How do you keep pigeons out of your garden?

Patrick Steen Conversation Editor
Most of us welcome birds in our garden, but wood pigeons, though they look attractive, are often a pest. So what measures have you taken to keep ‘em off your cabbages?

Living in London, I don’t see many wood pigeons. But I am often greeted by a flock of city pigeons, flying at sufficient distance so as to not ruffle me with their feathers, but just close enough so that I’m urged to duck.

I can’t say I’m their biggest fan, but then I’m sure I’m not on their Christmas card list either…

Wood pigeon numbers booming

It’s a different story in the New Forest; from whence I originate. Wood pigeons gather in smaller numbers, although they all seem to enjoy perching on the branches of an impressive oak tree that happens to sit at the foot of our back garden. This is usually of no consequence, except when our car is parked beneath the tree and we’re greeted by carefully placed pigeon droppings on the windscreen of a morning.

In the autumn these droppings are coloured a deep shade of purple – pigeons seem to have a penchant for blackberries. The car is rarely parked under that oak tree anymore.

Apart from blackberries, there isn’t much in our garden for the wood pigeons to feed on, so they’re very welcome to stick around. However, in our 2013 survey of garden problems, over a third of people who had an issue with pests and diseases said pigeons were their biggest headache.

And their numbers are booming, with a current population of 2.7 million wood pigeons in the UK according to the British Trust for Ornithology’s Garden BirdWatch.

They apparently have a voracious appetite for brassicas, including spring cabbage, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts (watch out this Christmas!), and will quickly strip the leaves off these plants until they’re down to bare stalks.

Testing wood pigeon deterrents

So the Which? Gardening team wanted to see what methods were best to keep wood pigeons off your veg crops. In September 2014 they planted 1,000 square metres of spring cabbage at our trial site in Gloucestershire, which has an established population of wood pigeons. They covered the plot with horticultural fleece until the young plants were well established.

After five weeks they removed the fleece and placed a different deterrent in eight separate 40-square-metre plots of spring cabbage. Each plot was separated by at least six metres. Two of the deterrents were a kite and sonic scarer, which were separated by at least 50 metres from the nearest other sites to prevent any interference between them. Two plots with no deterrent on them were left as control sites.

They then recorded the amount of damage by birds on each plot three times a week until, after 16 days, 95% of the control plots had been destroyed.

I’m afraid I’m going to leave the results a mystery (Which? Gardening readers can see the results in the November 2015 issue), but let’s just say that the owl figure with a rotating head was about as scary to pigeons as a mouse would be to a cat. Which is shame considering we have owl figures placed atop the roofs of Which? HQ. Perhaps city pigeons are more easily intimidated.

Do you think wood pigeons are a nuisance? What do they like to eat in your garden? Do you have any special methods or products to keep them off your brassicas?

Comments
JosefKafka
Member
JosefKafka says:
5 December 2015

Tom Lehrer – Poisoning Pigeons In The Park

All the world seems in tune on a spring afternoon
When we’re poisoning pigeons in the park
Every Sunday you’ll see my sweetheart and me
As we poison the pigeons in the park

When they see us coming
The birdies all try and hide
But they still go for peanuts
When coated with cyanide

The sun’s shining bright
Everything seems all right
When we’re poisoning pigeons in the park

[Do not do this @ home]

DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
5 December 2015

…And maybe we’ll do
In a squirrel or two,
While we’re poisoning pigeons in the park.

Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
7 December 2015

What a delightfully morbid poem, thank you very much for sharing it.

DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
7 December 2015

That is but one of Tom Lehrer’s great songs. I wonder if his fine LP is still available?

Ian
Member
Ian says:
7 December 2015

About a dozen are from Amazon. Some, however, are compilations.

Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
7 December 2015

I’ve had a listen to his song ‘Poisoning Pigeons In The Park’ on Spotify – all the more entertaining when sung.

Beryl
Member
Beryl says:
7 December 2015

Agh!……but watch out for twitchers
and RSPB snitchers
While we’re poisoning…………….

DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
8 December 2015

As the song says:

“We’ve gained notoriety,
And caused much anxiety
In the audubon society”

That’s yer American equivalent of the RSPB….

Beryl
Member
Beryl says:
8 December 2015

Then there’s the swarms of bees
Concealed in the trees
While we’re poisoning…………………… 🙂

Ian
Member
Ian says:
8 December 2015

He was a Mathematics lecturer at Harvard. Seems this was a ‘just for fun’ hobby, until his students’ reactions encouraged a couple of shows. Seems the satire ‘revolution’ was on both sides of the pond.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
8 December 2015

In educational circles, Lehrer’s ‘Elements song’ and ‘Lobachevsky’ (Plagiarise) are well known. The relevance to this Convo is that no pigeons were harmed. 🙂

Renditions of both can be found online.

Ian
Member
Ian says:
5 December 2015

We find Wood Pigeons delightful. Stupid, but delightful. We have a couple of mating pairs around our gardens and they often get up to all sorts of antics. Their nest-building, however, makes us wonder how the species continues.

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
23 January 2016

Ian -I agree with you I feed the birds in the garden with propriety seed bought from a well known supplier ,particularity one wood pigeon who I have now built up to a very fat state . They mate for life and I like them , what I dont understand is why pigeons are picked upon there are two birds that are real problems one is starlings who do all the things that people here seem to complain about and the other is Magpies . You know that well known black bird with a touch of white , that kills baby birds in nests and eats their eggs I have watched two destroy a whole tree of small birds . As I feed the small birds starlings descend 30/40 at a time kicking the small birds out of the way ,they are flighty birds but over the years a pattern set in when feeding along with other birds – blackbirds -sparrows -dunnocks etc they fly up all at once . When the other birds see that they fly away , not the sly starlings they come back in minutes to eat ,if any other birds do return ,they fly up again and those birds fly away ,they then return and have all the food to themselves -the small birds starve . I have to say I love nature having grown up in a city but always went for walks in the country and I was a member of the YHA . I love to hear the birds singing , the breeze through the trees , the mooing of cows I become part of nature and I can actually feel it in me and surrounding me . No drug,potion, cigarette (I dont smoke ) aphrodisiac can compare to that wonderful feeling , I touch the trees and feel the life in them , I try not to kill good insects and have great sympathy for animals and nature , but sorry to say that doesnt apply to all human beings who can be evil beyond belief -torturing -killing destroying just for political and financial gain . Humans have a higher intellect they should know better but many can be bought or sold for a few $$$ doing the most vile things to other human beings . I realise its not nice to say but if those were removed from the face of this earth there would be no more wars -rapes-pillage sometimes to cure a problem you have to metaphorically use fire.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
5 December 2015

For at least a week I have been watching a solitary pigeon, patiently picking berries off the cotoneasters in my garden. One pigeon is not a problem but large numbers are, particularly in city centres.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
5 December 2015

wavechange, I wonder if we could also turn this round, for the pigeon to say: “One human is not a problem but large numbers are, particularly in city centres.”
I say this on the basis that we don’t own the planet, but just try to dominate, and ruin, it. I wonder if the ants will ever take over?
Incidentally, I get annoyed with our two local woodpigeons that wait for me to plant sprout and cabbage plants each spring and then proceed to gobble them up. But then, perhaps they know I have also eaten their friends in the past. Live and let live?

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
5 December 2015

Pigeons don’t have the intelligence to control their numbers. Humans do, but many choose to ignore the problem.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
5 December 2015

Wiki states: “Feral pigeons often only have small populations within cities. For example, the breeding population of feral pigeons in Sheffield, England, has been estimated at only 12,130 individuals.[9] Despite this, feral pigeons usually reach their highest densities in the central portions of cities, so they are frequently encountered by people, which leads to conflict.”

RSPB says of woodpigeon there are 5,400,000 breeding pairs.

Something controls their numbers, whether intelligence or not, because I am not aware of a population explosion.

Do they really do so much harm that we cannot co-exist happily? They take blossom and fruit from “our” cherry tree, but plenty left for others. I cover vulnerable crops with mesh netting – plastic or galvanised wire. seems to work, except the cabbage white butterflies always seem to find a way in and let their caterpillars gobble up the leaves.

JosefKafka
Member
JosefKafka says:
5 December 2015

malcolm r says:
They take blossom and fruit from “our” cherry tree, but plenty left for others.
========
It’s what happens to it after it’s passed thru’ the bird’s alimentary canal which is often a problem.
Don’t forget that birds do not have separate fecal and urinary tracts, so their excretions are a type of ecological Napalm – very ‘hot’, very corrosive and very sticky.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
5 December 2015

josef, it is nature – of which we are a part. Shall we exterminate all species that we have a “problem” with? I can’t think of any living thing, other than humans, who have deliberately developed the capacity to exterminate all life. I am quite content to live alongside other species, and take the rough with the smooth.

JosefKafka
Member
JosefKafka says:
5 December 2015

malcolm r says:
Shall we exterminate all species that we have a “problem” with?
————
Since you ask, malk.
NO
But WHY do you ask ME, malk?
JosefKafka

VeraVerte
Member
Vera Verte says:
9 December 2015

The voice of reason, Malcom R – have an upvote from me!

Beryl
Member
Beryl says:
5 December 2015

I once had to deal with kamikaze pigeons that kept flying into my conservatory windows and knocking themselves comatose, by hanging coloured glass trinkets on the inside which solved the problem. One collard dove knocked itself out and became trapped between the small space between the conservatory and the fence. It was still there, but alive the following day so I lowered some food and water down while deciding what to do. After a few days the dove recovered but all attempts to fly out proved futile. I finally hit on a solution by lowering a step ladder through the window and opening it up. The bird soon cottoned on and gradually flew up each step on the ladder until it reached the top and had enough space to fly away.

Mission accomplished! It stayed around the garden and soon found a mate and every year it used to build its nest in the neighbours tree but soon moved on after noisy tenants and their unruly brood moved in.

JosefKafka
Member
JosefKafka says:
5 December 2015

” … but soon moved on after noisy tenants and their unruly brood moved in.”
Magpies, no doubt.

Member
Nick Simon says:
6 December 2015

My (foreign) wife absolutely loves Wooden Pigeons (as she calls them), we have 2 – 4 pairs turn up at pretty precise time am + pm to be privately ground-fed grain that would not survive long when left to feral pigeons and sparrows (who have there own feeder as well).

It’s the way they waddle in a ‘stately’ manner to gets to her. We also love their cooing.

Sometimes, I tease her by harking back to a childhood Christmas in 1950s Corsham, Wilts. when a brace of wood pigeons was our Christmas ‘bird’. Lovely.

DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
6 December 2015

To link back to another popular Conversation, surely this task is the rightful employment of cats and dogs?

Those who are visited by neighbours’ cats may even get these services for free!

John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
6 December 2015

A family of Peregrine Falcons who have a flat half way up the spire of Norwich Anglican Cathedral keeps the city centre clear of Pigeons and has greatly reduced the numbers of visiting Seagulls. As shown by the live webcam, they are not at home as I write, the flat is a bit messy, and the wind is howling.

Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
6 December 2015

Rather irritating that after over 30 years Which? want me to pay extra for what was once included in THE magazine! Us long term subscribers get nil perks. Even those who have been subscribing over 50 years pay full whack.

Will it be searchable content soon?

JosefKafka
Member
JosefKafka says:
6 December 2015

More detail, please, dieseltaylor. I’ve obviously missed this.
Is it one of these Item atomization scams run by so claimed Cheap Aeroplane Coys?
Price of flight………………………………………..£100
Use of seat…………………………………………….£10
Use of Lav………………………………………………£5
Carry on hand luggage………………………..£20/500g

Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
6 December 2015

Once upon a time long long ago, well last century actually, the magazine was a much more useful and people saved them. I distinctly remember the 5 year trial they did on exterior paint. And they did tools etc.

Anyway as any good marketeer knows splitting your offering amongst several magazines will probably provide greater sales. You could of course rotate the various subjects by month within the main magazine so that all tastes were catered for, or do budget and spring special supplements out of cycle.

What is galling was to learn at the recent AGM our four executives on the bonus plan are all going to get 100% of salary [times three years] for exceeding the stretching target set by the Trustees. That stretching that they beat the 100% pay-out target by over 100%.

Due to some unexplained technical changes apparently it will all be paid out this financial year and our CEO may well be the first general charity CEO to get £1m in a year. The target apparently was simply cashstream growth though whether this was net or gross, or free cashflow was not clear.

So on my minuscule income I have helped the charity pay £2.24M to four executives additional to their very handsome Cameron beating salaries. You know what it seems wrong.

Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
6 December 2015

In 1962, coverage expanded with the launch of the first quarterly Which? car supplement, which became Motoring Which? in 1965, followed by Money Which? in 1968.

Quarterly and I am not sure if the magazines were provided as part of the normal subscription or a separate small subscription.

Member
Tobias says:
6 December 2015

It is very wrong when a majority of Which? subscribers are living on a pension. Also, today we have many ways of finding most of the information on the internet that is in Which? Long term tests of products being the exception.

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
7 December 2015

Tobias as you well know I am an OAP I get pulled up here sometimes because of what I say but can you explain why its okay to use ageism as a negative in relation to posters here ? Your right many things can be found on the Internet ,the strange thing is old as I am I am not senile/slow witted /lost my reflexes /dribbling while drinking a cup of tea /shaky hands / and all the supplied idioms used by young “whippersnappers ” who due to media brainwashing think anybody over 25 should be euthanased . That leaves me the rhetorical question -how old are you ??

JosefKafka
Member
JosefKafka says:
7 December 2015

Is your statement about the ”majority” true?

However : Your point about the wrongness of the fragmentation of the product for profit is valid in general. [IMO]

The difference between the supposed quality of the DATA provided by Which? and that provided by other sources : magazines; newspapers; etc used to be claimed to be the difference between an objective opinion, and those driven by commercial imperatives.
If there is now no obvious differences in those drivers, or that the competition in the commercial sector has driven out B-facing, biased product endorsement, then ”Tobias”, you are correct again.

And that means the days of Which? are #-ed in its present form.
And maybe if, according to WikiP, the following is true, the restructuring and re-orienting is upon the ”Community”.
” As of 2015 Patrick Barwise has been appointed by Council as an “appointed elected” and remains as the chairman despite being on Council over nine years.”
Sic Transit Gloria M Young

Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
7 December 2015

Yes that needs to be up-dated as the new Chairman Mr Gardam took over after the last AGM. Several things are noteworthy as apparently he was appointed as future Chairman whilst not being a member of the Council as per required by the Articles. It was announced in July 2015 though he did not become a Consumer Association member until some time later, and of course was not a Council member.

“Article 12.1 – The Council shall from time to time elect from among its number a Chairman”.

AFAIK from reading the Shareholder Register he has never been a member of the Consumers’ Association in the decade before 1/8/2015 so presumably is completely unfamiliar with the charity he now heads.

One saving grace is that he and Mr Barwise were both recorded as working with Ofcom in 2004 so are presumably familiar enough to discuss matters as they arise.

JosefKafka
Member
JosefKafka says:
6 December 2015

-1
Why, prey?

JosefKafka
Member
JosefKafka says:
6 December 2015

”pray”

JosefKafka
Member
JosefKafka says:
7 December 2015

‘coz of the decidedly odd, and inconsistent chrono-hierarchic structuring system imposed on us by the all wize ”mods”, my interrogatory tinged comment is now orphaned.

JosefKafka
Member
JosefKafka says:
7 December 2015

-1 ….. (And counting)
————–
The phantom NaySayer(s) strike(s) again !

Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
7 December 2015

Thank you very much for your comments about the Which? Gardening magazine. I’ve of course shared your feedback with the relevant teams here. Our specialist magazines give readers more in-depth information on popular subjects. Which? Gardening was launched as ‘Gardening Which?’ in 1982 and unlike other gardening magazines, it accepts no form of advertising or ‘freebies’.The Which? Gardening magazine provides very detailed and specific gardening advice, which is beyond what would be suitable for the main Which? magazine.

However, if anyone is interested in accessing more gardening content and advice, there are more than 200 Which? Gardening factsheets available to download, including an A-Z on pests and diseases, here: http://www.which.co.uk/magazine/gardening/gardening-factsheets/ There’s also a hub here with gardening advice: http://www.which.co.uk/magazine/gardening/

Something you may also like, which you may not be aware of, is that Which? members can search through the magazine archives by keyword here: http://magazine.which.co.uk/

If Which? members would like to discuss issues like these, please do join the Member Community http://member.community.which.co.uk/. This is where you can get answers to common membership queries from both our Member Services team and other members, as well as give us your feedback on a whole range of topics – anything from the magazine layout to what you think we should be testing next.

Anyway, back to pigeons! Does anyone else have an fake owl in their garden? We have one, but mainly due to the fact that my grandpa, the late Prof Geoffrey Lilley, studied the silent flight of owls to help make aircraft quieter. I’m not sure the wood pigeons are too concerned about the plastic owl’s presence in our garden.

Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
7 December 2015

I could almost cry. Members say to me they find Which? a bugger to navigate and I agree as I probably am more familiar than most.

HAving said that you have shown me another area!!! Why should it be so complex??!!!!

I have downloaded guides this year, I have read equipment reviews but yet I still did not have this link!
http://www.which.co.uk/magazine/gardening/

BTW Patrick
” Is there anything I should watch out for? The nozzle is quite long, so if you’re shorter than average you may find it a little tricky to use.”

Was the tester male or female?
http://www.which.co.uk/home-and-garden/garden/reviews/leaf-blowers-and-leaf-blower-vacs/bosch-cordless-leaf-blower-alb-18-li/review/

On this page
https://isubgardening.ext.which.co.uk/cart
it quotes £55 subscription however is there not a 25% special offer on for Xmas? I believe it is only for new subscriptions.

Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
6 December 2015

Sorry to raise the issue of costs and pay on an otherwise innocuous subject its just I think Gardening Which? is quite well-written but I cannot afford it.

As for the pigeons :
gardenersworld.com/forum/problem-solving/flippin-pigeons/3604-3.html
pigeoncontrolresourcecentre.org/html/diy-pigeon-deterrent.html

Spikes obviously work as do nets. Cats and dogs. However the concept of the pigeon-loft is novel and may work for wood pigeons.!

One method I have not yet seen mentioned is planting randomly so it makes it much harder work for the pigeons to find the food.

JosefKafka
Member
JosefKafka says:
6 December 2015

dieseltaylor says:
Sorry to raise the issue of costs and pay on an otherwise innocuous subject its just I think Gardening Which? is quite well-written but I cannot afford it.
=============
Why ever shouldn’t you?
It’s the issue of G’ W? that brought this matter to the front of your mind, gave you the impetus to write your most welcome, for me at least, piece.
That’s the way that the HUMAN brain works.
That’s why so many welcome hyperlinks
That’s why so many enjoy playing Hyperjump Hide and Seek in IKEA
If our brains / we worked in straight lines, on tramlines, we’d still be swinging along with our other primate chums in some other being’s garden.
Gudanya

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
7 December 2015

Back to birds – I like wood pigeons while now living in the country I see a few in the garden as we put seed out . Unlike humans they seem to mate for life whereas the UK is getting like the US 50 % divorce rate for a million silly reasons but not all ,we are talking money arent we . Anyway I fail to understand why pigeons are getting singled out if you want real marauders and anti-social birds that leaves one choice STARLINGS dive down mob handed eat the lot disappear leaving small birds with zero food they are hated where I am . They are also sly if other birds are eating they take off as if danger is near so all the other birds take off after a minute they all come back (the Starlings ) and eat the lot–where,s my gun ! and have you heard the racket they make when gathered together no “dawn chorus ” that sounds like but some small animal being tortured.

RichardGillitt
Member
Richard Gillitt says:
9 December 2015

Six woodpigeons always used to make a great dinner on Saturday nights. Then the world went mad! Oh and bye the way you would never have a problem with then in your garden.

Johncc
Member
Johnc says:
23 January 2016

Cost me a fortune to get netting around my roof solar panels as pigeons found its a safe place to nest and breed. The noise was annoying enough but the roof and gutters were in a frightful mess. Strangely the installer reckoned he had not heard of problems but many houses are being fitted with netting. If you have solar installed make sure the underside is pigeon proof, once they take up residence they are impossible to remove and no deterrent works.

DavidMarks
Member
DavidMarks says:
16 April 2016

What really annoys me when I’m sitting in my garden, are other people’s children screaming and shouting, all the tme! But a step worse are the parents who do nothing about it. Either they are deaf or have absolutely no consideration for others, but if you ask them to quieten their children, so that everybody can enjoy the outdoors, you are a miserable old so and so!! Why has this country become so selfish and unable to control the children they have? We would have a more pleasant country to live in if parents took their responsibilities seriously and taught their children from a young age to respect others and learn to play quietly. The outdoors is for everybody to enjoy, not just for the selfish!

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
16 April 2016

Children simply are not quiet, David, so whilst I sympathise in one way it is the way young children play. Providing it is not relentless then something we have to live with – like planes and helicopters that disturb our peace.

Member
Gina Rae says:
15 June 2016

I hate pigeons as well as gulls. They are vermin with wings. I feed the birds with seed, mealworms and sunflower seeds. The pigeons are always there to rob the small birds of their meal. I would love to know how to stop the pigeons coming into my garden. Any tips will be much appreciated.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
29 April 2017

I have my seeds and mealworms in a bird feeder but the small birds kept fighting for their meal that much of the seed landed on the grass under the lilac tree and most of it was taken by pigeons. I now only half-fill the feeder and most of the seed goes to feed the small birds.

Member
Eileen Bray says:
29 April 2017

I’ve been reading the debate about pigeons in the garden, which I don’t mind at all but they have started using the decking as their toilet and its not pleasant clearing it up and I wonder if any readers have any suggestions. They sit on the railing which surrounds the decking and apart from putting barbed wire all over it which I am loathe to do as I have young grandchildren I am stumped. Any suggestions would be gratefully received.

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
29 April 2017

Eileen-#1- stop feeding them and/or are there many insects on your decking ?-#2- roof over decking- #3- a hungry/active pet cat -#4- plastic owl or electronic one giving off owl hoots -#5- plastic snakes-#6- farmers rotating hawk on pole. If all else fails a Benelli Supernova pump action shotgun (20 gauge ) or Browning BPS or Winchester 1300+SXP – order now , as recommended by the NRA of the USA. Watch out for holes in the decking ( you cant be serious ! -famous US tennis player ) .

