/ Home & Energy

Are you actually receiving your solar FIT payments?

246
Profile photo of Amy Hupe Amy Hupe Business Researcher, Gardening and Energy
Comments 246

If you invest in solar panels you could make money back on the electricity you generate through the Feed-in Tariff scheme. Sounds appealing, but what happens if your energy company fails to make the payments?

The Feed-in Tariff scheme was introduced in 2010 to encourage the use of low-carbon energy. For solar panel owners, it means that you can claim payments for the energy you generate, whether you use it yourself or sell it back to the national grid.

Since it was brought in, the Feed-in Tariff scheme (FIT) has certainly caused its fair share of controversies. It’s funded by a levy on energy bills, meaning that those who don’t have solar panels end up paying money to those who do. But if you took the plunge and installed panels, how easy have you found it to get hold of the money owed?

If you’ve installed solar panels within the last two years or so, it’s likely that by now you’ll be claiming FIT payments from your energy supplier. But despite the contracts in place, we have received a number of letters, emails and phone calls from solar panel owners saying that payments have been irregular, late and in some cases not made at all.

Losing out on solar FIT payments

Your contract should tell you when you can expect to receive your FIT payments, but might lean on terms such as ‘best endeavours’ and get-out clauses. One member I spoke to said that their supplier owed them £1,000 for electricity generated for the grid, most of which had been declared in their meter readings almost six months beforehand!

This is all well and good for the energy companies’ cash flow, but not so great for our wallets. While practice such as this could be protected by the contractual terms, it seems unfair that consumers should have to lose out to this extent.

We want to investigate these late payments and find out how common they are. If you have solar panels, how long do you generally wait for your payments, compared to what your contract says?

Comments
246
Profile photo of MartinB
Member
Martin B says:
19 September 2015

I have had very slow FIT payments from SSE last year (2014) thing did improve for the fist part of 2015. However, my quarter ending in August has been refused as I have not done the Annual Declaration.
OK it would be nice to either be sent the document or how to download it and send to SSE. I guess when this is done they will need to read the FIT meter. Perhaps, I will have to get a batch of forms to post in each year?

Its all good fun?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
stephen allen says:
9 October 2015

We also am with SSE and we are also still trying to get our FIT payment back as no one seems that bothered
in helping may be better to change all to another supplier ?
Mr & Mrs Allen

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Wendymeredith
Member
Wendy meredith says:
11 October 2015

We used to get our gas and electric from SSE and we never had any problems with getting our payments. Once we left for another supplier we have nothing but trouble getting our payments and they say this is nothing to do with it. We were told it was down to a new system that was being installed and once this was done payments would be speeder up. This is complete nonsence it is worse than ever. We were told that once the system was in place any payments under £200 would be paid within 2/3 days and anything over £200 would be with 5/7 days. This has never been the case and when we asked about this we were to!d that we should not have been made aware of this. Why does it only take a day for them to know how much you are due but then take so long for the payment to be processed. We rang up again Friday about our reading we gave 4th September and the told us it was waiting for approval which could take another couple of weeks. It is pathetic, it is our money so they should pay it within the 2-7 days as we were told. They just come up with excuse after excuse, and something should be done about it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Coriedales
Member
Corie dales says:
18 October 2015

I have not had any payment for over a year from SSE. They wrote to me saying that they were changing over to a new system and I need not contact them as they would contact me when they wanted a reading. A few weeks ago someone came to the house to read the meter. I have no correspondence from SSE and the original link to the FIT website does not work anymore. I feel totally disgruntled with the service and am questioning why I ever had solar panels fitted. I am now considering contacting Gemsurf regulate as this is surely unacceptable to leave customers waiting for payments this long and not even having the courtesy to update customers regarding changes.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of TC
Member
TC says:
19 October 2015

For the last quarter, I tried submitting my FITS reading to SSE via the submission form on their website. Within about a week, I received a statement from them for £0.00! In calculating my kWh generated they had deducted the previous quarters reading not from the newly submitted reading but the previous quarters reading resulting in generation of 0 kWh and a payment of £0.00. Is this just total incompetence on their part or do they do it deliberately to delay payment?

I suspect I’m now going to have some hassle in trying to get the matter rectified. Anyone know an effective way to get a fast resolution?

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of clare
Member
clare says:
6 November 2015

Hi I am with SSE and it has helped me sometimes when I emailed all the following. This time though they have said to contact Sales. I put my reading in on the 7th of Oct but still haven’t seen any cheque. They say it can take up to 60 days so I had to ask why but surprisingly enough they never did explain. microgeneration@sse.com. I also had a similar problem with a invoice saying they owed me nothing but they owed me nearly £300 . Good luck,hope this helps

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
CR says:
16 November 2015

Hi
I also received the same statement showing 0kWh generation and payment of £0.00. Just wondering if you have had any joy. I am just about to contact SSE.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of NigelDevlin
Member
Nigel Devlin says:
21 October 2015

As of 21 October 15 SSE still owe me over £1000 if FIT payments from four months ago despite numerous phone calls, emails. The last call four weeks ago and the ‘advisor’ promised me the payment would be processed within 3 days. I am writing this as I wait for their helpline to answer my call, currently lasting 8 minutes 35 seconds and counting.

Their message talks about going green – go with SSE and you will go red with anger!

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
TJ says:
24 October 2015

Don’t ring the helpline or the normal FIT team – they don’t seemt o be ‘FIT’ for purpose!!!! ring the complaints team (0800 975 0502)

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of MarilynM
Member
MarilynM says:
21 October 2015

Since my last post on here ref SSE and FIT payments I have actually managed to get them to sort everything. I think this was due to the fact that I asked for compensation for my time and phone calls – received £40 by cheque! result!
When next reading was due I telephoned them with the reading. Nothing happened so I phoned them again and this time advised them I was taking legal action. They said they would escalate my complaint and lo and behold I received my payment – by cheque despite giving them my bank details on the original application. However, after this call I did receive a letter confirming all future payments would be made to my bank.
So when my last reading was due I phoned to give the reading and asked about the annual declaration as I was coming near to the date. They said they send out the form by post and gave me the date I should receive the form.
The number I called was 0800 975 0502 and make sure you have your FIT ID number and Customer number when you call. I kept a log of all calls and who I spoke to so each time I phoned I could let them know but they already knew all this as they log the calls too.
I would not advise submitting your readings online as each time I phoned them and said I had done that they had nothing on their system.
I am led to believe that the ‘new’ system they were putting in place is now up and running – we shall see.

4
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
TJ says:
24 October 2015

SSE Fit payments are in a mess!
1. Originally I had to send in readings 31st March / 30th June / 30 Sept / 31 Dec – this worked fine and I usually had the payment within 6 weeks of each reading. They then sent me a letter stating future readings would be 30 April / 31 July / 31 Oct / 31 January and payment would be within 4 weeks. They also said I could choose to provide the reading 31st March as well as the 30th April if I wanted an accurate split of the payment allowing for the tariff rate change. They occasionally managed to send the payment within their own time limit but they always ignored my 31st March reading and came up with a 2/3 to 1/3 split which always meant they underpaid me by a few punds (this is because more electricity is generated in April than in February or March regardless of the weather). I had to complain after the event every year to get the actual readings used. Initially I was dealing with a girl who went on maternity leave before it was sorted and in spite of many emails to various other staff, she was actually back from maternity leave 10 MONTHS LATER before it was finally corrected!
2. I have had a long standing arguement with them about the fact that they underpay every paymentbecause they round down so a payment of £554.789 will be paid as £554.78 and not £554.79. Ok – it only works out at a max of 5p per year but by doing this for the 100,000 customers they have, SSE make a good bit of ‘free’ cash. (I could live with this if they only put it to good use and paid us on time).
3. About a year ago I had a letter from them responding to my official complaint about their organisation and apologising and stating things would improve by January 2015 as they had a new system coming in and they would let me know by the end of January what the new procedures would be. I had my annual declaration to do in January 2015 (which I returned promptly via email) but I heard nothing about readings or payments so on 1.2.15 I sent in the reading from the night before (31.1.15). Amazingly this was paid within the quarter. I sent in my next reading on 30.4.15 with my split as at 31.3.15. Shortly after this I had a letter stating my next reading was due 16.7.15 (I have no idea why this date but OK!) By the 14.7.15 I had not received my Feb / March / April payment so I rang them up and it was sorted and the payment made virtually immediately, inlcuding the correct split for the Tariff change in April. I was therefore able to submit my next reading on 19.7.15 (just 3 days late as I had been waiting for the outstanding payment to come through first). By 12.10.15 I had heard nothing about the 19.7.15 reading – no payment and no letter about when my next reading was due. I rang and spoke to Alison who advised there was a problem with the readings because the wrong ‘start’ amount had been entered on the new system so it didn’t think any money was due to me. She asked for a reading on that day and said she had sorted this and payment from 1.5.15 – 12.10.15 would be in my account within a week (being the summer period this was over £1000 now). Today (24.10.15) there was no sign of it so I rang the number given in Marilyn’s post above (0800 975 0502 ). This time I spoke to Oliver – he confirmed that Alison (12.10.15 conversation) was tracking the account to check the payment was made and had put a note on the account yesterday to find out why the payment had not been made. I was on hold for a while and Oliver made enquiries with his manager – he came back to me explaining there was an ‘exception’ on the account preventing payment because (wait for it…………) I hadn’t sent in my annual declaration!!!!!! However, in fairness to Oliver before I could say anything he confirmed he could see my annual declaration was there. He has apparently sorted this now and I should have my money within a week. I am keeping my fingers crossed………

My advice to everyone is to ring and chase up your payments via the complaints team – the people running the Fit payments scheme must be absolutely useless but the complaints team appear to be better! Good luck.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Ian Lockley says:
24 November 2015

I too have had problems in 2015 getting my payments, before that they were slow but always arrived before the next quarter reading. However this year I was sent a nil statement for the June statement on chasing they said I ahd not returned the declaration even though I had, they said they could not email it and would post. Two weeks later I chased the form again and it was going to be posted that day. Two weeks later chased again and now they could email it! Returned it and finally got the payment on the 21st September. By this time I had sent a reading in August and have now chased that payment 3 times! They have also mucked about with my reading dates.
Totally inept Company and the ombudsman should be looking at where all our money is that they are withholding and make them pay interest, perhaps then payments would come quicker!

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of BarrieWood
Member
Barrie Wood says:
3 December 2015

My FIT payments are from SSE since October 2010 and they are a disaster. They told me that the payment dates would change back in Nov 14 and by Feb 15 they would be confirmed. In Feb 15 they asked for a reading 4 months after my last one. In June 14 I emailed asking when the scheduled reading dates would be without an acknowledgement or response I sent off my readings 3 months later I got my payment sent direct to my bank account. This surprised me as payments have always been made by cheque. To cut a long story short I complained to the Ombudsman and my complaint was upheld. Latest update I sent my last reading in Aug 15 no acknowledgement. In Nov 15 asked where my payment was as I was due to give a Nov15 reading. Received my Aug and Nov payment last week.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of SteveKelly
Member
Steve Kelly says:
7 January 2016

I am with British Gas and have just received my first request to supply my meter reading. As I only had the system installed at the end of September I am impressed (and optimistic) with the speed that they have requested my first reading. The email says I will receive a cheque within 28 days. Not expecting much following a very dull and wet november and December!!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
7 January 2016

Steve-there was publicity on this subject (meter readings ) wherebye because of the warmer winter and people getting estimated accounts,many were paying more than they should and therebye earning excess interest to the power company . Those involved with Scottish Power would know all about this. I have just moved from British Gas and my new supplier asked for 6 months of meter readings to build up a picture of my use. The recommendation to the general public is that everybody should go to their operators website and post the indicated meter readings that are at present on their house meters.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
8 January 2016

Steve – There was probably more sunshine than you realised during Autumn and because your own internal consumption might have been lower your solar panels were exporting more power than you reckoned. British Gas does seem to be one of the better companies for paying the Feed-In Tariff credits. I cannot recall any complaints about them on this site unlike certain other big energy companies.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of DeeKay
Member
DeeKay says:
8 January 2016

Take a photo of all meter readings every month
Write it down on the same calender every month
The import reading
The export reading
The generation/ROCs meter reading
Keep everything
Be prepared not have to argue. In other words dont leave yourselves in a position with no evidence of kwh readings every month
If you can send them the pics cleary showing the readings and the meter serial numbers you’ll discover they back down.
They also dont like the export kwh to be above 75% of the generation/ROCs meter readings
Hope that little helps
They dont make it easy

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of SallyKarlRivers
Member
Sally & Karl Rivers says:
14 January 2016

I’m with M&S Energy via SSE and made the application in April 2015. We’ve not had a single payment despite chasing up a number of times and being told the process would take between 12 -16 weeks… it is now nine months since they accepted our application, but we have had virtually no information to tell us what is happening. Really Disappointed with their total lack of care

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of SWilson
Member
S Wilson says:
3 February 2016

I am in the same boat, put in my forms with SSE on 1st May 2015 was told 12-16 weeks to process and I’m still waiting for my contract despite chasing them up several times. I emailed all my stuff over to them and I have all the chase up emails too but have received nothing only promises that I will be receiving my contract soon. It’s laughable, I don’t know what to do anymore, totally exasperated.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of AnneC
Member
AnneC says:
25 January 2016

We have also had a lot of trouble with SSE. We had our solar panels installed in 2011, and for 2 years we received payments after sending in our readings. If we were a little late sending in our readings, because we never received a reminder, it didn’t matter too much as we always received it, even if we had to wait for the next date. For 2 years now we haven’t received a payment. In June 2015, they said they owed us over £3000, and we would receive it. A month or so after they sent round a meter reader, but still no payment. We still haven’t received anything, and more updated readings have been sent since. I recently spent almost an hour on the phone, and they checked our annual declaration, and also checked the payments section and agreed that they had not paid what they owed, and said we might receive it in several cheques, one sent each day, and that they would email us to let us know what was happening. None of this has happened.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
26 January 2016

Anne- Solar Panel Electrical Generation –officially the government will guarantee your feed-in tariff payments for 20 years . You will be paid a guaranteed sum for a guaranteed period ,whether you use the generated electricity or not. The payback time to recoup (example ) an average investment of £5,000 would be around 8-12 years as a result of the feed-in tariff scheme . They have no legal right to withhold the money due to you and are building up a good interest by banking your money so that should also be due to you at standard interest rates (although they will have a special high interest rate bank) . If the money owned is less than £5000 then you could cheaply take them to the Small claims Court I dont see how you could lose .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of DeeKay
Member
DeeKay says:
26 January 2016

Whilst there is a Gov promise to pay FITs for 20 years they have two get out clauses according to an expert in this field………To date the Gov have continued to pay the FITs and are likely to do so
I wish I had kept the info or noted the info but I didnt know I’d be writing about it online
What’s new………promises
We are going to build Windscale and our experts assure us there will be no contamination????????????
We are going to build Nuc power stations and our experts assure us there will be no contamination???????
What a load of baloney
I just hope they keep their promises on Trident…………..That would contamination beyond repair

Yes it seems that some of the utility companies are a bit of a pain
Where I am we take photo’s of the meters regularly……..Some generators have had their readings cut which make no sense………….May as well just pay half the bill when the leccy bill comes as this is the same in reverse
I do not why our Gov ever went for all this import/export FITs nonsense

Net,Net is much simpler but the utilities dont see it that way………they just see numbers and money…..very few in the industry even know their line losses…………..Near every generator/solar array power gets eaten up within 100s of meters of being generated so transmission is not the problem it is made out to be…………

Cutting the max feed in to 16a was so that no one with a solar array would ever be neutral/positive generation whereas prior to the lower 16a limit some houses with a 6kw array spent much of the year with zero bill……………The utilities were still making money from the export at silly price and sell within short distance at 4 times the price…………Their problem was that on their accounts they had customers who did not appear to be making them money but they did not account for the sales of their locally acquired cheap leccy

At present I am paying 16ppkwh flat rate for import and I get 4.8ppkwh for export………..My generation tariff is around 16ppkwh……….If the admin costs were taken out of all this I’ll bet it would have made more sense to just leave a forward/reverse meter in place and contract us to read our generation meter in order to record the green energy produced to enable Gov to do their figures that now dont matter anyhow as Gov is walking away I feel

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
26 January 2016

Dee -and on April -2016 they will be walking away from providing grants to the green energy industry firmly fixing their flag to Chinese nukes. This has hastened up the announcment of the worlds first floating windfarm to be built 15 miles off the east coast of Scotland by the state owned Norwegian company -Statoil called Hywind having 5 -1000-ton turbines anchored in the ocean and secured with cables ,there will be no attachments to the sea bed. Statoil said the project would create jobs in Scotland and England .Plans for the windfarm were approved by the Scottish government in November (2015) ,the subsidies are credited with encouraging an overdevelopment of windfarms in the UK which would otherwise not be financially viable. So in April many business projects for Green Energy come to a dead stop and are replaced with nukes the radiation from which (if leaked ) will bring YOU to a dead stop.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of DeeKay
Member
DeeKay says:
26 January 2016

I detest the idea of Nuc’s…………..I dont think there is a single established plant worldwide that hasn’t had a leak
We are told that fast breeder reactors make more power than they consume which must be perpetual motion/over parity which I’m little doubtful about
Then there is the mining at present Ii think 70,000 of uranium per year
To get that 70k tonnes is an awful lot of mining which consumes an awful lot of diesel
Then there is the construction of the plants both generating plants and processing plants all of which consume more diesel so Nuc power is far from clean
The best generation that was ever constructed in the UK was Scottish hydro
Why can we not continue with wind and sun

At some point in the not so distant future we are going to have to set our clocks and watches on the mantle piece and start working with nature not simply 9 to 5 for 5 days. The 9/5 was brought about by the industrial revolution and despised by near everyone as being near slavery yet has became the norm
But setting away the watch and clock is the problem……….we dont like change…….we like our guaranteed money at the end of every week………we will not change until we are made to do or some idiot decides to get rid of half of us like The KIngsman.

Maybe I’m out on a limb but as I get older the things I thought would happen are all happening and there will be changes………….do you think that the elite will simply watch their world go away

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
26 January 2016

I detest the idea of Nuc’s…………..I dont think there is a single established plant worldwide that hasn’t had a leak
———————————————–
Dee – have there been any particularly serious leaks from UK power stations that you are aware of?

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of DeeKay
Member
DeeKay says:
26 January 2016

Derek,,,,,,,,,,,,There have been leaks……..My point is that back then we were told this would NOT happen because the engineering was such that is would not……….Pretty simple………NO
Today,,,, new politicians same s**t
I dont need a serious leak,,,,,,,,,any leak is a leak and if we get told lies about everything else we dont know about how do we know what amount of what has leaked

Anyhow just in case your like many who watch the soaps and pay no attention to real life
Spring, 1957 Windscale, UK Radioactivity release contaminated about 800 farms and introduced Strontium 90 to domestic milk supply. Milk was sold to the public without any warnings

8 Oct 1957 Windscale, UK Fire ignites plutonium piles, contaminating surrounding dairy farms

May 1967 Scotland, United Kingdom Partial meltdown at Dumfries and Galloway. Graphite debris partially blocked a fuel channel causing a fuel element to melt and catch fire at the Chapelcross nuclear power station. Contamination was confined to the reactor core. The core was repaired and restarted in 1969, operating until the plant’s shutdown in 2004

Sep 1996 Dounreay, Scotland, UK A fuel reprocessing plant was shut down after elevated radiation levels were detected in waste-water discharged to the sea.

Feb 1998 Sellafield, UK Two workers exposed to radiation due to a leak from a damaged bag containing a nuclear filter.

19 Apr 2005 Sellafield, UK 20 tonnes uranium and 160 kg plutonium leak from a cracked pipe at the Thorp nuclear fuel reprocessing plant

Before anyone starts to tell us that some of the above were contained catch yourselves on……………contained……….We lost more than we captured…….does that look like contained

Those are the reported leaks only
No reprocessing,,,,,,,, no nuclear…………

This is not the kind of stuff we can afford to have any leaks with……….yet what has history told us…………dont touch it but like spoiler little children our politicians always go back to the cookie jar

Wiki quote
Worldwide, many nuclear accidents have occurred since the Chernobyl disaster in 1986. Two thirds of these mishaps occurred in the US.[1] The French Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) has concluded that technical innovation cannot eliminate the risk of human errors in nuclear plant operation.

That was the French said that……..The place full of reactors

Wiki has a list of known or as i’d put it”admitted” leaks worldwide

Quote from newscientist
URGENT clean-up of two of the world’s most dangerous radioactive waste stores will be delayed by at least five years, despite growing safety fears.
“world’s most dangerous radioactive waste stores” Thats our own Sellafield!!
It’s on my b***y doorstep… near enough dont patronise me with “serious leaks from UK power stations that you are aware of?”
Power station……..processing plant………..They are all dangerous and we have the biggest dump on the planet

Guardian report
http://www.theguardian.com/environment/2014/oct/29/sellafield-nuclear-radioactive-risk-storage-ponds-fears
Now tell me this has not leaked………..

Have a long hard look at those tanks……….better still read because the photo’s were not yesterday
If the product in these tanks gets to dry out they can go on fire all by themselves and the plume will,,,,not if,,,,,,not maybe,,,,,,,carry radio active product whichever way the wind blows
Do the tanks look well maintained……….like h*** they do
The birds and wildlife according to report are free to came and go as they please
then and now
Sellafield is a big problem waiting to happen,,,,,,,,the biggest in the world

Chernobyl is approx 1000 miles from London England but London was the lucky part of the UK………its okay for the majority of the UK to think Nuclear Power is going to be safe…………The majority of the UK have not been hit by one of these “insignificant little events!
Just watch what’ll happen if Sussex gets a blow like the Highlands or the Sperrins……. The highlands and Sperrins have a low population density,,,,,,,,when more people have a voice the voice gets louder………..I just hope that everyone has a voice afterward

Firstly please search for “normal accident theory” which came about as a result of the 3 mile island catastrophe
It kinda goes along the lines that once a system gets complicated it tends to coem up with unforeseen problems
The same unforeseen problems the politicians then and now dont see
But they have Nuclear Bunkers to hide in dummy,,,,,,,,they dont need to worry and that is no kidding…………the bunkers exist………..I was in them

The fall out from Chernobyl was terrible………….We have areas that could not have sheep moved from them for decades and we are a long ways from Chernobyl
Only in 2012 were the final restrictions on animal movement lifted……..That is 26 years after the event over 1500 miles away and that does not mean the contamination is all gone just that those areas and animals are at a safe level……….
Normal levels are rather lower than safe levels
Now if someone said to you,,,,,,,,,here’s some mutton from former nuclear fallout zone and here’s some from Essex……………Which one will you pick

The isotopes released from a nuclear power station disaster can and do outlive those released by a nuclear bomb
The people living there have such a high incidence of cancer the district nurses cannot take the suffering over the years and move jobs if possible and if no move was available some actually left……….but will anyone admit to this,,,,,,not on your life,,,,,,or was it theirs????????!!!!!!!!!………..No GB wants more of these things
Both myself and my wife who works in the NHS personally know these nurses/former nurses…………..
Just because it’s not admitted to does not mean it doesnt exist………….it is not convenient is why it doesnt exist
Again,,,Wiki quote
Chernobyl
In certain regions of Germany, Austria, Italy, Sweden, Finland, Lithuania and Poland, wild game (including boar and deer), wild mushrooms, berries and carnivorous fish from lakes reach levels of several thousand Bq per kg of caesium-137″, while “in Germany, caesium-137 levels in wild boar muscle reached 40,000 Bq/kg. The average level is 6,800 Bq/kg, more than ten times the EU limit of 600 Bq/kg”,
This is disaster on a grand scale……………All we need is a few more and we’ll not have to worry about electricity………….we’ll not have enough food to enjoy the electricity…………oh that is if we survive the fallout

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
27 January 2016

Dee

Thanks for that very comprehensive list.

The nuclear fuel reprocessing plants at Sellafield and Dounreay have obviously been known problems areas in the past (and the not-so-distant past) – and have some very challenging clean up problems to be dealt with.

My point was more that, compared to them, the track record of our civil (ex-CEGB) nuclear power stations has been much better. So I’m afraid that I cannot agree with you that a civil nuclear power programme is inherently dangerous. That’s not to say that there aren’t health and safety risks that must be managed properly.

What does worry me is the cost of new nuclear stations. Unlike wind farms, you can’t really build nuclear stations at bit a time and today’s news shows that even EDF and their Chinese partners seem to be having a hard time finding all the investment funds that they need to build Hinkley C.

In the 1980s, when I worked on wave energy, we expected that energy costs would start to spiral up as the oil began to ran out. So I suppose we got that half right – domestic energy prices have certainly gone up but the oil has not run out.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of DeeKay
Member
DeeKay says:
26 January 2016

Quote from newscientist
URGENT clean-up of two of the world’s most dangerous radioactive waste stores will be delayed by at least five years, despite growing safety fears.
“world’s most dangerous radioactive waste stores” Thats our own Sellafield!!
It’s on my b***y doorstep… near enough dont patronise me with “serious leaks from UK power stations that you are aware of?”
Power station……..processing plant………..They are all dangerous and we have the biggest dump on the planet

Guardian report
http://www.theguardian.com/environment/2014/oct/29/sellafield-nuclear-radioactive-risk-storage-ponds-fears
Now tell me this has not leaked………..

Have a long hard look at those tanks……….better still read because the photo’s were not yesterday
If the product in these tanks gets to dry out they can go on fire all by themselves and the plume will,,,,not if,,,,,,not maybe,,,,,,,carry radio active product whichever way the wind blows
Do the tanks look well maintained……….like h*** they do
The birds and wildlife according to report are free to came and go as they please
then and now
Sellafield is a big problem waiting to happen,,,,,,,,the biggest in the world

Chernobyl is approx 1000 miles from London England but London was the lucky part of the UK………its okay for the majority of the UK to think Nuclear Power is going to be safe…………The majority of the UK have not been hit by one of these “insignificant little events!
Just watch what’ll happen if Sussex gets a blow like the Highlands or the Sperrins……. The highlands and Sperrins have a low population density,,,,,,,,when more people have a voice the voice gets louder………..I just hope that everyone has a voice afterward

Firstly please search for “normal accident theory” which came about as a result of the 3 mile island catastrophe
It kinda goes along the lines that once a system gets complicated it tends to coem up with unforeseen problems
The same unforeseen problems the politicians then and now dont see
But they have Nuclear Bunkers to hide in dummy,,,,,,,,they dont need to worry and that is no kidding…………the bunkers exist………..I was in them

The fall out from Chernobyl was terrible………….We have areas that could not have sheep moved from them for decades and we are a long ways from Chernobyl
Only in 2012 were the final restrictions on animal movement lifted……..That is 26 years after the event over 1500 miles away and that does not mean the contamination is all gone just that those areas and animals are at a safe level……….
Normal levels are rather lower than safe levels
Now if someone said to you,,,,,,,,,here’s some mutton from former nuclear fallout zone and here’s some from Essex……………Which one will you pick

The isotopes released from a nuclear power station disaster can and do outlive those released by a nuclear bomb
The people living there have such a high incidence of cancer the district nurses cannot take the suffering over the years and move jobs if possible and if no move was available some actually left……….but will anyone admit to this,,,,,,not on your life,,,,,,or was it theirs????????!!!!!!!!!………..No GB wants more of these things
Both myself and my wife who works in the NHS personally know these nurses/former nurses…………..
Just because it’s not admitted to does not mean it doesnt exist………….it is not convenient is why it doesnt exist
Again,,,Wiki quote
Chernobyl
In certain regions of Germany, Austria, Italy, Sweden, Finland, Lithuania and Poland, wild game (including boar and deer), wild mushrooms, berries and carnivorous fish from lakes reach levels of several thousand Bq per kg of caesium-137″, while “in Germany, caesium-137 levels in wild boar muscle reached 40,000 Bq/kg. The average level is 6,800 Bq/kg, more than ten times the EU limit of 600 Bq/kg”,
This is disaster on a grand scale……………All we need is a few more and we’ll not have to worry about electricity………….we’ll not have enough food to enjoy the electricity…………or maybe we wont need the food

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
26 January 2016

As I understand it, EDF Energy is partnering with its Chinese associates to first build one or two EPRs (i.e. European designed power stations), followed by the eventual option of a Chinese designed station.

Other companies are considering the construction of other reactor designs in the UK.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
26 January 2016

China has insisted on using their materials/construction so much so that they will be importing by sea large amounts of infrastructure . This has upset the relevant union associated with Nuke power stations and they are protesting about it because it reduces UK jobs associated with the construction as well as importing the workforce . China is the major contractor not EDF

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of DeeKay
Member
DeeKay says:
26 January 2016

Chernobyl is approx 1000 miles from London England but London was the lucky part of the UK………its okay for the majority of the UK to think Nuclear Power is going to be safe…………The majority of the UK have not been hit by one of these “insignificant little events!
Just watch what’ll happen if Sussex gets a blow like the Highlands or the Sperrins……. The highlands and Sperrins have a low population density,,,,,,,,when more people have a voice the voice gets louder………..I just hope that everyone has a voice afterward

Firstly please search for “normal accident theory” which came about as a result of the 3 mile island catastrophe
It kinda goes along the lines that once a system gets complicated it tends to coem up with unforeseen problems
The same unforeseen problems the politicians then and now dont see
But they have Nuclear Bunkers to hide in dummy,,,,,,,,they dont need to worry and that is no kidding…………the bunkers exist………..I was in them

The fall out from Chernobyl was terrible………….We have areas that could not have sheep moved from them for decades and we are a long ways from Chernobyl
Only in 2012 were the final restrictions on animal movement lifted……..That is 26 years after the event over 1500 miles away and that does not mean the contamination is all gone just that those areas and animals are at a safe level……….
Normal levels are rather lower than safe levels
Now if someone said to you,,,,,,,,,here’s some mutton from former nuclear fallout zone and here’s some from Essex……………Which one will you pick

The isotopes released from a nuclear power station disaster can and do outlive those released by a nuclear bomb
The people living there have such a high incidence of cancer the district nurses cannot take the suffering over the years and move jobs if possible and if no move was available some actually left……….but will anyone admit to this,,,,,,not on your life,,,,,,or was it theirs????????!!!!!!!!!………..No GB wants more of these things
Both myself and my wife who works in the NHS personally know these nurses/former nurses…………..
Just because it’s not admitted to does not mean it doesnt exist………….it is not convenient is why it doesnt exist
Again,,,Wiki quote
Chernobyl
In certain regions of Germany, Austria, Italy, Sweden, Finland, Lithuania and Poland, wild game (including boar and deer), wild mushrooms, berries and carnivorous fish from lakes reach levels of several thousand Bq per kg of caesium-137″, while “in Germany, caesium-137 levels in wild boar muscle reached 40,000 Bq/kg. The average level is 6,800 Bq/kg, more than ten times the EU limit of 600 Bq/kg”,
This is disaster on a grand scale……………All we need is a few more and we’ll not have to worry about electricity………….we’ll not have enough food to enjoy the electricity…………o

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
27 January 2016

Dee,

I note all you say – however the simple fact is that the type of reactor design used at Chernobyl would never be built in the UK. In fact, I believe that particular configuration was looked at – and rejected as inherently unsafe – during the planning phase for Calder Hall.

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of DeeKay
Member
DeeKay says:
27 January 2016

Derek,,,,,,,,,,,,,,I’m all but fed up with this Nuke debate even if I do consider it relevant to energy
In the beginning the Calder hall design could have bit us on the ass just as the Chernobyl design did
There was no gaurentee that either design was right
Things have moved on,,,,,,,we think
But are we correct…………are the Chinese correct…………in all the components which number in the millions can we have a man take each and prove it as such
Can we prove absolute that the software will operate perfectly just as we did with fly by wire controls and laid claim to being perfect when it wasn’t

What about the storage that is now in private hands and has proved less than perfect……………are we to have even more of this stuff hang around for 1000s of years………….what if we really do run out of oil………what will repair,,,maintain the ailing storage facilities to protect generations of humans………….you,,your great Calder Hall design?? The Chinese reactors??? No they just add to the potential misery
We are stealing from our children

And last but not least………….is no one worried about arming ourselves with more weapons that the world let alone us do not need
It only take one idiot with a button!!!!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
27 January 2016

Dee ,you are far sighted , the American Institution comprising various scientists that sets the World “Annihilation” Clock has now set it (due to the near WW3 ) at 3 minutes to 12 . This is the worst setting since the last Nuke war scare and said EXACTLY what you said . You must be physic !

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of DeeKay
Member
DeeKay says:
27 January 2016

Thanks Duncan
For the bigger public it’s better known as the “doomsday clock”
Please and I’m asking nicely and mean please look it up…………The last time it was at 23.57 the world was being campaigned from every quarter to disarm…………..
Had to edit,,,,,,,,In the 1980s it was at 23.53 I got a “lift” in a very bad machine………..I’ll never forget that……..Changed me for life…………..changed many of the operators for life also…………

I’m not doing any more Nuke stuff,,,,,,,,if you dont see sense by now I’ve lost hope for you

I know more than I can write,,,,,,,,,,more than I am even willing to write given a free hand
The systems that everyone believes are just and fair are about far from just and fair as it can be

I am not psychic……far from it,,,,,,,,,,I believe in God,,,,,,,,,A creator,,,,,,,,,not a fairy tale version,,,,,,,,,,,,
I believe that God gave us the knowledge and wherewithal to know everything and to make decisions for the better good………….however throughout history there have been many decisions against the better good and mostly if not without exception for greed or greed and power…………..Today I dont think I will get it in the ear to say ISIS is greed and power personified………Look what its doing……..But also ask how this came to be…………what prompted this to happen

As to knowledge,,,,,,,,,,,,,it is either self taught,,,,,,,,,,,self acquired,,,,,,,or more importantly acquired as part of my jobs,,,,,,,,,,that one is very important to me,,,,,,,,,,,my early job and my last jobs cover most of my debating knowledge and are the footing for my interests

Our choice very soon about energy production will have an effect for generations and that is why I have adamantly proclaimed a doubtful stance on Nuclear Energy
Nuclear Energy has the potential to do good but to date it has done more harm than good
It should not be part of the energy debate but is being banded around like some soft drink at a coffee evening and our links to catastrophe have been said to be off topic…………..

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
28 January 2016

This is getting scary Dee , I too believe in God , And remember with total recall all the way back to the womb and before ,its like a photograph in my head , It does mean,in my case,all the bad things done to me while young never leave me. WE progress in this life ,like a school child and learn as we grow up ,we never loose this even after we die otherwise there is no point to existence and we are nothing more than a biological reproduction machine ,as above ,so below , so that eventually we end up as “Universal Beings ” with total knowledge of the “raison etre ” of our existence . Time and space dont exist when not in bodily form ,think and you are there ,love a person and they will be with you. its all about Love Dee -real love -total love . Getting this across to Humanity is next to impossible because people are too wrapped up in themselves and dont see the wider picture . I was born with inner knowledge I knew English from a baby ,it can be embarrassing to know things people say when they think you dont understand and do things that are personal and say -its only a baby in a cot . I too was born with innate engineering ability even before I went to school it was just natural to me . WE do come back Dee ,so you wanting a better world for your children applies to you too. The pain goes away and you are reborn a wiser person ( if you are not innately evil )

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
28 January 2016

Dee as to what prompted ISIS I know ALL the details from its birth to now but I certainly cant post them here but here is a clue -government.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
28 January 2016

Morning Duncan and DeeKay, I know that there could be a very wide discussion here, but could you please stick to discussing the convo topic area of solar energy and feed in tariffs. Many thanks

4
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of DeeKay
Member
DeeKay says:
26 January 2016

Guardian report
http://www.theguardian.com/environment/2014/oct/29/sellafield-nuclear-radioactive-risk-storage-ponds-fears
Now tell me this has not leaked………..

Have a long hard look at those tanks……….better still read because the photo’s were not yesterday
If the product in these tanks gets to dry out they can go on fire all by themselves and the plume will,,,,not if,,,,,,not maybe,,,,,,,carry radio active product whichever way the wind blows
Do the tanks look well maintained……….like h*** they do
The birds and wildlife according to report are free to came and go as they please
then and now
Sellafield is a big problem waiting to happen,,,,,,,,the biggest in the world

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of tarq
Member
tarq says:
10 February 2016

Can we get back to late FIT payments?

Start a new thread with this please.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of tarq
Member
tarq says:
10 February 2016

Well that didn’t last long. Have gone from being up to date last August, to no payment since then!

Had a statement saying £0, so I’ll have to ring them again.

This is so annoying as they’d soon be on my case if I stopped payments to them.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of DeeKay
Member
DeeKay says:
10 February 2016

Why do you not put your post at the bottom comment box and the topic will continue
You have clicked reply instead
How often are you supposed to get your FIT payment??

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Peter says:
9 March 2016

I had my solar panels installed on Sept 18th 2015, I’m with SSE and I still haven’t received any FIT payment yet (Nearly 6 month’s ago) they said they didn’t receive my FIT application till Dec 23rd 2015, but they asked my installer for a generation meter reading on Sept 23rd 2015, which I gave, they can’t seem to find this. I’m waiting for them to phone me next week because they want me to sign the FIT agreement, paying me from Dec 23rd, I don’t think so, lets just see what happens.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Peter says:
29 March 2016

They did phone back asking why I haven’t signed the FIT payment contract dated December 23rd 2015, I told them why, it’s because my panels were installed on September 18th 2015 and I want paying from September 23rd when they asked for a meter reading. I received a ‘deadlock’ letter from SSE the other day, so now I’ve filled in my complaint to the Energy Ombudsman, just waiting now.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
dennis says:
8 April 2016

Dennis says . I have been reading your comments about feeding taffifs payments i also have trouble with payments. We had our panels installed in 2011 we had no problems with payments but within last 12 months wei have to wait months bofore i get my payment . My mate had his done at the same time he has no problems i put it down to he gets his paid direct into his bank and i get paid by cheque and i think this is why people who get paid by cheque have this issue and i feel i am being victumised as i choose this why of payment.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Krystyna says:
26 April 2016

We have registred with SSE in December 2015 , we are now in April and still waiting for a contract although we have contacted them on numerous occasions. We have been told they are a bit “behind” with all the paperwork and back log payments….. Not sure how everybody feels but I soo regret I wanted to do the right thing and spend so much money on something which just giving me sleepless nights… I am so upset about the complete lack of interest on their part to do anything about it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Gillian says:
2 June 2016

Help! I don’t even know where to start. I had solar panels fitted in September 2014. I incorrectly thought the installer had sorted the FIT paperwork with the energy supplier. I found out in 2015 this was not so. I chased my energy supplier for forms to complete on a number of occasions and complained earlier this year. Regrettably, I have not kept on top of this. I finally received the form a few weeks ago and since completing it, I have been told I am not eligible for the FIT scheme as date barred? Now nearly £10k out of pocket. Installer ceased trading earlier in the year. What do I do? I feel well and truly stupid.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
8 June 2016

Hello Gillian, thank you for your comment. I’m sorry to hear about this, it sounds like a nightmare. So as you mentioned, for solar panels fitted before 15th January 2016 you would have needed to have registered these with your energy supplier by 31 March 2016.

But there are some options that you may wish to follow up on. Firstly, you may want to speak to your energy supplier and find out what caused the delay in issuing the paperwork, and what their complaints procedures are for this. Secondly, it would be useful for you to follow up with the Energy Savings Trust (http://www.energysavingtrust.org.uk/contact-us) to see if there’s any advice or means to register your solar panels. And thirdly, if you feel there’s a possible breach of contract with how your solar panels were sold to you by the installation company, then you may be able to use Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act to get your money back if you paid for any of it using a credit card – more info here: http://www.which.co.uk/consumer-rights/regulation/section-75-of-the-consumer-credit-act

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions