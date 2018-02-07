/ Home & Energy

Micro homes: would you live in a house like this?

It’s been dubbed the ‘Swiss Army’ micro home, squeezing a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen into just nine square metres. Called the aVoid, would you do just that or could you embrace its minimalist living?

One can just imagine how an estate agent would market the 9 sq m (97 sq ft) that makes up the ‘Swiss Army’ aVoid micro-home. It would probably read something like:

Bijou pied-a-terre with all mod-cons and easily maintained garden. Located in a sought-after area with excellent transport links, this quirky home is perfectly suited to the single, first-time buyer. Viewing recommended.’

And they’d be telling the truth. Mostly.

Multifunctional – but micro – space

From the outside, the aVoid looks like it might be a horse box or perhaps one of those trendy food trailers serving up pulled pork baps or smashed avocado on something.

Inside though, there’s everything you need for modern living, including a fold-down bed, a wardrobe, a dining table with seating for four, a kitchenette with a small refrigerator, induction hob and sink, and a bathroom with a shower and composting toilet. There’s even a ladder to access the ‘roof garden’.

It’s just that these features aren’t at all apparent when you first enter. In fact, it looks like an empty space.

Is this the ultimate tiny home?

With the aVoid, you have to tap the bare-white walls to reveal the warm wooden room features hidden behind them. It’s only then that it looks vaguely like somewhere you could rest your head. You then fold these rooms back away again when you aren’t using them.

So, for instance, once you’ve finished cooking and dining, done the washing-up and put everything away, you can tuck the kitchen away, then get out your bedroom for the night. If you’re finding it hard to visualise, watch this video to get the gist:

Costing just £35,000 to build, this ingenious design is the brainchild of Leonardo Di Chiara, in collaboration with Tinyhouse University in Berlin. He says his multifunctional room design was inspired by his tiny childhood bedroom in Italy:

‘I grew up with a minimalistic lifestyle, which certainly influences my design. This is why I started developing transformable furniture where everything can be hidden into the wall surface when it is not in use, having as a result “a void” ready to be used again.’

Micro home living – could you do it?

aVoid is conceived as a terraced house, with windows at the front and back, so that it can be placed alongside other units. And as it’s also on wheels and comes with a tow bar, you could, in theory, up-sticks at any given moment.

Although I admire how innovative the design of aVoid is, I would probably do just that if tasked to actually live in it for any length of time. Just watching the video makes me come over all claustrophobic.

How would you ever manage to entertain? For me, it would mean a complete overhaul of my lifestyle, decluttering and learning to put things away immediately. But I guess that’s the point.

Could you handle living in a micro home?

Member
duncan lucas says:
7 February 2018

For many young people nowadays there isn’t a choice as house prices and the means of obtaining as mortgage are beyond them . Add to that there are now more single young people out there who have no intention of marrying . While legal challenges to them happily (so far ) are not in place unlike the USA where in many cases they are banned as US law dictates the local council /town must get money from you and provide utilities which under US are forced on many Americans to the benefit of the Utility companies . Many are banned in the USA as they come up with all sorts of laws to stop poor people from gaining an advantage by not using public services, I get many emails on this subject from the USA . I hope that HMG doesn’t copy the US like it usually does. If I was a young person would I buy one –YES !! I would at least it will keep the rain out and provide a place to sleep. Check out the living accommodation of Japan,s young workers – a closet sized room.

0
Hide replies ∧
Member
malcolm r says:
7 February 2018

duncan, can you explain the comments about US utilitiess?

0
Member
duncan lucas says:
7 February 2018

Malcolm although I criticize US foreign policy I actually have many friends in the USA in various action and information websites who daily provide me with internal info on what goes on in the US . This is a topic brought up by several of them and through communication I am able to get links to local US news-media. Generally the US has a policy of homes conforming to their regulations which in many cases are very restrictive but all include paying for services even if its very small/ mobile/ in a remote location , many people have been prosecuted for using self generation of electricity or using a local supply of water. They insist on payment and utilities connected , even huts in the wilds if under a district have to pay . Of coarse may Americans protest seeing it as unjust but citizens are up against city/town attorney,s and dont win normally. The latest issue is where a very small house designer and business man made homes for the homeless , the local council brought in local laws as “eyesores ” not conforming to building regulations etc to get the police assisting demolition and trash removal council workers to bulldoze them . In the winter it caused additional deaths but that doesnt bother the authorities .

0
Member
malcolm r says:
7 February 2018

We are short of land, so putting a single storey dwelling of any size on a plot is wasteful. Multi-storey makes far better use of limited space. Studio flats fulfil this requirement.

What we need are the traditional council houses for those unable to buy or pay commercial rents. But ones that are not sold off under any right to buy; what we need most is right to a home. So when the tenant has the means to move on, release the house for another needy family (or single person). Those with the ability to pay would then be helping those without to meet a basic need.

0
Member
wavechange says:
7 February 2018

One of my friends has converted a garage adjoining his son’s home into a separate property for use when visiting. The central heating runs off the house system and the windows at each end are supplemented by light pipes in the pitched roof. There is a small bathroom with a shower and a proper toilet, just about enough storage space and a TV and stereo. It won’t win any awards for clever design but I was impressed.

I’m not sure about the aVoid house. My initial reaction is ‘aVoid at all costs’. I need room for my clutter.

0
Member
wavechange says:
7 February 2018

Here is a video showing a hyperactive chap demonstrate how to work the bed in his tiny house. It’s supposed to be the first of three parts, but maybe his exertions tired him out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBUZdrQgehg

0
