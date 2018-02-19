/ Food & Drink, Home & Energy, Shopping

What’s the best feature of your kitchen gadgets?

Kitchen appliances
Profile photo of Alice Williams Alice Williams Researcher and writer
Many of us own at least a couple of kitchen gadgets – appliances designed to make everyday cooking and baking tasks easier. But what’s the difference between a favourite food prep product and the one that sits in the back of the cupboard gathering dust?

For me, it doesn’t always come down to how well the appliance does its job, or even how fast it is. I don’t have a dishwasher at home, so my gadgets that are easiest to clean seem to get the most use in my kitchen.

Kitchen gadgets

My mum bought me a great Kenwood food processor for my last birthday which made delicious hummus quickly on two occasions. But since the large bowl and blade were such a pain to wash, I now never think to use it when I’m preparing an elaborate meal (and I’m more likely to buy my hummus from the local supermarket anyway).

Similarly, my housemate loves smoothies and was quick to jump on the personal blender trend. A year later it’s safe to say we all have a love/hate relationship with her noisy Nutribullet. While it makes tasty, healthy smoothies and can even blend pine nuts for a homemade pesto, it ruins all chance of having a conversation or listening to the radio when it’s switched on in our shared living space.

Buying the right appliance

Our reviews test scores are broken down into different features, so if you have a particular product bugbear you can make sure to avoid it. But it can be hard to know before you buy whether a kitchen appliance is going to revolutionise the way you cook or spend its life unloved in a drawer.

What makes a product a fad or a kitchen staple? It seems to be different for everyone. Some people love hybrid products, as one appliance with lots of different accessories saves space and money over time by not having to shell out for each individual gadget.

Or if you don’t need all the capabilities of a (often very large) hybrid appliance, you can buy smaller, cheaper and more specialised gadgets that are often less expensive and easier to store.

Your kitchen preferences

What matters most to you when buying and using new food prep products?

Maybe like me, you can’t stand spending ages washing up every night, you hate waiting around for your gadget to work its magic, or you simply want a product that does its job well. Let us know by voting in the poll or leaving a comment below.


Member
Ian says:
Today 18:30

Best kitchen gadget: the electric kettle.

Member
wavechange says:
Today 18:53

My favourite kitchen gadget at the moment is a breadmaker and it passes the important test of being easy to clean. I’m not to keen on single-function products but the variety of breads that can be produced with little effort compensates for this.

I must replace my Kenwood food processor which is worn out, thanks to use of a plastic component that should have been made of metal. Cleaning it is tiresome and finding a replacement that is easy to clean will be a high priority.

Member
malcolm r says:
Today 19:59


Great for dividing orange peel into sections that can easily be removed. Only trouble is they are easily forgotten and discarded with the peel.
Sorry to take up so much space! They are about twice life size on my screen.

Member
wavechange says:
Today 20:06

That’s because the image is 1500 x 1097 pixels. The image size gives an indication of how large it will appear here. Amazon must have taken over from Betterware in selling products you did not know you needed.

Member
alfa says:
Today 20:24

Favourite and most used gadgets are kettle, microwave, table-top grill, slow cooker, mini food processor and blender.

Least favourite is the juicer that is too much hassle to put together and clean.

I am thinking of getting a new food processor for mixing bread but haven’t really looked into it yet.

Member
wavechange says:
Today 21:54

I had forgotten about my trusty microwave which is at least 25 years old and used daily. Unlike most microwave ovens it does not have a turntable and the microwaves are distributed evenly by something that rotates in the roof of the chamber. Microwave ovens without a turntable are coming back and are now called ‘flatbed’ models.

Member
duncan lucas says:
Today 23:01

Right on Wavechange -I had one,very large , no turntable , the “rotater” is (or was ) called a “wave spreader ” as thats what it did . New ones called “flatbed ” models ? it does not take a brain surgeon to work out this is an “Americanism ” from the wreak removal + large item transport industry in the USA .

Member
VynorHill says:
Today 23:01

Is yours a Phillips? Mum had one without a turntable in the 1980’s. My microwave was 37 years old when it died just after Christmas. Switched off, on standby, (clock and timer) the magnetron did a quick short circuit. It didn’t trip the “fuse” box and the display was still visible, but the burnt electrical smell was enough for me to pull the plug and wish it a fond farewell. The replacement is an essential part of the kitchen, but though more powerful, it doesn’t seem to cook much quicker. Which magazine put me off some flatbed models because of uneven cooking. I found the information useful, but needed to supplement it before making a final choice. In this case, size mattered as I have some large bowls that I use to cook things in.

Member
VynorHill says:
Today 22:33

I used to have a hand mincer and now have one that goes on the end of the Kenwood. I use my food processor more now as it minces everything and is less hassle to clean when doing a shepherd or a cottage. This conversation has reminded me that I haven’t made “potted meat” for a long time. This uses a bain-marie to cook equal quantities of beef steak and smoked bacon. Put through a mincer, when cooked, gives it the correct texture and a little nutmeg adds something extra. The finished product is pressed firmly into ramekins and coated with a little melted butter. When Mum made it, she put some bread through to clean the mincer. These were “my crumbs” and we queued up for our share. So, though gathering dust, I won’t be throwing away the bain-marie or the mincer. My juicer comes out at irregular intervals as it is a pain to clean. I have a giant blender, that blends EVERYTHING, and can be cleaned in less than a minute. This is regularly used and will even make hot soup if left running for a few minutes. It knocks the Nutribullet into the wheatgrass. My grandmother’s bread tins are still used and, with a bag of white and a bag of wholemeal I get six good sized loaves at a time. Taking the crust from one as it comes out of the oven, is my idea of heaven and bu**er the indigestion.
I have an unused ice cream maker and a portable grill that remains in the cupboard taking up space and I need to trade in my ancient slow cooker for one that actually cooks something worth eating. I forget when I last had a toasted sandwich – and the catch broke so I have to hold it down. It is hard to clean. The yogurt maker is disappointing too as results are variable. The other one, that came with packets of yogurt mix, does work well, but the packets are not all that appetising and they tend to separate after a few days. I cheat and buy the ones from the shop. There is also a coffee percolator given as a gift back in 1970. It was a posh model, but seldom used then and never now. I could rationalise the kitchen space, and clear out the unused things, but somehow, there are always more interesting things to do.

