Have you suffered a dodgy kitchen repair?

A broken washing machine or an out of order oven is something we could all live without. But what if the person you employed to fix it wasn’t up to the job? And what if they left you with an unsafe appliance?

In our latest investigation we broke a Neff oven and asked six companies – Neff, Comet, Repaircare.co.uk, 0800repair.com and two independents – to send someone to fix it. The results were a real lottery.

Dodgy kitchen repairs

While the repairers correctly identified the fault, the results included shoddy workmanship and in one instance, a potential fire hazard.

We also asked Which? members their views on repairs and found that they’re generally most satisfied with independents, which got a customer score of 77%.

There was, however, a lot of variation among manufacturers coming out to repair their own-brand appliances. John Lewis came emphatically top with an impressive customer satisfaction score of 78%, but at the other end of the table, Whirlpool and Hotpoint struggled to make the grade, with scores of just 42% and 43% respectively.

Mixed experiences

Your emails to me show a similar disparity in experience – some of you were amazed at how pain free an experience kitchen repairs can be. Whereas someone else was left without a fridge freezer for nearly two months after seven separate attempts to get it fixed.

Convenience is also a huge factor – our survey showed that independents were most likely to give an exact appointment time. This compares to some companies that only offer an appointment slot that’s basically any time during an entire day. Helpful.

So what’s your experience of kitchen repair services – did the person who fixed your appliance do a good job? Could companies do more to make it easier for you?