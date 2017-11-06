/ Home & Energy

Has the government gone cold on tackling cold calls?

nuisance calls
Last year the government announced it will bring in personal fines for director of nuisance calls firms but has since done nothing. The government is failing to tackle nuisance calls as it promised it would What will it take for directors of nuisance calling companies to be held to account?

One year ago, we welcomed the news that directors of nuisance calling firms would be held personally accountable for their company’s behaviour. The government had announced it would bring in fines of up to £500,000 for directors of nuisance calls firms. This news was a significant milestone for us and many of our supporters.

‘Nuisance callers are a blight on society, causing significant distress to elderly and vulnerable people. We have been clear that we will not stand for this continued harassment, and this latest amendment to the law will strike another blow to those businesses and company bosses responsible.’

These were the words of Matt Hancock, Minister for Digital, on 23 October 2016 when he announced the government would impose fines on directors whose companies were making unwanted and unsolicited nuisance calls. He even wrote a blog about it.

Slow progress

Following our campaigning efforts, the government committed that from spring 2017, these directors could each be fined up to £500,000 by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), if they are found to be in breach of the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (PECR).

The dead leaves in my back garden tell me it’s definitely not spring anymore. And the call I got just yesterday with an automated recording asking how my day was tell me nuisance calls are definitely still a problem.

New research from our teams released today shows this too. We’ve revealed as many as seven in ten people had received an unsolicited call on their landline or mobile in the past month, with almost a third of those receiving over 16 nuisance calls during that time.

Nuisance calls also continue to have a significant impact on everyday life, with almost nine in ten people viewing cold calls as an annoying interruption. More than seven in ten respondents said that receiving cold calls discouraged them from picking up the phone when it rings.

Director level accountability

That’s not to say progress hasn’t been made. We welcome the steps government has taken to date, which include making it mandatory for businesses to display phone numbers when they call and increasing the powers ICO has to fine companies found to be in breach of the PECR guidelines.

The issue, however, remains that while fining powers remain solely focussed on the companies themselves, and not on the people that run them, fines can go unpaid and companies can shut down and restart under different names.

We’re clearly very disappointed that the government hasn’t acted on it yet. We know that many of you will be too. Nuisance calls continue to be one of our most popular campaigns with over half a million people signing our Calling Time On Nuisance Calls & Texts petition.

Are you still subjected to nuisance calls and angry that the people responsible aren’t directly accountable? What do you think it will take for the government to act?

Comments
Member
duncan lucas says:
3 November 2017

Tinkering with modern digital communications is not going to work Which is full of false BT/ VM/ you name it complaints about scammers . I have said a 100 times only legislation will make a change –TECHNICAL legislation but that legislation will never happen because the scammers use the same systems as businesses use to hide their location . Coming out with government “sound bites ” seems to be the policy of HMG . This requires a political change of dogma from our government being run by big business and run for the British public instead . Its technically possible to stop this at the exchange equipment level and if ISP,s / telephone companies are too scared to implement it due to government backlash then give the public the ability to code into the exchange equipment. This is allowed in some countries . If they wont then enact the US type of tracing those calls using our very good at snooping ” security services ” so that the public will realise they are working on their behalf and not “other parties ” . In the USA they “get their man ” close down the operation with heavy fines+imprisonment then pursue them overseas . Dont believe the naysayers – oh it isn’t possible as they probably have a financial interest in keeping the status quo.

Member
alfa says:
3 November 2017

BT make a good profit by selling products and services to combat scammers so they have little incentive to do anything about them.

Make them give these things away for free, then see how long it takes them to put technical changes into action.

Member
alfa says:
3 November 2017

More needs to be done to prevent nuisance calls in the first place. Fining the end result is not good enough and will never stop them.

Make all cold calling illegal.

Make buying and selling of all personal data illegal.

Ban councils selling your personal data from the electoral roll.

Stop selling blocks of numbers to scammers. I have noticed scammers use blocks of phone numbers from sparsely populated areas and this needs to stop now. Fine the companies that sell them to scammers.

As Duncan points out it is technically possible to stop many calls. Stop spoof numbers reaching their destination.

Ban automated ‘government announcements’ that could cost the caller dearly if they press the button to be removed.

Disconnect phone calls immediately one person ends the call.

We need to start attacking the root of the problem, not tinker with the end results.

Member
alfa says:
3 November 2017

It never ceases to amaze me how many people still get scammed.

We pay a hefty sum yearly to the BBC, so as this is a public funded TV channel, we need more public information broadcasts to educate the public.

Some time ago, I suggested inviting kids to create short films of scammers in action.

They could be kids drama groups acting out a scam. Many kids have phones capable of taking movies and they could have a go. Films only need to be a few minutes long and slotted in between regular TV programs.

Not only would it help educate the kids, the cost would be minimal, and probably very amusing with an important message imparted to the viewer.

Member
Dean Samways says:
3 November 2017

Apologies @duncan-lucas and @alfa. This convo was not supposed to be made live. I’m blaming a ghost in the machine… Thanks for your comments but we’re going to be removing it until a later date when it will appear again with your contributions. Really sorry for the confusion. Dean.

