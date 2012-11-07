How will you be trimming your tache this Movember?

This Movember nearly 300,000 British men are growing taches to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK and the Institute of Cancer Research. Are you joining in? And, if so, how will you be keeping your ‘mo’ up to scratch?

Movember started in Melbourne in 2003 with just 30 men growing taches. This year more than 870,000 men worldwide are casting their razors aside for a good cause.

But many will be new to the world of the mo, and if you’re one of them, how will you be managing your new moustache this Movember? Will you be trimming with scissors, using a beard trimmer or will you be going mo-naturel till the end of the month?

Mo trimming razors

If you shave with a wet razor and you’ve never grown a tache before, another option is a razor with a beard trimmer attached.

Wilkinson Sword launched the first combined razor and beard trimmer in 2009. The Wilkinson Sword Quattro Titanium Precision combines four blades for shaving, with one blade for edging and a four-setting battery powered beard trimmer.

Not to be outdone, Gillette launched the Gillette Fusion ProGlide Styler this year. This couples five Gillette Fusion ProGlide shaving blades and one edging blade, also with its own four-setting beard trimmer. Both trimmers use the shaving blades that you’ll find on the non-beard trimming versions of the razors.

If you’re a Which? member, you can check out the full test results of both blades in our men’s razor reviews. But will you be going for a power or a manual razor?

My colleague Lloyd Purnell is growing a mo this month. Here he shares his tache trimming tools of choice:

‘The mo is struggling at the moment, in the right light you can just make out a pubescent top lip, or a Joey Barton. I’ve used a Babyliss for Men grooming system for trimming and so far I’ve resisted the urge to shave it off – I’ll use a razor over a comb to keep my mo in check if I need to between now and liberation day on 1 December.’

Whatever kind of mo you’re going for, whether it’s a handlebar or a horseshoe, let us know what you’ll be doing to keep your mo looking respectable this month.