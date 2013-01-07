Once again, Which? tests have shown up the differences between liquid and gel detergents compared to powders. So is powder or liquid detergent the way to go if your main aim is to get your laundry clean?

We’ve just published our latest liquid and gel laundry detergent test results, which include big brands like Ariel, Bold, Fairy and Persil. Let’s just say that the gels and liquids didn’t perform too well against the best powders on test…

In fact, liquids from two major brands were so poor at stain removal that we’ve made them Don’t Buys. Bold’s 2in1 Bio Gel and Fairy’s Non Bio Gel are both so bad at getting rid of coloured stains such as blood, grass and mud, that we recommend you avoid them.

Are liquids and gels money down the drain?

Fear not, it’s not all bad news for liquids and gels. Although their stain removal power varies, as they don’t contain any bleach, these detergents are good at keeping colours bright. Better, in fact, than many of the powders we’ve tested.

So if you’re unlikely to get red wine, grease or blood stains on your clothes, and you like to keep colours from fading, you might not need the cleaning power of powder detergent.

Which detergent do you use?

Personally, I have both powder and gel detergents at home. My standard wash involves clothes I’ve exercised in, so these always need a good wash with powder. Ariel’s Biological powder with Actilift does the trick for me and there are no complaints from my partner.

When I run a delicate or hand-wash cycle in the washing machine, I’ll use the gel version of Actilift or Persil’s Small & Mighty bio liquid. And I can often find these detergents on special offer somewhere if I keep my eyes open.

Do you, like me, change between powder and liquid detergent for different types of laundry? Or do you stick with the same detergent whatever the condition of your clothes, bedding or towels?

What type of laundry detergent do you use? Liquid or gel detergents (40%, 514 Votes) Powder or tablet detergents (33%, 416 Votes) Both powder and liquid detergents (26%, 337 Votes) Total Voters: 1,274