Will the energy regulator’s plan make a difference?

Lauren Deitz Conversation Editor
Ofgem, the energy regulator, has announced that a plan is on its way to tackle energy bills and relieve the burden on the most vulnerable energy customers in the UK. But will it be enough?

Today the energy regulator has outlined proposals to deliver a fairer, more competitive energy market that will help around two million customers on low incomes.

Ofgem’s plan

While the regulator has announced the plans to deliver a fairer energy market, it hasn’t yet published the full details.

The regulator has proposed a new ‘safeguard tariff’ specifically for vulnerable customers and it plans to hold a summit in July to consider which ‘safeguard’ tariff’ would be best. One option would be to increase the existing cap for four million households on prepayment meters to include those who receive the Warm Home Discount.

Some of you will recall that earlier this year we pressed for action from energy companies to tackle their often poor value standard variable tariffs. Today, the regulator noted that energy companies must do more to help customers who are stuck on these tariffs switch to a better deal. The regulator will announce reforms to improve energy switching services.

The regulator also announced a proposed cap for charges to install pre-payment meters under a warrant, and ban these charges altogether for the most vulnerable energy customers.

But, the plans announced today fall short of the Prime Minister’s aim to help 17 million families on those often poor value standard variable tariffs with an industry-wide price cap, as outlined in the Conservative’s manifesto. The policy to tackle energy bills with a price cap was also lacking from the Queen’s Speech on 21 June.

Energy bills

While we welcome the plans to help the most vulnerable as well as steps to make switching easier, will these plans go far enough to help the millions in the UK are overpaying for their energy?

We believe that any price cap intervention in the energy market should first consider our five test points before implementing:

1. It must not cause longer-term price increases
2. It must not remove incentives for providers to improve their service
3. It must not stifle innovation
4. It must lead to a truly competitive energy market
5. It must have clear criteria for bringing any cap to an end

Ofgem will be consulting on its proposals and we’ll be feeding in to this.

Do you think Ofgem’s planned interventions will be enough to deliver a fairer energy market that finally works for all consumers?

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
Today 18:51

Better than a politically-motivated price intervention.

I would like to see fixed price fixed term tariffs scrapped as I believe that the difference in cost between these and standard variable tariffs shows them to be subsidised. There is little justification for them and scrapping them should bring down the svt prices.

One issue is the change in price comparison site rules – they won’t have to show all deals. I have asked Which?Switch whether they will continue to show every deal – to ensure we have the full choice – whether or not the company pays commission for a switch.

An interesting comment by Ofgem was that far more people switch insurers, having used a price comparison site, than do energy users. It seems there is insufficient cash incentive to make them take action.

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
Today 19:59

I am glad you highlighted the governments U turn in capping Big Energy (UK ) price rises as that is a very big issue on other public help websites I know and at least one is taking action in joining a group to get a better deal. I am not surprised at this about turn as I have already commented on the International state of Energy Supply , which has become politicized into the American word – “”Energy Security ” as I pointed out means you will be forced to buy dearer energy from the USA , and yes they are going to force it on the EU , they admitted it. As well as that Norwegian Energy is going up in price and none of them can compete with Gazprom which supplies at a lower price , but the rhetoric is -we hate Russia , but its really the Donalds push for the world to pay for US Energy which brings in profit for the USA but loss to millions of EU citizens. Next time you read about the word – -“Energy Security ” just think -keeping the US in profit. You have got to admire the USA they are honest enough to admit they want as much profit from all other nations –or else ! By the way in Norway’s new expansion of gas/oil fields in the Arctic they are selling plots in a conservation area , now where is Greenpiece ?

