Two-pin plugs – it’s just not British

Two-pin plug
Ceri Thomas Gardening Editor
Have you ever been sent a household appliance with a two-pin plug – the type you’d find on mainland Europe? We’ve heard from a number of people who have – little do they know that this is against the law.

It’s actually illegal for UK retailers to sell most domestic electrical products (not for example shavers, electric toothbrushes or items with rcd plugs) with two-pin plugs under the Plugs and Sockets Safety Regulations 1994. Most domestic appliances must be fitted with an approved three-pin British plug or an approved conversion plug.

Plugs – when two-pins aren’t enough

We wanted to dig deeper to see how widespread this problem was. So we surveyed 1,321 Which? members and found that one in 20 had bought a product online that came with an incorrect plug. A third of those were Amazon (including its Marketplace) customers.

We asked Amazon about this and it pointed us to its returns policy. And although this is fairly generous (30 days for any items sold by, or fulfilled by, Amazon), the policy doesn’t address the fact that sending these items in the first place is in breach of two sets of regulations. These are the Plugs regulations mentioned before and the Sale of Goods Act. If you receive an item with a two-pin plug, you can reject it as unfit for purpose under the Sale of Goods Act. We’ll be taking this up with Amazon to find out what it’s planning to do to prevent this.

In the meantime, is this something that’s ever happened to you? What sort of appliance did you get with a two-pin plug, and did you have any luck getting it changed for a model with a three-pin British plug?

[UPDATE APRIL 2014] – due to the volume of comments made here we got in touch with Amazon to ask about the problem of products with two-pin plugs being sold on its website:

“At Amazon, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible shopping experience. All sellers on Amazon Marketplace must adhere to our selling guidelines. Any seller found to contravene those guidelines will be subject to action from Amazon including removal of product listings and their account. The Amazon A-to-z Guarantee provides additional protection for customers who buy from Amazon.co.uk’s third party Marketplace and if a customer received the item, but the item was defective, damaged, or not the item depicted in the seller’s description, we will refund or replace that item. For more information on our A-to-Z Guarantee please visit our website.”

Comments
Member
Elliebungo says:
6 June 2017

I have asked for a refund and have been told that a courier will pick up the microwave and then the refund will be made.
I wouldn’t class myself as stupid but I do feel stupid. I have an honours degree in accounting and worked for 14 years in financial services compliance management before having my son and leaving work so I do have some brains. But I am the first to admit that I know NOTHING about electrical stuff, other than how to change a plug (NOT a 2 pin one)! Had I not stumbled on this thread, I probably would have continued trying out different adapter plugs and would have been none the wiser. I’m horrified to think that there could be countless people in the same position who haven’t had the opportunity to avail of the advice in these comments. It seems like it’s only a matter of time before someone dies as a result of this situation having been allowed to continue.

Member
malcolm r says:
6 June 2017

Most people are like you without the knowledge to recognise faulty items or faulty solutions, and the ability to deal with them correctly. That is what consumer law is meant to protect. It is no good having a return and refund policy to deal with an illegal and potentially unsafe item. The supply of such items should be stopped to protect the public.

I’m glad your post sparked off (re-ignited) this Convo and hopefully we might get some expert legal advice and proposed actions from Which?, who instigated this Convo in 2012. If there is nothing they can do, telling us would be useful (if worrying).

If you go direct to an overseas supplier then I’d suggest you take responsibility for the item you import. However, if you are guided to an overseas supplier by Amazon, through their market place, where they presumably make money, then I would have thought Amazon have some responsibility for the products that are purchased with their involvement. It is this area I would like Which? to look at particularly.

Hope your refund goes through smoothly. We’ve a Panasonic microwave that performs well (actually, an internal fuse did blow but John Lewis had it collected and repaired quite quickly).

Member
wavechange says:
6 June 2017

Hi Ellie – Please could you take a photo of the plug on the oven/grill before it is collected. It could be useful to send it to Which? and maybe they could put it on this page so that we know what sort of plug you have been given.

Member
Elliebungo says:
6 June 2017

I posted a link to the photo I took yesterday both as a reply and as a comment bit it’s still waiting moderation.

Member
wavechange says:
6 June 2017

Thanks Ellie. I will ‘report’ your comment. 🙂

Member
Lauren Deitz says:
6 June 2017

Hi Ellie, I released your comment this morning – https://conversation.which.co.uk/home-energy/plugs-two-pin-british-amazon-electrical-appliances/#comment-1488326. We moderate all URLs posted on Convo so they won’t appear automatically. Thanks

Member
wavechange says:
6 June 2017

Oops. Sorry I missed that, Lauren. 🙁

The offending plug seems to be a CEE 7/7 plug, which has side Earth connection strips but also fits French sockets that have an Earth pin in the socket: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AC_power_plugs_and_sockets#CEE_7.2F7_plug

If fitted into an adaptor without Earth contacts, there is the risk of electrocution if a fault develops.

Member
Elliebungo says:
6 June 2017

Sorry Lauren. I had missed that too.

Member
wavechange says:
6 June 2017

Here is a page of advice for consumers, from the Amazon UK website: https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/help/customer/display.html/ref=help_search_1-1?ie=UTF8&nodeId=201365220&qid=1496764767&sr=1-1

I am not sure why it is listed under Mobiles. 🙁

“Plugs
Under the Plugs and Sockets etc. (Safety) Regulations 1994 it is a criminal offence to place on the market or supply in the UK an appliance which is not fitted with either i) a UK 3 pin plug, or ii) a non-UK plug permanently fitted with a UK safety approved conversion plug (NB the conversion plug must enclose the fitted non-UK plug and only be removable by use of a tool). As this is considered a safety issue, there are no exceptions. It is not enough, for example, to provide a 3-pin plug adaptor or to make the origin of the appliance clear on the detail page. Possible sanctions for breach are fines and/or imprisonment.”

A consumers contract is with Amazon, which takes their money, often via registration of cards on the Amazon website. It subtracts its commission and passes on the balance to Marketplace traders.

It’s not just their Marketplace traders that supply goods with the wrong plugs but Amazon itself. Trawling through the many pages of this or the other Conversation will provide examples from Amazon UK and the fact that Amazon are doing this is implied by the introduction to this Convo. Maybe it’s easier to forget about the Marketplace traders for the present and focus on the fact that Amazon is breaking the law and are obviously aware of this because they have the information on their own website.

Member
malcolm r says:
6 June 2017

@ldeitz, I am sure Which? will appreciate the concerns we all express about Amazon over its attitude towards and involvement in selling appliances with 2-pin plugs that are illegal in the UK.

Will you ask Which? to make a clear statement on the legality of this trade by Amazon, both direct and through its market place. It is not a question of a refund policy but of selling goods that are illegal and can be potentially dangerous in the hands of the consumer. We do keep asking but with no response.

Member
duncan lucas says:
6 June 2017

Market Place according to US sources accounts for 40 % of Amazon sales , in the USA its counter-fitting that is big business since Amazon opened up the market to China . To get an overall idea of the Amazon Market Place and an insight into its business practices go to : http://www.cnbc.com/2016/07/08/amazons-chinese-counterfeit-problem-is-getting-worse.html I know some will say-well how does that apply to 2 pin plugs ? well think –where will third party sellers get their goods at the cheapest price , and where do most electrical products for domestic use come from ?? – the Land of Built to a Price and what products are cheaper to buy wholesale ?? – 2 pin products for the biggest market- the EU (outside the USA ) , its only natural that a buyer would want to make the biggest profit , why insist Chinese manufactures produce minority products at a higher cost -bigger production line – bigger discount on mass produced products thats always been the case . By the way I found a US website with a long list of Chinese “knock-off” companies -naming them when would you see that in the UK ?????

Member
wavechange says:
7 June 2017

I have been told that it’s not difficult to find counterfeit products on the Amazon website, Duncan, so I decided to have a go at just looking through product images. I found this example within minutes: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Metre-Kettle-Mains-Power-Cable/dp/B01GG2P64U/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_pl_foot_top?ie=UTF8 Not a single reviewer has picked up on the fact that it is obviously counterfeit because it has a partially-sleeved Earth pin. That’s dangerous because the plastic rather than metal part of the pin would contact the Earth connection in the socket.

Member
John Ward says:
7 June 2017

It’s also not suitable for a kettle because it is fused at only 5 Amps. People might buy one for use with a kettle and find it blows when the kettle is switched on. It obviously has other uses so the description is wrong.

Member
duncan lucas says:
7 June 2017

Your right John that advert Wavechange posted just shows up the total disregard of Amazon in regard to British public safety . I just checked my fast boil kettle and its 3 Kilowatts thats over 12 AMPS , even a normal kettle in the UK is at least 2 Kilowatts -8 AMPS . Thats not all one of the charity shops I visit had a Chinese made “kettle” plug+cable that somebody had handed in because they thought it was dangerous , I was given it for free when I pointed this out and when I took it home I measured the cross-sectional area of the cable conductors and if it had been used the actual cable would have overheated due to lack of current carrying capacity . We will now find out who has the most power -Amazon or the British Public, disgraceful doesn’t come close . By the way Amazon dont get away with this in their own country-America they are VERY strict there in regards to electrical safety and Amazon knows it .

Member
wavechange says:
7 June 2017

These leads are sold for computer, printers, etc. They are often called ‘kettle leads’ even though they will not fit kettles because of the lack of a recess in the plug, which a proper kettle lead will have. The lowest review rating refers to the fuse blowing when used on a kettle, so maybe they have a counterfeit kettle.

One of the reasons why the US escapes some counterfeit products is that they use a lower mains voltage than most companies. It’s not just stricter standards.

Member
wavechange says:
7 June 2017

To clarify, what I meant is that the US escapes some of the dangerous and counterfeit electrical products imported into Europe because the US uses a different mains voltage.

Member
John Ward says:
7 June 2017

I seem to have a box full of them [and other handy cables and connectors] and had no idea they were called ‘kettle leads’.

One of the primary functions of local trading standards/consumer protection departments was to keep a look out for counterfeit products, especially hazardous or potentially harmful ones, and disrupt the supply chain. It seems that the supply chain has been institutionalised now and is a mainstream activity. I would have expected the legitimate industries that are being undersold to have risen up and pressed the government to restore proper enforcement capabilities [a government obedient to big business would surely have done that]. I believe protection from counterfeit goods is one of the priority areas supposed to be addressed by National Trading Standards but they operate in an obscure and largely unaccountable way so it is not easy to see whether they are focussed on that function.

Member
wavechange says:
7 June 2017

To say something positive, Trading Standards put in a lot of effort to deal with the dangerous hoverboards. There were various problems including plugs with no mains fuse. I suspect that dealing with consignments of dangerous and counterfeit goods forms a substantial part of their work.

Whoever developed the standards for these plugs did not think that the leads might get mixed up and a kettle lead with a 13 amp fuse could be connected to a low power appliance that should have a smaller fuse. With a tiny amount of thought, this could have been avoided.

Member
wavechange says:
10 June 2017

Hi @elliebungo – Please can you give as an update on what happened about your oven/grill.

You are very welcome to join in with the hundreds of other Conversations.

