Could you live without your microwave?

For years microwaves have been seen as the essential kitchen short-cut appliance that will make your life easier. Now as they become even more advanced cooking machines, I want to ask whether we actually need one?

My microwave was affectionately dubbed ‘the nuclear reactor’ by my housemate. It was old, loud, big and ugly, but like all hand-me-down appliances it did the job until it reached its natural expiration date two months ago. It is yet to be replaced and I am growing more confident that it doesn’t even need to be.

Reheating is being done on the stove and in the oven. Cold pizza is warmed under the grill. Veggies are steamed over boiling water. Defrosting is my main problem as I can never think ahead, but wrapping the meat in plastic and putting it in water is definitely getting the job done.

So here I am living happily ever after without a microwave, and I can’t help but think that I actually don’t need one!

Splashing out on a microwave

Our recent microwave survey discovered that 69% of people would be willing to spend between £50 and £199 on a new microwave, with the average being £143. And having just had a quick look through the microwaves we’ve reviewed at Which?, it seems that the top end of this scale will get you a microwave with grill and oven features.

After chatting about this at work, people can’t believe that I’m living life in sin without a microwave. Since this revelation broke, my cohorts are coming to me at regular intervals and telling me of their wonderful world of full microwave use:

Jonathan Richardson does an amazing croque-monsieur in there.

Patrick Steen microwaves his prawn crackers.

Florence Buswell uses it for a full scrambled eggs breakfast

And Tom Roberts does a complete tuna pasta bake. That’s impressive!

So, now I wish to put the question out there to the greater masses: do I need to invest in a microwave once more and how are you using your microwave in ways I don’t know about? If I can be convinced I will surely purchase a brand new one.

Do we really need a microwave? Yes - I use my microwave all the time (64%, 643 Votes) I'm not sure - I own a microwave but hardly use it (24%, 240 Votes) No - I don't own or want a microwave (10%, 103 Votes) Total Voters: 1,008