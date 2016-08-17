/ Home & Energy

Metric gas meters: are you due a refund?

Metric meter
Profile photo of Jack Madden Jack Madden Campaigns Officer
The old metric vs. imperial debate is one that refuses to die down. It’s emerged yet again this week after it was revealed that E.on gas customers have been paying inaccurate bills due to misread metric gas meters…

Reading your meter is one of those annoying little tasks that crops up every few months. You get a short letter or email asking for your information so that your energy supplier can ‘provide you with an accurate bill’. So, off you go in search of the funny plastic key (if you have one) to open the box and take a look.

At least once you’ve put your reading in – something I now do via an app – that’s pretty much it. My energy supplier then turns my meter reading into a bill, and what I get is an accurate amount to pay. Job done.

Except this isn’t what’s been happening for thousands of energy customers.

Misread gas meters

Thousands of people have been over-charged for their gas because, unbelievably, the wrong units of measurement were being used. Customers had their old imperial measuring meters swapped out for metric ones, but E.on still read them as though they were in cubic feet rather than cubic metres.

One person had been overpaying for over 15 years without knowing it! On the flip side, others were found to have been underpaying by as much as 65%.

So far the mix up has been attributed to ‘human error’ on the part of the energy companies.

Ofgem has given all energy suppliers until Friday to identify other customers who may have been affected, calling on suppliers to issue refunds for overcharging.

Trust in the energy market

Whichever way you cut it, it’s not a boon for confidence in the energy market that expensive mistakes like this are getting made. It’s probably not surprising that Which? research has found people generally distrust energy suppliers.

That’s not to say the response has been all bad. E.on has announced that it will be offering a refund to those affected plus interest, and are waiving the extra charges for those who’ve underpaid.

This is exactly the kind of good treatment of customers that we’d like to see more of.

Following on from the Competition and Markets Authority’s two year energy inquiry, we think now’s time to start rebuilding trust in the energy market. Energy companies should improve their behaviour and deliver on the CMA’s remedies as quickly and effectively as possible.

Do you know if you’ve been affected by the metric gas meter misreadings? If so, how did you find out and what help have you been offered to fix the problem?

Comments
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
17 August 2016

Why inflate this into something it may not be? It was not Which? that “discovered” this, it was E.ON who reported it to Ofgem. Oh, perhaps I should claim to have “discovered “it – from a public email from Ofgem that I reported 2 days ago on the Convo “Why should you switch your energy supplier” as follows:

“A small number of gas customers are affected by an error in metric/imperial conversion by the energy supplier(s). Reported by E.ON to Ofgem. Ofgem have issued the following instructions to all energy suppliers who are involved. Those overcharged will be refunded plus interest and given an ex gratia payment. Those undercharged will not have to pay the difference; vulnerable customers will be given transitional arrangements to help them back to a correct charging system. It seems a very fair resolution to me.

ofgem.gov.uk/system/files/docs/2016/08/open_letter_to_gas_suppliers_on_metricimperial_indicator_charging_error.pdf”

Any opportunity taken to s**g off companies like this it seems. Unless, of course, Which? know more than Ofgem are letting on – give us their link perhaps. Personally I like to see these issues presented factually – how many are affected? Thousands as Which tells us? 10 000 would be 0.04% of households. And Which? is very grudging in explaining the remedy – no one will pay for underpaid bills, and overpaid bills will be compensated. And “lack of trust”?; it seems E.ON discovered the problem and made it known. Seems pretty trustworthy. More than Which? claiming to have “discovered” this when they appear to have simply “reported” it.

Frankly, I am getting tired of Which?’s apparent policy of using any information to attack certain people, like energy companies and car manufacturers. I can buy a “red top” if I want that sort of inflammatory reporting, often based on shaky or incorrect information. Will Which? return to being objective, balanced and impartial or does it see whipping up public opinion as its charitable role? .

Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
18 August 2016

Hello Malcolm, thanks for your comment, and for sharing the update on convo.

I agree that the opening paragraph is a little confusing here, ‘we’ is meant in a collective way to explain that this news came to the public’s attention this week – Which? did not discover this like you say, so we’ve changed the opening line so as not to cause confusion. Currently it’s not known exactly how many people could be affected so Ofgem has called on all energy suppliers to review and report back by Friday.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
18 August 2016

Thanks Lauren 🙂

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
18 August 2016

I praise E.On for coming clean, fessing up, and getting it sorted. Restores my faith in German industry.

Member
John says:
19 August 2016

Can we have a detailed explanation of how we can check if we are on metric or imperial ,and how to work the calculation .

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
19 August 2016

I suppose the easy way is to look at your meter. Metric will be marked m3 (maybe cu. m) and imperial ft3 or cu. ft. A metric meter usually has the right hand numbers outlined in red; an imperial meter may have all dials, or digital plus a right hand dial.

Your bill should tell you whether your readings are taken as 100’s of cubic feet, or cubic meters, before they are converted to units (kWh).

Member
Stephen says:
19 August 2016

I changed provider about a year ago and my current provider has advised me that my monthly standing order should be reduced because I am not using the amount of gas that I advised them on switchover. Could my old supplier have been over charging me? And if so do I have to make a claim?

Any advice would be appreciated.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
19 August 2016

Your old supplier should have the final meter readings when you switched to your new supplier. These should appear on your final bill. Check those against the readings you gave them.

Member
Mike says:
19 August 2016

I don’t know whether we have overpaid or not (or indeed underpaid), but BG have recently been pushing me to phone through ‘meter readings,’ which I have declined to do AND argued with them about. When we signed up with BG ( after a long dispute with a previous provider)it was on the understanding that ‘they’ would do ‘quarterly’ readings. It turns out that a) they haven’t been doing so for some time and b) they then backpedalled and said that they now only do a ‘once in two year’ meter reading.’
Not good enough when their express agreement said that ‘BG would continue to do quarterly readings.’

Member
Michael Royston Gamble says:
19 August 2016

Our gas provider is Eon and we have been credited just under £300.Thankyou E.on

Member
Merlin Touchwood says:
19 August 2016

I change my supplier almost every year so how will I know if I’ve been overcharged ,my query is ,when I changed suppliers am I refunded if I’ve paid by standing order and been overcharged

Member
Graham G says:
19 August 2016

This article shows what a Cubic Feet Meter looks like, but why not also show a picture of what a Metric meter looks like to help people recognise which one they have. Also how can one open the meter box to check one’s readings without having a key.

Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
19 August 2016

Good point Graham G…

Also just to note that some people don’t need a key to access their gas meter, you usually only need a key if your meter is outside of your home 🙂

Member
John says:
19 August 2016

The key is the same for all meter boxes for both gas and electric,They used to supply a key with each box,Any diy store will have them or a pair of pin nosed pliers would do the job it is not a lock as such but a latch just turn through90 degrees when the door is open all will be revealed.

Member
Jeypal says:
19 August 2016

Thanks for that. My gas meter shows cubic feet(ft3) Now what do I do? My suppliers are npower.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
19 August 2016

npower should have your meter registered and will know it is in cu.ft. It is only some customers who have been affected.
Ofgem say:
“The cause of the issue has yet to be fully determined but we understand that human error and poor data flows between industry participants upon meter installation, exchange, and change of supplier are factors.
Identifying affected meters
The affected supplier (E.ON) has taken action to identify affected customers, and through Energy UK, notified other suppliers that they may be affected by the same issue.
Energy UK members have committed to Ofgem to identify affected customers by 19 August 2016.”

Member
keith says:
19 August 2016

what happens if you had these type of meters since 2005 but changed to prepay key meters in 2013.
is there no way to trace if we have been overcharged for those first 8 yrs ?

Member
Jgs says:
19 August 2016

The meter box key is not an individual key but is generic to most if not all gas and electric meter boxes.They would have supplied a key with each box ,these can be obtained from any diy store.or a pair of pin nosed pliers worked just as well ,it’s not a lock but more a latch, just turn through 90 degrees and the door usually opens quite easly although best not done in frosty conditions ,originally these were made of metal but now are plastic which can become brittle in very cold conditions and can break if excessive force is used even when using the correct key.

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
19 August 2016

Our meter boxes require different keys – one with a triangular socket, the other with a square one. They are both on a plastic ‘utility key’ obtainable from hardware stores, ironmongers, DIY shops etc. There is also a round socket on one corner of the key but I haven’t found anything that it opens yet and since it would slip round on a round spigot without engaging the latch I feel it must be useless.

Profile photo of aq
Member
aq says:
19 August 2016

On the same theme, several years ago my wife’s aunt was being overcharged for her electricity (no gas in the town, so she had night storage heaters ), with the night rate figures being charged at the full day rate and vice versa. The meter reader was entering the figures in the wrong columns and had been doing so for a few years. When we sussed out what had happened and notified EDF, they were extremely unhelpful. We had to demand that they turn up all the old readings and the bills in order to recalculate and claim back well over £1000 for our aunt. EDF were unwilling to do the recalculation, but when presented with our figures they made the refund.

Member
Bill says:
19 August 2016

I was away on business, from July 2001, until early September 2001. Until then, from January 1996, I was with MEB (‘leccy), @ £25/month Direct Debit, with £25/annum rebate, a total of £275/annum ‘leccy. There was no heating, or hot water on this, as both were on gas (BG). I was oft away all week during these years, camping out 3-4 nights most weeks. I did not know that the MEB went out of business during the 3rd quarter of 2001, or why, until I recieved the quarterly invoice, from BG in late September 2001. I sacked BG when they refused to put me on Direct Debit, and moved to npower, on Direct Debit. They then, mistakenly switched me back to quarterly, and the next quarter I went to Powergen, with the same story repeating itself. I ended up with £500 arrears @ Powergen, + £500 legal expences, all of which I refused to pay. They then put me on a pre-pay card, with £5/week for debt. i changed to EDF, and finally, have been with eBico for several years now. It has only cost me £120-£130/annum for the past few years, and I have had no heating, or hot water, for the past 6 years, since my landlord, Sandwell MBC, rendered my heating/hot water “safe”, afer the E7 boiler gave up the ghost. I have had no gas since I had the meter ripped out, 18th August, 1998. Fortunately, I do not need heating/hot water, as the cold is much better for my health. I now wonder why it was costing me so much for ‘leccy back then, + gas for heating/hot water. I equally wonder if BG/MEB/Powergen owe me big-time. It is currently costing me far less than half as much for ‘leccy, despite me being home every night, as a pensioner.

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
20 August 2016

Bill – You cannot normally pursue claims more than six years after you become aware of a problem, so going back fifteen years will be virtually impossible, especially since the companies involved have changed. You now seem to be satisfied with your electricity supplier and say you don’t need heating and hot water which means you are being very economical. It might be better now to stop worrying about the past and make the best of the present and the future.

Member
Dorothy says:
19 August 2016

HOW DO YOU FIND OUT IF YOU ARE OWED MONEY,I HAVE A SMART METER,WHICH COST ME ,BECAUSE ITS ON ALL THE TIME,I WAS TOLD IT WONT COST MUCH,NOT THE POINT,AND THEN I WAS TOLD,I DIDNT HAVE TO HAVE IT,I THOUGHT EVERYONE HAD TO HAVE 1.SO I WONT BE ABLE TO TRACE MY GAS AND ELECTRIC,I DID HAVE THE OLD METERS.OH WELL NOT A LOT I CAN DO.

Profile photo of william
Member
william says:
20 August 2016

I still don’t understand how this could have been an issue, aren’t ALL meters centrally registered?

On a slightly different note I wonder how many companies send out meter reading letters asking for GAS then leccy yet have a website designed to ask for leccy then gas. Took me months to get EDF to change so they matched. I wonder how many people would have been putting leccy reading in for gas and vice versa

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
20 August 2016

Gas and electricity meters are registered centrally, but will rely upon the correct information being given to the registry. Mistakes will happen. I had a problem switching suppliers because it seemed my property had 4 electricity meters on their system and the wrong one was being referenced in making the switch. Resolved once discovered – I do only have one meter! Presumably meters had been changed but not properly recorded. Humans to blame.

Member
C Solano says:
20 August 2016

“If you don’t know, it’s worth checking with your supplier.” What is this supposed to mean: I ring my gas supplier and they will say,’Yes, we have been overcharging you’ or ‘No, we have not been overcharging you’. Is it that simple? Will they admit they have been overcharging me? If they say No, how can I be sure they are telling the truth?

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
20 August 2016

They should be able to tell you what units are being recorded, although this should be obvious from your bill. Ofgem require all affected customers to be contacted by their energy supplier, so there really should be no need to take any action.
Ofgem’s letter can be found here:
ofgem.gov.uk/system/files/docs/2016/08/open_letter_to_gas_suppliers_on_metricimperial_indicator_charging_error.pdf

Profile photo of TimothySmith
Member
TimothySmith says:
20 August 2016

Don’t quite get this, cubic meters are much bigger than cubic feet so why didn’t the bills go down??? You would have used less cubic meters. How did it go wrong?
Also would have thought it would be obvious there must be about 30 cubic feet to 1 cubic meter. Were they reading in 10ths of a cubic meter perhaps.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
20 August 2016

A cubic metre is around 35 cubic feet. Imperial gas meters generally register in 100s of cubic feet. 100 cu.ft = 2.83 cu.m.
If you have an imperial meter that is wrongly recorded as being a metric one your readings will lead to only 35% of your actual usage being charged.
If you have a metric meter that is wrongly recorded as being an imperial one, then you will be charged for 2.83 times your real usage.

Member
Hazel Byford says:
21 August 2016

I have a imperial Meter-I was with E-on for years, Gas & Elec I changed to N Power a few months ago will I hear from E-on if they owe me money as I am no longer a customer.
I do use a lot of gas in the winter months. Since being with N power my Direct Debit has been less.

Member
JOE FLYNN says:
21 August 2016

howcan I tell if I havean imperial or metric meter?

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
21 August 2016

Joe, if your gas meter shows =ft3(cubic feet ) it is imperial, if it shows =m3 its metric (cubic meter).

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
21 August 2016

Lauren has put a picture of each further up this page. A metric meter has the last digits outlined in red

Member
R Hills says:
21 August 2016

Ovo Energy installed smart meters for me and after some time I noticed that my gas bills seemed to be higher.I queried this with them and they realised that the conversion factor for the gas meter was incorrect.This was put right the same day and the overcharge reimbursed.Other customers may be in the same position unless Ovo have checked and rectified all their customer accounts.

Member
LLEWELLYN WILLIAMS says:
22 August 2016

It pays to check meter readings when the bill arrives, if not at the time of reading. My last gas bill showed 170 units used. With no evident appreciable difference in usage and an actual (not estimated) reading, this was a hefty increase on an average half-yearly amount of 128 – which I checked from four previous bills. Divided by 26 weeks this reading works out at roughly 6.5 units p/w against average 4.9. I left it for 3 weeks after this reading to check further usage, which then showed a difference of just 8 units. That works out at around 2.7 units p/w usage(!?) Faulty meter or wrong last reading? I’ll keep an eye on it, but know which I suspect and, if correct, my next bill should show around 70 units – NOT 170!

Member
Judith Mitchell says:
23 August 2016

We have a gas meter installed in 2003 so I would think it is a modern style one. We are with First Utility and have been very satisfied with the service received. Downside is you are asked to read your meters every month and submit the reading. However, the company is holding quite a large credit balance supposedly to cover any deficit in the monthly payments in the winter period. However, like most other companies these balances are quite excessive and more than cover any likely deficit. Sometimes it pays to swap companies to get hold of the cash!

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
23 August 2016

Reading your meter monthly is sensible and should, normally, ensure your direct debits are eventually adjusted so you don’t pay too much, or end up in significant deficit. My current supplier has a lower summer charge and a higher one in winter. Some might prefer this, others might prefer to build up a summer credit to avoid bigger winter payments.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
23 August 2016

Energy UK have investigated this problem and issued a statement including this:
“This is not a problem that affects one company in particular. Industry has worked hard to identify customers involved to make sure no-one is adversely affected by these unfortunate mistakes.
• People affected will be contacted directly by their supplier;
• Suppliers will repay any overcharging, including an appropriate interest payment;
• In some cases, it may also be appropriate to make an ex gratia payment;
• Energy companies will not seek repayment from customers who have been undercharged;
• Where appropriate, suppliers may provide support for undercharged customers in vulnerable circumstances to help ease the transition to accurate bills.
How are we putting things right?
Compensation
Where accounts are live on a supplier’s system this will be a straightforward process. People do not have to do anything and will be contacted and compensated by the end of October. However there will be closed accounts where it is more difficult to track down affected customers. Companies will use their best endeavours to make sure everyone who has been affected is compensated as quickly as possible.
If a customer is concerned, they should contact their energy provider or get in touch with Citizens Advice. ”

energy-uk.org.uk/publication.html?task=file.download&id=5862

Less than 11000 out of 23 million customers are affected.

“It’s probably not surprising that Which? research has found people generally distrust energy suppliers.”
“This is exactly the kind of good treatment of customers that we’d like to see more of.”
I prefer the latter comment in this case. From E.ON self-reporting on 15th Aug to Energy UK reaching a conclusion today seems OK to me.

Member
anthony hall says:
24 August 2016

we went metric over 30 years ago. you mean the Gas Companies owe us thousands?

Member
Loopy lou says:
1 September 2016

I switched suppliers 2 years ago and our first annual bill, where they make the adjustments to your monthly payment was very excessive compared to previous years. I rang to question this and they advised to have our boiler checked for any problems. No problems were found with the boiler or the meter and we had to accept the huge monthly price increase. The same thing happened this year so I rang to ask why and they said they would look in to it. 2 days later the news broke that companies had been using the wrong conversion rates. After doing a lot of research it turns out that my supplier has indeed been charging me as imperial when it should be metric. I contacted them and gave them all my workings out and they still haven’t provided me with a suitable reply. I shall be ringing them again tomorrow to demand my refund. I am appalled that they never picked up on this last year when I first raised the issue with them.

Member
Geoff Butcher says:
3 November 2016

I’m changing energy supply from Co-operative energy and I’ve just discovered that our gas meter is recording in cu ft, but Co-op have been taking the readings as being cu metres. This has been going on for years so potentially I have a big deficit in my payments.
I’m not happy, to say the least.

Profile photo of GeoffButcher
Member
GeoffButcher says:
5 November 2016

Further to my previous comment: I was afraid that the Co-op’s error might delay the transfer of my account so I sent them an email to report it. As far as I know the changeover is going ahead on Monday but I have had an email back fro the Co-op asking me to email them a photo of my gas meter. My feeling is “It’s your mistake, if you want to see my meter send someone to look at it.” I don’t see why I should have to do their work for them – suppose I did not have the means to do this anyway?
Am I unreasonable?

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
5 November 2016

You could email them the meter serial number if you can’t photograph it, but why not help them with the information they need. Just because it is an old meter that records in cubic feet does not mean you have been charged incorrectly. They a will do the appropriate conversion if they know what sort of meter you have. The problem was that some meters were not recorded properly with some energy companies.

Member
Mohammed Shuaib Sheikh says:
29 December 2016

I felt that my gas bill was consistently high. So I paid for and had it checked. It turned out to be correct. Having read the confusion between Metric and Imperial meters I wonder if my high bills were due to the confusion between Imperial and Metric meters.

Member
Christine says:
18 March 2017

WOW…Only just read this after email from Which about care homes..another story….I have been fighting BG for over 4 years now because I noticed my gas bills had more than trebled the electric,, gas was a qtr of electric bills 10 or 11 years ago when I left edf electric and had both gas/electric with BG…I am 68 live in my bedroom, upstairs, I never have heating on in bedroom for more than 1/2 hours a day in very cold, many days I just wrap up warm, with hot water bottle, to frightened to turn heating on because bills so high, I only shower maybe once a week, have no washing up to do, maybe only once a week, washing machine once fortnight and my bills are quarterly between £200 summer and nearly £400 winter…I have asked so many times for gas meter (outside) to be checked but told would cost me about £80!!!! 2 Meter readers have said needs “Callabrating” last year, even said he would read meter as it should be read, and my bill was only about £24 for gas…I have been pushing harder for this to be looked at in 18 months, had made complaints, given ref no’s…but they just email a load of nonsense, don’t reply to emails, takes hours on phone to try to get something done, then last year they said would put in smart meters and give me £20 goodwill gesture, (now £40) I refused, saying I didnt want smart meters but they turned up on 20/12/16 fitted outside gas smart meter, after I had emailed/phoned them saying I dont want smart meters,theytook away my old gas meter, installled electric smart meter downstairs, but left without telling me or showing me what to do, BG said can’t do anything now as old gas meter had been taken away!!!! The 3rd smart meter gas charges since 20/12/16 were , saying Units used over 56 days , 167 calorific value 39.1, then gas units converted into kHw = 1854.87 khw x 3.89…plus daily standing charge 24.77 per day plus VAT just for gas…Electric 393 khw x12.58 daily charge 24.77 plus vat £65.28…cheap…others were £256.44 14/1/17 …£190.99 20/12/16…£221.05…I have been watching this smart monitor, it has been saying I only use about £1.50 a day at the most gas and electric,,,then says gas daily cost £9.03 weekly, £60.03 monthly £107…electric the same, .said needs new smart meters upgrade as something wrong…. now had supposed email, 23/2/17, they now sent letter, saying my smart meters were now working correctly , they were getting my meter readings!!!!would close my complaint on 9/3/17 and so sorry for distress, time inconvenience, please accept £40 ….for my troubles…GGGrrrr…as you can see im not good with words or explaining things….then after 2 days and 8 hours on phone, finally a man rang and said, feet and cubic meters etc, don’t need my smart monitor, I could go online and read everything clearer!!!!said…not good with computers…hesaid …its easy and much better clearer for me to see what I am using….Sorry about rant…make any sense?? any advice?? Thank you x

0
Profile photo of cad
Member
cad says:
18 March 2017

I hope you received the long long post I made above….Thanks

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
18 March 2017

There doesn’t seem to be a comment in your name, Cad, in this Conversation. Are you sure you posted it to this particular topic?

Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
18 March 2017

John, I think Cad might be Christine as the avatars are the same. Just part of the confusion when people don’t log in and use multiple names.

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
18 March 2017

Yes, Alfa – well spotted. I agree about logging-in consistently.

