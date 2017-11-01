/ Home & Energy

Update: taking our product safety concerns to Parliament

UK parliament
Profile photo of Pete Moorey Pete Moorey Head of Campaigns
It has been over two years since the news first broke about Whirlpool’s fire risk tumble dryers, and in those two years we’ve seen some shocking failures in the UK’s product safety system.

Giving evidence to the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee, I pressed the committee to launch an inquiry into product safety and to finally hold the government to account for its inaction that has left millions of consumers unnecessarily at risk.

Whirlpool dryers

As some of you will know, in August 2015, Whirlpool informed Peterborough Trading Standards (PTS) that up to 5.3 million tumble dryers in the UK were affected by a fault.

These machines were at risk of catching fire and required modification to address the problem and by 2016 around 750 fires were reportedly linked to Hotpoint, Indesit, Proline, Swan and Creda tumble dryers.

The manufacturer has consistently resisted calls for a recall of the dangerous products despite the clear potential for tragedy. Instead, it launched a repair programme despite having limited capacity to deliver this commitment due to the scale of the problem.

More than a year after the issue first emerged, people were facing lengthy delays waiting for a repair of their potentially dangerous dryer. And all the while Whirlpool dangerously advised customers to keep using their dryers. That was until we issued an application for judicial review against PTS, which soon after saw PTS issuing Whirlpool with two enforcement notices to instruct consumers to unplug their machines until they were repaired.

And today we’ve heard from Whirlpool that around a million of these fire-risk dryers are still in people’s homes.

System failures

The failure of PTS or the Government to respond to this risk and not force Whirlpool to recall these dangerous products has revealed significant issues at the heart of the UK’s product safety system.

The independent challenge necessary in the product safety system was lacking because PTS didn’t properly carry out its role as an enforcer of product safety laws. And Ministers failed to grasp the scale of the issue, leaving people with dangerous products in their homes.

Subsequent concerns about a different fault in one of the same affected tumble dryers was highlighted in the Llanwrst fire inquest, and safety issues related to non-flame retardant backings on fridge freezers, have provided further evidence that the product safety system is broken and needs urgent reform.

These incidents have raised fundamental questions about the ability of the current product safety regime to adequately protect consumers. Our system is failing because the UK enforcement regime is simply not fit-for-purpose.

In the UK we have a highly fragmented system, heavily reliant on local Trading Standards, without the necessary resources of expertise to police the product safety system. These local Trading Standards offices are responsible for ensuring compliance with 260 pieces of legislation.

As a result, there is an over-reliance on companies to self-manage compliance (including for recall) and an emphasis on light touch regulation.

Finally, there is a lack of coordinated intelligence on potential product safety issues. Trading Standards simply aren’t equipped for this type of market surveillance.

Product safety system

Sadly, there is little to suggest the government has grasped the scale of the problems facing our product safety system. In 2015, it commissioned Lynn Faulds Wood to undertake a review following a fatal fire caused by a faulty Beko fridge-freezer, but has ignored the most important recommendations from that review.

These issues must be addressed urgently. Our enforcement regime must be effective now. As we prepare to leave the EU we enter a more complex trading environment and we must be able to ensure the safety of products coming from new markets.

I called on the committee to launch an inquiry. I also repeated our call for a new national body to take responsibility for ensuring manufacturers get dangerous products out of people’s homes quickly. All of the panellists who gave evidence to the select committee agreed with our call for a new national body, remarkably this also included Whirlpool and the Association of Manufacturers of Domestic Appliances.

Update 1 November: Speaking at a Parliamentary debate on product safety this afternoon, the Consumer Minister Margot James revealed that our calls for a new national body and how to deliver an increased central system were under consideration. The Minister also announced that the government would publish its response to the Working Group on product safety’s recommendations before the end of the year.

Do you want the government review the product safety system? How would you want the system changed?

Member
malcolm r says:
31 October 2017

I have suggested a number of times that 1) there should be compulsory registration of appropriate products at the time of purchase, by the seller and 2) we should properly fund Trading Standards to protect consumers. 3) We need an independent body to set up the registration and subsequent recall system, and I suggest this is funded by a levy on the purchase and that Trading Standards (for example) are given this role. It would also help fund their revival.

The point I make, whether you agree with these proposals or not, is that constructive and potentially workable proposals need to be put forward for discussion, not just complain about nothing being done. A deficiency of the Faulds Wood review is that it made no specific proposals that could be discussed as to how the scheme could be established and by who (in my view).

@pmoorey Which? has had a number of Convos dealing with this topic. Were any of these suggestions, or any of Which?’s own, put forward in their evidence to the BEIS meeting?

I see Which? as in pole posion to come up with proposals to deal with this. I do hope they are devoting considerable effort to deal with what I see should be a vital consumer protection initiative.

0
Member
duncan lucas says:
31 October 2017

Malcolm- if you are meaning a “Trading Standards ” that is fighting 100 % for the general public without any government “lackey,s ” etc polluting it and would change to something like Public Protection from Trade Violations and be completely controlled by the public- then yes I am in favour of it. But think on WHY we have to do this HMG has directly lowered the standards and authority of many government organisations to comply with US globalization and if you are getting fed up hearing me say this then funnily enough it is well know in US commercial, economic , world trade circles who are quite open about it , unlike here . Only in this country is the truth repressed treating us like third world citizens . You want to know what real action is all about? I am, a member of 38 degrees , no not the Masonic Lodge but the organisation fighting for the people THEY attended a government meeting last Friday on RM getting his way on 61 % of the British media. THEY were allowed to speak at the meeting with the backing of over –122,000 members of the British public behind them you dont need to ask who RM had at the meeting. Win or lose thats what I call acting in the British public’s interest. No slick City lawyers/accountants(handling the largess ) etc just the British public.

2
Member
wavechange says:
31 October 2017

I’m all for compulsory registration so that owners can be contacted promptly in event of a recall but it’s vital to take into account those who are living in rental accommodation and those who buy secondhand products. If all new products carry a QR code (like a barcode) with details of make/model/serial number then that would make it simple for the retailer to register products along with the purchasers name. A simple phone app would allow owners of secondhand and landlords’ appliances to be added to the database.

For years the DVSA has notified us of recalls on vehicles thanks to the fact that these are registered. We can now check if our car is taxed and has an MOT: https://vehicleenquiry.service.gov.uk We can even check the MOT record of our car: https://www.gov.uk/check-mot-history

I envisage that we could be able to check which products are registered in our name and to be able to delete those products that have been scrapped or otherwise disposed of.

I am delighted that Which? is pursuing our concerns about product safety.

0
Member
wavechange says:
1 November 2017

The problem of people not being informed that products are recalled was well illustrated when the recall of dishwashers manufactured by Bosch and sold under the Neff and Siemens brands was so ineffective that a second attempt was made to contact owners: https://www.which.co.uk/news/2013/03/bosch-neff-and-siemens-re-issue-dishwasher-safety-notice-314647/ Only 24% of owners responded to the original recall within two years. It was encouraging that the manufacturer did try hard but it does show the need for a more effective recall system.

0
Member
Ian says:
1 November 2017

Brexit, the needs of big business and the “bonfire of regulations” that will follow, will see more and more unsafe products and the government washing their hands of the whole issue.

-1
Member
malcolm r says:
1 November 2017

Products will still have to meet the international/European safety standards that BSI issue, in my opinion. The problem will still be whether Government properly-funds the policing necessary to ensure traders supply compliant products, and penalise those traders who do not. The major manufacturers (who will have to continue supplying such products in the remains of the EU anyway) will not want to see standards lowered here. Nor will consumers, so this is a job for Which? to pursue relentlessly if there is any whiff of reduced safety.

We have heard no more about the recent Convo “Would you trust a safety system based on Amazon reviews?”. @ldeitz, did you ever get a reply from BEIS about the supposed leaked email suggesting we use Amazon reviews instead of proper safety standards?

1
Member
Ian says:
2 November 2017

Given that local Trading Standards departments already seem to be run on a budget as close to zero as you can get without completely disbanding them, I have severe doubts.

0
Member
malcolm r says:
2 November 2017

My argument is that they need to be properly funded, Ian, both at local and national levels.

1
Member
bishbut says:
2 November 2017

Until it happens to a MP No one in Parliment will show much interest in any thing that needs urgently doing they have too many unnecessary things to do first

0
Member
Christopher Pugh says:
4 November 2017

Campaigns seem to focus on the product recall system and product registration. Improvements in these are obviously desirable but much more needs to be done to improve the quality and safety of equipment at the manufacturing stage. With fridge-freezers, for example, standards of construction have been widely criticised for some time. In my opinion, efforts by manufactures to improve the quality and safety of products fall short of what can reasonably be expected.

0
