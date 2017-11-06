Last year the government announced it will bring in personal fines for director of nuisance calls firms but has since done nothing. The government is failing to tackle nuisance calls as it promised it would What will it take for directors of nuisance calling companies to be held to account?

One year ago, we welcomed the news that directors of nuisance calling firms would be held personally accountable for their company’s behaviour. The government had announced it would bring in fines of up to £500,000 for directors of nuisance calls firms. This news was a significant milestone for us and many of our supporters.

‘Nuisance callers are a blight on society, causing significant distress to elderly and vulnerable people. We have been clear that we will not stand for this continued harassment, and this latest amendment to the law will strike another blow to those businesses and company bosses responsible.’

These were the words of Matt Hancock, Minister for Digital, on 23 October 2016 when he announced the government would impose fines on directors whose companies were making unwanted and unsolicited nuisance calls. He even wrote a blog about it.

Slow progress

Following our campaigning efforts, the government committed that from spring 2017, these directors could each be fined up to £500,000 by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), if they are found to be in breach of the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (PECR).

The dead leaves in my back garden tell me it’s definitely not spring anymore. And the call I got just yesterday with an automated recording asking how my day was tell me nuisance calls are definitely still a problem.

New research from our teams released today shows this too. We’ve revealed as many as seven in ten people had received an unsolicited call on their landline or mobile in the past month, with almost a third of those receiving over 16 nuisance calls during that time.

Nuisance calls also continue to have a significant impact on everyday life, with almost nine in ten people viewing cold calls as an annoying interruption. More than seven in ten respondents said that receiving cold calls discouraged them from picking up the phone when it rings.

Director level accountability

That’s not to say progress hasn’t been made. We welcome the steps government has taken to date, which include making it mandatory for businesses to display phone numbers when they call and increasing the powers ICO has to fine companies found to be in breach of the PECR guidelines.

The issue, however, remains that while fining powers remain solely focussed on the companies themselves, and not on the people that run them, fines can go unpaid and companies can shut down and restart under different names.

We’re clearly very disappointed that the government hasn’t acted on it yet. We know that many of you will be too. Nuisance calls continue to be one of our most popular campaigns with over half a million people signing our Calling Time On Nuisance Calls & Texts petition.

Are you still subjected to nuisance calls and angry that the people responsible aren’t directly accountable? What do you think it will take for the government to act?