight delay, why should CMCs take a cut of the compensation for consumers? Shouldn’t the company paying out the compensation take the hit? We want reforms to require businesses, rather than consumers, to pick up the costs of CMCs’ charges when they are at fault.

Energy action

The big question in advance of today’s Queen’s Speech was whether it would include a Bill to introduce the much-touted energy price cap. Now that the Government doesn’t have an overall majority, it’s clearly nervous about whether such a high-profile issue would get through Parliament unchanged.

Instead, the Government has decided to consult on the cap as part of a Consumer and Markets Green Paper. This was first announced right back in autumn 2016 and is also likely to include proposals to improve the home buying process as well as more action to make the telecoms market work for consumers.

More of a surprise was the inclusion of a Smart Meter Bill. This will give the Government much greater flexibility around how it will roll out these meters. Smart meters should ensure we have accurate energy bills, a better understanding of our energy use and make it easier to switch.

There have been grumblings for some time that the proposed deadline of 2020 to get these meters into homes would be missed. Nevertheless, a delay is worrying and the Government will need to swiftly reassure consumers that this won’t lead to bills increasing and that the roll out will be delivered in the most consumer friendly way possible.

Consumer priorities

With social care and energy prices the top two priorities for consumers for the new Government, it’s good to see commitment today to make progress on these issues.

We’ll be making sure that legislation, such as the Data Protection Bill results in action on consumers’ third priority issue – fraud and scams, which often happen as a result of misuse of our data.

So there’s a lot for Which? to be working on over the next two years to make sure these Bills really do result in the reforms we need to see to essential markets. But what do you make of today’s Queen’s Speech? Do you think the Bills and consultations will make a difference? Was there anything missing for you in today’s Queen’s Speech?

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
21 June 2017

Thanks for this Convo, Pete. There is a lot for us to discuss in the Queen’s Speech.

On the point of smart meters, I’m not sure if Which? should be supporting the roll out. “Smart meters should ensure we have accurate energy bills, a better understanding of our energy use and make it easier to switch.” My last bill from e.on was £274.55. It would be very interesting to know if others are being kept well in credit. I would rather the surplus was in my bank account.

I have frequently read that moving from one supplier to another can mean that the display of a smart meter is no longer fully functional. No doubt we can have another ‘free’ one. Some competent organisation should have laid down a standard specification that all companies were required to use.

I do my best to avoid advertising but I keep seeing marketing for smart meters even though I inherited one when I bought the house. I presume that the cost of advertising is a significant contributor to the cost of the roll out.

3
Member
Mariers says:
21 June 2017

Fropm what I have read, the “smart” meters will be paid for by the consumer, probably adding the cost to the bill, spread over a period.So we have to pay the utilities to find out in advance what the cost of our supply will be? Oh happy day!!

1
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
Today 00:17

I am hoping that Which? will be supporting those consumers who do not wish to have a smart meter installed and urging the government not to make them compulsory.

1
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
Today 00:36

At the very least, the adverts should make it clear that there is no need to have smart meters fitted and that the cost of their installation is payed for by all customers.

1
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
21 June 2017

There seems little real justification for the huge amount of money (our money, of course) being spent on introducing smart meters. Apart from automatic readings (putting meter readers out of jobs 🙂 ) I just don’t see people avidly watching their consumption and then making changes to their energy use; how many of us can intervene to make a significant change?

Energy cap – no thanks. Just sort out sensible tariffs – drop the subsidised fixed-term fixed-price ones to get standard variable tariffs to the realistic cost and put most people on those.

However, with limited expertise available , effort should be fully focused on reaching an exit from the EU that is as beneficial to us, and acceptable to the EU, as possible. It is one of the most important changes that our country will undergo since WW2. What I hope is that the silly political posturing ceases and politicians start working together for the benefit of the country, rather than for themselves and their parties. I’m really not interested in who is in power, who the PM is, providing whoever it is does a good and professional job of managing the country.

2
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
21 June 2017

I don’t remember any public consultation prior to the smart meter roll out.

I would give smart meters to those who are in arrears or struggling to pay their bills to help them budget. Some people don’t have a good idea of how much electricity and gas is used by different appliances, etc.

0
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
21 June 2017

I don’t know what public consultation would be. Without them knowing all the ramifications, costs, advantages of smart meters how can anyone reach a considered decision? And how many do you ask – a “typical” 2000 sample or a full scale referendum?

£11 billion to essentially get automatic meter readings? I’d rather let consumers keep the £500 a family it will cost them – how long before smart meters save them that money? Probably never; the thought of everyone sitting by their meter, switching appliances on and off to see how much they use, comparing one days gas use with another to work out….what? Sorry, i find it an expensive white elephant, made more so by puerile cartoons.

1
Member
Kenneth Hyslop says:
21 June 2017

Her speech was about as pathetic as Teresa May running this country our country is in a mess

1
Profile photo of Mariers2
Member
Mariers2 says:
21 June 2017

As the “Queen’s” speech is written by May, it’s another instance of someone else being blamed for the Government’s mishandling ; I regarded any so called promises,or intentions as a PCP – a Pie Crust Promise, easily broken.

0
Profile photo of MichaelFelmore
Member
MichaelFelmore says:
21 June 2017

The government threw away a working majority by calling a pointless general election, when it should have been concentrating on Brexit negotiations.
We are the laughing stock of Europe and are at their beck and call.
The Chancellor sees positives, the Governor of the Bank of England sees things as they really are.

0
Member
Rita Wale says:
21 June 2017

I would like to see government regulations on supermarket practices. Much much less packaging please. Flagging up of price increases (not just showing reductions and special offers), and very clearly indicating DOWNSIZING, (they are quick to flag up GET EXTRA TWENTY PER CENT, ETC). Better ethical practices all round please.

3
Profile photo of prentonboy
Member
prentonboy says:
21 June 2017

I haven’t seen the Queens speech but I assume Smart Meters were mentioned. Some time ago I had a fallout with British Gas over always being in Credit to them over my Gas/Electrity readings. As a result I have for many years provided monthly readings and pay in full each month.

I keep a spreadsheet to allow me to keep on top of my usage.

Who needs Smart Meters?

3
Member
R A Danson says:
21 June 2017

The energy market is firmly designed to benefit the companies and fleece the consumer. The whole issue with ‘Smart Meters’ is that most are fitting dumb meters. If we want to follow the best company’s prices we need smart meters that can be read by any company-not ones beholden to only one company’s system. We aren’t getting that. British Gas has Serco fitting meters that cannot be read by anyone other than British Gas. Nothing in the Queen’s speech about looking at the tariff loading in favour of the warmer south against the colder north. Why should northern Scotland have to pay to subsidise the south? A level playing field on tariff charges is desperately overdue.

0
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
21 June 2017

If you choose to live in a cold climate you should expect to pay for the extra heating. Why should the south subsidise the “colder north”. If we start down that route, then the north, with its significantly lower house prices and rents, should be asked to help those in the south who have to pay much more. 🙂

1
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
Today 00:34

I didn’t have a problem with the Queen’s speech – apart from a couple of stumbles because of bad drafting, her diction, elocution and enunciation were very clear. She must get terribly bored with reading out more or less the same old stuff year after year [64 times already]. Her eldest son did look bored as he was twiddling his thumbs for much of the time – obviously couldn’t wait to get out and pop over to Finsbury Park where he would be much more useful supporting the real community. I liked the way that a man dressed like a playing card pulled the speech out of an old cloth bag and gave it to Her Majesty. He had to collect it at the end and nearly tripped on the top step as he flipped round to return to his place in the pack.

0
