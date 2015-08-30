More than half of the Which? members we surveyed said cats have been a problem in their garden in the past two years. There are many tips and products available to keep them out, but which actually work?

I know lots of people adore cats and even though I’m dreadfully allergic to them, I think they’re fluffy, loveable things too. Until they keep me awake with their interminable howling or are cr***ing in my garden; and then my thoughts turn murderous.

I’ve tried numerous ways of deterring cats. For the night-time howling there’s nothing more effective than nipping out and chucking a glass of water over them – they move along quite promptly.

Ways to keep cats away

But when they’re soiling in my flower beds, on my lawn and even in my containers I find it more difficult to catch them at it and stop them. I’ve tried various methods of putting them off, including half-filled bottles of water, plastic snakes and prickly berberis clippings. The prickly clippings worked reasonably well, but the others were completely ineffective. The only way I’ve found to deter them permanently is to plant so densely they can’t get to bare soil.

The lawn-cr***ing I just put up with – but what else can I do? In a recent survey of our members, quite a lot of people recommended a motion-activated water spray or an ultrasonic repellent. I’m sorely tempted. But I don’t want to chase wildlife out of my garden either.

Have you had cat problems? Have you tried out some home-remedies for repelling these furry fiends? Or do you think that getting a dog is the only way to finally be rid of feline problems forever?